Everton announce Cazoo as new sponsor

Monday, 8 June, 2020







Everton have signed a multi-year deal with Cazoo that will see the ecommerce brand become the club's new main sponsorship partner.

The new agreement will see the online car retailer replace SportPesa on first-team kits and training wear starting next season.

Founded by British entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, the digital innovator behind LoveFilm and Zoopla, Cazoo is a digital platform that makes buying a car as simple as purchasing any other product online. Since its launch in late 2019, UK consumers have embraced the simplicity of buying cars online and having their new vehicles delivered to the door.

Everton see having them becoming their new main sponsor as underlining Cazoo's commitment to securing its place as the UK's best-known online car retailer.

Everton CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale said: “We are delighted to welcome Cazoo as our new main Club partner and shirt sponsor. We have been impressed with the approach that Cazoo has taken and are confident that they will be a great partner for the Club and our fans in the years to come. We are looking forward to working closely with them and are in no doubt that the values of Cazoo and the company's focus on innovation and future development complement perfectly our own ambitions as we embark on an exciting new chapter for the Club.”

The partnership complements Everton's commercial development strategy and means that, for the first time since the 2003/04 season, replica kits featuring the Club's main partner branding will be available to purchase in junior and children's sizes.

Alex Chesterman, the founder & CEO of Cazoo, is one of the UK's leading digital entrepreneurs and investors. He has been named the UK's Entrepreneur of the Year and was awarded an OBE for services to digital entrepreneurship in 2016. He said: “We are really excited to be partnering with Everton, a family club with a rich heritage and a passionate and loyal fanbase. This opportunity will help significantly enhance our brand awareness as we look to make Cazoo a household name. We look forward to working closely with the Club as part of our mission to provide the best possible car buying experience to UK consumers.”

