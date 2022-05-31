Lampard fined for comments following Anfield derby

Tuesday, 31 May, 2022







Frank Lampard has been fined for the comments he made about the officiating during Everton's defeat to Liverpool in April.

An independent regulatory commission fined the Everton manager £30,000 after upholding a charge against him for breaching FA Rule E3 in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing.

Lampard was incensed by the match officials' failure to award two penalty kicks for the Blues in their 2-0 defeat and intimated that opposition teams "don't get" such decisions at places like Anfield due to the intimidating atmosphere and the stature of the home club.

Lampard denied that his comments constituted improper conduct that implied bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee but his appeal against the charges was unsuccessful.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads