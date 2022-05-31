Seasons2021-22Everton News
Lampard fined for comments following Anfield derby
Frank Lampard has been fined for the comments he made about the officiating during Everton's defeat to Liverpool in April.
An independent regulatory commission fined the Everton manager £30,000 after upholding a charge against him for breaching FA Rule E3 in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing.
Lampard was incensed by the match officials' failure to award two penalty kicks for the Blues in their 2-0 defeat and intimated that opposition teams "don't get" such decisions at places like Anfield due to the intimidating atmosphere and the stature of the home club.
Lampard denied that his comments constituted improper conduct that implied bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee but his appeal against the charges was unsuccessful.
We may well have the best league but, without a doubt, we definitely have the worst officials anywhere in the world.
Honestly, it's unbelievable in a free society that you have no freedom of speech, for basically being open and honest. Remember the old saying 'the truth hurts'…
In the close season, shame the FA for their treatment of Everton.
Sounds to me like he refused to apologise. Excellent, good on him.