Lampard fined for comments following Anfield derby

Frank Lampard has been fined for the comments he made about the officiating during Everton's defeat to Liverpool in April.

An independent regulatory commission fined the Everton manager £30,000 after upholding a charge against him for breaching FA Rule E3 in relation to media comments proven during a personal hearing.

Lampard was incensed by the match officials' failure to award two penalty kicks for the Blues in their 2-0 defeat and intimated that opposition teams "don't get" such decisions at places like Anfield due to the intimidating atmosphere and the stature of the home club.

Lampard denied that his comments constituted improper conduct that implied bias and/or attack the integrity of the match referee but his appeal against the charges was unsuccessful.

 

Stephen Vincent
1 Posted 31/05/2022 at 12:46:14
So Frank Lampard is fined £30,000 for the Salah remarks.

Sounds to me like he refused to apologise. Excellent, good on him.

Alan J Thompson
2 Posted 31/05/2022 at 15:38:55
All behind closed doors while if Frank comments he will face more charges?
Eddie Dunn
4 Posted 31/05/2022 at 15:47:05
They have taken half of Seamus!
Ajay Gopal
5 Posted 31/05/2022 at 15:50:44
Ha.. ha.. good one, Eddie. What Lampard said was nothing but the absolute truth, the PL ought to be ashamed of themselves. Unless the quality of refereeing in the PL is sorted out, they can’t claim to be the ‘best league in the world’.
Danny O’Neill
6 Posted 31/05/2022 at 15:54:20
Keep telling it how it is. Eventually it will be heard.
Rob Halligan
7 Posted 31/05/2022 at 16:08:03
Utter joke. With Jon Moss and Mike Dean both retiring this summer, no doubt we will be graced with two new utter buffoons next season, who will straight away adhere themselves to the so-called Big 6 clubs, and particularly the RS.

We may well have the best league but, without a doubt, we definitely have the worst officials anywhere in the world.

Brian Murray
8 Posted 31/05/2022 at 16:13:32
Been said many times that’s why they never part of a big tournament. It’s corrupt to the core in favour of as you say particularly liverpool. Even their own said as much mark halsey ex ref admitted they was encouraged to give the big money global earners for the premier league ( lfc ) the big decisions.
Barry Cowling
10 Posted 31/05/2022 at 16:16:20
They seem to run this like a dictatorship, with no rights of appeal outside the game, and the louder you shout the more you get shafted (unless of course you are one of the big clubs).

Honestly, it's unbelievable in a free society that you have no freedom of speech, for basically being open and honest. Remember the old saying 'the truth hurts'…

Jack Convery
11 Posted 31/05/2022 at 16:24:19
30k for telling the truth. How corrupt is this EPL. Absolute disgrace. what do they do with this money - pay it out in expenses to themselves I suppose. It should at least go to grass roots football in Merseyside.
Dale Rose
12 Posted 31/05/2022 at 16:54:49
FA, Fucking Arseholes. The truth will cost you £30k.
Mal van Schaick
13 Posted 31/05/2022 at 17:11:38
What about the fact that we were denied a penalty that could of cost Everton their Premier League status.

In the close season, shame the FA for their treatment of Everton.

Graham Hammond
14 Posted 31/05/2022 at 17:17:43
I sincerely hope that the club pays Frank Lampard's fine on his behalf. It is little wonder nothing ever changes if they do not. The club should pay his fine (whilst also making comments on all the injustices that have come our way) and tell the world that it has done exactly that and why it has and back him up, we all need to be united, and freedom of speech should be allowed and encouraged! Dark forces.
George Cumiskey
15 Posted 31/05/2022 at 17:21:50
If anyone watched the playoff final on Sunday they would of witnessed the worst refereeing and use of var I've ever seen, and Moss is getting a job in the refereeing hierarchy after that diabolical display. Says it all.
Brent Stephens
16 Posted 31/05/2022 at 17:54:55
Offer to pay £60k if you can have a good old rant.

