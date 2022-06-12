Thelwell credited for Mathew Mallon turnaround

Saturday, 12 June, 2022



We reported back in April that the club had parted ways with Mathew Mallon, a promising 18-year-old right-back who had excelled with the Under-18s but was having a difficult season. Now, in quite a turnaround, Kevin Thelwell is credited with having played a key role in persuading the youngster to consider the offer of a new deal on Friday.The teenager enjoyed a great 2020-21 season with the Under-18s, having returned from two separate back problems that kept him out of action for a total of around 16 months. He moved up to the Under-23s with an impressive appearance from the bench against Arsenal, which saw him provide the assist for the Blues' goal in a 1-1 draw while playing as a right-midfielder.That appearance came alongside his crucial involvements in Everton's strong run in the FA Youth Cup, sparking hope that Mallon might make the regular step up to U23s action over the course of the next campaign. However, that didn't happen.Instead, he played all of his games for Paul Tait's U18s last season, captaining them on five occasions, with his last appearance for the team coming in the FA Youth Cup defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford in February.Mallon had a move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers lined up for July, when he could officially sign for them. However, talks have taken place between his representatives and Academy personnel - and the new Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, is understood to have played an important role.Thelwell's appointment, along with sweeping changes that have been introduced across the Academy in the last few months, are understood to have been crucial in a changing attitude toward Mallon's future.The full-back is now set to sign a 2-year professional contract with Everton, with the option of a third year, and the hope that he starts to make the progression he missed out on last season with the rebranded Under-21s and their new manager, who is yet to be announced.

