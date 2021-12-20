David Weir set to join backroom staff

Another former Everton player, David Weir, is set to join the backroom staff after working as loans manager at Brighton. He is expected to return this week in a player development role after the Mail reported that has held talks with the Toffees.

Ex-Scotland defender David Weir played for Everton for 8 years from 1997. Weir also had a spell in management at Sheffield United, coaching with Brentford and Rangers.

