Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
David Weir set to join backroom staff
Another former Everton player, David Weir, is set to join the backroom staff after working as loans manager at Brighton. He is expected to return this week in a player development role after the Mail reported that has held talks with the Toffees.
Ex-Scotland defender David Weir played for Everton for 8 years from 1997. Weir also had a spell in management at Sheffield United, coaching with Brentford and Rangers.
Reader Comments (3)
2 Posted 20/12/2021 at 14:04:48
3 Posted 20/12/2021 at 14:06:18
We are in dire need of a good defensive coach but whether he is as good at coaching as he was a player remains to be seen.
He has not had a great deal of sucess as coach or assistant wherever he has been so I hope this is not another teary Bill appointment.
1 Posted 20/12/2021 at 14:01:41