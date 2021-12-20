Skip to Main Content
2021-22

David Weir set to join backroom staff

Monday, 20 December 2021

Another former Everton player, David Weir, is set to join the backroom staff after working as loans manager at Brighton. He is expected to return this week in a player development role after the Mail reported that has held talks with the Toffees.

Ex-Scotland defender David Weir played for Everton for 8 years from 1997. Weir also had a spell in management at Sheffield United, coaching with Brentford and Rangers.

Reader Comments

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Alan J Thompson
1 Posted 20/12/2021 at 14:01:41
I thought it was said that Benitez would be running all of this.
Pat Kelly
2 Posted 20/12/2021 at 14:04:48
Interesting. Wonder how he'll get on with Benitez ? Will he be eating Dunc's lunch ? Or is he being groomed to replace Benitez ?
Jay Harris
3 Posted 20/12/2021 at 14:06:18
Havent we been here before.

We are in dire need of a good defensive coach but whether he is as good at coaching as he was a player remains to be seen.

He has not had a great deal of sucess as coach or assistant wherever he has been so I hope this is not another teary Bill appointment.

