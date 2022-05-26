Skip to Main Content
Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill

Attention drawn to Maxwel Cornet's relegation clause

Michael Kenrick | Thursday, 26 May 2022 43comments  |  Jump to last

The Telegraph are claiming that a £17½m relegation clause in the contract of Burnley midfielder, Maxwel Cornet, has caught Everton's attention.

The 25-year-old forward scored 9 goals but they weren't enough to stop Burnley's relegation to the Championship, which triggers a £17½m relegation clause that is being looked at by Everton, as well as West Ham.

Cornet could therefore be available at a reduced price for a player who settled into the Premier League fairly quickly, and has good international experience with the Ivory Coast.

He may be the kind of reinforcement Frank Lampard needs in attack if he was to lose either or both of Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin.

Reader Comments (43)

Reader Comments (43)


Jack Convery
1 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:31:42
Blow the other one.
Geoff Trenner
2 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:34:33
Too keen to blow his own trumpet.
Allen Rodgers
3 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:34:43
Thought he was a bit flaky myself.
Tony Everan
4 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:43:19
Tarkowski, now Cornet, it’s a double scoop !

The relegation clause 17.5m seems realistic, but is he really worth much more than that anyway?

Eugene Ruane
5 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:49:04
Right now at the Daily Star it's possible some old hack is considering - "Cornet clause could give Frankie the horn!"
Brian Williams
6 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:53:39
I think the validity of this story is wafer thin to be honest. He's a good player though and he scored a couple of ice screamers last season.
I can imagine the song for next season if we got him.

"Just one cornettooooooooooooooh!"

Ajay Gopal
7 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:54:03
Ha.. ha.. Eugene, you really ought to consider a career in advertising, if you are not already in the field. Tony, (4), I too don’t think he is all that good. I have seen him miss some absolute sitters which might have made the difference between Burnley getting relegated and staying up.
Ian Bennett
8 Posted 26/05/2022 at 17:54:23
Pacy, scores goals, left footed. For me he's an upgrade on Grey, Townsend - whilst Iwobi has shown he's better in central midfield as a three.

Jay Harris
9 Posted 26/05/2022 at 18:38:38
Too inconsistent for me even over 90 minutes. A poor mans St Maximim.
Not fit to lace Richy's boots.
Lee Courtliff
10 Posted 26/05/2022 at 18:48:20
Scored some nice goals last season but he he doesn't improve us enough to warrant the price tag. He's not even a striker but Dyche didn't trust him to play wide left or LB.

Small and easily brushed off the ball, he's not what we need.

Danny O’Neill
11 Posted 26/05/2022 at 19:34:10
Reputable Times reporter linking us with Levi Colwill. Came through Chelsea's academy.

Young, powerful left-footed centre half by all accounts. Anyone know much about him?

"Levi is open to move to Everton, with Frank Lampard being the motivation. Undecided whether this would be permanent or loan."

Andrew Bentley
12 Posted 26/05/2022 at 19:37:49
Team gets relegated, so team who barely stayed up thinks its a good idea to buy their players as that's clearly going to turn us around and get us back fighting for the title.

Hopefully this is filed under dodgy rumour, and we can move on!

Brendan McLaughlin
13 Posted 26/05/2022 at 19:46:49
Andrew #12,

Just because a team is relegated doesn't mean all of their players aren't good enough for the Premier League – think Jordan Pickford, Phil Jagielka etc.

"Get us back fighting for the title"... mmmmm

Allen Rodgers
14 Posted 26/05/2022 at 19:51:25
Didn't we buy Gueye from Aston Villa when they were relegated?
Peter Neilson
15 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:00:13
My hope is that, whoever we sign isn't “linked” by the media or reportedly “on our radar”. Maybe players I've barely or never heard of. Time for our scouting and use of analytics to prove their value.

Only buy those players who haven't had the opportunity yet to prove themselves at the highest level but can hopefully step up. Yes, there's risk involved but there's very expensive risk in signing Premier League and Champions League cast-offs.

Jay Harris
16 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:00:49
Brendan,

Just to add to that, if Everton had got relegated, would we not be interested in Pickford, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon and Richarlison.

Brian Murray
17 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:12:39
At the third time of asking, we need this new DOF to be inspiring and not the usual media lazy links. Offload quickly as possible then get a proper CEO who understands money and how to be creative with proper contacts and we may get somewhere.
Mark Murphy
18 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:27:49
9 goals from midfield for a shit team.

Not far off Richarlison's 10. No harm in having both?

Andy Riley
19 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:37:09
Think he has to be given the 99 shirt!
Peter Carpenter
20 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:38:01
Hey, this time a week ago, we were stuffed!
Bill Gienapp
21 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:38:14
Allen (14) - yes, and at the time there was a lot of hand-wringing on here about how if Gueye was any good, why was he on a team that just got relegated.

In addition to Gueye and Pickford, we also got Godfrey from Norwich after they were went down.

Brendan McLaughlin
22 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:39:48
Andy#19
Briliant🤣🤣🤣
Neil Copeland
23 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:40:45
Peter #20, we were well and truly down and out. Then…. approx 60 minutes, we were in heaven!
Danny O’Neill
24 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:44:09
We did, Allen.

Brian, keep asking. We need this DoF to be able to do his job and support the manager. But a manager, not several in quick succession with different ideas, a few who don't work to that model and interference from where Lampard was stood at the end of the Palace game absorbing.

Let these 2 work together and we can judge them on that.

Filing this one under "it's that time of year".

Tony Everan
25 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:44:17
So basically he's £17M, with hundreds and thousands on top.
Neil Copeland
26 Posted 26/05/2022 at 20:45:47
Andy #19, knowing our luck he would turn out being a bit flaky…
Pat Kelly
27 Posted 26/05/2022 at 21:04:01
A scoop!
Robert Tressell
28 Posted 26/05/2022 at 21:08:23
Good, pacy versatile player who will score / create. And a left footer too, which is helpful as we don't have many.

The fee is still quite steep seeing as it's not an essential signing.

And he's not in the same league as Richarlison despite a good goal haul this season.

Paul Birmingham
29 Posted 26/05/2022 at 21:36:19
For me, I'd stick to Cornettos.

But it's very early days in the market so who knows who's in, who's staying being in contract,t and who's gone.

UTFT!

Jamie Sweet
30 Posted 26/05/2022 at 22:11:08
Scoring a goal every other game (based on per 90mins), playing for a team as shit as Burnley, who as a team averaged less than a goal a game, is actually quite sensational.

Haven't seen enough of him to form a solid opinion, but come on. He scored actual goals. Some really nice ones too. For Burnley!.

Will Mabon
31 Posted 26/05/2022 at 22:15:25
Ice cream at some of these transfer rumours.
Denis Richardson
32 Posted 26/05/2022 at 22:17:00
Lot of negativity here which surprised me tbh. £17M for a 25-year-old decent player these days isn't a huge fee frankly.

He's only spent one season in the prem and Burnley isn't exactly the place where you're going to get a lot of chances. 9 goals in 26 games is not to be sniffed at – in perspective, Richarlison got 10 and our next best was 5.

Just looked up his stats. He was a solid first-team regular for Lyon for 5 years and played for all the French youth teams from U16 to U21 before choosing Ivory Coast (unsurprisingly given then French squad).

I think he'd be a decent signing at that price personally. Young (25), with pace and knows where the goal is. He'll get more chances with us than he did at Burnley.

Sam Hoare
33 Posted 26/05/2022 at 23:13:31
Did pretty well this season for Burnley. But the season before he scored 2 goals for a decent Lyon team over 2500 minutes.

I dunno if I see him as being a notable upgrade on Gray. Both are great in patches but prone to inconsistency.

Money will be tight this summer and we need to be clever. Could see Cornet becoming another run of the mill bottom half winger though I could be wrong. Think we could do better.

Martin Reppion
34 Posted 26/05/2022 at 23:16:25
It seems we have a lot of people who think we can shop at Harrods when we are only looking for the best that Matalan has to offer. The criteria has to be, does any potential signing improve what we have in the match day squad?

When we played Burnley, Cornet was one of the few players I feared would undo us. His record is good and at his age is still young enough to improve.

We need to have 2 players for each position and at the moment there is a place for a 6th attacking option. Ideally it would be a central striker as we have 3 out-and-out wide men in Gordon, Gray and Townsend, and only Calvert-Lewin as a Number 9, with Richarlison as a (very good) half and half.

But, in the absence of too many value options, Cornet has a bit of quality we could use.

Danny O’Neill
35 Posted 26/05/2022 at 23:29:00
I don't think it's that Martin, it's just an opinion on the player. Sam sums it up well.

If we're going to spend £17½M on a player, that's a big chunk of our imaginary budget for where Everton are going to be in the summer.

And if so, is he really that good? Is he a game-changer. I don't know to be honest, but I'm not convinced. I only saw him have a good game against a very poor Everton team.

Mike Gaynes
36 Posted 27/05/2022 at 05:03:05
Definitely sign Cornet. This team needs all the brass it can get.
Sam Hoare
37 Posted 27/05/2022 at 06:38:34
Martin @34, you raise an interesting point.

I'm afraid that I've come to the conclusion that “Does he improve us?” is actually a very dangerous maxim to follow with transfers. It is probably exactly the maxim that landed us where we are.

Most players who cost £15M upwards will appear to have some useful qualities, will have something to offer but that does not necessarily mean they will be worth the expenditure.

Sigurdsson was a better set-piece taker than anyone we had.
Bolasie was a better dribbler than anyone we had.
Klaassen appeared to have better football IQ than anyone we had.
Walcott was faster than anyone we had.
Tosun was probably a better finisher than anyone we had.
Keane was better in the air than anyone we had.
Andre Gomes was more comfortable on the ball than anyone we had.
Delph was more experienced at winning things than anyone we had.

All of these players probably ‘improved us' in some way. But does that mean they were good signings? I'd strongly suggest not.

Our transfer approach needs to go deeper than that and consider the priorities of the team, the fit with playing style, the management of resources, the potential for sell-on value, the work ethic and psychology of the collective and the opportunity lost of other players.

Cornet is good. He probably would improve us. But I'm not sure he's the best way to spend £17½M given his slightly inconsistent history, the team's need elsewhere, and our limited budget. I may well be wrong on that but I'm certain that the belief he would improve us is not enough on its own to justify a transfer.

Ian Bennett
38 Posted 27/05/2022 at 06:59:42
Some good names that are coming up:-

Johnson (Forest)
Eriksen (Free)
Tarkowski (Free)
Gallagher (Loan)

I'd take all 4 as improvements.

Mal van Schaick
39 Posted 27/05/2022 at 07:39:45
Don’t sell Richarlison and buy Cornet as his replacement or we will be in a worse situation next year.

Keep Richarlison at all costs and build a team around him for when we play at the new stadium.

Gary Jones
40 Posted 27/05/2022 at 07:57:53
If we were the cash rich club of 2 to 5 years ago, it'd be a no-brainer. With Richarlison likely off (or still wanting to be a cf) we only have Gordon and Gray as width, and neither is contributing enough goals yet.

However, as it was in January; midfielders who can protect the defence and take the ball off them is the priority number one and number two. A ‘keeps fit' version of Mina is priority number three. Once they are addressed, competition for Patterson to allow Coleman to focus on coaching please.

Only when the above is addressed should we even think about Cornet, Almiron and the like.

Danny Baily
41 Posted 27/05/2022 at 07:59:39
Brennan Johnson was a big part of the Lincoln City side that was 89 mins from the Championship(!). There's a lot of promise there.
James Newcombe
42 Posted 27/05/2022 at 13:45:03
He'd be a fantastic signing. We need more sources of goals, and have done for some time!
Jack Convery
43 Posted 27/05/2022 at 14:40:49
If we did buy him and got Tarkowski too, would that be a first BOGOF for the EPL ? I'll get my coat !!

© ToffeeWeb

Recent Articles


NYCHYL

Talking Points & General Forum

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.