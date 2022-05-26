Attention drawn to Maxwel Cornet's relegation clause

| Thursday, 26 May 2022



The Telegraph are claiming that a £17½m relegation clause in the contract of Burnley midfielder, Maxwel Cornet, has caught Everton's attention.

The 25-year-old forward scored 9 goals but they weren't enough to stop Burnley's relegation to the Championship, which triggers a £17½m relegation clause that is being looked at by Everton, as well as West Ham.

Cornet could therefore be available at a reduced price for a player who settled into the Premier League fairly quickly, and has good international experience with the Ivory Coast.

He may be the kind of reinforcement Frank Lampard needs in attack if he was to lose either or both of Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb