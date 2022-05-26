Seasons2021-22Rumour Mill
Attention drawn to Maxwel Cornet's relegation clause
The Telegraph are claiming that a £17½m relegation clause in the contract of Burnley midfielder, Maxwel Cornet, has caught Everton's attention.
The 25-year-old forward scored 9 goals but they weren't enough to stop Burnley's relegation to the Championship, which triggers a £17½m relegation clause that is being looked at by Everton, as well as West Ham.
Cornet could therefore be available at a reduced price for a player who settled into the Premier League fairly quickly, and has good international experience with the Ivory Coast.
He may be the kind of reinforcement Frank Lampard needs in attack if he was to lose either or both of Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin.
Reader Comments (43)
The relegation clause 17.5m seems realistic, but is he really worth much more than that anyway?
I can imagine the song for next season if we got him.
"Just one cornettooooooooooooooh!"
Not fit to lace Richy's boots.
Small and easily brushed off the ball, he's not what we need.
Young, powerful left-footed centre half by all accounts. Anyone know much about him?
"Levi is open to move to Everton, with Frank Lampard being the motivation. Undecided whether this would be permanent or loan."
Hopefully this is filed under dodgy rumour, and we can move on!
Just because a team is relegated doesn't mean all of their players aren't good enough for the Premier League – think Jordan Pickford, Phil Jagielka etc.
"Get us back fighting for the title"... mmmmm
Only buy those players who haven't had the opportunity yet to prove themselves at the highest level but can hopefully step up. Yes, there's risk involved but there's very expensive risk in signing Premier League and Champions League cast-offs.
Just to add to that, if Everton had got relegated, would we not be interested in Pickford, Calvert-Lewin, Gordon and Richarlison.
Not far off Richarlison's 10. No harm in having both?
In addition to Gueye and Pickford, we also got Godfrey from Norwich after they were went down.
Briliant🤣🤣🤣
Brian, keep asking. We need this DoF to be able to do his job and support the manager. But a manager, not several in quick succession with different ideas, a few who don't work to that model and interference from where Lampard was stood at the end of the Palace game absorbing.
Let these 2 work together and we can judge them on that.
Filing this one under "it's that time of year".
The fee is still quite steep seeing as it's not an essential signing.
And he's not in the same league as Richarlison despite a good goal haul this season.
But it's very early days in the market so who knows who's in, who's staying being in contract,t and who's gone.
UTFT!
Haven't seen enough of him to form a solid opinion, but come on. He scored actual goals. Some really nice ones too. For Burnley!.
He's only spent one season in the prem and Burnley isn't exactly the place where you're going to get a lot of chances. 9 goals in 26 games is not to be sniffed at – in perspective, Richarlison got 10 and our next best was 5.
Just looked up his stats. He was a solid first-team regular for Lyon for 5 years and played for all the French youth teams from U16 to U21 before choosing Ivory Coast (unsurprisingly given then French squad).
I think he'd be a decent signing at that price personally. Young (25), with pace and knows where the goal is. He'll get more chances with us than he did at Burnley.
I dunno if I see him as being a notable upgrade on Gray. Both are great in patches but prone to inconsistency.
Money will be tight this summer and we need to be clever. Could see Cornet becoming another run of the mill bottom half winger though I could be wrong. Think we could do better.
When we played Burnley, Cornet was one of the few players I feared would undo us. His record is good and at his age is still young enough to improve.
We need to have 2 players for each position and at the moment there is a place for a 6th attacking option. Ideally it would be a central striker as we have 3 out-and-out wide men in Gordon, Gray and Townsend, and only Calvert-Lewin as a Number 9, with Richarlison as a (very good) half and half.
But, in the absence of too many value options, Cornet has a bit of quality we could use.
If we're going to spend £17½M on a player, that's a big chunk of our imaginary budget for where Everton are going to be in the summer.
And if so, is he really that good? Is he a game-changer. I don't know to be honest, but I'm not convinced. I only saw him have a good game against a very poor Everton team.
I'm afraid that I've come to the conclusion that “Does he improve us?” is actually a very dangerous maxim to follow with transfers. It is probably exactly the maxim that landed us where we are.
Most players who cost £15M upwards will appear to have some useful qualities, will have something to offer but that does not necessarily mean they will be worth the expenditure.
Sigurdsson was a better set-piece taker than anyone we had.
Bolasie was a better dribbler than anyone we had.
Klaassen appeared to have better football IQ than anyone we had.
Walcott was faster than anyone we had.
Tosun was probably a better finisher than anyone we had.
Keane was better in the air than anyone we had.
Andre Gomes was more comfortable on the ball than anyone we had.
Delph was more experienced at winning things than anyone we had.
All of these players probably ‘improved us' in some way. But does that mean they were good signings? I'd strongly suggest not.
Our transfer approach needs to go deeper than that and consider the priorities of the team, the fit with playing style, the management of resources, the potential for sell-on value, the work ethic and psychology of the collective and the opportunity lost of other players.
Cornet is good. He probably would improve us. But I'm not sure he's the best way to spend £17½M given his slightly inconsistent history, the team's need elsewhere, and our limited budget. I may well be wrong on that but I'm certain that the belief he would improve us is not enough on its own to justify a transfer.
Johnson (Forest)
Eriksen (Free)
Tarkowski (Free)
Gallagher (Loan)
I'd take all 4 as improvements.
Keep Richarlison at all costs and build a team around him for when we play at the new stadium.
However, as it was in January; midfielders who can protect the defence and take the ball off them is the priority number one and number two. A ‘keeps fit' version of Mina is priority number three. Once they are addressed, competition for Patterson to allow Coleman to focus on coaching please.
Only when the above is addressed should we even think about Cornet, Almiron and the like.
