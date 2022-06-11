Tottenham in 'advanced talks' over Richarlison transfer

| Saturday, 11 June 2022



Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in negotiations with Richarlison over a proposed £51m move from Everton.

According to a number of outlets citing Bruno Andrade of UOL Esporte, the Brazilian has emerged as a top target for Spurs as they look ahead to their return to the Champions League this coming season and they have made the first move ahead of rival suitors like Arsenal and Chelsea.

Richarlison is believed to be considering his options this summer after changing agents earlier this year, perhaps in order to facilitate a move to a club offering European football.

Evertonians are largely resigned to losing the 25-year-old following another year where they failed to qualify for Europe and though he would leave with most fans' blessing, they would surely have preferred he move on to a club on the Continent rather than one in the Premier League and for a lot higher fee than €60m.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb