Fulham 0 - 0 Everton

Everton fashioned some pretty decent chances in a very lively first half, and should have been ahead, only to shrink back into what had to be a very effective defensive shell as Fulham threw everything bar the kitchen sink at them after the break to try and get the win.

Much has been made of the selection dilemmas facing Frank Lampard, who stuck with Seamus Coleman at right back to maintain an unchanged starting line-up for the third game in a row. Nathan Patterson returns to the squad after missing the last five games through injury with Salamon Rondon making way for him on the 9-man bench.

Everton, in all-yellow strip, got things underway and looked to push forward, Gordon pressing. Calvert-Lewin picked up a good forward ball from Iwobi and evaded his marker to almost lay it back for an early chance. Mykolenko tried to cross but it was cleared and Willian led Fulham's first attack, headed wide.

Pickford's huge clearance bounced for Gordon but Robinson was across to block for a corner. Gray had a great strike off the second phase, forcing a tremendous save from Leno. Really lively start by Everton!

Fulham had more of the play, Willian spinning and lashing in a shot that Pickford brilliantly tipped over the bar. Mitrovic's header also needed a fine save by Pickford. The third Fulham corner set up Reed for a distant shot that also needed another decent Pickford save.

Everton lost possession in midfield and Robinson won a corner off Coleman that Calvert-Lewin had to head off the line. Mykolenko tried to feed Calvert-Lewin but it was overhit. Another long ball from the back gave Gray something to chase but it came through to Leno. The game settled down a little after a frenetic first 15 minutes.

Gray got the ball wide left and put in the perfect cross for Calvert-Lewin to convert... only he didn't – not getting his body into the right position, the ball grazing off his shin. What a chance that should have been! Next opportunity and Gray shot weakly straight to Leno.

Mitrovic trod on Gana's ankle, getting an early yellow, albeit pretty accidental. Very painful for Gana, however. But some debate followed, Lampard asking why it wasn't a red card. Fulham mounted a dangerous attack that had to be defended by Coady stretching to scoop it over the bar for a corner, from which Ream shot well wide.

Onana and Gordon tried to get things moving in midfield but possession was lost. This kept happening in midfield, Gana the next to suffer in the press and Tarkowski had to rescue things with a block behind for Fulham's seventh corner.

Finally, Everton got forward and won a corner, taken by Gray very poorly, not beating the first man. But in the next phase, a cross dropped for Coady and he could only sidefoot it tamely to Leno. Iwobi fed Gray wide left and he eventually got in a fair cross but it was cleared and Fulham attacked again.

Onana was adjudged to have fouled, giving up a dangerous free-kick that Calvert-Lewin headed clear but a cross came back in for Ream to head inches wide. Tarkowski and Cordova-Reid wrestled each other to the ground off the ball. The VAR said no issue.

A great ball in to Calvert-Lewin wasn't really controlled; Gray going the wrong way for his layoff. Mykolenko stopped an attack and overlapped with Gray, for Iwobi to ultimately force a corner. Gray swung a perfect cross in to Tarkowski who headed with great purpose and power directly at Leno, while the goal around him gapped yawningly.

Everton then worked the ball well to Gordon who saw fame looming but he rashly lashed it over the Fulham goal instead of bursting the roof of the net. Fulham responded with another attack that brought out some incredible defending from Onana.

Gordon had the chance for a perfectly weighted forward pass to play in Calvert-Lewin but he again overhit it horribly and the chance was not only gone, it led to another Fulham drive, this time down their left, needing more stiff defending from Everton to keep the score 0-0 at half-time.

Fulham restarted and Willian thought he was fouled when Gana just touched the ball away from him as he got his foot stuck in the turf. No penalty. Fulham worked it well for Pereira to set up Mitrovic for a header that flew over Pickford's goal.

Iwobi played a great crossfield ball to Gray but he had wandered offside. Robinson was given too much space to advance and it needed Mykolenko to clear. Everton looked to break with a good run from Gordon but Calvert-Lewin had gone too far beyond his cross. Fulham responded, Willian forcing a brilliant save off his deflected shot. From the corner, Fulham looked really threatening and Everton had to really defend well.

Everton won possession but Onna showed too much to Palhinha, who cleared. Everton tried to work it from the throw-in but Gordon lost it under pressure and another fine contest ensued in midfield to try and gain advantage, Gray was fouled by Cordova-Reid. It came to Calvert-Lewin who shaped to shoot but was denied before the offside flag went up very late.

Some excellent work by Mykolenko was rewarded with some good refereeing that saw Cordova-Reid booked. From the free-kick, Tarkowski headed down for Onana to spin around and shoot just wide. Fulham moved it up quickly through Robinson and Mitrovic smacked his volley a long way wide.

More great stuff in midfield saw Palhinha get the better of Onana and the ball dropped for Mitrovic who fairly lashed it high over the Everton bar. Time for some changes from Frank Lampard after Onana caught the back of Andreas's leg. More solid defending of the free kick was required.

Everton came under serious pressure but the defending was of the highest quality, Calvert-Lewin giving up a foul that led to yet another full-blown Fulham attack against a solid and robust Everton defence. Patterson was forced to give up a corner but Everton could not clear it convincingly.

Everton finally got the ball forward through Iwobi but Calvert-Lewin had again strayed well offside as he skipped past Leno before the flag finally went up. When Everton did get the ball again, Iwobi played it straight out in front of Gray as they struggled to take advantage of any possession.

More pressure but Everton broke with Gordon getting a nice chance to make a great run forward but talk about no end-product... oh goodness. At least it relieved the pressure but Everton were offside yet again, as Gray was replaced by McNeil. Everton came close to actually building an attack but it again fizzled out at Gordon.

Fulham built their attack much more convincingly, the final shot deflected behind for yet another Fulham corner, Pickford putting it behind. Everton looked to break but Gordon was well tackled and Willian's shot had to be smothered by Pickford.

Fulham surged forward again, and Mitrovic just could not get his foot around the ball, Everton saved again. But their midfield play was slow and negative, inviting Fulham to press, and it was really poor from Pickford, booting the ball shamefully into touch, as is now his MO when pressure threatens.

Robinson was invited to cross dangerously again and Tarkowski had to dive bravely to head behind off Mitrovic's knee. Willian danced in brilliantly and it was Garner who had to clear this time. Fulham will be livid if they don't win this game...

Another intense spell of Fulham pressure, more fantastic defending from Everton, another dangerous corner testing Pickford who batted it clear. Maupay replaced Gordon.

Wilson looked to beat Mykolenko illegally to stop yet another Fulham attack. The free-kick was aimed for Calvert-Lewin but he couldn't win it. Still Everton had some rare forward possession only to send it back to Pickford for a hoof upfield that saw possession lost again.

The rapid tempo of the game extended into 3 minutes of added time, Mitrovic getting another chance to shoot, again smacking it high over the Everton bar. Everton had possession but again it went back to Pickford, whose chip saw possession lost again! Why, why, why???

One last push forward for Fulham, but Pickford was out quickly to smother. The ball hoofed up to Calvert-Lewin was again not won by him and then he was again flagged offside... again. The full-time whistle finally came, and this will be considered a good result for Everton, who reverted into a bit of a defensive shell in the second half. A good point on balance, as Fulham will rue this one.

Fulham: Leno, Kebano (67' Wilson), Reed, Diop, Mitrovic [Y:24'], Ream, De Cordova-Reid [Y:59'] (76' Tete), Pereira (76' Cairney), Willian, João Palhinha, Robinson.

Subs: Rodak, Duffy, James, Vinícius, Tosin, Harris.

Everton: Pickford, Coleman (64' Patterson) , Tarkowski, Coady, Mykolenko, Iwobi, Gana (65' Garner)., Onana, Gordon (86' Maupay), Gray (75' McNeil), Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Begovic, Holgate, Keane, Doucoure, Davies.

Referee: John Brooks

VAR: Darren England

