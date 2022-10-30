Report

If Everton’s free-flowing attacking that yielded a burst of three goals against Crystal Palace last weekend both delighted and engendered fresh optimism for the Frank Lampard project, it was also rare.

Among the lowest-scoring teams in the division, Everton’s season has been defined in large parts by their inability to score on a regular basis, so while this clash with a fairly porous but free-scoring Fulham promised goals, it didn’t end up producing any even if this was anything but a bore draw.

There were 33 shots at goal between the two sides, 10 on target and good saves from both goalkeepers, although it was Jordan Pickford who was the busier and called upon for the more spectacular stops as both defences held during a hectic spell in the first quarter of the contest.

Despite some decent openings, which, in particular, saw Demarai Gray sternly test Bernd Leno with a strong drive in the sixth minute and Dominic Calvert-Lewin go agonisingly close in the 20th, Everton were frequently found wanting in the final third. There was ever-present threat from the Blues on the counter but in the first half the execution wasn’t always there and increasingly as the match wore on, merely getting it to the attackers full stop was a problem.

Nathan Patterson made a welcome return to the matchday squad but Lampard kept faith with his starting XI, retaining captain Seamus Coleman in an unchanged line-up. It was a decision made easier, perhaps, by the Scot’s four-week lay-off and the need to ease him back into action but Coleman, so impressive against Wilfried Zaha last week, struggled at times to contain ex-Blue, Antonee Robinson down the Cottagers’ left flank.

Patterson’s own display when he came with a little over an hour gone betrayed a touch of rust but will have found the minutes valuable in the context of a possible return to the starting line-up next weekend against Leicester City.

In the meantime, both Fulham and Everton made an enterprising and entertaining start to the contest, with the visitors, in particular, looking to be very much in the mood to try and grab an early goal.

Calvert-Lewin just failed to connect with Gray with a cut-back in the box and Anthony Gordon had a half-volley charged down before Gray collected a cross from Vitalii Mykolenko following a corner and smashed a rasping, rising shot that Leno had to push over the bar in the sixth minute.

Pickford had to be alert to pull off an even better stop at the other end to fingertip Willian’s effort over and, from the resulting corner, Pickford had to tip the ball behind again as Aleksander Mitrovic rose to header towards the top corner.

That set-piece ended with Pickford palming a shot from Harrison Reed over and Calvert-Lewin was on hand to clear the ball away from his own goal line as the visitors refused to buckle under the pressure.

Everton’s best chance came in the 20th minute as Gray whipped a dangerous ball in behind the Fulham defence, Calvert-Lewin could only get a glancing touch on it with his shin and the ball flashed past Gordon at the far post.

Reed’s deflected shot fell to Pickford on the half-hour mark while Conor Coady could only steer a volley at the keeper off another Mykolenko cross, Tarkowski steered a free header straight at Leno and Gordon wasted a decent chance towards the end of the half when he lashed over.

The second half began with a check by the Video Assistant Referee after Willian went down in the box under the attentions of Idrissa Gueye but, sensibly, no penalty was given and Pickford was called into duty five minutes later to push away a shot from the Brazilian winger after Mitrovic had headed over.

Amadou Onana had a shot following a corner that dribbled agonisingly wide just before the hour before the game began to tilt in Marco Silva’s side’s favour. However, Fulham were restricted to mere half chances as Mitrovic, who had 10 shots in all on the day, miscued again with a volley and a half-volley and Tarkowski did brilliantly to get across to block an effort from substitute Tom Cairney.

Pickford was called upon to save once more from Willian and James Garner, on for Gueye, made a vital interception in his own box as Everton held out for the point.

Being the only side to hold Fulham goalless at Craven Cottage so far this season demonstrates the extent to which Lampard and Kevin Thelwell have addressed the defensive issues that plagued the Toffees last season. In putting dependable, throw-yourself-at-everything characters like Coady and Tarkowski in front of the excellent Pickford alongside another superb last-ditch defender in Mykolenko (who was outstanding on the day), Everton aren’t conceding many goals.

It’s going forward, particularly away from home, that presents the next challenge. Whether the manager has enough reliable outlets in that area of the pitch is doubtful; whether it’s something with which he can coach his way to success or will need to address via the transfer market remains to be seen.

For now, though, Lampard’s men are continuing to pick up points on the road where they would have lost last season and that continues to bode well for mid-table safety this term rather than another scrap to avoid the drop.

