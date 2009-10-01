Report

I was excited and feeling strangely optimistic ahead of this one. I felt a rush of positivity somehow when I was out for my morning jog in my Everton hoodie when another fellow Evertonian jogged past me with his dog and said “Good morning. Up the Toffees!”.

Once home, I couldn’t get out of the house quick enough. I narrowly missed the bus and was frustrated to find it would be 20 minutes until the next one… so frustrated in fact that I walked on just shy of a mile and a half into another village.

As I finally got on the next bus, I saw a mate who was going to the game who lives just around the corner from me. “Have you moved house?” was the first thing he asked. That I’d stomped on all that way in frustration took some explaining!

And running into my mate, Chris, on the bus actually altered my planning. I’d originally planned to go into the city centre to grab breakfast somewhere, though Chris and his Dad, and his brother James, top Evertonians who attend every game home and away, were heading the Ship & Mitre for a few beers as it was open from 10am. So I tagged along for a pint or two before making my way onto our usual pre-match boozer. A big breakfast ended up becoming a pre-made cheese & onion sandwich from a Go Local.

I met Ste and a few other fellas in the pub. It emptied our pretty quick and so we followed the crowd out of there and into Goodison Park, taking our seats in the Lower Gwladys.

We were a bit befuddled by the team news. I was a bit surprised to see Conor Coady retain his place at centre-back, and was even more confused as to how they would line up. Would Alex Iwobi be playing up in and around Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Abdoulaye Doucoure as some sort of makeshift right winger? As it turned out Alex was winger and Abdoulaye was deployed to arrive late into the penalty area.

And another change in the dug-out of course, with Sean Dyche our latest new manager receiving a hardy reception, and Mikel Arteta in the opposing dug-out visiting with his team sitting top of the Premier League.

Arsenal began the game on the attack though Everton were equal to it and a few good early tackles, one of which was from Seamus Coleman, really got the crowd going. As our players settled, we believed in ourselves more and began to create opportunities. And thinking about it, we could well have been ahead come half time.

Amadou Onana made an incredible surging run which Arsenal couldn’t live with. Our wonderful Belgian squared the ball across the 6-yard box and Dominic probably couldn’t have come closer to reaching the ball than he did. Awfully unlucky not to be ahead.

At the other end, Conor Coady did well to drop back and clear off the goal line from Bukayo Saka’s volley. That was as close as Arsenal came all game.

Dominic had two further chances in the second half too… both of which were quite similar headers. Not easy chances, but both a bit better than half-chances. Maybe if Dominic can get back to his very best, he’s burying these. Though I feel Dominic could really do with a goal to get him going again. In our next fixture would do!

While chatting to some of the guys around us at the break, the enthusiasm and increased level of enjoyment at this game was palpable. “Its not rocket science is it” I must have said about 100 times. Stay disciplined, keep your shape, work hard, get the ball out to the wingers, cross it first chance you get, put all your corners into the near post. It’s all the basic and fundamentals which will never essentially go away from football.

If you’re challenging towards the top of the league, you obviously need more than that, which is where the better teams get expansive. How and why Frank Lampard didn’t revert to this type to try and stem the rot, especially as we have a lot of players that suit this, was pretty baffling.

And the Goodison Park crowd appreciate blood, guts, a scrap, and getting stuck into teams more than most. David Moyes used to draw on the crowd all the time for this reaction. He’d ask his players to get stuck in to the opposition, and play at a high tempo which gets the crowd involved. Roberto, Ronald, Sam, Marco, Rafa and Frank never did that nearly enough.

I’m exempting Carlo because most of his time at Everton was played behind closed doors. I think finally we have a manager again who does realise the role an aggressive Goodison Park crowd can play and how it can help get more out of the team and intimidate opponents. As I say… it’s not rocket science.

Despite the challenge in front of us, I think it's fair to say that Everton scented blood. Sure as hell the crowd did as Goodison Park became the bearpit we know and love. And so it arrived. Another inswinging corner from Dwight McNeil, Arsenal in a muddle and James Tarkowski was on hand to plant his header firmly into the net. His first goal for Everton. That was quite the thrill.

For all their plaudits this season, with 30 minutes… well 36 minutes following David Coote’s overly-generous stoppage time allocation, I expected better from Arsenal. At times they were good, one or two passing moves impressed me when they got through our whole field in just three passes, but there was never an end product to show for it.

They were incredibly wayward with their shooting, completely missing the target with the few good opportunities they carved out, and by the end were resorting to long-range pot-shots pretty much. They couldn’t rise to the challenge.

It’ll be interesting to see how they react from here. Can they use this as a lesson and get back to form, or has that left the door more than ajar for Manchester City to capitalise? That should be a good chase.

Goodison Park was deafening by the end. The crowd were screaming, whistling, imploring David Coote to blow his whistle. Stoppage time had been extended due to quite an altercation between substitute Neal Maupay and Oleksandr Zinchenko, of which I think all players got themselves involved in. But the whistle finally came.

Joy etched on everyone’s faces as we made our way out of Goodison Park. With it being an early kick-off, it was still pretty early in the day, and I was more than envious of those continuing their celebrations in the pubs and back in the city centre. Myself, I had evening plans and so took a lift back home.

So are Everton back? I recall we all thought that after Frank’s team smashed Leeds United about a year ago. We’ve still a heck of a lot of work to do and it's going to be tough, but yesterday was a lot more like Everton’s identity than I have seen for years. Getting stuck into opponents, playing at a tempo and with flair, leaving everything out there and fighting hard. Sean gets that and is the right man for now, for me.

As I say, it’s not rocket science.

Player ratings

Jordan Pickford: He really didn’t have much to do as most shots ended up nowhere near the goal. I thought his yellow card was very unfair. David Coote was chatting to Granit Xhaka and Jordan was waiting until he was ready, and then when he stopped talking to Granit, David Coote decided to book Jordan. 6

Vitaliy Mykolenko: When asked to defend first and foremost, that’s what he will do. A good solid effort from Vitaliy. Took a good yellow card too to stop an attack. 6

James Tarkowski: A great effort defensively and scored the winning goal. You can’t ask for more than that. 8

Conor Coady: I was surprised he started the game and I can’t say I’m his biggest fan, but fair play, he was excellent yesterday and the goal he saved was just as important as the goal James scored. Well done, Conor. 8

Seamus Coleman: A good solid effort from Seamus. No less than what you expect from him. 6

Idrissa Gueye: He did well and made a lot of tackles. Much better than what he has been showing so far this season. 7

Amadou Onana: He’s got all the ability and even more of a personality. It won’t be at Everton, he’s destined for better things sadly, but he’s up for the fight alright, and will move on for a decent profit, I imagine, maybe even this Summer. But for now, let's enjoy him, and he might be the difference maker between survival and relegation. My Man of the Match. 8

Abdoulaye Doucouré: A bit of a surprise inclusion for me, but that’s the benefit of a new manager coming in with a complete clean slate. Frank sure had his favourites and it seems Abdoulaye wasn’t one of them. He had a good game and covered a lot of ground. He missed a great opportunity in the first half which he really should have buried but overall I thought that was a really good effort. 7

Dwight McNeil: From getting booed off the pitch the last time he began a game at Goodison Park, to a performance like that is quite the turnaround. He worked very hard all game and kept on running, and kept on crossing. He helped Vitaliy out defensively, and can claim a vital assist of course, with his corner kick contributing to our winning goal.

And I guess that’s the crux of it with Evertonians. Show maximum effort and it doesn’t go unnoticed. He reminded me a bit of Kevin Kilbane yesterday. Not blessed with outstanding quality, but 100% effort was always there. That’s the benchmark now for Dwight to kick on. Well done, Dwight. 8

Alex Iwobi: A bit in and out of the game but was a bit of a nuisance to his old club at times as they struggled to retain possession from him. 6

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: A good hour. Barring any further setbacks, he’s getting there, though really needs a goal to get going I feel. 6

Neal Maupay (for Dominic Calvert-Lewin): He was great nuisance value and got well involved in the game. 6

