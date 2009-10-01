Report

Everton 1 - 0 Arsenal

When I booked my tickets and travel, it was a 3 pm start so bringing it forward to 12:30 was a bitter blow to my beauty sleep – albeit I’d get back home with some of the evening left. The alarm went off at 4 am and I snook out of the house without waking Jane or our two fearsome guard dogs!!

A 45-minute drive to Taunton was the first item on the agenda and James defied all expectations and was there on time. Being a vegan, his choice of food for the day was in stark contrast to that of PC for our last game – James's effort was healthy eating personified whilst PC seemed to be doing his utmost to have a heart attack! Each to his own!!

There was very little traffic on the M5 and we made excellent time, arriving at Stanley Park around 10:30 with plenty of time for a few beers. The Royal Oak was eerily empty for a while but then filled up with a pretty vibrant atmosphere. Our tickets were in Bullens Road upper tier, the first time I had been there for some 40 years – and neither of us have worn well! Roll on BMD!

I could smell the tension in the air (or was it that vegan food?) as we kicked off with the three seats in the Directors Box empty again. Sean’s formation was a very solid 4-5-1 and, looking down from the stand, it was clear that he had grasped the problem of the gaps in our centre, bringing Iwobi and McNeil back to support the full-backs, meaning that the three centre midfielders were relieved of covering the flanks and could therefore present a three-man barrier to Arsenal trying to pick their way through our defence. This worked great all game, with Saka and Martinelli kept very quiet and Arsenal badly missing the injured Jesus.

I thought we played very well all game. Gana was breaking up play, Doucouré had his best game alongside Onana who was absolutely outstanding and he gets better every game. Calvert-Lewin gave a great effort, albeit he should have scored at least one, and the much maligned Maupay gave a horrible performance (from an Arsenal perspective) and didn’t let their defenders alone.

The back four were all excellent and whilst Onana was voted Man of the Match by 50% of the coach on the way home, there was one player who stood out for the improvement to the extent that he was unrecognisable. Dwight McNeil was outstanding, tackling back with gusto, passing well, great corners, and showed a fine turn of speed for a player written off by so many as having no pace. Is this the Dyche effect? One of the lads on the coach was sat next to someone “in the know” who told him that Dwight had been pulled out of training a few times in the week for putting it about too much! If he can keep this going, he will be an absolute asset to us –well done, son!!

The atmosphere was electric with the crowd back to what they were at the back end of last season. It is so crucial to keep the crowd on board and we can start by performing at a similar level next week against our vulnerable neighbours.

The trip home was great on a very happy coach and I am now on an unbeaten run of four games at Goodison without defeat. I will return – and soon!

