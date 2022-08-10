Season › 2022-23 › News
Everton to be reunited with Fleetwood in League Cup
Everton will travel to Fleetwood for the second time in three seasons after being paired with the League One club again in the northern section of Round 2 of the Carabao Cup.
Scott Brown's side beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 in the first round last night and went into the hat with those Premier League clubs not involved in Europe this season, to be handed another home draw against the Toffees.
The two clubs met at the third round stage of the League Cup in September 2020 when Everton won 5-2 thanks to a brace from Richarlison and strikes by Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Kean.
The tie will be played the week of 22 August.
Article continues below video content
Full Draw
Northern Section
Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa
Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End
Leeds United v Barnsley
Fleetwood Town v Everton
Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale
Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United
Rotherham United v Morecambe
Barrow v Lincoln City
Stockport County v Leicester City
Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers
Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest
Shrewsbury Town v Burnley
Southern Section
Stevenage v Peterborough United
Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth
Newport County v Portsmouth
Oxford United v Crystal Palace
Watford v Milton Keynes Dons
Colchester United v Brentford
Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City
Walsall v Charlton Athletic
Crawley Town v Fulham
Cambridge United v Southampton
Gillingham v Exeter City
Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion
Reader Comments
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.