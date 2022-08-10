Everton to be reunited with Fleetwood in League Cup

10/08/2022



Everton will travel to Fleetwood for the second time in three seasons after being paired with the League One club again in the northern section of Round 2 of the Carabao Cup.

Scott Brown's side beat Wigan Athletic 1-0 in the first round last night and went into the hat with those Premier League clubs not involved in Europe this season, to be handed another home draw against the Toffees.

The two clubs met at the third round stage of the League Cup in September 2020 when Everton won 5-2 thanks to a brace from Richarlison and strikes by Alex Iwobi, Bernard and Moise Kean.

The tie will be played the week of 22 August.

Article continues below video content

Full Draw

Northern Section

Bolton Wanderers v Aston Villa

Derby County v West Bromwich Albion or Sheffield United

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Preston North End

Leeds United v Barnsley

Fleetwood Town v Everton

Sheffield Wednesday v Rochdale

Tranmere Rovers v Newcastle United

Rotherham United v Morecambe

Barrow v Lincoln City

Stockport County v Leicester City

Bradford City v Blackburn Rovers

Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest

Shrewsbury Town v Burnley

Southern Section

Stevenage v Peterborough United

Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth

Newport County v Portsmouth

Oxford United v Crystal Palace

Watford v Milton Keynes Dons

Colchester United v Brentford

Wycombe Wanderers v Bristol City

Walsall v Charlton Athletic

Crawley Town v Fulham

Cambridge United v Southampton

Gillingham v Exeter City

Forest Green Rovers v Brighton & Hove Albion

