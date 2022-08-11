Dedicated website launched for the new Everton Stadium

The new logo mark for the Everton Stadium The new logo mark for the Everton Stadium

Everton have launched a new website at evertonstadium.com to chart the progress of the club’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock as well as unveil the new Everton Stadium logo and introduce the planned hospitality concept “ALL”.

The launch coincides with the first anniversary of the start of construction on the 52,888-seat stadium which saw the first concrete terracing unit installed this week and the site will offer new stories, videos and images as well as regular blog-style updates from club officials involved in the project.

The first entry is from Chief Stadium Development Officer, Colin Chong, who reflects on the first year of the build which has seen a recognisable structure emerge from the site on Liverpool’s historic docks, with the north and south stands starting to take shape.

The new website is accompanied by Twitter and Instagram accounts @evertonstadium and a monthly newsletter will also debut this month to share the latest news regarding Everton’s new home on the banks of the Mersey.

Included on evertonstadium.com:

A first graphical showcase of the new Everton Stadium logo, which combines the iconic setting on the waterfront with the unique architectural design of the stadium.

Colin Chong’s blog which also outlines the next milestones to look out for.

A dedicated section for ‘ALL’- the bars, restaurants and experiences that will be available at Everton Stadium.

Exclusive content revealing more about the concept of ‘ALL’, where it originated and how it will play a part in the future of Everton Stadium.

An in-depth video reflecting on the progress made on the Bramley-Moore Dock site since ground was broken in August 2021.

A story and video detailing the installation of the first section of terracing on-site, on the date of the first anniversary of the build.

“As we enter the second year of construction on our new home, I am delighted the principles that have guided us from the outset – informed by an unprecedented level of fan consultation – are reflected in the magnificent arena that is rising from our site at Bramley-Moore Dock,” said club CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale.

“The launch of the website for Everton Stadium provides an opportunity to share even more detail about what supporters can expect. There is a great deal of information to be shared in the months and years ahead. For the launch of the site, that detail includes an introduction to ‘ALL’.”

The club describe ‘ALL’ as “a revolutionary re-set of traditional football hospitality” that will offer a wide choice of social spaces and restaurants for fans to choose from to create a tailored matchday experience.

An ‘ALL’ showcase will be hosted at the Royal Liver Building where visitors will gain an insight into the bars, restaurants and experiences on offer through the magic of virtual and augmented reality – and be able to secure their places at Everton Stadium.

In order to manage demand, access to the Showroom will be invite only initially, with priority given to existing Goodison Park Seasonal Hospitality Members.

