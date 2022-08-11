Season › 2022-23 › News
Dedicated website launched for the new Everton Stadium
The new logo mark for the Everton Stadium
Everton have launched a new website at evertonstadium.com to chart the progress of the club’s new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock as well as unveil the new Everton Stadium logo and introduce the planned hospitality concept “ALL”.
The launch coincides with the first anniversary of the start of construction on the 52,888-seat stadium which saw the first concrete terracing unit installed this week and the site will offer new stories, videos and images as well as regular blog-style updates from club officials involved in the project.
The first entry is from Chief Stadium Development Officer, Colin Chong, who reflects on the first year of the build which has seen a recognisable structure emerge from the site on Liverpool’s historic docks, with the north and south stands starting to take shape.
The new website is accompanied by Twitter and Instagram accounts @evertonstadium and a monthly newsletter will also debut this month to share the latest news regarding Everton’s new home on the banks of the Mersey.
Article continues below video content
Included on evertonstadium.com:
- A first graphical showcase of the new Everton Stadium logo, which combines the iconic setting on the waterfront with the unique architectural design of the stadium.
- Colin Chong’s blog which also outlines the next milestones to look out for.
- A dedicated section for ‘ALL’- the bars, restaurants and experiences that will be available at Everton Stadium.
- Exclusive content revealing more about the concept of ‘ALL’, where it originated and how it will play a part in the future of Everton Stadium.
- An in-depth video reflecting on the progress made on the Bramley-Moore Dock site since ground was broken in August 2021.
- A story and video detailing the installation of the first section of terracing on-site, on the date of the first anniversary of the build.
“As we enter the second year of construction on our new home, I am delighted the principles that have guided us from the outset – informed by an unprecedented level of fan consultation – are reflected in the magnificent arena that is rising from our site at Bramley-Moore Dock,” said club CEO, Denise Barrett-Baxendale.
“The launch of the website for Everton Stadium provides an opportunity to share even more detail about what supporters can expect. There is a great deal of information to be shared in the months and years ahead. For the launch of the site, that detail includes an introduction to ‘ALL’.”
The club describe ‘ALL’ as “a revolutionary re-set of traditional football hospitality” that will offer a wide choice of social spaces and restaurants for fans to choose from to create a tailored matchday experience.
An ‘ALL’ showcase will be hosted at the Royal Liver Building where visitors will gain an insight into the bars, restaurants and experiences on offer through the magic of virtual and augmented reality – and be able to secure their places at Everton Stadium.
In order to manage demand, access to the Showroom will be invite only initially, with priority given to existing Goodison Park Seasonal Hospitality Members.
3 Posted 11/08/2022 at 16:58:53
Has an unfortunate resemblance to a beached whale with its arse end truncated, squashing a tadpole. All part of the "simple logo" fad (for simpletons?)
4 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:05:28
5 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:21:26
Simple and easily recognised.
And the website itself is spot on, IMHO.
Some of those above, c'mon for fucks sake stop with the putting the club down at every opportunity.
Take some pleasure out of good things happening and stop being somebody who just want to piss on everyone's chips.
Look for the positives because I tell you, you're a long time dead.
6 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:22:12
Night games are going to be very special, even more so when catching the spectacular sunsets you can get over the Irish Sea. It will form a spine-tingling backdrop that can’t be bettered.
7 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:23:11
Nice one mate. I'm with you!
8 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:27:13
As long as we see this stadium of ours lit up in Blue in the evenings and have the Liver Bird of our city on each corner, then I'll love the stadium.
Not too impressed with the logo, but I'll see if grows.on me.
9 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:29:10
A fabulous new stadium, taking shape at pace, in an iconic location, part of a wider development of the old docks area, generating great employment opportunities etc etc etc. Exciting!
Please, let's stop putting ourselves down. We get irate when other teams' supporters and the media put us down – don't give them a justification for doing so.
10 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:37:52
Not getting excited here but I do cherish my opportunities to take a cheap shot for fun – especially when it is somewhat fair game given the target's disposition. All in good fun, I assure you.
11 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:42:48
12 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:47:55
13 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:48:19
The stadium looks impressive and God bless all who sail in her, as long as they don't have a similar fate to Johnny Scott when he got back.
14 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:48:35
15 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:49:23
Build the fucker and they will come!
16 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:50:00
Stadium? Err... not really.
Whale? Well... unfortunately, a resounding Yes.
Try to think of it as "constructive criticism" rather than "negativity". Of course it's a bit late in the process to change it, but I wonder (just for shits and grins) if they ran this past the Fan Advisory Board or the Fans Forum?
17 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:54:57
The squad is also making great progress, given the lack of funds. By the time the stadium is completed we should have a squad worthy of it.
As for the stadium logo, it's definitely a Captain's cap in keeping with the nautical location. These could be a sellout if produced and marketed by Everton. White with Royal Blue band!
18 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:55:05
The Everton logo would have been fine for me (as everyone would already recognise it as Everton).
19 Posted 11/08/2022 at 17:58:23
“Come fly with me!”
20 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:01:26
21 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:06:32
Actually it sorta does, you know?
22 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:10:33
Stadium hype is getting me really excited for this and seems to be coming along in leaps and bounds. I wasn't bothered about the logo until someone mentioned Trump's hair.
23 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:10:36
24 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:15:50
25 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:32:28
26 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:32:59
27 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:39:01
28 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:40:15
But hey, if you can't see it, Stevie Wonder! ;-)
Aaand another thing. Can you get any simpler than a big fuck-off yellow letter "M" and the whole world knows what that is when they see it, just as the whole world will know what the beached whale.... Ah fuck you've got me at it now!!
29 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:41:48
The reason the stadium has its own logo may be for marketing purposes. It'll be a venue for all sorts of events, not just our ground.
30 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:43:48
31 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:45:38
Lie on the couch please and tell me about your relationship with you mother.
32 Posted 11/08/2022 at 18:52:51
In technology, logos are tricky and need to be kept simple.
Could be worse, could have been the Hummel logo, which one minute looks like and insect, the next a woman carrying two baskets.
Brian I was thinking the same about sat on a couch and describing the picture to someone in a suit, beard and glasses.
33 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:00:40
34 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:06:55
Brent, have you sorted the pedalo yet?
35 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:10:14
36 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:10:26
37 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:12:34
Been taking lessons, Neil. I have my test coming up next month. Been having trouble reversing around a cardboard facsimile of our beloved Chairman – for some reason, I keep hitting him. Tears all round.
38 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:17:45
I was being ironic with the Arteta money comment in anticipation of actual negative comments. I am not actually legitimately in search of said funds.
As for the stadium, it looks great. But I was wondering, on the official site it has details of extensive restaurants, pubs etc. Will these facilities be open all the time or just on match days?
Is the idea to have the area as a destination in itself all week long, like you have say at Kathryn's Docks in London or is it just a day-of type affair?
39 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:18:40
40 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:20:49
I know you were, Kieran! Good man.
41 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:35:53
No doubt after we play our first game at the stadium, someone will come on here and say "I didn't see much of the game today, there was a post in the way."
42 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:49:38
In the Directors Box. He ain't moved for 25 years...
43 Posted 11/08/2022 at 19:52:44
44 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:00:46
The fact that so many have commented on it both positively and negatively demonstrates that it's done its job – it is recognisable as the stadium logo. Some people will just moan at everything – they can't be helped.
But, as others have said, it's the build that matters and no-one can legitimately moan at that. Well done to the club. It will be stunning – in a way, it already is.
45 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:03:26
46 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:16:12
It's a bit light on the old footie connection though.
47 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:22:48
The logo, in my view, is a statement and a brand, and hopefully commercially it will catch on.
One day soon, Everton can be sitting at the top of the table.
48 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:29:21
49 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:32:35
Southall's Arms
The Andy King's Head
The Golden Vision
The Cock and Bill
50 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:33:15
51 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:35:56
52 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:36:32
53 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:36:32
54 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:41:51
He's not lagging behind, he is getting his ass kicked – just had my vote.
55 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:44:18
On the pub theme, someone once asked me where the Kings Arms was?
I said, "I don't know, where?"
He said, "Around the Queen's arse!"
56 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:57:29
57 Posted 11/08/2022 at 20:57:46
58 Posted 11/08/2022 at 21:04:39
59 Posted 11/08/2022 at 21:07:59
60 Posted 11/08/2022 at 21:12:52
And for the colonials, what is the significance of the 'get your coat, lad' line? Thanks in advance.
61 Posted 11/08/2022 at 21:29:44
"I'm sorry, but for a logo to have any relevance or meaning, it should perhaps convey a sense of the item in question, don't ya think?"
You mean like an apple with a bite taken out of it for computers...or a crocodile for clothing items..or an uptick for trainers?
62 Posted 11/08/2022 at 21:33:21
All intended in good spirit of course and this case a tad harsh because Billy’s post was quite funny.
63 Posted 11/08/2022 at 21:37:26
64 Posted 11/08/2022 at 21:45:16
The giveaway here is they have had to put underneath in capital letters EVERTON STADIUM... you know – so that people don't mistake it for something else.
The test of time: we'll see if it's universally recognizable the world over in 25 years.
65 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:08:19
66 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:09:50
67 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:13:32
Michael, I think it's a process whereby over time, not immediately, the logo slowly becomes recognisable. And people can then identify with that (if they want). Take Prince Rupert's Tower - what's that all about? what does that symbolise? where did that come from? It doesn't matter - we see that and we can immediately identify with it (if you want). But it doesn't happen ovenight.
"The test of time: we'll see if it's universally recognizable the world over in 25 years."
What, like Prince Rupert's Tower? Immediately recognisable the whole world over?
Are we really debating a fecking logo? It's meant to symbolise something much more important to all of us (sorry, Barry) - the new stadium.
68 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:17:39
By the time it's finished and paid for, Everton will be in the Vanarama league, Rondon still the only centre-forward.
Anyone who thinks Claire Balding Gordon is ever going to score more than one deflected goal a season can apply for a double cheese stack at the mega outlet by way of compensation.
69 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:26:45
70 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:32:43
The main component here is Everton, the football club. It has a symbol and most in football would recognize it. Ditto most other clubs.
Why does a stadium need its own separate symbol? Shouldn't it just say "EFC/Everton" or the eventual stadium name, each with the tower or full shield next to them.
I'm trying not to be cynical, maybe it's all harmless enough and will go no further than being on direction signs to the ground (A white football on a blue background would suffice though and probably wouldn't need added words).
I hope it isn't the start of brand shift tinkering.
71 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:33:25
"What, like Prince Rupert’s Tower? Immediately recognisable the whole world over?"
I was thinking about that and wondering if there was a lesson there. I know that in America at least – which is probably the biggest markets for Premier League 'soccer' – if you showed our Prince Rupert’s Tower to 90% of fans, they would not be able to associate it with Everton.
Mind you, their geography is so poor, most of them still have no idea where Everton is.
72 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:33:56
73 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:37:05
74 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:39:35
Seriously, I wonder whether this logo is no more than a short-term gimmick related to the stadium while it's being built – and no longer than that??
75 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:41:30
Roy @61 says it perfectly. The test of the logo will be if in a few years they can drop the words from it, and it will still be recognised as Everton Stadium, like the Swoosh or the Apple. To be fair, I don't know the logo for Wembley, Tottenham's stadium, or the O2 so I wouldn't put too much emphasis on it.
I think it's just a header for emails and correspondence. We are interested because we are Blues. I'm not interested in Tottenham's.
As another poster has said, I hope the stadium can be a location 7 days a week. World Cups, Euros, big boxing matches etc. If England were playing, it would be boss going there to watch games at sports bars.
That's where the potential is for maximum revenue growth. Things that Goodison Park has never been able to offer.
All the hotels and other developments that will spring up around Bramley-Moore Dock should be capitalised on by the club.
We don't just want burger and hotdog stands that will only be used match days. We need to have uses for the spaces, bars, restaurants etc 7 days a week. Having all them amenities and only using them every other week would just be a waste.
Let's be imaginative with what can be done when football isn't being played there, that's the real opportunity of having it on the waterfront near all the the tourist spots.
76 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:47:10
77 Posted 11/08/2022 at 22:52:16
78 Posted 11/08/2022 at 23:08:13
Just trying to picture confused crowds of people that can't find a concert or similar event at a giant football stadium because it doesn't have a separate marketing logo... :o
79 Posted 11/08/2022 at 23:12:32
Won't see you down there, then? On the banks of our Royal Blue Mersey?
Honestly, I feel like some posters are bogged down in negativity. We have had it shit for so long, let's be positive about something that could be transformative for the club and fans.
What's not to like about a boss new stadium?
80 Posted 11/08/2022 at 23:14:46
81 Posted 11/08/2022 at 23:23:47
View from above the Boys Pen!
82 Posted 11/08/2022 at 23:24:05
The logo discussed here may not last so long after construction, or stay as a sub-brand symbol without the wording.
As long as they leave our tower alone!
83 Posted 11/08/2022 at 23:27:33
Like where and when are we going to sign a striker or two to give us a solution to a real problem?
84 Posted 11/08/2022 at 23:48:29
This stadium is the most staggering ground ever built in the UK because it is on the river. We are blessed indeed.
85 Posted 12/08/2022 at 01:49:00
Looks nautical which ties in with the location and heritage of Bramley-Moore Dock. It also resembles the shape of the stadium, which I believe has been purposely designed to reflect what I've just said. A ship-like structure looking out to sea. The side concourses are built to look like the dock warehouses that once lined the Mersey. The "tail" is the river.
Wow, I sound like an art student interpreting what I see. Far from it, believe me!
I tend to agree with those who called out, it's a brand because the stadium will be used for other events. People will know it's Everton's Stadium; there are big obvious letters underneath stating that very loudly.
86 Posted 12/08/2022 at 03:49:45
Nice one mate. I'm with you!
87 Posted 12/08/2022 at 03:55:09
As Danny, above, says
"People will know it's Everton's Stadium; there are big obvious letters underneath stating that very loudly."
Also, just looked at the Evertonstadium.com link. Clever how they have integrated Prince Rupert's Tower in the A of 'All'....
88 Posted 12/08/2022 at 06:06:19
On the logo, I don't have a problem with it, but fail to understand its necessity. I also can't connect with the "ALL" brand – just the name comes across as very bland, although I understand what they are trying to convey. Couldn't they have come up with something more exciting?
On the whole, I am happy that the club seems to be moving very professionally with regards to the new stadium and the attempts to connect with the fans. I am just glad that I support Everton, and not any other football club.
89 Posted 12/08/2022 at 06:09:54
Seriously, I wonder whether this logo is no more than a short-term gimmick related to the stadium while it's being built - and no longer than that??
Hallelujah, at last someone's hit the nail firmly on it's head.
90 Posted 12/08/2022 at 06:23:48
It's vital when the club is ready to sell merchandise that it includes them words – not just to rub salt in the neighbours' wounds (honestly) but, as Danny says, it adds to the nautical new Everton.
For now, it is simple and effective on its own but obviously so much more can and will be done with it to push the boat out (no pun intended).
91 Posted 12/08/2022 at 08:17:02
I guessed marketing has something to do with it just don't see the logic. It's Everton's football ground first and foremost so why not just use the Everton badge on the stadium?
It's already globally recognised and Everton would also get the benefit of any non-football events from a marketing perspective. I just don't see the point of having a new logo just for the stadium when its primarily EFC's ground.
Then again, I'm not a marketing person and I'm sure some clever consultancy was paid £000s to come up with the thing (and no doubt presented and pitched heavily as to its future 'brand value').
Actual stadium looks great though.
92 Posted 12/08/2022 at 09:21:41
Logo looks fine to me, it's simple and will be vested with meaning by the project not vice versa.
As an aside I would love to see a spin off 'ToffeeWeb evaluates... Logo designs'
'This is just a bendy line it means nothing, they've also spelt Nick wrong!'
'I don't get it, why is there a bit of the apple missing?'
'God that mermaid is dead freaky and what's it got to do with coffee?'
'Why are all those letters different colours? What is a Google anyway? Why not call it Internet Search Thingy?'
'Hmm, it's just a bit of a castle isn't it, is there a castle in the football club? Don't get it...'
Etc, etc...
93 Posted 12/08/2022 at 10:07:20
I'm more concerned that the super new All offerings have decent ale, quickly served, at a reasonable price. I don't want to see £7.30 a pint, as is apparently the going rate at West Ham.
94 Posted 12/08/2022 at 11:13:06
I'm sure we'll still get a bottle of Chang for 3 quid in the new place! ;-)
95 Posted 12/08/2022 at 12:44:36
96 Posted 12/08/2022 at 15:41:32
97 Posted 12/08/2022 at 18:06:57
Hoping by the time it is ready we will have stabilised and got an exciting team to watch.
99 Posted 12/08/2022 at 21:54:20
It looks like they are trying to appeal to younger types and us old fuckers won't really be able to assess whether it works. I'm guessing it doesn't, it's shit.
Btw, we came in 2nd place on FourFourTwo's list of shit kits. I thought it was a close call.
I know this was about the logo but the shirt fiasco is part of that overall thing.
100 Posted 12/08/2022 at 22:24:13
Also, today's name we're being linked with, according to the ever-growing list of clickbaits, is Benfica's Goncalo Ramos.
102 Posted 13/08/2022 at 09:57:14
103 Posted 13/08/2022 at 11:02:40
One of the happiest days of my life was made even better by a bizzie, when I was lost and couldn’t find my coach, just after we had beaten Watford to win the cup, and give me my first ever glimpse of Everton winning silverware.
“He said, Don’t worry son, if you don’t find your coach, I’m sure we will be able to put you on another coach going back to EVERTON” I told him “don’t worry because I could fly home, mate” but his words have never left me.
Thinking about it now though, I think the club have definitely got to find room to build another Prince Rupert Tower, on the banks of the Royal blue Mersey!
1 Posted 11/08/2022 at 16:47:19
It does look good though.