Lampard optimistic over Doucouré as injuries restrict midfield options

Abdoulaye Doucouré went off during today's defeat at Aston Villa after reporting tightness in his hamstring, offering hope that he won't be sidelined for too long.

For the second match running, Frank Lampard was forced to go to his bench during the first half to replace an injured player, with Doucouré signalling to the dugout that he couldn't continue with just 34 minutes gone at Villa Park.

However, Lampard explained afterwards that, "Doucouré has a hamstring injury that we will assess. It wasn't a sudden ping, it was more of a tightness so we will see."

The manager was able to replace the Mali international with Tom Davies and later brought on new signing Amadou Onana but he came into the weekend without André Gomes and Allan.

Allan, who is still working his way back to match fitness after undergoing surgery earlier in the summer, took a heavy knock to his foot in training this past week. Gomes, meanwhile, has been battling an injury since pre-season and there is no timetable for his return.



The club are still hopeful of bringing Idrissa Gueye back from Paris Saint-Germain but the move has been thrown into doubt by a reported impasse between the player and his current club over a severance payment.

Gueye was left out of PSG's team for their Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier today.

