Season › 2022-23 › News
Reports: Everton knock back £45m bid for Gordon
Updated Chelsea have apparently approached Everton with bids as high as £40m for the Blues' homegrown winger, Anthony Gordon, which have been rejected according to BBC Sport, while The Mirror suggest the 21-year-old is stalling on signing a new contract at Goodison Park and the Telegraph say he is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge.It appears that formal offers of £42m and £45m have been turned down by Everton. It's the second time this summer that Gordon has been linked with one of the high-profile London clubs after Tottenham Hotspur were said to be weighing up a £35m offer back in June.
The North Londoners were warned off making any concrete offer by the Blues' steadfast refusal to sell a player they consider a prized asset this summer but Chelsea may feel they can tempt the hierarchy at Goodison Park with a high enough fee and there are indications from various sources that Gordon is open to making the switch to Stamford Bridge.
Gordon has risen to prominence over the past couple of seasons as he has become an important part of Everton's first-team. His unstinting work ethic, determination and pace were vital to the Toffees' successful bid to stave off relegation last season and, in the absence of a recognised striker, manager Frank Lampard turned to him to lead the line alongside Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil in the first two games of this season.
Article continues below video content
Lampard is said to be keen to keep hold of Gordon, with some claiming that the club have reiterated their stance that the player isn't for sale, but reports emerged from the likes of the Daily Mail and The Express after today's 2-2 drawn between Chelsea and Spurs that the West London club had come in for Gordon with that big-money offer.
Privately, Everton are believed to value Gordon around £50m and would be prepared to listen to offers in that region. According to both the BBC report and Twitter source El Bobble, personal terms are not thought to be an issue for the player. Indeed, the BBC expect Chelsea to come back with an improved offer and their sources say a deal could be done between the two clubs in the coming days.
Adding to the intrigue of the reported interest from Stamford Bridge is the fact that Everton have been strongly linked with four Chelsea players this summer in the form of strikers Armando Broja and Michy Batshuayi and midfielders Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour.
The Mirror's David Maddock, meanwhile, reports that Gordon's representatives have told the Blues that the player is unlikely to sign the new contract that has been on the table for the past 3 weeks and that Chelsea have tested the waters again with talk of a "heavily structured" deal worth £45m that still falls short of Everton's valuation.
Matt Law of The Telegraph has lent credence to that with his reporting that, while Gordon won't submit a formal transfer request, it is his preference to leave Everton for Chelsea before the deadline.
Reader Comments (680)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 14/08/2022 at 18:41:22
3 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:05:45
Anthony Gordon: Everton reject £40m bid from Chelsea for star
4 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:09:47
If the red Echo are saying this though, Rob, I think it's better just shredding the paper, not that I ever buy it anymore!
5 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:25:58
6 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:26:37
7 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:28:02
8 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:34:15
9 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:39:10
Gordon has to stay unless it's a swap for Broja, Gilmour and Gallagher.
We don't need any more disruption and the lad still has plenty of potential.
10 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:47:25
11 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:58:31
12 Posted 14/08/2022 at 19:59:14
13 Posted 14/08/2022 at 20:13:27
On another Everton website, the fans have already spent that £40M or are holding out for more money for him especially if Man Utd come in for him!!
14 Posted 14/08/2022 at 20:14:13
15 Posted 14/08/2022 at 20:15:29
If Gordon is as poor, or average, as some suggest, then how come these big clubs are so interested in him?
16 Posted 14/08/2022 at 20:23:05
Surprise that a team like Chelsea would offer £40M for a player who, yes, is not a bad footbaler, but certainly hasn't set the league on fire yet.
And, again, I hate myself for saying it, but I also agreed with Red Shite Carragher saying that Everton would not entertain a bid of £40m for a fan favourite, especially when we are so short on talent at the club.
17 Posted 14/08/2022 at 20:33:02
We need goals or we're going down. Let's remember the new strategy is pragmatism!
18 Posted 14/08/2022 at 20:41:11
I also understand the people who don’t want to sell Gordon, but just because a player isn’t currently good enough for Chelsea’s first team, doesn’t mean they are not very good players, but I’m sure everyone also understands this?
19 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:03:31
As for Gordon I just don't see him progressing at Goodison, he has a touch of the Ross Barkley about him, has some good moments but he's largely inconsistent, useless in front of goal and without a strikers instinct for goals or assists. Take the money while you can blues, next season he may be worth a quarter of that fee!
20 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:05:55
Gordon may be one for the future but he isn't pulling up any trees here at the moment and we need someone now!
I despair of some fans who for some misplaced sense of loyalty to a” local lad” who offers very little to our prospects at the moment, would reject the opportunity to improve the team in positions we desperately need to hold on to him in the hope he will come good one day.
If Chelsea really want him and are prepared to offer £43M doesn't that put us in the box seat to get the best deal?
If true, take the deal and improve the squad now!
21 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:07:17
In my opinion, that Boehly seems like he wants to make shockwaves in the market with big spending, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see him up it closer to £50 million which, reading between the lines, is what Everton will sell at.
22 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:25:47
Gallagher's a lot further along than Gordon is, and he can barely get a look. For that money, they can just go out and buy the finished article.
I'm a bit torn. There's no doubt this would be sound business, especially if the money is reinvested wisely... but I'd hate to see Gordon go and really do think he'll kick on this season, once he's playing in a more balanced side.
23 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:31:19
We need a striker in the side on Saturday and cannot repeat having Gordon playing in the middle or Rondon trundling up and down the pitch. Three days on the training pitch is the absolute minimum to at least give a new recruit some chance of having a successful debut, especially if he's from an overseas league and has limited English.
We could have kept one of Simms, Broadhead, or Dobbin until deadline day as an emergency striker, any one of whom would have been a more mobile alternative to Rondon or playing Gordon in a role he is completely unsuited to. Alli is not an alternative either.
Lose against Forest and the rot starts to set in.
24 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:32:03
I love Gordon, he's one of us and I'd like him to stay. However, sometimes a deal comes along and it's good for all parties to accept. I think players coming the other way is the only way Evertonians would accept this.
25 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:39:02
Gordon is clearly Blue through and through but, at the moment, doesn’t deliver enough. In 51 appearances, he has only 4 goals and 3 assists.
26 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:43:05
Gordon has big potential but is not delivering on it yet and a bid that big is hard to turn down. Whether it works out well (if it happens) for Everton all depends on how we spend the money or replace him.
A lot of decent strikers/wingers have moved now and though there are options left it would mean bedding in almost a whole new forward line.
27 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:47:33
His drive and passion for the club are exemplary, but £42 million for a 4-goal scorer is a lot of money to leave on the table. I think we should be looking at this very seriously.
28 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:55:15
29 Posted 14/08/2022 at 21:56:31
Same for Calvert-Lewin, it is obvious that he wants out so best price in January and let him go, say £50M. We can build a pretty decent team with that sort of money plus the petty cash for the likes of Gbamin, Davies, Alan, Alli and all the others that we should have got rid of by now.
It's been a long transfer window but a one-way one as far as I can make out. More ins than outs and that must change if we are going to get anywhere this season.
30 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:00:42
31 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:03:23
We call the shots on this one with 2 weeks left there's no time to fuck around and wait.
32 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:07:35
Could be a good sale right now so that a real striker can be brought in.
33 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:11:28
I like Gordon but I think the trade-off between his current output and being able to replace it with better numbers in terms of goals and assists is well worth it. You can get two very good players with that kind of money.
34 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:18:03
Then we'll spunk the £50M on a couple of Kia Joorabchian's uncle's mate's kids who currently play DM and Number 10 for AFC Shite in the Portuguese fourth division.
35 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:18:04
36 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:21:00
I just have a sense that he's not quite what he's cracked up to be. Finishing, crossing are poor. Generally he doesn't strike the ball well which I'd consider a technical issue which is unlikely to improve.
£40-50M is pretty serious coin. I suppose it all depends on who we have lined up and what we could do with it.
37 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:30:06
38 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:31:00
39 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:31:40
40 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:35:32
Strange move by Chelsea, I can only think they were very impressed by him in last season's two games versus them when he played quite well.
I just hope we don't pay mental money for the Guirassy or Jackson lad from Villarreal, neither are potent goal-getters.
If we get massive money for Gordon, then go and make one statement signing on a player that will make a difference.
41 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:35:58
He may – rightly or wrongly.– have to be sacrificed to appease the FFP gods.
42 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:37:05
43 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:38:03
This is what is so wrong with Everton: short-sightedness. We go on a run of bad results – sack the manager. Players lose form – sell them. The new kits look shite (and expensive) – sack the board etc..
No-one knows if Anthony Gordon will become a top class player or not but how the fuck are we ever going to build anything if all we do is sack managers and sell our young talent?
At some point, we have to stop shitting our kecks and start building for the future. Sure, I'd like Gallagher and/or Broja but, if we can't afford them, then for fuck's sake, look elsewhere. Europe, Africa, South America – show some fucking creativity and don't always look for the easy option, eg, sell our brightest prospects and keep a shitload of deadwood, eg Gomes, Davies, Gbamin, Rondon etc…
We need to define ourselves as a club. Are we a feeder club or do we stand firm, keep our best players, stick with a manager for more than a few months and build slowly with a much-improved scouting system?
I know which one I prefer.
44 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:38:41
The former was sold after showing world class skills as a teenager. The latter group were sold on hope and hype.
Gordon has proved energetic, committed but short on talent, delivery and match-changing delivery.
Sadly, from me, it's take the money.
45 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:47:06
Now we are going to lose one of the few stars that we have, as the pressure to find a Plan B striker before the window closes is becoming immense. I hope we negotiate well, get Broja plus £20M – anything less will be a disaster.
Very sad that we have mismanaged ourselves into this mess.
46 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:47:52
This has been coming since more than one manager made comment about Gordon in post match interviews last season. They're all aware.
Whatever faults he has, and whatever faults we see, natural talents and abilities that cannot be learned, are highly prized... and highly sought after.
Potential is gold, and many top managers and coaches feel they can be the ones to maximize it, even though it often fails.
I don't agree with the view that all players must necessarily move to better teams to fully develop. Was Rooney better after moving to United? I don't think so.
I hope we don't lose him – but it seems to be gathering momentum.
47 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:55:02
To your point, the only players I wanted to keep after last season were Richarlison, Gordon and Pickford.
If this goes through, we may as well trade Pickford to Leicester for Danny Ward and Perez.
48 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:55:07
Souness a red asshole, utter ignorance, Carragher more truthful. I can't understand why fans on here want rid, he's playing as a false 9 – give him a break.
49 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:56:30
Who knows who released the story tonight but it probably came from inside the club, to soften us all up when he eventually goes just before the end of the window.
Cue the usual excuses of not enough time to secure a replacement etc, with most of the cash not being spent.
50 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:56:32
A tough decision which could turn some of the good faith – I am sure Lampard won't want to sell but may be forced to.
51 Posted 14/08/2022 at 22:59:51
52 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:03:29
These two players are the most overrated on our books. Gordon's work rate can't be faulted, but that's all the pair of them have got going for them. There is little footballing vision between the ears for either.
Perhaps young Anthony will one day make me eat my words. Good luck to the lad, for his sake I hope he does.
I very much doubt it though. I'd cash in now while his media hype and fan base is high. Because I believe it is only a matter of time before he is filed along with Messrs Stuart Barlow and Danny Cadamarteri.
53 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:07:07
54 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:07:57
55 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:09:51
We need a centre-forward more than a winger (I have no faith that Calvert-Lewin will ever be the player he was 2 seasons ago). Broja plus £20M with Gray, Iwobi, McNeil providing the crosses.
This is very sad. Richarlison and Gordon saved us last season with effort and determination, to lose them both makes us a worse team.
57 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:10:21
Cadamateri had the wrong hair and Barlow, the wrong shorts. Different scenario.
58 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:10:57
If he is going to Chelsea, Broja has to be part of the deal.
59 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:12:02
60 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:13:53
Gallagher appears to be on £32k per week.
If we can get a deal, I'm sure they'd both like a considerable pay rise.
Plus, with so much talk around young Gordon, something must be up.
I think we should keep in mind that it was the 85th minute of the 37th game last season before we could finally exhale.
If moving Anthony for a major chunk of change helps build a team that can at least get us up to mid-table this season, then God bless you and good luck at Chelsea, for me.
61 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:13:55
Haha! Nice one, I'll have that.
62 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:17:09
A few have mentioned Broja and Gallagher (good calls) but we'd probably end up with McFred or some other Man Utd rejects.
63 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:22:53
Maybe if we get Broja, it will be for the best (we will not survive without a new centre-forward). However he did only score 6 goals last season... Hardly prolific!!
64 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:25:05
65 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:28:39
The commentators all agreed that what Chelsea are sadly lacking is a decent striker and yet we want their Broja who can't get a game there.
Can someone explain why we want him so badly?
66 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:29:32
I love you, Anthony, but we need more end product, especially when you have teammates like Gray and McNeil to find the goals.
67 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:29:32
I love you, Anthony, but we need more end product, especially when you have teammates like Gray and McNeil to find the goals
68 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:31:39
I wouldn't be surprised if we got him back for half the money in a couple of seasons.
I don't see where Chelsea are coming from.
69 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:37:09
If we could get Broja and Gallagher, I'd like us to play 3 in midfield with Gallagher, Onana and Gana (hopefully) have the wing backs and play Broja and Dele at the front of a 3-5-2 until Dom's back.
70 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:37:34
Remember Macheda from Man Utd a few years back? Scored for fun for a few games and then, nothing! Same as that other kid who played in the Homeless Games (Beto?) disappeared into the ether.
No-one knows if they'll reach the top or not. It's a risky business but, on this one, I'd rather keep him than watch him shine for some other club.
71 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:40:14
I watched Anthony closely last season and saw him develop and progress no end. He is now targeted by opposition defences because he is respected and viewed as a threat. He is not the finished article by no means. Will he ever be? Who knows?
My instinct would be to keep him. If the rumours are true, there is a reason Chelsea, with their existing wealth of young potential, are allegedly willing to pay big money. Tuchel is no fool so can obviously see the talent and potential.
But if we go on the basis he might end up being a Rodwell or a Barkley and not fulfill that potential, then £40 - 50M for an academy product that could be reinvested in the squad is tempting.
I suppose it comes down to what our needs are right now.
I'll finish as I started. Dilemma. Conundrum.
72 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:40:21
Mark – it's one of the mysteries of Edgar Wallace.
73 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:42:17
From hearing the tone of a small but increasing minority of fans, I believe that may happen in less than a couple of years.
I think it is very unfair but, now that Anthony is no longer the new great young hope, some fans are beginning to get on his back, especially when he fails to convert chances or deliver penetrative crosses in the final third. That ignores the way he fights for the team and uses his pace to drag the team into attacking positions.
He is obviously not the finished article. In the circumstances we find ourselves, a bid of over £40M is not something the club can easily dismiss. We desperately need a focal point in attack and more players capable of reaching double figures for goals this season.
If the sale of Anthony is the only means by which we can improve our ‘goals for' column, the end will justify the means.
74 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:47:55
If you like Broja and Gallagher, we have to have some way of paying for them and Gordon would provide that. Couldn't we start building a team around them?
Selling him is not an easy option, or short-sightedness – it makes sound business sense and for once we have a strong hand to bargain with.
As for being a selling club, of course we are. There's only about 6 clubs in Europe that can afford not to sell their best players if the right offer comes in and we are not one of them, eg, Rooney, Lukaku, Fellaini, Richarlison etc.
You come over as having a rather romantic view of a successful Everton side in years to come built around homegrown talent. Football is not like that. It's a big money business that demands instant success.
I don't ever remember that happening at Everton. Yes, we produced some great players but they had talented imports around them.
Man Utd in the '90s was the only successful team I remember with a solid core of homegrown talent.
75 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:49:22
Interesting times as ever, one of the homegrown lads achieves a moderation of success.
76 Posted 14/08/2022 at 23:58:26
We have to take that on board, even the expected 20th-placed club pre-season, Forest, have strengthened well and will not go down whimpering like Norwich City.
There is real and present danger for us unless we get some players in who can score goals.
At the big figures being mentioned I think we may sell as long as we can get one or two quality players in who can give us the goals we need.
It comes down to the fact we need goals now, more than we need our youngster with huge potential. We are not in a very good position to wait.
Broja would be a must and maybe Gilmour how about Gallagher on loan to buy? Nothing should be off the table, but also it depends whether a player wants to come to us too. There will be some money left for us then to find a winger with potential from Europe. I'm sure Robert, Sam, Tommy will have some suggestions.
If we don't have goals scoring players lined up, don't do it!!
In another universe, we are not hamstrung by Profitability & Sustainability rules, we already have a strong stable team and Anthony Gordon can flourish and improve us.
We shouldn't be in this position, it hurts, but there are no prisoners taken in the Premier League. Very tough decisions have to be made to protect the club safely as possible from the threat of relegation and the financial cliff edge that it represents.
77 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:08:16
But £50M is £50M. It's a sad truth that it has to be part of our strategy in future to sell our promising young players when the right bids come in, in the hope of signing two more.
It would break my heart to see Gordon go. I truly believe he doesn't really want to. But if that's what it takes to bring in Gilmour and Broja then perhaps it's the smart move in the long term.
78 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:17:15
79 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:19:35
Like everyone else, I'd like to have a handle on the true state of affairs regarding FFP, in terms of what we can really spend in this window and perhaps the next: unlikely.
There's been much speculation over the last couple of weeks of various forward options. Even having bought Onana. Whilst we are always at the mercy of the rumour network, the club have certainly been active in this area - prior to mention of further sales being needed.
I hope this possible sale isn't now to be justified by the club as necessary for more incoming player purchases or loans in the lower-cost area.
80 Posted 14/08/2022 at 00:22:23
Sorry to be harsh, I watched Josh Bowler, 23-year-old playing for Blackpool against us, who Unsy let go. Fucking say no more.
That's why we are so far behind in young players coming through.
81 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:30:22
He absolutely kept us up last season, I thought his bravery and determination were outstanding. I've got a bad feeling about this…
82 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:30:43
83 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:33:24
We'd all love to see Anthony Gordon succeed in a successful Everton team.
But the reality is, we have immediate needs.
Most who know me, know that I'm a purist. I'd love nothing more than seeing a team built on the core of the academy output.
The reality is that rarely happens. Manchester United done it twice. But even Duncan Edwards was from Dudley, not Manchester. I can't think of anyone else who has built a local team at the top level, but please correct me.
Alan Ball was from a district in Bolton. Howard Kendall from Durham / Gateshead. To finish the Holy Trinity, Colin Harvey was local.
Have we had anyone that good since? Top of my head I can't think of one and I didn't even see the white Pele in an Everton shirt.
I digress, but has there ever been a bigger Evertonian than Colin Harvey? Supporter, successful player, coach, manager, youth manager. Talk about living the dream.
But most importantly, Evertonian. Blue blood. Watch the scene from Howard's Way. I dare you to tell me it doesn't bring a tear to the eye.
84 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:35:51
Need I say more?
85 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:36:59
Once we get a striker in next couple of days, hopefully two before close of window, he will shine (as will our one or two strikers). Top 10 at least, if so, and a cup win!
86 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:37:02
Sorry but Rooney was light-years ahead of Gordon.
87 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:40:40
88 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:40:52
But there's been no talk of them involving the sale of Gordon, Danny - until further back in this thread. The club have not said such.
Let's not do Kenwright's psy-op for him just yet.
89 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:42:01
Shame he didn't look after himself.
90 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:44:10
I'm more interested in Forest at home on Saturday.
Gordon for the winner?!!
91 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:45:31
92 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:45:36
Jordan Pickford kept us up. Full stop.
93 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:48:00
94 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:50:03
Why has Gueye suddenly come to a halt and Camara is going to Monaco and we are no nearer getting a quality striker in?
I have a feeling the cupboard is bare and, with the players Frank wants in, Anthony is the sacrificial lamb.
I think it's a shame because it looks like the two players who gave their all when we were in the shit last season are being sold because they have high value.
I agree with Colin Glassar, people are switching off Anthony based on 2 league games when we had no striker and midfield was threadbare.
I certainly wouldn't want £50M cash for him – I would want at least a couple of Chelsea players, like Pulisic or Gallagher. The jury is still out on Broja and Gilmour.
95 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:50:16
96 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:50:17
There's Lies, Lies and Damned Statistics.
Stats can be selectively used to prove, or disprove, almost anything. Players like Gordon create space for other players to exploit. The fact we don't have many players who can take advantage of this space isn't Gordon's fault.
97 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:54:49
Having said that, I fear Anthony's end product leaves a lot to be desired. Now whether that is down to pressure being put on his young shoulders, or perhaps that he may, or may not improve. Truth is, sadly anything that will improve us as a unit, must be considered even if that involves sacrificing one of our own.
Broja and Gallagher would be the improbable icing on the cake, but only time will tell as the clock is running down to the Window closure.
98 Posted 15/08/2022 at 00:56:13
Jay, truth is hard to find but, when it's all played out by the end of the window, I hope:
A. We have a well-improved squad.
B. There isn't that sickened feeling of old.
99 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:03:17
Trains from Euston off or unpredictable because of the strikes. I can't get flights to Manchester from Heathrow.
So it's a Cross Country train from Reading to Manchester that I've managed to book. I'll figure out getting to Reading and back as well as from Manchester to Goodison and back.
I do keep saying I'm an idiot!!
100 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:05:57
We need money now to buy the quality forward, back-up forward and defensive midfielder we need. Due to the total mismanagement of our board under the leadership of Bill Kenwright, this is where we are at. Sacrifices have to be made.
We've been here before under Kenwright. Rooney had to be sold to save the club. Now it's Gordon who has to go, because the coffers are practically bare (we couldn't afford £17.5M in a lump sum for Cornet, even though we had agreed, personal terms).
To get quality like Broja and Gallagher, we need money or we do a deal with Chelsea that involves Gordon. I believe the valuation of Gordon is over the top but, if Chelsea value him at that level, it unfortunately means we must do business to give us the quality we need to score goals.
With a decent striker, I believe we could have got at least a point against Chelsea, We may even have given Villa a much harder game too. They looked awful in the last part of Saturday's game.
If Gordon has to be sacrificed, then blame the owner and the chairman as it is they that have caused us to be in this financial mess.
On another point, should Palace get a draw or better at Mordor, then the bottom three will all have been managed by Moyes, in the past. Not his fault, I know… but a curio for all those who like that sort of thing.
101 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:16:41
102 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:17:07
I really despair about many posters on here, I really do. Maybe you deserve Kenwright, a small-time huckster. But the Everton FC I love doesn't: we need Gordon and Lampard too.
103 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:17:52
104 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:19:14
What does “Full stop” mean in your comment?
Are we not to discuss the efforts and achievements of players other than Pickford? Or are we to simply assume you have overriding authority on other people's opinions?
Pickford played an important part in keeping us up. He made some world-class saves, especially in the run-in. But how many goals did he score? Did he whip many crosses in? Did he cover every blade of grass the way Richarlison and Gordon did? I think you'll find it's none of the above.
Bottom line – you're entitled to your opinion but there is absolutely no need to be so rude.
105 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:19:45
106 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:20:26
I merely quoted harsh facts, how can stats be lies? By all means check the numbers for yourself.
Gordon's rise to favour with the fans came about because of one clear factor. That being he was willing to give his all for a seemingly lost cause, when more established members of the squad, with the notable exceptions of Richarlison and an aging Coleman, gave the impression that they couldn't care less. That is what endeared him to everyone. But in the process it blinded many to his shortcomings.
Contrary to your comment, apart from his evident lack of finishing power, Gordon's main failing is that he creates space for no-one. He constantly dribbles himself into dead ends and appears to lack the vision to deliver to teammates better positioned to receive a pass.
His stats so far reflect this, but my assessment is based more from observation. He may develop these attributes, but at present does not possess such natural vision. Yes he's only a kid. But true greats show much more by the time they've played as many first-team games as he has.
These are the reasons why, given our current financial situation, I'd have no hesitation in cashing in on him and spending the money in the critical area where we are so obviously lacking — up front.
107 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:26:27
108 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:30:21
Yesterday his drive almost gave us an equaliser. Both from his own effort and then from the resultant second ball. It was only great defending that prevented a goal and we'd have taken a point home.
109 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:30:42
Let’s sell one of our best players - never mind best young players- for struggling to adapt to being played out of position in a poor team.
Then we can sign another two Dwight McNeils.
110 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:33:45
Agree, I would rather have Gordon than Broja and Gallagher. I hope we don't sell him to Chelsea, can't we give them Gomes, Gbamin and Mina instead and £1 million pounds as a thank you!
111 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:47:17
112 Posted 15/08/2022 at 01:53:27
It's a tough old world out there Danny. Sometimes these harsh decisions have to be made mate. It broke my heart when we sold my all time idol Alan Ball many moons ago!
I have no personal axe to grind over Gordon. In fact there are several other squad members I'd put on the chopping block before him. But the fact is they're dead wood and nobody in their right mind would want to buy them. Young Anthony is one of the very few sellable assets we have, in order to reinforce.
All I'm saying is that from what I've seen so far, in the grand scheme of things, his end product won't be missed and cash generated by his departure could be the basis for a new forward line which is desperately needed right now.
Ok I'll come right out and say it and pull no punches, I don't really rate the lad. But I can also sincerely wish him well and hope he proves me wrong if he does depart.
113 Posted 15/08/2022 at 02:10:04
Footballers are commodities, and they all have a price. I'd say £40+ million for Anthony Gordon is a price that would probably make me sell, especially if we need to raise funds to buy further players.
The match thread for the Villa game has over 500 posts, and most of those seem to pour scorn on the fact that our striking options are non-existent. If selling Gordon allows us to address this issue by signing a decent striker then I'd have to say that might just be a necessary evil.
We need to be sensible – financially and in terms of the squad we are building – in order to weather the next two years and get into the new stadium.
If we decide to keep Gordon then I hope it is because the powers that be think that makes the most sense, not because they are worried about the message selling a home-grown talent sends out to the fan-base.
114 Posted 15/08/2022 at 02:15:29
With Chelsea, starting point of a Godfather Offer should be £60 Million (in one single payment at the point of transfer) + 4 players: Gallagher, Broja, Gilmour as permanent acquisitions & Batshuayi on a Season-Long Loan (full salaries covered by Chelsea too).
(For those of you who are more keen on Colvill than Gilmour, feel free to sub him in and the Godfather Offer still stands, though it appears that Lampard rates Gilmour more than Colvill)
If your intention is to get them putting down the phone, that should do it. If they didn't put down the phone, oh yes, we are in business.
If you don't ask for it, you will never get it.
115 Posted 15/08/2022 at 02:41:41
Not even sure why I am bothering to engage with such a ridiculous post, but you're saying that if Chelsea offered £50 million plus Broja you would say No to that?
You'd hold off for £60 million plus Broja, Gallagher and Gilmour – meaning you value Gordon (conservatively) at about £120 million, effectively making him the third highest transfer fee of all time, behind only Neymar and Mbappe.
Some of the posts on this site are so far removed from reality that they practically cross over into magic realism…
116 Posted 15/08/2022 at 03:56:49
Spot on, I fear. We have hit a wall with our expenditures and FFP. Moshiri will no doubt back what we need, but is now hamstrung, and has unfortunately been listening to the wrong people up to now.
Gordon has pace. Pace cannot be taught; you have it, or you don't. Other talents can be taught, and his passing, and crosses, and end product, should all improve. I would prefer to see him grow, improve, mature, and excel in an Everton jersey.
But we also have needs in multiple spots. I fear that handed the cash for Gordon, we will waste it. While a number of the names mentioned who are at Chelsea who could be a decent makeweight in this deal could be helpful to us, I think some are nothing special.
Broja – big lad, but really didn't do much numbers-wise yet, why is he forcing his way out of a situation where he has every opportunity to excel?
Gilmour – Holding defensive midfielder? How many successful No 6s have you seen with his small stature? Why didn't he do better last season on loan (At a team more like Everton than Chelsea)?
Gallagher – looked good for Palace last season, but what does he deliver that Iwobi does not? If he is more of a proper "No 10" – Does Frank even play with a "No 10"? Pulisic would be interesting, but may not be sure enough to help us this season.
I fear that the writing is on the wall, and Gordon is on his way out. Other Top 6 teams knew this – Tottenham was in for a bid early. I hope we get value for him, and our DoF is smart enough to target a couple of players who can make a difference. I feel like we have already missed a couple of decently priced options this window.
I will miss Richarlison (one of my faves) and Gordon, but assume that anyone who is lucky enough to wear the crest will put in the same effort we saw from them.
We would have been lucky to get a point against Chelsea, but Villa is a very beatable team, and our not having people in place to cover for injuries has already hurt us.
117 Posted 15/08/2022 at 03:59:12
We desperately need a proper striker and Broja seems to be at the right age, physical and have performed in the Premier League. A lower-risk bet. Chelsea wants someone who can immediately make an impact. Not 6 months later. But now as they want to challenge for the title. Gordon is fit and hungry, and morale is on the up. So a deal can be struck.
Hopefully, we can also get a loan-to-buy deal with Hudson-Odoi. Gallagher would be difficult as Tuchel seems to rate him.
118 Posted 15/08/2022 at 04:01:12
Yes, I'd definitely put down the phone if Chelsea is only offering £50 million plus Broja. Don't forget that Gordon is worth more to us than to them because he is our Home Grown Player (HGP) and he will only be a player who was "trained by a club in the same country jurisdiction" (Nationally Trained). One needs to have 4 HGP & 4 others Nationally Trained included to play in Europe.
We are not desperate to sell, so in order to get them off our back, the best way is to quote an astronomical price to drive them away once and for all. If, once in a blue moon, they came back with proposals that inch closer towards what we quoted, we shall keep the conversation open.
That was how Brighton first drove Man City away, and then ripped off a desperate Chelsea on Cucurella.
119 Posted 15/08/2022 at 04:07:23
While Guirassy may not be a Haaland or Nunez, he could be be a good back-up for Calvert-Lewin and may even become firs choice if Calvert-Lewin cannot find his old form.
If we do sell Gordon to fund these purchases, I just hope that the board have the ability to at least bring Gallagher on loan for the season. We know he is quality because he proved it at Palace last season but, with the strength of the Chelsea midfield, he will be their equivalent to our Tom Davies.
I agree, Broja at the moment is still a work in progress, like Gordon, and so he may become good but the jury is still some way out in this regard. For me, I would love to keep Gordon but in reality £50M will definitely provide so many more options. Having said that, it has to come with the proviso of securing Gallagher on loan.
We just have to realize that, the way the cards are stacked for the top 4 who make the Champions League, Everton will always be a selling club until we can break into the elite group.
120 Posted 15/08/2022 at 04:08:34
If we can spend wisely like Brighton with the wheel-and-deal strategy in the coming seasons, we would be ready to pounce once again after the new stadium is finished,
121 Posted 15/08/2022 at 04:11:35
I like Anthony Gordon because he is young, full of spirit, loves the club and he is a scouser... but he has a market value which may well be at its peak now. I say £50M from Chelsea and we can improve the squad.
122 Posted 15/08/2022 at 04:15:40
We always get it way wrong.
In the football industry, our motto has for decades been "Nos semper pervenit iniuriam modo".
Fact.
123 Posted 15/08/2022 at 04:39:09
Gana Gueye is 5'8". Historically Deschamps and Davids were both that size. So I don't think that's the disqualifier. I just don't think he's that good.
That we would waste the Gordon money is a valid concern based on past experience, but I would point out that in the last couple of windows we have spent little and done well, and that seems to be happening now. Maybe, at long last, the lessons have been learned.
124 Posted 15/08/2022 at 05:42:11
Gilmour could not even get into a poor Norwich team, and that was with 2 managers who didn't rate him.
125 Posted 15/08/2022 at 05:43:49
Looks like Bill will again be dining out in London shortly but maybe this time he takes Frank and Thelwell with him.
126 Posted 15/08/2022 at 05:47:00
127 Posted 15/08/2022 at 05:52:06
Kenwright and his pals should have been hounded out of the club this summer after last seasons debacle, but yet again they go under the radar.
This is the last throw of the dice for the club, bring in poor reinforcements up front then there is only one outcome in my opinion, we will certainly be relegated.
128 Posted 15/08/2022 at 06:06:57
It's a hard decision to make if that is on offer because I think that makes Everton a better team than the romance of saying no to that 50 million and two attractive attacking players.
Gordon may well become immense but as I have said, I remember being James McFadden's debut in 2003, when someone labelled him the Scottish Jarzinho he was so good that day.
Potential doesn't always lead to greater things, at Everton we've seen it more than most.
Yes we'd sell Gordon with a very heavy heart but that's a choice the club has to make.
129 Posted 15/08/2022 at 06:20:02
But if, as has been suggested, Chelsea would go to £50m, then I'd offer them £10m in exchange for both those players with Gordon going the other way.
I believe those two coming in, and Gordon going, at a cost of only £10m to us would be very good business and would make us a much more effective team with two problem positions filled by very good players with premier league experience who are at the perfect age.
And most importantly both those players would offer us goals.
In fact it'd be such a good deal I don't think there's any chance at all we'll manage it.
130 Posted 15/08/2022 at 06:37:02
131 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:03:55
Let's face it, someone like Adams would be a big upgrade on poor old Rondon.
132 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:05:04
If he says no, I want to stay, that’s where it should end.
133 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:12:53
134 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:17:25
135 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:22:09
Who has final say, player or club?
136 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:35:02
Lampard clearly loves Gordon and has publicly said he's not going anywhere. It may cause a rift if the board force his hand on this matter and I'd not be surprised to see him stay. But £50-60M would surely be almost impossible to turn down, that would put him in the 50 most expensive footballers ever. A huge amount of money for someone who had a very similar output to Jordan Ayew last year.
We all know that football clubs are businesses at a basic level and our failure to run as a good business over the last 4 years has affected us badly both on and off the pitch. If Lampard and his team are convinced Gordon will be worth more than £50m in 3-4 years, or that his output on the pitch is irreplaceable then they should keep him. Otherwise it makes sense to sell.
137 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:35:32
138 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:40:21
Probably a lesser example in my living memory, but Andy Gray when we brought in Linekar.
But there is the key; a replacement was lined up. If there are legs in this, maybe that's the negotiations that are ongoing.
So in short, yes. Unfortunately, its business.
We all want to see a local lad come good and do so in a royal blue shirt. Sadly, they are few and far between.
I guess my fear is we are yet to see the best of Gordon. At 21 years old, he won't mature as an attacking midfielder for about 5 years or so. In that respect, someone else gets the best out of him.
139 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:43:12
140 Posted 15/08/2022 at 07:57:31
Either would be suitable because, as has been already mentioned more than once, Gordon is some way off being the finished article and I don't think we can afford to wait. Think relegation for next season is a possibility if we don't get it right this season. He might make it or he might not. He might end up being another Barkley. For his sake I hope he doesn't fail but if we are being honest his stats are not too encouraging after the period of time he has been in and around the first team.
We need goals pronto and he isn't going to provide them from what we've seen so far and there is no assurances that Calvert-Lewin will be back in the talked about time frame (I have my doubts about what we are being told) or that he will stay fit and score a sufficient number of goals. I particularly worry on that as he has never really convinced me that he is a natural goal scorer.
I think with hindsight we may regret selling Richy.
141 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:01:35
Cash in now before he suffers the inevitable hamstring, achilles or knee ligament injury.
142 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:06:56
I can't see the two bottom teams below us not finishing in the Top 10,so we need to start picking up points and the next three games are crucial to our final league position. Forest, Brentford and Leeds are three games we have to take at least 7 points from… 9 ideally.
143 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:08:56
Or in an ideal world we raise £50 from selling Gbamin, Gomes, Davies and Keane?
Then we can keep Gordon and have the same money?
I can dream!
144 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:09:07
Perhaps it's just a matter of time as players are brought in for the lad to go. It will be better development for the lad. Also better chance of a few medals. Grab the opportunity lad!!!
145 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:18:03
146 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:23:57
I wonder if this lamb is being offered to sacrifice more because of formation than need for dosh? 3-5-2 and 5-3-2 make it hard to put Gray and Gordon in the side, I believe this is why there is hard interest in Gibbs-White, he would sit a little deeper and make up part of a midfield 3, he has goals in him too.
Anyway, let's not overlook this possibility and just assume it's all about the money.
147 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:36:51
Carlo left him out because he knew he was thrusting too much responsibility on such young shoulders. Too many passengers to carry.
Last season we saw the kid quite literally carry vastly more experienced players who would throw the towel in at the drop of a hat.
He should have been honing skills that would be obvious to Stevie Wonder, instead he was working his balls off fighting for the shirt.
This lad is no Jeffers, Barkley, or Rodwell. He has more drive and aggression than those three put together. When Chelsea (CL ambitions). Spurs (CL ambitions) and Newcastle (unlimited ambition) come calling. You do not make the gap between them and us grow wider by selling them our prize asset.
Kenwright has a long and established history for blowing windfalls on mediocre players.
Sell this boy and we will spend the next 10 years regretting it.
148 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:38:07
I think he has Rafa Benitez to thank because, before his arrival, Anthony was light-years behind on this side of the game, but now he does a lot more dirty work for his team.
The reasoning behind Tuchel wanting him might be that, being German, he loves discipline, and he's also probably thinking that Gordon will become a much better player if he plays for a team that usually dominate possession most weeks?
It's an intriguing one, and that's why I thought Carragher and Souness both called it right. You only have to read this thread to understand this. It's also helped me form an opinion of quite a few of our posters’ characters, but I might also be wrong about certain headmasters or policewoman!
149 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:49:23
One of the absolutely key defining factors in a good signing is their motivation to work hard and succeed. If we swap Gordon for £40/50m and say, Connor Gallagher what are we really getting?
He's been widely reported as wanting to stay at Chelsea, as has Broja and now they're being carted off to Liverpool against their wishes to play for a team that's a huge shit show fighting at the bottom of the league. How anyone can see that as a good idea is beyond me.
I don't rate Anthony Gordon that highly, but his industry had been forced on him to an extent, in order to cover up the failings of others around him. He'll potentially be a much better player in a Chelsea team because he'll have better players around him so will have more freedom to play and won't have to charge about like a maniac for 90 minutes in order to look like he's trying.
We'd end up with Gallagher or Broja, both/either of them entirely unmotivated to play for Everton and likely pretty pissed off at being sold on.
One of our big issues over the years has been motivation or lack of it. This would likely be yet another deal where we end up with players that don't give a shit in my view.
150 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:53:58
Apparently we need to sell Gordon as, at the ripe old age of 21 and after one full season, he still only offers potential and he only scored 4 goals in 35 games last season, playing mainly from out wide.
By that reasoning, poor young Broja is on borrowed time already. He's 21 next month, offers potential and scored 6 goals in 32 games last season playing as a centre forward.
Best of luck to him if he joins us. He'll need it.
151 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:56:12
152 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:56:37
Now Gallagher… that's a different story. I'd take him in a heartbeat. Doesn't look like he's getting much game time at the Bridge so that could force his hand with the World Cup coming up.
I'll say this, though: if Chelsea come back with £50M our board will bite their hand off. They're fucking horrible.
Personally, I'm in the Keep Gordon camp. There's a lot more to come from the kid.
153 Posted 15/08/2022 at 08:58:04
Mismanagement to leave us in this position when the season has started and we could've had some points in the bag that we need now. Coasting along getting beaten with no new strikers is scandalous.
154 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:01:32
155 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:02:09
Carlo left him out because he knew he wasn't good enough. He wanted players who could use the ball to best effect.
Rodriguez didn't have a fraction of the work rate, but could split the tightest defence in an instant with searching passes and create spectacular goals from nothing.
Gordon will run all day for you and repeatedly tackle back, but that admirable quality is not and never will be a substitute for class and vision.
156 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:18:12
We held onto Jack that bit too long and lost out on a big transfer fee. Let's not make that same mistake again.
157 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:27:55
We haven't got the allowable funds we need to get the players Frank wants. So then it comes down to keeping Gordon and getting a third-choice striker or selling and getting one or two first-choice goalscorers.
I'm sure we will never learn the parameters of this financial straitjacket situation but maybe this is a part of it?
It leaves unwanted and difficult decisions causing divisions and distress, due to the unprecedented incompetence of the past. If they go ahead and sell, the pressure to get the incoming signings right is cranked up to 10.
158 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:34:50
Totally agree – I'm a seller at those prices.
However, the keepers probably think 'A bird in hand is worth two in a bush!"
159 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:40:46
I commented about Coady looking like he looked like a midfielder who had been converted to centre-back.
I often wonder if we'd have done the same with Rodwell, he'd have been in the similar mould to Coady?
160 Posted 15/08/2022 at 09:44:29
Had the offer been nearer £70 million, it may have been worth considering, but £40 million in today's market for one of the brightest young players in the Premier League is far too cheap. What does concern me is will this turn the lad's head, and no doubt his agent will be wanting more for his player with both Newcastle and Chelsea showing interest.
Just go and get a striker or 2 and let Gordon go back to his best position, also maybe move Iwobi out wide in place of Gray and have a midfield 3 of Allan sitting and Onana and Dele going forward. This 5 at the back is so negative and severely limits our attacking options.
161 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:01:01
162 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:01:09
Gordon doesn't need the 12th man to get him motivated.
If he ever wants to leave, then so be it, but let's not sell him just to get someone else in.
163 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:24:44
What we do with the money is a separate issue. I understand those who fear we would spunk the cash up against the wall, as per recent precedent, but if we really believe we can't trade and put that money to better use, as teams like Brighton do, we are well and truly doomed.
164 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:25:17
Gallagher is mustard but really, why would he come to us? A loan is all we could get him on. Gilmour had one good game v Liverpool and was dropped by Norwich. Swerve him.
And as for Batshuayi... a terrible footballer, an average mercenary who was lucky to play for a great Belgium team that would make Rondon look good.
Keep Gordon.
Knowing our Chairman, we will get £20M plus Barkley and Gilmour.
165 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:31:00
Gordon has scored few goals because so far he's played in a shit team. Our strikers have scored very few goals in recent seasons because the team has been poor. Don't blame Gordon for a poor goal count.
Give him some strikers to play with and his assists and goals will increase. Strange that, isn't it? Don't sell him to bring in an unproven lad from Slough. [No offence to Slough...]
166 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:31:15
Some would sell Anthony without a second thought, not so sure myself. As Brian (160) says, Gordon is best used as a winger, judge him on that and add on his love for Everton, his pressing game and – last but not least – his vast potential, could see us regretting his sale in the years to come.
I hope I'm wrong but I think money will decide the lads future, unless Anthony has the last word and wants to stay and his agent will make sure that Anthony doesn't suffer financially by staying.
167 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:38:32
I haven't seen enough of Broja but Gallagher is very good and Gilmour is a very talented lad. I'd try for Gallagher on a permanent deal plus Gilmour on loan and use the rest of the money on a more established young striker (not a clue who).
I really like Gordon and agree with those who think he'd flourish in a better team but he won't be an Alan Ball type who will drag the rest of the team with him.
He needs service in the right places and one way or another we have to make best use out of him – either get the right players in to play with him or sell him to fill two or three gaps in the side.
Who'd be a football manager??
168 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:42:49
If you take the sentiment out of the equation, they all flatter to deceive and deliver very little by way of end product. We need a recognised centre-forward who can score goals consistently. Some of our recent signings have been positive.
169 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:46:25
All 3 of them would be better alternatives to Gordon. He has potential for sure but he is not as important to the team as Richarlison was. For £50M, I would sell.
170 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:47:23
Stick and see if he fulfils the potential.
Or twist and change our cards.
Everton won't be built on one player and Frank Lampard is no Alex Ferguson building a dynasty.
He'll be thinking about what he needs for this season, possibly the next one. But not much further beyond that.
171 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:50:07
So far I have been very underwhelmed by the strikers we have been linked with. None are that prolific in the goals scored department.
We should break the bank for a deadly goal scorer. They are the difference between success and failure.Someone who can get a goal out of nothing. Goals win games.
172 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:50:59
I really don't know whether Anthony will fulfil his potential. Ross Barkley didn't, to use a local lad comparison.
It's about the team performance and balance.
If we could get Gallagher and change for Guirassy or Gallagher and Broja either deal, IMHO, would be excellent business.
Andrew#171
We should break the bank for a deadly goal scorer. They are the difference between success and failure.Someone who can get a goal out of nothing. Goals win games.
Andrew. We haven't got the money to do that!!
173 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:51:11
We can't go out and get a top striker by just signing a cheque. We had money and blew it, at least until the P&S and FP limits are back to a positive for the club.
As Dave (166) has said, we might come to regret the sale. But that might be the decision we have to make. Keep Gordon and hope that he improves his shooting, passing and thinking. Or sell, in order to get at least two players in (one midfielder and one striker)
We've bought McNeil, who I assume is to be played as a wide man on the right. Then there is Mills, who may be ready for an introduction into the team.
So, if finances are tight and we need players who can play in the positions we want to fill, then to me, it makes sense to sell Gordon.
We might regret selling him in the future if he turns out to be an excellent all-round player,who can score goals, pass and sees a move rather than running down blind alleys. But equally, he might just carry on playing as he does now.
A big gamble but one the club might have to make.
174 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:51:53
Chelsea must have liked what they saw when we played them last week.
175 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:57:21
Personally I thought that along with Richarlison and Pickford he was the heart of the team last season. I'd like to keep him as I think he could be a fantastic player, hence why teams are already rating him at £40M plus.
We'll probably exchange him for Koulibaly.
176 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:57:24
177 Posted 15/08/2022 at 10:57:57
That's what it comes down to at the end of the day “Stick or Twist” – it's a gamble either way.
178 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:04:53
Anthony is a young man and has just started realising his potential at Everton, a club that he has admitted he has no interest in leaving.
Would you still want to force the young man's hand and move to Chelsea, where, let us be honest - there is probably only a 10% chance that he will succeed? Rather than keep him at Everton, where the odds are I would say 50-50 that he will make an impact?
I am in the camp that says – keep him, and build the team around him and the other young lads – Onana, Mykolenko, Patterson, McNeil, Iwobi, Godfrey, Holgate, Calvert-lewin, maybe Simms next year, even Tom Davies if he is played in a stable role.
Get rid of the high earners who are not contributing to the club at the moment - Mina, Gomes, Allan, Doucoure, Gbamin, even Dele Alli who has been a major disappointment.
And then, like many on here – Danny, Sam Hoare, Robert Tressell, etc have been saying for a long time, cast the net wide and find the next Onana, Haaland, Son, etc. Let Frank Lampard and his coaching staff earn their money by finding the system and tactics that work best for the group of players we already have.
Most of all, we as fans need to be patient and trust that Lampard will ultimately find the winning formula, and take us to the promised land - in a couple of years time. Until then, Thelwell will have to wheel and deal with the available resources and try to strengthen the squad by calling in some favours.
For example, knowing that Mina is out injured for another 8 weeks (surprise, surprise), Keane is our most saleable asset at the moment. He should fetch us £20 million easily from one of the Premier League new boys – Fulham, Forest or Bournemouth. Use that money to get in a striker that we have been linked to recently – Sasa, Guirassay, Ajorque, etc.
And call in a favour from Carlo - I think Eden Hazard is finished there at Real Madrid, he is still 31 years, he will want to play regularly in a World Cup year. Frank knows him from his Chelsea days.
He will provide the experience in midfield and will help bring on the likes of Gordon, Gray, McNeil, Iwobi, etc. He could thrive here at Everton – bring him on a season-long loan with an option to buy.
179 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:26:36
In an ideal world, that 73-74 side would have been better with both Howard Kendall and Latchford in it but the manager went for goals.
Gordon is no Howard Kendall but the manager's problem is the same – I suspect as Danny says, the needs of the immediate season and the next will be in the manager's mind given his paucity of financial options and position of the club thanks to 30 years of Bill Kenwright
180 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:28:00
The footballing death of Messi and Ronaldo has exposed just how low the standard has fallen the purchase of guaranteed "gamechangers" can no longer happen – they don't exist.
181 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:33:36
Broja just looks like a fitter version of Rondon to me, which isn't difficult. Gallagher is a good young player but is totally committed to Chelsea and is unlikely to be motivated by a move to us.
I fear that Gordon's sale was already decided weeks ago and that McNeil was bought as his replacement, not Richarlison's. It doesn't look like an improvement to my eyes.
Can't wait to see the new improved pragmatic teary-eyed Blue Bill explaining that we had to do it to improve the team and that Gordon wanted away. At least Mills is looking good enough for the first team now, until we sell him.
182 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:36:50
I remember an interview last year with Gordon, he is very home centred and I cannot see him wanting a move.
I don't think we should be looking at moving him on either, his improvement continues apace, he can get in behind defences and his pace worries teams.
As others have said, his strengths open spaces for others and unless you're getting two to three real squad players in guaranteed, there is no chance he'll be moving on this window.
He is a game changer, he is not a centre forward or winger, he really would slot well either side of the striker in the 5-3-2 and 4-5-1 set-ups. Too good to lose I reckon.
183 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:38:39
It's desperate that once again, we look set to lose our best academy product for a generation.
However, one player doesn't make a team and currently our team is greatly lacking.
IF... big capital IF, selling Gordon is the difference between us signing further attackers and a midfielder, then it must be considered. If we can sign an attacker and midfielder without selling Gordon, then I'd prefer he stays. Only those at the club know the truth in regards to that.
Hudson-Odoi is an excellent prospect also, imo, if we got him and say Gilmour (by the looks of it, both Gallagher and Broja will be part of Chelsea's plans this season) as part of any deal plus cash to buy a striker, then it would make sense.
184 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:42:12
My concern is that he gets us further up the pitch and works his socks off but he doesn't do enough in the final third.
The question I would have is how could we invest the money to get more goals and a goal threat?
If we could get two players that would achieve that then I'd be up for selling. We won't win games without goals. My preference was to sell Calvert-Lewin and keep Richarlison.
185 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:44:41
Gordon doesn't need the 12th man to get him motivated.
If he ever wants to leave then so be it, but let's not sell him just to get someone else, with less or similar ability, and no desire for Everton.
186 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:50:49
You've just opened up an old wound that I thought was completely healed - the sale of Howard broke my heart, necessary though it might have been.
I always followed his fortunes at Birmingham, Stoke, Blackburn, but there was only one place he ever belonged.
187 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:52:44
I think that is the better way forward than selling (as people have said) a highly motivated young player who puts in a hell of a shift and is improving too.
We could get £40m say but then we have to replace Gordon too. So it doesn't give us a great deal more to play with for the striker we need.
Lots of strikers still available in our price bracket too.
188 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:55:52
189 Posted 15/08/2022 at 11:58:09
But they strangely leave the door slightly ajar for the club's will to be tested by a bigger bid...
190 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:02:21
That's an interesting point, and even though it was 50 years ago, I'm sure many teams have had similar situations over the years also. Spurs probrably didn't want to sell Modric or Bale, and Arsenal Van Persie.
I mainly don't dwell on the past, but I was very annoyed when Gary Speed left, and in an ideal situation he would have stayed.
Regards Gordon, personally I don't care where players come from as the game has moved on from the '60s (someone please tell Kenwright that). I just don't see him being the player we want or need him to be. Anything above £40 million is a very good price (IMO), and is more than Liverpool paid for Sadio Mane.
191 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:06:10
192 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:07:04
1. Big clubs don't sell their best players, and
2. This is too good to turn down.
I would argue that there are plenty of examples where big clubs do sell their best players – particularly if doing so allows the team to be strengthened in other areas to make the whole team better. In my opinion this is what is likely to happen here. That's what big clubs do.
Whilst I've never been convinced about Gordon, I was prepared to give him the opportunity to move to a level that I would be convinced about. To date, he hasn't done that (but might do in the future) – this has nothing to do with him being played out of position in two games (that is a red herring). £50M is a truly great price (for us) for someone who doesn't score or assist.
The trick is investing £50M wisely and I accept we don't have great form in that area. Hopefully Lampard and Thelwell can break that mould.
For me, neither Broja nor Gilmour are good enough and I just can't understand so many advocating their acquisition – I'm sure Chelsea would be delighted. Gilmour was woeful at Norwich and can't even get in Chelsea's expanded matchday squad and Broja (after a reasonable start when he was an unknown) didn't pull up any trees at Saints. A Saints fan who's a good friend and a good judge of a player wouldn't have him back.
193 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:07:21
I spoke to Jack several times when he was still at Everton and once suggested to him he should model himself on Franz Beckenbauer, who of course moved from midfield to central defence (Libero to be more precise) at an early stage in his career.
I was surprised that the young Rodwell was only just about aware of the name but knew nothing of the style of play of Der Kaiser. Next time I saw him, I gave Jack an old video which contained some clips of Beckenbauer. Something tells me he never watched it. He could have been some player that lad.
194 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:09:07
THE TEAM has been in a state of flux for the past few years and he has been one of the few bright spots. But some posters seem to think he should already be almost as good as Arjen Robben in his pomp.
We keep saying we need to build a team of hungry youngsters but as soon as we get one. NAH, feck it sell him,
195 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:17:34
Plus, he's never shown any signs of wanting to leave yet. Richarlison was obviously going to go sooner or later, but he's four years further down the line with his career.
We really shouldn't be putting pressure on Anthony to move, even if Chelsea offer £60M. The lad's one of our own, and what exactly are we if we don't do everything we can to keep hold of him? What's the point of us?
196 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:26:17
We need to win games and the only way to win is to score goals, regularly.
There is nobody in the squad who has proved he can do that except maybe Dele in his hay day at Spurs and DCL (injured).
If Frank expects Gordon playing furthest forward like the Villa game is the man to do it then he is sadly so wrong.
I don't know what the plan was on Saturday but it was all wrong.
Since our last Prem. win we have lost to Arsenal twice, Chelsea, Villa and a weak MLS team.
Now, we can all say and hope things will get better but not if you cannot score and score first.
Perhaps when the new midfield (when it get's sorted) will change things but it needs to be soon as we are in a familiar place in the league once again.
197 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:34:47
Stick or Twist is always a gamble whether it is in cards or football. It only becomes a necessary in either case when things become desperate.
Our needs for a striker or two and our need to stay within FFP rules make our needs desperate so the gamble needs to be taken if it presented to us.
It of course might not happen for a thousand and one reasons so our needs will remain desperate with that choice removed from our options. With luck that won't result in Chelsea giving us Barkley back and we have to decide on which other route we are going to take to score the requisite number of goals this season to avoid relegation.
198 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:37:17
100m for the pair is good business tho.
Gordon now is suffering from not being ina settled position, a young developing wing player being asked to play target man and false 9. Does he even get a game in Chelsea side. Not for me.
I think he COULD be a top player but he's not yet and they are offering top money. This was how Moyes had to build his squad. Selling Rooneys,Rodwell, lescott etc.
Its a fact of the game that we need to have sellable assets or we end up the wrong side of the profit & sustainability rules. That's why we are in this financial mess because we have been buying buying buying and getting nothing back for average players. I can't name a player we sold apart from digne in last few years that we got a good fee for.
Mosie kean but not massive profit.
If he was not a scouser and a blue we probably wouldn't be having the debate. People moan about bills sentimentality but we need to see this for what it is an excellent business deal.
199 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:38:55
Look at the position we are presently in especially up front.
We are mentioning forwards most of us have never heard of.
So do we stay as we are and hope DCL come back all guns blazing or do we sell one of our very few assets and get someone half decent up top
Long term keep Gordon and go through another relegation nightmare
Short term sell Gordon and finish lower mid table
200 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:43:07
201 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:47:46
But then again, with Frank's stubborn insistence on playing a 5-man defence, we've no need for talented wingers.
Who is left to get you off your seat?
202 Posted 15/08/2022 at 12:59:36
If you remove emotion, the logical approach is to accept a huge bid for an, as yet, unproven talent who may, heaven forbid, pick up a nasty injury at any time. If so, it is absolutely crucial that the money is spent wisely. I would not sanction a £50M sale to buy another £50M player. There has to be a complete plan in place.
Ultimately, would any of us think that if we bought Gordon for £50M that it would be a good deal. I think not. I don't want to see him leave. I want to see him remain and to flourish. However, unless we have the money, is that possible?
Heads you win, tails you lose.
203 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:00:43
What's the point of Everton if we sell Richarlison and Gordon in one window?
204 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:01:44
Gordon would improve a lot under those circumstances. Until then, though, a decent holding midfielder and two handful strikers please.
205 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:05:36
I've heard this is a done deal for a staggering £55 million.
I hope you are right and someone isn't trying to wind everyone up. I have my doubts though so will keep my eyes and ears open for confirmation.
Do you have a source for your info that you can publish for us on here?
206 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:05:59
Where did you hear that?
208 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:11:25
We have to assume he doesn't exist when it comes to planning our squad for the season.
209 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:13:27
Alan Stubbs used to advise him to stay back after training had finished and do some extra work on his game but Jack never took up the offer.
Maybe once he was in the first team, he thought he had made it without realising the more you put in the more you benefit. Too late now, as you say, Gerard.
210 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:14:52
Second rumour is that the Chelsea bid is actually around £25M plus a load of add-ons. I'm hoping that our board are still laughing at that one, and replaying the Tuchel/Conte handshake on a loop just to remind themselves what a clown he is.
211 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:15:44
What makes the Gordon situation any different?
212 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:16:03
I hope the club know what they are doing. I will be saddened, deeply saddened to lose such a good prospect. I want to see him flourish under us, not with Chelsea or Newcastle
213 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:19:13
We need a match-winning striker now. Probably two. We cannot rely on Calvert-Lewin to get fit enough to play a stretch of games – let alone stay fit for the rest of the season. I'd take the money and be ambitious about who we can get through the door.
We still have over 2 weeks to bring in a player or two who are ready to hit the ground running now and make us a more dangerous attacking prospect. I'd rather see that happen than keep Gordon and have to be hopeful about a £15 million striker or whoever we might be able to acquire at the tail-end of their career, or on loan (if we can even loan anyone right now after Vinagre and Coady coming in...)
214 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:23:47
If we had that sort of money to spend on a striker, we'd just buy one of the same nonentities we've been linked with all summer, but we'd pay double the price for him.
If we really do get £55M, I hope we'll be holding on to it for next summer, not splashing it out now on some imaginary hot striker who's just waiting for us to make a bid for him.
215 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:25:58
This player is about the only player who says he only wants to play for us and is a local lad and fan.
We need a striker but are in the financial mess mainly because are scouts can't tell the difference between Lionel Messi and Oumar Niasse. They are therefore just as likely to waste any big money we get on another expensive flop.
Keep Gordon and do the hard work necessary to find a young, hungry striker that doesn't cost the earth.
216 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:27:56
217 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:31:31
Lukaku, Stones, Fellaini, Digne, Gueye, Lescott, Barkley, Jeffers, Rodwell, Arteta, Ferguson, Richarlison, etc.
All the above players were taken away from us either at their peak or because of their potential. If Onana proves to be good, I'll give him two seasons with us, tops.
218 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:31:50
I do trust the person who told me, but you can never be sure these things don't emanate from 'bloke down the pub'.
The fee is rising to £55M (max) including add-ons and there is the suggestion of them agreeing to sell us one player and loan another as part of the deal. Gordon is meeting the Chelsea owner today.
I've also heard Che Adams is likely, but not as sure on that one.
219 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:34:10
220 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:34:52
We are truly fucked if this is where we are. Selling our best-loved current player on the drip to a club that will bench him then loan him out, and buying Southampton rejects.
Sweet baby Jesus, what a shit-show.
221 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:47:40
A few years ago, Chelsea bought up all the young talent, had to loan them all out and they got restless waiting for a chance in the Chelsea team that's not coming like Lukaku, Salah etc. There is quality in the players Chelsea are not using.I'm sure Frank knows that.
It's not just Chelsea, these big clubs can do that and afford to loan them out – look at Gallagher, back there now after his loan.
Just because players aren't playing for their respective first teams, they can still turn out to be good players.
Artea was struggling when he came to Everton.
Pienaar was a bit of an enigma before he came.
Kevin Campbell did a boss job for us but we took him out of a nightmare for him.
Tim Howard was not considered good. Sometimes players find the right place to express themselves and flourish.
I hope this is where Frank uses the connection with Chelsea to get a couple who obviously have talent and just need the right place to show it.
222 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:52:22
And in terms of the business angle, he's what 21? We could sell him in 5 years and still get that money, so why do it now?
Remember John Stones, and the £50M offered for a player who we got for buttons? What a deal. In hindsight, not so much. We could have had him in our back four for the last 5 years, and still sold him for more than that now. And that's with him not noticeably improving.
But I think it's a done deal. Just reflect on the fact that Everton have still got him on that bollocks contract they gave him a couple of years ago, when Ancelotti was sending him to Preston. That's how desperate we are to keep him.
223 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:54:53
Something is simply wrong at this club. Even with Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison, our goal ratio was poor. Look at teams we should be beating and they all have goalscorers. We are struggling to score and a relegation battle will commence as early as September if no strikers are signed.
I'm happy for Gordon to go as he will be the player critiqued more as he is one of our own. Yes, he has potential but that's all at present. I deeply feel sorry for the lad. The club have placed an enormous amount of pressure on him with no support next to him.
The bigger picture is staying up and doing that we need strikers. Season after season selling our top strikers may just come back and bite us on the backside. Financially we need funds to push through transfers. Gordon may have to be sacrificed to do this. Sadly, it's very frustrating.
224 Posted 15/08/2022 at 13:55:57
If Gallagher or Broja are not part of the deal, then it's £50+ million or no deal.
225 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:00:35
I am torn over this one, we need strikers now who can hit the ground running and turn our fortunes round desperately or we'll just sink further into the mire.
226 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:02:17
My apologies if I sounded rude. Them saves against Chelsea, Man Utd, Leicester where, in my opinion, the reason we are still in the Premier League.
227 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:02:18
That’s got to be my favourite post on here for a while. Totally agree mate!
228 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:04:02
229 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:04:08
With the state of things travel-wise currently (which will consolidate over the coming times, another story), it sounds like what you have when travelling to watch the Blues, is a job for a car (while that's still viable).
I understand the time factor, Euston up to the North-West, when things are okay – but right now...
230 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:06:04
The club however, exists in a world far removed from an ideal one.
His pace and energy are valuable assets, but his shooting is still weak, and his crossing is not top of the range either. Given the fact that he is 22 this season, I would say that there is a limit on how much either his shooting or crossing will improve from here on in.
I would be confident that Thelwell and Lampard could find sufficient calibre of players using the transfer fee that would improve our output by a much higher factor than if Gordon was to stay, and that those calculations have already been carried out.
He could well be ringing Richarlison up over the next week or two asking if he can kip on the couch until he finds himself a place to stay...
231 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:10:47
22-year-old centre-forward with 18 goals in 136 games. But to be fair 8 of those came last season.
Injured at the moment, since June, but might be fit again soon. Bidding starting at £15M. We can only dream.
232 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:21:23
Why Broja to Everton? Why do we want him? What does he offer us apart from the fact he is a forward?
233 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:42:55
I think, if we can get that kind of money for Anthony, we unfortunately have to let him go. He's young, oodles of talent, but he doesn't seem to be a natural finisher to my eye, and I think he could struggle for goals throughout his career.
Due to that, and due to our crap financial position and current needs on the pitch, if we sell Anthony for that much and can add a striker and a central midfielder, I think it's best.
Quite unfortunately I'd add.
234 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:44:42
Well, I didn't envisage us selling one of our crown jewels to bloody Chelsea to receive payment in installments and makeweights like Broja, Barkley, Batshuayi or Gary bloody Gilmour. ;-)
235 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:45:04
If Lampard and Thelwell are determined to keep with this formation, then it does not suit wingers, as wingbacks should be providing the width (note to Mykolenko).
Gordon is great with space to play in but not yet suited to play centre-forward or possibly inside forward which is what this system seems to require.
He doesn't yet possess the short passing or quick and consistent decision-making that an inside forward requires. In some ways, I think he'd be better suited as a wingback!
If management is determined to persist with a formation (which seems to be the case) that doesn't suit him, then surely that's a good reason to accept a generous bid?
236 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:46:49
I'm not really 'shouting out' for Broja, I thought he looked decent for Southampton last season and should improve given his age, certainly a better option than Batshuayi.
As you say, we badly need a striker and none of the others being mentioned fill me with enthusiasm.
237 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:53:06
Out of interest, name me a club that isn't a selling club? So, if the money is right then Gordon will be sold.
We looked so toothless on Saturday and the game against Forest this weekend is already a 6-pointer. We need a front man urgently and please, not Rondon..
238 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:54:56
If the deal for Gana is off, then I'd still go for the lad Ampadu.
239 Posted 15/08/2022 at 14:57:44
If Lampard sells Gordon and buys a couple of duds with the money, would anyone be surprised? I suspect the club will want Gordon to agitate now for a transfer so that no blame can be apportioned to the righteous.
Back in the real world, Bill has clearly been hawking our chap all over the place this summer, à la Rooney. I refuse to believe these clubs are all over us like a cheap suit cos they all individually earmarked our 21-year-old as their must-have target.
240 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:09:42
Chelsea offered £40M for Gordon. It would appear they have genuine interest in Anthony, and it's not Kenwright flogging him to every Tom, Dick and Harry.
I get your sentiment, I just don't think it's applicable at all with this situation.
241 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:18:17
I would only add that Newcastle and Tottingham have also been sniffing around all summer. After Rooney's departure, I don't believe in coincidences.
242 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:22:10
243 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:22:17
244 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:23:49
To repeat something I posted earlier, we have to now, heard nothing from the club to say the sale of Gordon (or anyone else) is necessary to assemble the planned squad.
However, we probably don't have to; it's not exactly a wild stretch of the imagination to picture the twee statement of lament from Kenwright (if they'll still allow him to speak).
When a "Big" club comes in for one of our players, the board responds like one of those fainting goats. It's like we're not worthy. The outcome is inevitable.
Are we really in such a state, and really so unsure of the future, that we can't take the "Risk" on whether Gordon will develop to the level we hope, with us.
Are we that sure of our place as plucky Everton that we have to keep hammering it into ourselves year after year? We actually used to be a big club, in asset and mindset.
I hope as hinted above in the thread, that it's all rumour and I'm totally wrong. We'll see.
"We've had some good times".
245 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:24:37
Chelsea, Spurs, and Newcastle have something in common – stupidly wealthy owners. They see talent in Gordon. They want him.
For me, I don't think Bill could persuade any of these three uber wealthy "Barrons" to buy a 4-goal potentially great player. Instead, all of them see talent and, for Everton's sake, let's hope the bidding war gets stupid.
I think Anthony is out the door, to be honest. There's too much buzz with this, and it makes too much sense in my opinion.
246 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:24:58
Is there an additional commercial value to the player if he's a local who came through our academy, like Gordon and Davies?
I do somewhat understand the additional emotional attachment from the fans (although if my baseball Cubs or basketball Bulls have a player from Chicago, it's noteworthy but a big emotional thing).
I just wondered if the Premier League actually assigns an additional benefit to homegrown-and-raised players?
247 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:27:42
One taken from Twitter that says Gordon has officially handed in a transfer request, and another a pic of him in Euston Station.
Now you know how these things can be doctored so I'm taking it with the proverbial pinch of.
248 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:30:16
You, and a lot of other posters, are scarred by Rooney. Completely understandable, I don't blame you or anyone.
But dude, you have to bring in young talent, and when the offer comes in that's stupid or too good to turn down, you take the offer and accept your money. That is the business model (or should be).
So forget about the distant past and Rooney. The realization is, when we get a dumb over-valued offer for the young gems, we're taking it.
In two years, Onana might be sold for £65 million and we'll have a gapping hole in midfield. It's still the right thing to do if you re-invest, plug the hole with the next profit-making youngster.
This is the way forward. And this is Kevin Thelwell, not Bill Kenwright, pulling the strings.
249 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:32:02
That suggestion is not even on the table. Seen it for myself the other week. Evertonians love and embrace this type of Everton.
250 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:32:59
Our game now verses Forest is massive for us, we must simply win it... We need to finalize a deal or two for strikers now... just get it done, Blues!
251 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:34:46
252 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:37:15
Everton Should Consider Anthony Gordon Sale If Chelsea Raise Transfer Bid
253 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:38:25
Sell young talent to bring in young talent?
That's why I have a problem - and I still would if what we brought in was actually young talent. Club's got previous.
254 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:42:45
I did read comments saying Anthony is a home-grown "lad" (love that term) and might not want to leave.
Anthony Gordon, though local, is a professional footballer. As such, I'm quite sure he understands it's a business. If he's moved on, he moves on.
I don't care if he grew up on this famous but never-seen-by-me Scottie Road. It doesn't matter. He's an asset and player, and as such, he needs to be prepared to go afield. It's part of the gig.
255 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:43:42
So much for the last comment! Reel me in.
And the previous? Was Kevin Thelwell at the helm for that?
No.
256 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:45:39
I saw Wayne play for the club – I am sure most of you who contribute to the forum did as well. He was a once-in-a-generation player. Anthony Gordon is simply no Wayne Rooney.
He has potential but it's not that long ago that he was failing to make an impact in the Championship. Would anyone have blinked if Rafa farmed him out on loan at the start of last season?
We need a striker!!!!!!
257 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:46:27
I'll add, I understand your point, and the model you allude, and it's realistic. That position however is the next step from where we are. We're not even trying to improve as even a mid-level club.
Yes, we're just post-relegation, but if all there is, is fighting to avoid relegation again, with not even an eye on the medium term by keeping as asset we already have at little cost (Gordon) - then what are we about?
*not considering Thelwell; early days. The millstone takes a long time to wind down.
258 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:50:00
I reckon that, if he was signing for Chelsea, he'd be driven down in a big car with blacked-out windows, rather than taking the 11:47 from Lime Street and hanging out in the world's most famous shop in his shorts and baseball cap on a day when he's supposed to be in Finch Farm training with the rest of the squad.
259 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:51:14
Why can they build a team so well? Same with Brentford... and we're still pissing around looking for a striker when we knew Calvert-Lewin was likely to get injured. One fucking striker. Why is that we pay top dollar for absolute garbage time and time again with absolutely no plan in mind?
If we sell Gordon (we better fucking hadn't), then what do we replace him with? More garbage? More square pegs in round holes?
All we do is collect footballers. The club is an absolute fucking embarrassment and that stems from the absolute dickhead Chairman and his CEO stooge, who shouldn't be anywhere near a football club.
260 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:53:01
Quite honestly, who knows!
261 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:53:23
I also think that Iwobi will be at least as effective as Anthony when we strengthen the midfield and allow him to play in his natural position.
I agree with Sam that we will be depending on our wingbacks to provide the crosses with McNeil, Gray, Gordon, and Iwobi playing inside forward. If this is the case, then we already have cover if Anthony leaves.
262 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:55:15
I never put Gordon in the same bracket as Rooney.
If you read my comment correctly, I was stating back to the old days, selling our best young players.
263 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:56:17
264 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:56:38
It's 27 years and counting, but the man who said we wouldn't get a better owner, and even said we have had some good times, is still here, proving to me at least that he's never been a genuine Evertonian.
Kenwright is now back to what he does best, because the man who kept on giving didn't have the nouse to go and bring in proper professionally qualified personnel to help keep a check on FFP.
265 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:57:57
I'd add that right now Iwobi is almost undroppable in the midfield. He's played fantastically and has an eye for a pass – a really good eye in my opinion.
If you sell Gordon and can sign a striker, we are a better club at present in my opinion. And that's why I think this move will come to fruition.
Look, I love Anthony Gordon. But when you can sell at a big profit, all while improving the squad, is there anything to really think about?
Potential is so important! But when the offer comes in for potential that is arguably over-valued, you take the money. It's that simple in my mind.
Okay, now I really am going to work.
266 Posted 15/08/2022 at 15:59:41
It's how Dortmund have competed head-to-head with Bayern while paying out half the salary budget of Bayern. It's how Leipzig have become so prominent so quickly.
It's also the philosophy Thelwell was steeped in during his time at Wolves and then in the Red Bull system. And I assume it's why he was hired at Everton, to implement that system.
The key is in executing the transactional system properly. You've got to have the scouting to pick the right players and the coaching quality to improve their value.
And if properly executed, it can make a club not only financially successful but competitively viable on the pitch. 20 years ago Dortmund was on the edge of bankruptcy (need a loan from Bayern to pay their players) and now is a powerhouse.
Like anything else, success is less about what you do than how well you do it. Maybe, just maybe, we'll look back on this time as the point where we started to do it right, and the scars began to heal.
267 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:01:36
268 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:01:56
269 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:04:51
Give me 11 Scottie Boys then!
270 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:05:44
Let's take the emotions out of it.
Gordon's no Rooney. Rooney was world-class at the age of 17. Gordon's not even England squad material at the age of 22 this year.
I love him to bits for his effort and desire, the nasty scouse streak he's got, but all players have their price at every club, whether you are Everton, Barcelona or Chelsea.
It has to be a £40+ million because you are not getting any quality players in for less than £25M nowadays. We could hopefully buy 2 Onana level players who in a couple of years are worth £100M – that's the nature now of the game. That's why your Wolves, Brighton and Leicester have sustained growth.
It's why we are in this mess now as all the previous managers and DoFs never bought players with any sell-on value. Now we are stuck with dead wood on massive wages that no club will touch.
The Onana deal shows that they know the type of player needed for long-term sustained growth of the squad.
Everyone's screaming for changes to the squad, well these are the choices needed to make change happen.
I don't think Chelsea will even pay the £40M quoted it's probably closer to £20M with add-ons up to near £40M if he fullfils his potential. In which case, we keep him unless it's £40m up front.
271 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:05:56
I agree with what you say. In the absence of another even bigger owner or investor (where does it all end?), that is probably about how we will have to proceed, being non-Big Six as we are.
Just pretty disappointing to think that the turning of the corner, if it is to be so, is potentially heralded by some more of the same old shit show.
272 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:17:06
Great post.
I'm in the other camp, but totally respect your reasoning.
273 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:24:57
If we get him instead of a proper forward, then Thelwell and Frank need to go.
I'm ambivalent about Broja… but Batshuayi — no way!
274 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:27:01
If it is going to be around the £45-£50 Million mark, I would not call that a decent bid, I would call it one hell of an excellent price for Everton! We have players that can slot into his position, what we do not have is someone who can put the ball in the net regularly.
We simply have to get a striker or two in, if that means selling Gordon to shore up our weaknesses in midfield and attack, I am all for selling without even a second thought.
I would prefer if we got a couple of players coming in as part of the deal. That way, I think we will get better value, rather than selling, then overpaying when we go to spend the money.
If we get just straight cash, already Gibbs-White's value will shoot up by at least a further £8 Million, or any other player we are after from other clubs.
If Chelsea are in a bidding war with other clubs, then play the hard bargaining card and insist on Broja and Gallagher, even if one is a loan with option to buy, but make sure we have someone in place.
Now for the Gordon sale, I personally think he is replaceable and certainly not a £40 Million footballer at the moment.
Dwight McNeil has been written off by some after just a couple of games. I think he will be a more than useful player out wide. If we can get a target man in, we will be alright with McNeil, give the lad time.
Stanley Mills will be a better option in time, but we need to ease him in, but I think McNeil and Mills could do a very good rotating job between them.
Gordon will not be such a great loss, if we can strengthen the areas in attack and midfield.
Young talent or not, this could start our season and beyond, if we invest wisely with the Gordon transfer money.
For me, we have to let Gordon go. He will not be as big a loss as some might think and, for the amount we might get in the end, I think for once we are ripping someone else's kecks down.
275 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:28:24
James Garner is also available to buy for £15-20M. A tall, rangey Birkenhead lad who is a natural No 6 and has been one of the stars on loan at Forest. It's a mystery why Man Utd are playing Fred and McTominay over him and are now prepared to let him go.
We could buy Garner and Martin Terrier, a wide attacker who scored 21 least season. He alone would be an upgrade on Gordon at this moment in time.
276 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:28:32
This is the way forward, and even the fact this situation is on the table encourages me for the future of Everton Football Club.
The most important signing this season has been Kevin Thelwell. He will, inevitably, make some signings that don't pan out. But this summer has shown me his mind is set on the way forward, and he's doing a damn good job thus far in my opinion.
Sell high, buy low, plug the holes, improve the squad, buy investments not middle-aged players with no sell-on value, or buy talented cheap veterans in key positions who don't saddle the wage bill all the while improving the squad.
We're turning a corner with our approach. Embrace it.
277 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:29:08
If this deal goes ahead, just watch him fly for Chelsea, playing with proper footballers.
And for those saying we shouldn't turn £50M down, may I remind you that Ross Barkley was originally supposed to go for £35M all those years ago.
278 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:31:57
279 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:32:02
Given therefore, that he's absolutely fucking garbage, expect Everton – who've had a hard-on for him for years – to bring him in if Gordon is sold.
Teams know we're a soft touch and treat us like the naive (at best) idiots we are. "Oh Everton will buy him – stick another £10M on his price to make him look better and tell them they're getting a bargain."
280 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:35:31
If we get a good price for Gordon and then try to buy players on the open market, their price will shoot up knowing we have cash and are desperate.
Best try to play hardball with Chelsea to get player(s) we think best fit our needs, before we look elsewhere.
281 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:37:46
As I said in my previous post. I'd be going for Martin Terrier, who unlike Gordon, Gray and McNeil can score goals as a wide attacker, and James Garner from Utd.
As much as I'd like a straight swap for Broja and Gallagher, I'm not sure if we could get them both in the deal.
282 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:39:17
If somehow pigs fly, the four horsemen come a-ridin', and we get Pulisic in this deal for Gordon??? Dude, you will hear me scream with unbridled joy from Florida.
There's no universe that will happen in. But! If somehow we get Pulisic in this deal, we might as well ask Chelsea to throw in Stamford Bridge in the deal, because they're gullible idiots if they consider Pulisic for Gordon in any deal!!!
How many times can you use the word "deal" in a post???
283 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:41:21
284 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:41:39
This is different from when we sold Rooney, he wanted to leave and we all knew about it. He was the start of the time when the leeches known as agents started interfering with transfers legally and illegally.
Yes, he would have been a great help if he stayed and if the club had the finances to buy more players, but they didn't have the finances.
This is different as we will be selling a promising young player to buy a player just to replace an injured one, at a time when we are rebuilding. We have always complained about being a selling team and having to look for basement bargains. It is about time we became a progressive club and learnt from our past mistakes.
Rondon is our backup forward and, whether you like him or not, should be used until Calvert-Lewin gets fit as there is no guarantee that who we buy will turn out better.
We have been looking for another striker before the season started so the finances must be there, so selling a young promising player (and who knows how he is going to turn out?) to me is a backward step.
285 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:46:11
"Gordon is overrated and not actually very good. I read it on the Live Forum."
So anything on the Live Forum is dodgy opinion? Careful with your answer!
286 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:51:39
Alex Young and Roy Vernon would be out of limits never mind half the '80s teams.
Money quoted for players who have not really achieved anything is sickening. Never mind their wages.
Doubt any of our present mob will have any problem paying their leccy and gas bills?
287 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:52:14
I am one of the others on the side of McNeil's viewpoint, if Gordon leaves and McNeil is allowed the attacking width out wide, I personally think we have got a player there, a player who can deliver a ball from corners and set-pieces and find a teammate with a pass.
Mark my word, McNeil will change a lot of fans' views, once he has been given his favoured position. Don't write him off just yet.
288 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:57:23
Rooney wanted to go? I think it's fairly well-documented that Kenwright decided to cash in, and Rooney's agent made the deal. Rooney was forced out to save the club, and was made to write a transfer request on a napkin in the canteen.
Jamie (276),
We just paid £30 million for a 20-year-old, and you think that we're suddenly entering Moneyball territory? People see what they want to see, I guess.
289 Posted 15/08/2022 at 16:59:58
If the club were trying to buy him for £50 million with his current stats, we would be appalled. But he's a local boy. He'll be a superstar at some unspecified time in the future.
Just like Davies was going to be, and Lookman, Vlasic, Moise Keane and all the other useless youngsters we bought. Let him go and use the money to strengthen the squad.
290 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:00:47
I've not made my mind up on him and I do think he'll up his end product with us this season (it shouldn't be difficult going off last season) but I do think I'm being optimistic by saying I think he could score half a dozen.
I've not read through all the thread, but what would you do about Gordon, Brian?
291 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:01:06
I've no doubt Chelsea will pay silly money. When they paid £64M for Brighton's left-back, anything is possible!
292 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:04:59
I don't know if it's just a TW trait or what, but people are so quick to condemn a newbie, before he has settled in. I remember it with Mykolenko and Patterson, both being labelled a waste of money that could have been better spent in other areas.
That on top of being useless wing backs, both going forward, and a potential nightmare in defence. Roll forward a bit and they are both virtually impossible to drop, and earning, while learning, and improving each week.
I am also an advocate of criticising a player, if he has been with us a while and not worth a blow on a ragman's trumpet, whilst picking up immoral ill-gotten gains. They are professionals, so therefore paid to do a specific job, whilst providing a modicum of entertainment too, if they are not delivering on either, they deserve a verbal custard pie!
293 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:07:10
He is not particularly injury prone, he is a fighter when the going gets tough and is a player Liverpool are scared of – and some people want to wave goodbye and gamble on us bringing in a good replacement?
Get Gueye in and a forward and that is it.
294 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:13:00
I do like Gordon he runs forever, can not question his work rate, but at the same time I think he has the same footballing brain as Barkley, both have great abilities, but do not have the footballing brain, to many times they run down blind allays, his set pieces are dreadful.
In two to three years times Gordon might turn out to fulfil his all round game, we do not have that time to wait 2 to three years, we need to act now, and for me it is too good a price to turn down, if selling Gordon helps to fill the gap in midfield and attack, then we have to do it mate.
The one thing that has suprised me and I know it was only a friendly was when we brought McNeil on, he played further forward, got into a good position for his first goal, and even better position to score a header for his second goal, so a bit miffed he was not played as the striker, instead of Gordon.
295 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:16:12
There is surely a more balanced view, why can't it be "I like Gordon but it's too good an offer to refuse" instead there is a lot of "get rid he's garbage blah blah", so unnecessary.
He's a young lad who has lots of talent, he may or may not fulfil his enormous potential. I hope for him he does, he seems like a decent lad and he would run through walls for us. It is possible to still respect that regardless of whether we sell or not.
Really it comes down to the gamble, do we keep and maybe one day he is an £80M player and we get several good seasons out of him. Or does he go on to flatter to deceive and not really kick on further, in which case £50M now is a fantastic deal. Nobody really knows.
If we take the money I hope we would spend wisely, I am not interested in Batshuayi, a journeyman. Broja has huge potential, fast, powerful and direct. He will become better than Calvert-Lewin in my opinion but young enough to step down to a bench role as Calvert-Lewin returns but provide really good competition.
I see we are linked to Dembele of Lyon, that would be an excellent shout. Above calls for money to be spent on Garner are also on point in my view, he will become an excellent No 6.
As mentioned further up the post, I'd like us to get Gibbs-White as Gordon's replacement if he goes and he has more end product and available for half the price.
296 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:19:00
The only link to keeping him is the age old 'one day he might be good' argument. We don't have the depth to wait and see like other clubs.
297 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:20:58
And the only thing he shares in common with Barkley is a good thing: he runs at people creating space for others. And I for one think Frank coaching him will immensely improve his goal tally. But for a great save he’d have scored on Saturday.
Most of you lot would have binned a young George Best and Pele as headless chickens. Thank god you are nowhere near transfer policy
298 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:22:31
When Barca sold Digne to us, it was because they had decided to keep Cucurella over Digne. He just didn't want to wait around to break through at Barca, but I think in a year he will be the most popular player Conte has.
299 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:23:41
300 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:26:19
301 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:27:08
302 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:31:24
303 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:32:13
You would have dismissed Richarlison or Gueye or Coleman or Jagielka as such because they came from elsewhere?
304 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:36:33
The fact is, he has no one to cross it to at the moment, and he needs some time until we have that. I too think he will be getting judged differently in a couple of months time.
305 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:36:58
He's done enough to impress and should we score a striker this window (make that when) this will give him a good sense of what moves he has in his bag of tricks.
306 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:37:17
Chelsea's interest is extremely recent. Presumably, if we were reliant on somebody coming in for Gordon before we could afford to strengthen further, then one of our recent signings would've been a striker.
Unless somebody had a crystal ball with which to look into the future and saw the Chelsea offer through the mist, we have enough in the bank for a striker or two without selling Gordon.
307 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:37:37
If we have to sell to bring a striker and midfielder in, then out of all our players, Gordon is the most sellable one we could get away with. I would sooner be getting money for Gordon than say Calvert-Lewin had he been fit, or Pickford.
For me we have to take stock of the position we are in, we have to sell.
Can we survive without Gordon, I would say so, can we survive without a striker, most definitely not, so we need to get this right. I think it is the right time to sell Gordon, only because we simply have to.
308 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:46:21
Would selling Gordon be that difficult with the challenges and realities we are staring at be any different?
309 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:46:51
One midfielder purchased, one deal teetering (that was already in train). Talk of various potential strikers over the last couple of weeks. All without a murmour from the club about sell-to-buy.
So many have dropped into auto-justify mode on behalf of the club.
310 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:54:01
Up-to now the window has been predominantly loans, free transfers and buy now pay later in installments. Nothing to suggest that £40-£50M would immediately be spent on reinforcing the side.
It might be used to reinforce the books and/or the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. We were looking for a striker last week, before the Gordon rumours, and the linked names were in the £15M region; that may well be where we are still looking.
Chelsea quoted £40M for Gallagher when Palace enquired. Can't see him being part of this deal.
311 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:54:21
With Moshiri's billions' could we have ever foreseen selling Richarlison and Anthony Gordon?
You just don't sell your best players when you're building a successful team.
312 Posted 15/08/2022 at 17:54:25
We got stung with Richarlison, but I do think we will more than make that up, if we get anywhere near £50 Million for Gordon.
313 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:01:31
I believe (??) the Onana money is in installments, not lump sum. So it doesn't really saddle us with short-term issues at all.
Also, we bought one of the brightest prospects in Europe. His sell-on value could easily double. Easily. So it's Moneyball, Andrew.
Look, all of this is a bit of a gamble. But purchasing a 20-year-old, incredibly talented, in installment payments for $30 million when he could sell for double that in 2-3 years is a solid investment, and absolutely fits the Moneyball approach. You're still buying low and have the potential of selling exceedingly high.
If I have AA (Ace-Ace) and it gets busted by 8-7 offsuit, I was still roughly 80%-20% to win. You get your money in the middle despite the chance it might go tits up. I see Onana squarely in that analogy. He's a slam dunk purchase with massive upside. I love the look of him. Love it.
And it's still Moneyball. It's high-end for sure, but definably Moneyball.
Your opinions may vary. We'll just disagree. That's happened before, and certainly won't be the last time.
314 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:04:21
“And the only thing he shares in common with Barkley is a good thing: he runs at people, creating space for others.”
But this is part of the problem with Gordon – he hasn't yet got the knack of releasing the ball quickly and accurately once he has created any space for others. He needs to improve his usage of the ball, and not just put his head down and run towards goal, otherwise any space he creates is spurned.
Maybe this is a symptom of playing in a side lacking offensive options and forward runners from midfield, but Gordon (and Gray) consistently try to do too much themselves and end up losing possession to the second or third covering defender.
I like Anthony Gordon. I wanted him to get more opportunities as a young player, and expected him to become a first-team regular by now, but anything over £40 million is good value for him right now when he is still largely being priced on potential rather than output.
315 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:04:23
Sometimes selling makes good sense, Digne was good business and we replaced with someone performing to a similar level with high potential. I wish we would do it more often. If the sale of a player facilitates the building of a better team then that is okay in my view. Sometimes.
This is where I am veering towards Brian's (and others' point) that in order to be where we need to be now, we need a quality striker, maybe a back up loan striker too (Guirassy?) and a No 6. The money from Gordon's sale would provide that.
316 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:07:40
Young Mills is standing by to come in for Gordon.
317 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:14:17
Players come and go. Always have. Favourites and those not so popular. But Everton will always be there. Like me.
We seem to have been sucked into focussing on certain players being crucial to Everton. They come and go.
We also need to get our heads around the squad concept. Depth of squad means at least 22 players challenging for positions. Not 14 with 11 who think their position is guaranteed.
318 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:19:58
319 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:21:22
Good post.
"Digne was good business and we replaced with someone performing to a similar level with high potential."
Not only did we fill the left-back role with Mykolenko, we also purchased Patterson for right-back.
So spot on, selling Digne and then reinvesting the dosh was indeed very good business.
320 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:31:03
Do you actually believe Gordon is at the £40 - 50M mark though? I don't, it's about the potential.
Cucurella is an example of what we need to do if Chelsea are serious about Gordon. They played Man City & Chelsea off against each other to get top money for him.
Newcastle, Spurs now Chelsea are supposed to be interested – shouldn't we see how high the three of them are willing to bid? Doesn't that make business sense?
As I said, Bill gets slated for sentimentality but loads on here need to put their sentiment about Gordon to one side and see him as an asset that has a value.
I love Gordon but I'm not in the camp that he shouldn't be sold no matter what the price. I don't think the club envisaged a bid in the £40-50M range, I know I didn't, and a lot of people who have watched all the matches he's played didn't.
But people slating the club for exploring what they could get is just stupid.
321 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:31:24
However, if we are skint again and the only way to get the positions filled is by selling him, then £50M seems a very good bit of business for a player that came back from Preston for the start of last season having had an unsuccessful loan.
Hopefully as a club, we can get back to competing at the top end for trophies very soon but we aren't there at the moment.
I do wonder if a deal could be reached like olden times where the buying club loan the player back to us for a season? Highly unlikely,y I know!
322 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:33:09
Credit where credit's due, but let's not go overboard on the praise for astute business re. Digne. It was a sale forced by a well publicized falling out with Benitez, which necessitated a replacement in Mykolenko, and not a clever planned strategy.
323 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:34:00
However, our problem has always been we don't sell when very good offers come in like the past for Baines and Coleman. We did well with Rom and Stones though.
Maybe because recruitment hasn't always had good replacements lined up, it's hard to feel like everything is prepared for the eventual sale of one of the better players.
At the end of the day, if Frank brings in two very good players who can improve the goal difference by 20-30 goals for the next few years, Everton will be challenging for European football again.
I think the transfers in so far will make the goal difference better by 10 goals a season already, and think if it is true and Gordon does go for a decent amount, it might be possible with to have more transfers in and to get to at least a 20 goal difference improvement this season already.
324 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:34:53
Back to an earlier post you made about travelling to the Forest game on Saturday. If you can find a train that gets you to Crewe I can pick you up from the station and drive to the game. I can also drop you off at Crewe after the game it if helps.
Or Chester for that matter as I normally go via the M53 and Chester station is a 15-minute detour. I live near Nantwich and Crewe station is only 20-25 mins.
325 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:41:59
Btw, I know the area very well from a past part of life. 20-25 minutes? Either you drive too slowly or you live well out west!
326 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:46:49
327 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:46:50
Gordon would do better in a good side, and start scoring a few – just make sure that good side is Everton's, Frank.
328 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:47:54
Jamie C, this is football not sodding baseball. Have a word with Brad Pitt and Jonah Hill, they’ll tell you.
329 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:51:19
Rooney's comments at the time.
"Before Euro 2004, I knew I was getting touted to other teams because Everton needed the money. I was heartbroken because I wanted to play for Everton. I would have left at some point of course because I wanted to better myself and win trophies."
The reason he wrote on a napkin:
"I was pushed to go to Chelsea as they offered the most money, but I wanted to go to Utd. I was told the only way you can go to Utd is if you put in a transfer request, and that is what I wrote on a napkin."
No, he did not want to go but Everton needed the money, and he was the most salable asset, and not agreeing to go to Chelsea lost Everton money.
330 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:52:03
Bad for the kids who idolise him and wear his shirt but the difference in ending up with a Broja (or worse) who struggles to get double figures and an upgrade like Terrier is crucial and will make all the difference to Onana and his surging runs.
Unless of course we are getting ahead of ourselves and Thelwell has it all in hand and we really don't need to sell to get the striker we need.
331 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:52:48
332 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:54:35
Gordon earns £20k a week – transfer value £50M. Gomes on £120k a week – transfer value £0M.
333 Posted 15/08/2022 at 18:57:31
334 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:00:49
That's an argument I've heard often from folks over the pond.
Baseball, soccer, football, basketball, tiddly winks, it all relates and is applicable when running a professional sports franchise / club.
My oft heard response is a rhetorical question:
How do you explain Liverpool under the ownership of John Henry and the Red Sox? They're moneyball with a bigger pocketbook, and they are run ridiculously well, pains me to say. So just look about a mile over your park, and you'll see that it's not just baseball, but footy as well that the approach works with!
335 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:01:34
336 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:03:12
Years ago, it wasn't uncommon to have to use an "emergency centre-forward", usually a centre-back. It would more often happen during a game when searching for an equaliser or late winner.
Sometimes an injury crisis would lead to a team starting a game with a defender upfront. I can remember Big Charlie Hurley, an imposing centre-half pressed into service at centre-forward for Sunderland. Our own Jimmy Gabriel also had a stint up top at one time.
With the improvement in ball skills of defenders these days I don't know why we don't give it a try. Surely a better option than the totally ineffective "false 9".
337 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:03:45
dannyefc26@gmail.com
0796 6007546
338 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:06:24
Even used to drop in to grab breakfast occasionally at the long-gone Calveley Cafe.
That concludes today's reminisce!
339 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:07:02
I'm pretty certain the club are currently negotiating a new extended contract for Anthony Gordon, with a considerable pay increase.
Sky Sports News still reporting that no bid has been received from Chelsea, and no bid will be considered.
340 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:07:26
That's worked.
I'll wait….
341 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:07:52
Tarantino vibes, a 2022 Pulp Fiction, gratuitous violence for those who don't like such a thing.
Fantastic movie.
342 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:10:13
My number is 07740 786325
neilcopeland1@sky.com (you may get a message saying email not deliverable - don't know why it's happening but the message comes through anyway!)
343 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:12:30
344 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:14:17
I see that the "he wants to go" rumours have started (Daily Mirror online). EFC's cunning plan running smoothly.
345 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:15:42
Probably true on the fee. I just realized too that Gomes will still be here (cause obviously we can't shift him until his contract expires) until the summer the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock opens for business.
So it's easier to drain a dock and build a stadium than to shift him.
346 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:16:31
It really is that real and crucial for him to know do we need to sell him to get this a striker? Oh and not just to tread water until Calvert-Lewin can't stay fit and will be gone anyway sooner rather than later.
347 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:17:25
348 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:19:59
Never mind will we sell Gordon – who told you that Chelsea would sell Cucerella to Spurs, as you say in 12 months he will be the most popular player Conte has.
Or is the real scoop you see Conte taking over from Tuchel?
349 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:20:00
Clearly Everton have no coherent plan regarding their forward positions. This creates the opportunity for clubs to come up with solutions for their benefit. A swap deal for a striker is a deal that Everton should be nowhere near.
350 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:27:22
However, I am a fan of being pragmatic and looking at the facts.
Anthony Gordon will not score 15-20 goals this season for us. Our team requires an addition of players who will get us 15-20 more goals between them. If the Gordon money can be reinvested or deal can be made in a way that achieves this then it has to be the option we pursue.
I don't know who these players might be. But that is not my job.
351 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:28:36
Brian, this has awful guilt parallels with part of the Rooney sale justification – "Saving" the club. I hope we don't stoop to another thinly-veiled PR psy-op. Club has not so much as hinted along the lines of necessary sales – yet.
352 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:38:42
There again, maybe I do him (Moshiri) a disservice as perhaps he doesn’t want to come across as desperate and lower Anthony’s value.
353 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:46:05
354 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:47:54
He went on to say that his representative has told Everton he won't sign it and he wants the move to Chelsea. Now might be another journalist making things up but I think Maddocks used to work on the Echo so maybe it has a little more truth than a normal hack making up the story.
Everton's problem is, if he has refused to sign a new contract, then it makes it very difficult for us to get a better deal for him, the longer he runs down his contract.
355 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:50:27
Sounds like mischief making to me through lazy journalism.
356 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:54:13
Obviously, the likes of Mason Mount, Havertz, Pulisic, Jorginho etc would be a definite no-no, but the likes of Conor Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek, Broja or Hudson-Odoi should be made available to us.
Quite simply, its who we want from Chelsea they are prepared to involve in the deal, or the full amount paid up front, or deal off.
357 Posted 15/08/2022 at 19:58:50
Anthony Gordon's current contract runs until June 2025. So we still hold all the strings even if he doesn't sign a new one.
Obviously it's a different kettle of fish if he wants to go, and I personally don't think he does, but if he does, then we need to screw the best possible deal that benefits us, not Chelsea.
359 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:03:44
He's certainly well connected. It appears that this is almost certainly happening then.
Fair play to him, it's an awesome move from his perspective. Champions League football, challenging for the title. Huge wages. Increased prospects of going the World Cup (if he gets games).
He will play with much better players and live and work in arguably one of the greatest cities on planet earth.
Bank the money and move on. Out of Jeffers, Ball, Dunne, Rodwell, Stones, Barkley etc etc - we got good money for most of these and the only one who really hurt and left a ‘what if' sentiment was of course Wayne Rooney. But that was because he was already world class when he was with us – and he remained world class for the majority of his career.
Gordon may well become an awesome player. Personally, I think he will. I think, once he develops physically with the extra body strength and power that age will bring, his final product will improve. Playing with much better players will also help this.
I have been encouraged by the transfer dealings of this summer. I am still encouraged by the signing of McNeil despite two dreadful performances so far.
The hope, therefore, is that we can re-invest this fee in some players that will improve our side.
360 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:05:13
I'm obviously guessing but the truth is usually somewhere in the middle, as the saying goes.
Moshiri says judge him at end of the window. I think we judged him and his sidekick half a billion pounds ago. Decades longer in Kenwright's case.
We have to get this call right. I've seen enough blue smoke.
362 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:10:44
Is Gordon not for sale at any price? I say that is just stupid. Many on here would sell Calvert-Lewin tomorrow for £50M, even though he's our only decent striker, but won't entertain a bid that's imo well above the value to the squad that Gordon has.
Yes, he may improve. Yes, he may stay at this level but I don't see him getting to be a £70M, £80M, £90M player.
If the money we have blown in the last few years had been spent wisely, we would have more than 1 sellable asset.
You only have to look at how the German teams buy young, nurture the talent and sell for big profits – mostly to Premier League teams.
It's not just Everton, all clubs have these decisions to make. Look how Liverpool got £100M for Coutinho. They invested it into the squad for longer-term gain.
There is no shame in making a good business decision to benefit the club.
363 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:12:24
Champions League spot nailed :)
364 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:14:37
If he can't get a look in ahead of McFred, then it doesn't bode well.
365 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:21:16
Start a bidding war: Barcodes, Chelsea, Man Utd?
366 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:22:22
We need at least two strikers and a defensive midfielder in that squad and a big taxi to get rid of Gbamin, Mina, Gomes, Allan, Keane and any other wastrel that we've squandered good money on.
367 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:22:37
We're going to be playing a forward line of any three from Dele, Rondon, McNeil, Gray and maybe some 28-year-old makeweight from France until Calvert-Lewin is fit some time in October.
Jesus, lads, we're going down this season with the business we're doing, so the £50M (over 10 years and if Gordon wins the Ballon d'Or probably) will be spent on trying to get out of the Championship.
Gordon should not be sold.
368 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:23:22
Scouting Report: Lots of energy, drive and pace. Can't shoot, cross or head the ball. No end product. The White Bolasie.
369 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:25:01
Everton now just need to get the best deal for themselves. So, for me, it has to be £50M plus at least Gallagher on loan for the season. If they want to throw Batshuayi into the pot to make it sweeter, all well and good.
We must not go down the road of accepting either Batshuayi or Gilmour as part of the deal to reduce the price because neither of these players add anything to our current squad. If we cannot pick up Gallagher on loan, then maybe Broja.
I cannot see Chelsea letting either Broja or Gallagher to be sold as part of the deal but, if we could get one of them on loan plus £50M, I think that would be relatively good business for a young player that has now had his head turned.
Unfortunately as we all know with Jeffers, Rodwell and more recently Barkley, it does not always play out the way they want it too. For each one of them, leaving Everton was a disaster.
I hope it doesn't happen to Gordon but, if I were a betting man, I would say it has a high probability. Still at least he will have a fat bank balance and his agent will be happy!!
370 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:26:55
How much game time will Gordon get if he goes to Chelsea, a lot less than if he stayed here, that's a given.
He might just be manoeuvring for an improved contract and does not want to move. Same goes for Richarlison, how much game time will he get at Spurs?
There's a long list of players drawn to the bright lights who have come down in flames, sure they've pocketed more money for a time but it's hindered their careers.
371 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:31:56
On the "bright lights", I recall Carl Tyler leaving us at the end of '98 and saying he was so happy to join a "big club" – Charlton Athletic FC.
At the time, his remarks really irked me but, looking back, either he was trying to be funny or was quite insane.
372 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:33:24
I just hope we have a good striker (or two) lined up. Guirassy appeals to me and Broja because of his young age, whose goal tally is much the same as Calvert-Lewin's at the same age, and I see him as a good all-round prospect with the right coaching.
Remember what many people were saying about Calvert-Lewin in 2018-19 when he was Broja's age now.
373 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:38:49
This sounds like a typical Kenwright scheme. Leaking to the press Gordon won't sign a new deal. What the leak didn't mention was how much they offered him in the new deal? 20 quid a week raise?
Just waiting for the email from Denise...
"We had no intention of selling our crown jewel and did everything we could to keep him outside of offering him a decent wage, asking him to stay, and failing to restrain ourselves from saying "You need to get the fuck out" as Kenyon's Trump consortium turned out to be Fortress Sports Fund Mk II.
"Therefore, I ask all Evertonians to get behind the club and to make sure you accept that Gordon is a greedy guttersnipe, like Rooney and Jeffers were, up until they came back -- at which point they were true blues again -- but only until they left again.
"Rest assured we will waste the sale proceeds on a giant poster of Frank Lampard outside the Park End, and on increased security for Bill's ringfenced stadium/Arteta money."
374 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:39:28
375 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:45:23
376 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:51:55
You think we bought Onana for a low price based on what you think might happen in the future?
You could say that about any transfer. Where is the data? I don't actually think you know what Moneyball is, as I have said on numerous occasions.
From what I understand, Moneyball is based on finding underpriced players that have been specifically targeted on the basis that they provide value in the chosen role that you want them to fulfil. It is not based on signing promising young players who have potential – that is an entirely different thing.
For what it's worth, I am really excited by Onana, and think he could be exactly what we have lacked for years. But don't equate his signing to us deploying Moneyball. It's incorrect.
377 Posted 15/08/2022 at 20:59:32
Rumours going, this morning, that he was in London, but let's see.
But all that matters is Everton, get their act together and secure at least a couple of strikers by the end of this window, ideally at least one this week.
378 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:00:36
Fuck it. You're right.
379 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:03:22
And how many players sign the next contract they are offered without long negotiations? He said he did not want to leave when Newcastle wanted him and the club stated he was not for sale at any price.
Who would he replace at Chelsea? They did not look like they had any weakness against Tottenham except maybe a goalscorer and Gordon is not one yet.
380 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:04:46
We all want players who fight for the badge but that doesn't mean they have to be home grown, it just requires good recruitment. Few players have fought as hard as Richarlison over the last few seasons. We just have to recruit players with the right mental attributes to accompany the talent.
The big question is, or will be, what moves do we have lined up? We're still waiting to replace Richarlison, so, unless we have some very solid options lined up, such a move will weaken us.
It's all about recruitment. £30M or so of the Gordon money should enable us to buy a very good 23- to 25-year-old with more end product than Gordon currently (perhaps someone like Terrier or Danjuma) or buy someone with similar potential to Gordon like Joao Pedro at Watford or Diaby at Leverkusen or Gouori at Nice.
381 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:09:15
Wish he could have kept quiet while we were negotiating with Chelsea… unless, like others have said, it could be leaked from our side, to justify the sale.
Fact of the matter is, we can now safely assume, Gordon will be sold, I am fine with that.
382 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:12:38
"We all want players who fight for the badge but that doesn't mean they have to be home grown, it just requires good recruitment"
Absolutely, and we had just two players who fitted into that category last season – Gordon and Richarlison. If we sell them both, we have nobody.
What gives you even the slightest hope that we can recruit more players like Gordon and Richarlison? They're the most sought-after type of player in the game – highly skilled but also give 100% every minute of every game.
If replacements were available, maybe Spurs and Chelsea would have bought them instead of taking our two best players.
383 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:13:33
I don't buy the stories of him wanting away at all and I don't think we'd be better off without his energy. His goal ratio and all-round game will only get better once we have a few players in. He's going nowhere, IMHO.
384 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:16:09
If his head is turned, and he won't sign a bigger deal, £50M, but a couple of players Frank wants in exchange, would be better because other clubs will up there price if it's cash.
I'm still not convinced about Broja. Pulisic is class, not in Tuchel's plans, but I couldn't see him agreeing to come.
385 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:17:05
But seriously I don't want Billy Gilmour (not becuase of his poor spell at Norwich, Steven Naismith failed there too), he's too lightweight (like Gordon). We need strong players with pace who can pass a ball and shoot.
I'd take the £45-50M, go out for Moussa Dembele, and let Thelwell land another striker before the transfer door slams. Brereton Díaz?
386 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:20:05
The rumours are that he's gone, and this is something that wouldn't surprise me now. So, if this is true, I just hope Everton spend the money wisely.
387 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:33:42
Spot-on, mate... leaked news refusing to sign is rubbish. The club need to up his contract.
388 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:35:15
He's screwed so many up in the past, and we have DoF and a manager, who seem to work well together. I'm sure they don't want that prick getting involved, or is he getting something out of it, as usual?
389 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:41:41
I don't mind him looking out for himself but there are limits. If we actually get a bit of a bidding war (weren't the Barcodes interested?) and have the right deals pretty much in place, then we might come out with some players more critical to our immediate needs.
Ideal situation is that the lad then realises he's a total homebody, can't settle ‘darn Sarth' and comes back on a cut-price deal in a few years time to ultimately star in an Everton team that has improved exponentially in the interim.
To comment on some earlier posts:
Stats can be ‘lies' if they aren't given their true context. For instance, the number of games played by Gordon has to be qualified by his age and experience and the general productivity of the team he has been playing for.
No, you can't actually sell a player against their wishes, although the simple reality is that plenty would (sensibly but sadly) go along with it if it was made clear that they were considered expendable and the offer on the table was a decent one.
390 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:41:48
391 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:55:27
The Moshiri project is unravelling fast. It started with allowing the highest paid manager in the league to leave without a whimper, Digne, Richarlison, Sigurdson (let's not go there) and now Gordon. If anyone would buy Gomes or Mina, they would be off too.
Arsenal were a richer and better run club than us and even they struggled for years with the drain of building a new stadium hanging over them. We are completely reliant on Frank being able to rebuild on the cheap and coach us up a notch.
392 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:57:17
I'm not saying it's easy but well-run football clubs outside the elite sell players for big sums and then replace them with similar talents all the time.
393 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:57:38
As soon as we hear them two words, it never ends well for us. If true, Thelwell needs to grow a pair or he will end up walking as well.
394 Posted 15/08/2022 at 21:59:23
What people see in him, I don't. Lazy and lightweight with an attitude like he has made it. Wrong. You haven't – by a country mile.
Get rid for £50M. We will be far better for it.
395 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:06:32
The fact he's leaving doesn't have to lead to the usual bollocks where he's allegedly overhyped, has a rotten attitude, and thinks he's better than he is.
396 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:07:46
But your description isn't the Anthony Gordon I watched last season.
397 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:07:53
You make some reasonable points, but... lazy? Really?
For much of last season, his work rate put most of his teammates to shame. I'm in two minds about the possible transfer, but he ain't lazy.
398 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:09:28
"Lazy" — are we just using arbitrary insults now that have no basis in reality?
Yeah, let's get rid of the lanky dwarf, obese skinny prick.
399 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:10:42
Lampard had already agreed that Gordon could go. The negotiations after that where over the fees. I don't believe that Kenwright is not facilitating this transfer.
Also, if players come as part of the deal, it will be to suit the finances of the club, not what is required on the pitch.
400 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:11:37
Kenwright has fought off? I just wish he would fork off. Every player has a price, and it's only when you receive a massive bid, and still say that the player is not for sale, should it be called 'fighting off', imo.
It was only the other day that rumours were printed on ToffeeWeb (admittedly by only one man) that Kenwright wasn't prepared to sanction any more deals until Lampard had signed a centre-forward, but maybe this will change if Anthony Gordon leaves?
401 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:14:21
I watched him last season and 'lazy' is not a word you can throw at him.
His ability as a footballer is open to opinion, but his commitment is undoubted in my opinion.
Always one of the first over to the travelling fans, even when it got really bad. I personally would not doubt his commitment or call him lazy.
402 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:15:37
He is a talented lad with a lot of potential but, as much as I want him to succeed at Everton, I am not convinced he will or that we can actually wait that long.
£45-50 million is an awful lot of money for a homegrown player and realistically, selling him represents a big success for the club. Assuming of course that we then invest the money wisely.
403 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:15:44
If you want to become a feeder club, à la Porto, Benfica, Ajax etc.. and live off your distant memories of glory, then go ahead and sell our young players to the highest bidder.
Our bank manager will be happy. I won't.
404 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:21:28
I'd sooner they were both braver on the ball, rather than putting their bodies on the line in this way but, until a player is prepared to do both, I think there will always be an argument about whether they are fully committed or not?
405 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:27:53
Brave on the ball as much as you are off it. Bravery isn't just about throwing yourself into the tackle. It's also about being comfortable with the football.
Okay, I'm going to bore everyone again with my '80s retro. Sheedy was never renowned for his tackling but he was brave and confident with the football.
As a middle ground, I'll give you Peter Reid. Tenacious and combative but comfortable on the ball.
I'm hoping this Onana lad is going to be a taller and more continental version of the Huyton terror!!
406 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:30:09
I'm more interested in what we do in the next 2 weeks, Gordon or no Gordon. They can go and eat cake, as some old queen once said.
No reference to the chairman, before anyone jumps on that! 😂
407 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:30:59
409 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:35:08
It's not about money (making a profit) – it's about value for money. Getting the right players in the right positions to improve the team at the lowest cost possible. Brian Clough did it at Nottingham Forrest with a bunch of cheap misfits who had been discarded by other clubs eg McKay, Lloyd, Robertson, Gemmil etc…
Great movie, btw!
410 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:35:43
If you can sell young players and actually improve as a squad over the long term, that might be of interest as well.
I'm not picking a fight.
411 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:38:28
What kind of madness has gripped the club that they can arrogantly expect the team to score goals without having a striker of any worth, who's actually fit, on the books? Shame on you! All of you who run the club.
You really couldn't make it up. Of course we will end up in the bottom three double-quick style and deservedly so. We are the worst-run club in the Premier League and have been for the last two decades.
The clock is ticking, but the race looks lost already. I doubt we have the gumption to sign the right players in the short time we have left, especially if Kenwright is head of transfers, he's an absolute disaster.
412 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:39:12
Apologies, Danny, but for all Sheedy's limitations for tackling, he offered more than enough elsewhere, whereas Gordon is the polar opposite, runs down blind alleys, doesn't look for a teammate, and very poor at set-pieces.
Haaland – £51 Million, Jesus – £45 Million, De Bruyne – £55 Million.
If we get anywhere close to £50 Million for Gordon, we've done well.
Means nothing but Gordon has since removed Everton from his bio on Instagram… read into it what you like.
413 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:52:55
We will all be singing I Heard It On The Grapevine soon.
414 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:53:02
Gordon may one day, with coaching and maturity, improve his decision-making. Not sure shooting or scoring is something that can happen though. Either you have it or not.
415 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:56:55
Their reels show plenty of what we need from a centre-forward but will they cut it? Probably this is why all the talk is of Broja who has the experience and may be ready to take his goal output up a notch.
I still think Gordon is ready to burst out too, he just needs more mobile and intelligent players around him. Unfortunately, that is not here at Everton in the near future.
416 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:59:18
But, if that would mean we get Broja and Gana Gueye, I would consider it... although it would hurt.
I believe in Onana we have bought a tremendous player and, if this move goes on, it probably would mean building a team around him which, for me, would make some sense as his position in the midfield is more influential than the one of a winger.
But it's strange we bring an excellent player and a few days later sell an excellent player. I mean, what's the plan?
417 Posted 15/08/2022 at 22:59:41
You never saw the like of Morrissey, Steven, Reid, Sheedy and the likes, trying to go past three players with their heads down – they looked for a team mate. A few might not like this but Gordon and Gray play for themselves. It's fine trying to take a few players on but, if there is no end product, then we need to rectify it.
All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy.
418 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:00:09
West Ham sold their entire golden generation eg Lampard, Ferdinand, Cole, and Carrick amongst others — and got relegated!
420 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:05:26
421 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:06:48
No to Batshuayi or Gilmour or Barkley! Hell I ain't even sure about Broja either after watching his cameo appearances this season! Just don't!
422 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:09:25
They reckon that Haaland's fee was £85.5M total when agents' fees, signing bonuses and other costs are taken into account... so, transfer fees are not what they appear to be.
423 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:17:06
An attacking, creative midfielder. Definitely something we lack.
When you see him, plus Diaz at them, all available for less than what we may get for Gordon, it does show what can be done with good investment.
A striker, effective, goal-scoring wide-forward, and a creative midfielder could make all the difference to this team.
Gordon could well be that goal-scoring wide-forward, and I'd much prefer him to stay if possible. But his leaving need not be a disaster.
If we could get Brereton Diaz (or someone else, but I think this lad needs more attention), Martin Terrier or Hudson-Odoi, Conor Gallagher, and James Garner added to the squad (or something of this ilk), with Gordon, Gomes, Gbamin, and Allan leaving, all the while remaining with a net 'profit', it would be a very promising summer of squad building.
424 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:22:45
The usual trash reporting by Sky and the rest of the media just muddies the waters.
Apparently Everton have received no offers for Gordon yet.
425 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:24:23
We could do with a Maverick in midfield.
426 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:26:30
427 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:26:30
What he has over McGeady is his energy and commitment. He is not lazy. He's more of a Reliant Robin than a Rolls-Royce.
Get £50 million and get a striker or two pronto. Keep Billy Bullshit away from the sale or recruitment.
429 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:31:26
Always time for satire in the heat of battle.
430 Posted 15/08/2022 at 23:32:42
Gavin #275 “ A tall, rangey Birkenhead lad” – he must be good, get him in.
433 Posted 16/08/2022 at 00:57:14
And then give the money to someone who can identify and sign a cheap (cos that's what we are as a consequence of Moshiri and Kenwright – for seasons to come, too) 15 goals-a-season striker who every other club on Earth has somehow failed to sign.
And if we fail, as ever, let's all only blame the manager and DoF, again, and again, and again.
It's what the owner and board rely on from us after all, season after decrepit season.
And we suck it up.
435 Posted 16/08/2022 at 01:31:47
Neither am I, Jamie. I'm just pissed off that we've become a feeder club with little to no ambition.
I think this is something not only do I need to consider more often, but I'd also ask others to consider when I post.
I've not really seen an ambitious Everton. At least certainly not in the main. I came in under Moyes – Mr Best of the Rest "we should be glad" fella.
The closest I've seen to an ambitious Everton is under Martinez in his first season. We had our manager, we went out and miraculously signed Barry, McCarthy and Lukaku, and we were wonderful that season.
Then it all went to shit.
Carlo somehow getting us up and around the Champions League spots, only to have the players basically shit out, might get an honorable mention.
Colin, you, and many others, have seen glory days I can only dream of. It makes perfect sense to me you'd have the reaction you do.
436 Posted 16/08/2022 at 01:37:21
@410
It's not about money (making a profit),it's about value for money. Getting the right players in the right positions to improve the team at the lowest cost possible.
Yes. Correct. But!
In the real world it absolutely involves running a profitable franchise. You do that by value for money and getting the right players in the right positions on the cheap.
But Colin, trust me, it's done with business intentions to be sure. It's a philosophy of profit, first and foremost. And I'd wager the house, wife, and kids John Henry would agree with me, I don't care what Hollywood decided to define "Moneyball" as in a movie.
437 Posted 16/08/2022 at 01:43:17
Had Martinez carried on the way he did in that first season, I would certainly agree with you, but for whatever reason, his whole game plan changed completely after that first season, even I would agree we were phenomenal in that first season.
One thing I do respect Martinez for, he never made any players scapegoats and I never heard the guy say anything bad about Everton FC.
438 Posted 16/08/2022 at 01:48:05
The End.
439 Posted 16/08/2022 at 01:48:16
You're correct I'd say, years later. Although at the time I wanted Bobby to succeed so damn badly, and appreciated his approach so much, I'd not see it.
And your other point is really important. I've never, ever heard Roberto say a single bad word about Everton, and he seems to still have a big, big soft spot in his heart for the club. He was a very nice man, conducted himself exceedingly well, and he gave me the best Everton season I've ever had or seen.
440 Posted 16/08/2022 at 01:50:15
Right up to the announcement of Calvert-Lewin's injury, and even with the sale of Richarlison, I regarded midfield as by far our most pressing area for improvement. Even now, one or two more who can truly render the likes of Gbamin (just not going to happen), Gomes (just doesn't seem to get it) and Tom Davies (just doesn't have the physical attributes) yesterday's men are very welcome for me.
I guess Alex Iwobi's form has knocked down the urgency to recruit in that department for many but I'm still not sure what his best position is, and he's not a tackler. I'm not sure we can't improve on either Allan (durability now in doubt) or Doucouré (prone to switching off) as well.
I expect a better midfield to both reinforce the defensive ability, so that we become harder to beat, and simultaneously give the attackers more freedom to get forward and contribute more goals. Other sides have done well enough without a specialist striker.
Doesn't mean I don't want a goalscorer as well, but I'm happy for the club to take its time (16 days left in transfer window) and recruit absolutely the best option. Obviously, I'm also hoping Calvert-Lewin recovers, gets fully fit, and gets back to his best.
441 Posted 16/08/2022 at 02:25:12
That is the real danger here and few have realised it. Once there looks there is money in selling a player, he is gone as a Everton player.
The fact that Gordon looks like there are offers of £40 million plus means he is in transfer play. It could also explain his lacklustre displays these past two games.
I don't believe that Kenwright is not involved and that the guise of needing a forward is not being used. The fact that Gordon has not had a new contract negotiated also is suspicious.
Neither of the two Chelsea forwards mentioned are anything more than loan material nor compensate for the loss of Gordon, never mind Richarlison.
We could end up with a half-baked squad, and the manager shouldering the blame, after the Summer Transfer Window. Sounds familiar, doesn't it?
There seems to have been either a block on signing forwards, with an attitude that Calvert-Lewin and Rondon will do, or gross negligence on Lampard's and Thewell's part
The fact that Everton's transfer policy is being dictated by Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules, it could be the latter.
Though I doubt there will be a Kenwright / Chelsea Chairman dinner report should this transfer go through. Surely that would be too bare-faced even for Bill Kenwright.
442 Posted 16/08/2022 at 02:34:43
Makes 100% business sense with respect to the financial position we are in.
Make it happen.
443 Posted 16/08/2022 at 02:59:23
There's such a beautiful irony in the fact that you are on here pushing a data-driven, evidence-based system like Moneyball without actually bothering to understand how such data works.
For some reason, you prefer to see it as your own mixed-up narrative of what you want it to mean rather than what it demonstrably is.
444 Posted 16/08/2022 at 03:50:55
Surely if Frank is what he says, he should be able to improve his final touch, and change his willingness to go down, then he would be a player you could build a team around.
That also is the problem with Everton – our young players never get past the potential they show. I remember roughly we had 3 or 4 players in the England U18 and the same in the U20 who won their respective championships in the same year.
Most of those players in those squads have moved on to bigger and better things, except the Everton boys whose skills and technique seem to go backwards.
I would love to know how many defenders and defensive midfield players with have on our books compared to attacking players.
To sell Gordon would be a mistake, he just needs a decent coach to improve him – he could be a match winner.
445 Posted 16/08/2022 at 05:29:26
446 Posted 16/08/2022 at 05:31:32
447 Posted 16/08/2022 at 05:34:57
448 Posted 16/08/2022 at 05:41:17
And that is not a function of profit and loss in business operations. It's a function of winning things and expanding your brand and riding the wave of the league's expanding TV contracts. John Henry hasn't seen the value of his club explode because his operations are profitable.
Moneyball made the A's successful on the field for a little while, and improved their bottom line by increasing the gate temporarily. But the franchise itself has increased its value less than any other team in baseball. From the point of view of long-term success, Moneyball is a quaint anachronism like the seventh-inning stretch.
449 Posted 16/08/2022 at 05:43:32
Is that why he may have offered us Winks and Moura? Is there a pattern or just smoke and mirrors? Why do I feel like we are being played?
No club goes into the season without a centre-forward capable of playing in the Premier League… but we did. Why? Yet another of those mysterious goings on that seem to regularly occur inside Goodison Park. What a club.
450 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:01:55
451 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:07:34
452 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:33:51
Who is going to replace Gordon?
453 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:38:19
"What would Everton do?"
We are about to find out.
454 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:45:05
To do this, you need to be bringing through regular quality from the academy, supplemented with high quality youth bought cheap and in decent volume (see Brighton for example).
We don't do this.
With us, we are already without the goals, work rate and drive of Richarlison. No adequate replacement. To lose Gordon too would be a big loss.
So, whilst I agree the fee is high (weirdly high) it provides as many problems as it solves.
I'd rather keep Gordon and buy the ~£15M striker we seem to have the money for.
455 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:45:18
My Anthony Gordon fear - I never wanted to leave but Everton accepted Liverpool transfer bid
It's a very sad story. Okay, another era perhaps, but is Anthony Gordon's situation really that different? We'll probably never know the truth of it, or not for another 20 years.
456 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:50:30
As it looks like Anthony might be moving on, my greatest fear is that,t once again, we'll blow this windfall (remember Lukaku) on several mediocre players, eg, Adams, Batshuayi etc… Everton never seem to learn.
457 Posted 16/08/2022 at 07:57:38
It always comes out in the wash but I've always been of the opinion that most people would sooner be kidded and keep quiet rather than actually admit they've been kidded, which is exactly what the second-rate actor has done to thousands over the years.
Everton FC under Bill Kenwright = Two lost souls in a fishbowl going over the same old ground, year after year.
458 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:07:58
The worry with Gordon is that he'll progress into a top player. As it stands, there's nothing to replace if Gordon goes (goals, assists etc.).
459 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:09:12
Good points Brian W, both @413 and @418. I know I'm getting to the stage of life where I look back with blue-tinted glasses, romanticise and place a halo over Kevin Sheedy's head. The Pope has surely given him a sainthood by now, right?
You're right though, it was like he didn't have to expend the energy that others did because he knew how to use time, space and the ball intelligently. God I wish I could watch him play just one more time. He almost played in slow motion. I know I've been critical of the old boys club in the past, but I also wish he was still at Finch Farm.
Brian M @415. Correct about Reid and goals (or lack of). The thing is, those players all contributed to an effective team. Despite my sometimes worrying admiration of Sheedy, they were a team. Each brought something to the field of play and it gelled. Teams win matches, not individuals.
Back to Gordon; again Brian W, good point. He does try to drive on his own without looking up. He's young enough to have that coached out of him. You made me think that Barkley was / is the same. Is it a coaching flaw? Playing like 10-year-olds wanting to beat everyone and win the game on their own? Just a thought.
He's only 21 and last season was the first one where he was a regular first-team player. He will develop and get better.
I'd like that to happen with Everton, but the manager and DoF will make that decision if it is good business for the club. I'd like him to stay, I won't be devastated if he goes. Like I say, I'm torn on this one.
460 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:16:38
Denise for one is usually paralysed verbally when the going gets tough (see Ancelotti walking). Shiny sickly emails won't do this time.
461 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:18:11
You always talk sense, but that last paragraph… do you really think the manager and DoF will make the final decision on whether Anthony stays or goes?
Frank Lampard has stated that Gordon is going nowhere, is not for sale, so why are we still reading about the possibility of him AG leaving? There is only one person who wants to push this through…
KENWRIGHT OUT!!
462 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:18:46
I don't think it's about whether he becomes a brilliant player like Rooney or not, it's what he is now, and what he represents at this club.
However much money we get for him, based on recent history we will simply not replace him with anyone who gives as much to the club as he does - both as a player and as a person.
Yes, it does matter that he's a local lad and an Evertonian, because the key thing is that he's the most motivated player we have. Sure he's talented, but that only gets you so far – he gives us everything and he loves the club because he is an Evertonian like everyone on here.
When he beats a player, or wins the ball back, or even (occasionally!) scores or assists, he represents each one of us in a way few other players ever have. Of course you don't have to be a born and bred Evertonian to do that – look at Richarlison – but it really does help.
He's one of our own, and he's so good that he's caught the eye of the top clubs, and players like that come by once in a generation. We have to keep him, even if it's just for another 2 years.
463 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:25:10
Exactly. There needs to be as much a strategy around selling as there is around buying.
Unfortunately we're not yet geared up to sell because of the weakness of our buying (and youth development) over the past few years. Hence the shambles Colin (#457) points out when we do sell.
And we don't "need" a £40M striker right now (especially with reduced service from the wings without Gordon).
This is because a £40M striker is highly unlikely to push us into the Top 6 or Top 4. It might just be the difference between finishing 9th and 13th.
What we do need is a strategy of selling, buying and development that can build a squad to really compete in a year or two (or even more).
That might mean putting up with someone mediocre like Batshuayi or Guirassy as back-up for Calvert-Lewin while we nurture players like Dobbin, Simms or buy foreign and young with exceptional potential like Brighton have done with Encisco (and many others).
464 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:28:04
If that is true about Anthony Gordon, then the lad must be feeling very bitter about something, maybe in a similar way to how Michael Ball said he was bitter towards the club for a very long time during that very revealing little piece?
Nicolas@417, the plan definitely looks like it's to play with wingbacks rather than wingers, we will see?
465 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:43:57
466 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:46:36
Although this revelation by Michael Ball has never been told before, I do remember the stick Frankie Jeffers got when he moved to Arsenal, called a money-grabbing so-and-so by the fans with the whole story orchestrated by the club via the media.
The conclusion I make, even before this story, is that the club makes these decisions and it is very hard for the player to resist the move, even when he will be well rewarded financially if he does move.
In Wayne Rooney's case it suited both the player and the club for different reasons but, without a doubt, Everton were the ones with most to lose if Wayne hadn't been sold, his very small and ridiculous fee saved the club from a financial storm and possible bankruptcy, through the way the club was run by you know who.
467 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:48:06
Richarlison will be playing for Fulham next season but Gordon – our Mykolenko will have to be on his toes when he turns up at Goodison on Chelsea's right wing.
I hope the deal for our new centre-forward (whoever he is) is already signed and will go ahead on condition that we have got "the Gordon Money".
468 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:48:39
Whatever the final answer, there's going to be some very upset people in the club. I'm at a loss as to what we should do!
Whatever the decision is, I hope it helps the Team and the club. Thank God I'm not Frank Lampard.
469 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:51:31
470 Posted 16/08/2022 at 08:55:10
Perhaps this is why football clubs should have better fan representation. These aren't ordinary businesses, we're not just customers.
(On a side note, I can't tell you how much I hate it when people talk about what a good "product" the Premier League is. Even the ex-pro pundits have started doing it now. It's might be a fucking product to Sky or even to some of the owners, but it's a lot more than that to the fans.)
So Everton, or Anthony, or his agent, need to tell us the truth. Does Gordon want to go or do we want to sell him?
I won't hold my breath.
471 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:04:45
And what has happened to Gueye? iIs he actually still alive. That story just seems to be dead in the water.
Got to get a striker or two in by the weekend ... otherwise, we are going to find ourselves embroiled in a relegation battle with Liverpool and Man Utd.
472 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:05:05
473 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:05:34
Man Utd are miles away from it but the English ladies team won their Euros because they had it in Spades with every girl knowing their job and they did it very well.
474 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:06:21
Given Tony and others' comments, what's the next step with the 27 Years Campaign? It's interesting listening to a very passionate Gary Neville. I don't really hear many of our prominent ex-players speaking out.
27/35
475 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:07:55
I was told yesterday by one of my mates, who happens to manage a team in the Championship, that Gibbs-White is a very good player, but because football is all about levels, it still hasn't been proven if he can do it in the Premier League.
If we are going to be playing 3-5-2, then I think we must have at least 5 central defenders on our books, 5/7 midfielders, 4 wingbacks, and 3 centre-forwards? We are sorted in some positions, but not yet in others, so I still think we definitely need two more midfielders and two more forwards to come into this squad.
476 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:11:32
Sure, he could become a top player in a few years, but we can't wait that long. We need strikers now, so let's sell him and move on.
477 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:14:24
I for one will breathe a huge sigh of relief once pen has been put to paper and this deal is sealed, regardless of the fee and the terms of the contract. If he stays, I doubt he would even make our subs bench in two seasons' time. By then, people will have realised his limitations.
This is a massive opportunity for Lampard to rebuild. I hope he takes it. Gordon will not be missed.
I wish him well. His transfer percentage will be a nice nest egg for the lad. I believe he will need it, just as a certain Francis Jeffers did.
478 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:14:33
We've already signed two midfielders. The only real crisis is up front! If lightweight Billy Gilmour is our only other signing, then our fate will be sealed.
Your view has a lot in common with the present management and owners who think we can score enough goals to stay in the Premier League without any real goalscorers. Most teams have four strikers to choose from. Everton have one, we have become totally unwatchable, devoid of entertainment.
Time will tell, our goal difference is already minus 2, by November it will be minus 20 and I bet we don't score more than 10 goals in the process, that's relegation form!
480 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:19:42
To get the other two main targets in, Frank needs £60M. Where were we going to find that money, especially within P&S restraints?
I have suspected, like others, that the sale of Gordon has been on the agenda for a while.
481 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:25:13
Never growing, always stuttering and stagnating. The very second we get anyone who can excite with a football we sell and for what?
"Get rid and buy some strikers" everyone shouts. "Get Broja in, get Gilmour, get Gallagher."
Proven Premier League players, are they? I'm not convinced by any of them.
Everton FC, what are we doing selling Gordon, our brightest spark?
483 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:47:42
Goals win Games. Everton don't score goals, and haven't done since Lukaku left (over 5 years ago). It has to be addressed.
484 Posted 16/08/2022 at 09:58:11
Broja... I'm not totally convinced, he didn't do much at Southampton.
Gallagher, looked the part in Palace's side last season but there must be a reason he's getting nowhere near Chelsea's starting XI.
Personally I don't think Gordon will go if Lampard has anything to do with it. But obviously it'll be taken out of his hands by them grubby bastards upstairs.
I'm worried about the lack of activity. If Gordon is not sold by the weekend, surely we can't line up like the previous 2 games. Alli has got to come in and one of Gray or McNeil benched. Please... not Rondon.
485 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:02:24
486 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:03:04
And he's being mooted as part of the deal to sell our crown jewels to Chelsea? And some people on here are welcoming it? Madness.
Why not take Barkley as well, get two unwanted players off Chelsea's books eh? Help them out.
I despair.
487 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:03:29
If we sold Pickford, we could get another goalie but he wouldn't be as good as Jordan and so the sum of the parts is weakened.
Who will supply crosses for the new striker if we sell Anthony? McNeil?Is he better than Gordon?
Sell, weaken, sell weaken, sell weaken ad infinitum. Should have kept Dobbin and Simms and grown a team. Get them back and add a Gana Gueye type, job done.
488 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:10:31
What other club in any league would sell its best player and leading striker, then also end up losing the only other goal-scoring forward on the books to injury which will keep him out for 6-8 weeks, and not go out and buy replacements for that area? Instead, they have spent money on midfield and defensive players, where is the sense in this policy?
We have been linked with about 7 or 8 forwards since Richarlison was sold but nothing came of it, and it might have all been press speculation and there was no interest in any of them. Maybe we just didn't or don't have the money to sign any of them?
But surely a well-established Premier League club must have scouts watching players every week... so has nobody at the club identified a forward or two we could buy who wouldn't break our budget? Seems we need to learn lessons from Brighton and Crystal Palace who seem to find young inexpensive players that improve their teams and progress to such a level they can be sold for many millions.
Seems most clubs realize that Everton have got themselves in such a mess with FFP regulations that they have to sell their better players to still stay compliant. Even Richarlison knew that Everton would have to sell him before the end of June to avoid any sanctions and he was duly sold on the last day of June.
489 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:15:11
We are the same, the stadium has to be paid from somewhere and Antony Gordon is the latest in the long list of sacrifices without which we can not transform the squad.
Expect him to be sold and only about £20M to be reinvested.
490 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:19:46
491 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:20:46
What a shambles.
492 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:30:57
Both Spurs and Arsenal didn't have a billionaire owner. We did... and still messed it up.
.
493 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:32:53
How apt to adopt the lyrics from a Beach Boys hit to sum up Everton. You may have started something as I can see many T/W posters suggesting other songs that aptly sum up Everton at present. My song title that sums us up is our local lads' song, HELP.
Tim,
You are correct – both Arsenal and Spurs didn't do a lot of business while building their new stadiums, and yes, the money has to come from somewhere. But come out and tell the fans that money is tight and, owing to our FFP position over the next 12 months, we will have to be prudent in what we spend.
But no, Moshiri said judge us at the end of the window. Well, we have till 31 August to know how we judge this window.
494 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:34:13
495 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:38:54
496 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:39:54
I'm sure he got MotM when Scotland drew with England at last summer's Euros, and then got diagnosed with Covid straight after the game?
In a game of opinions, Gilmour, Gibbs-White and a couple of forwards will do for me!
497 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:45:06
I'm looking forward to Saturday and Nottingham Forest at home.
Through trains, planes and taxis, I'll somehow navigate the industrial action. Hopefully I'll get home too. Otherwise that Simon and Garfunkel song about the train station is ringing in my ears! It's going to be a long day, but worth it.
Hopefully see some of you at the posh Spoons at Lime Street. If not, some of the usual haunts around L4.
498 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:50:18
A bit of honesty and transparency wouldn't go amiss. But how long is it since we associated those words with our beloved Blues?
Jim White has been used to pass on information in past transfer windows. I might be very cynical but, whilst I'm sure Moshiri has very good intentions, he doesn't know how to run a football club and is badly advised on how to do so.
499 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:55:12
500 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:55:21
Did you know Paul Simon wrote that song, Homeward Bound, whilst sat at Widnes North Station, on the line between Liverpool and Manchester???
501 Posted 16/08/2022 at 10:58:38
Paul Simon lived with a guy in Widnes at that time, and played in local clubs for a couple of months. Mind, having spent a couple of months in Widnes, no wonder he wrote Homeward Bound!
502 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:01:30
However, at this moment in time, he is not a £50M player. My slight criticsm with the lad is, although it was his breakthrough season, I did feel he could have done better in term of goals and assists.
His 4 goals all came from deflections and his final ball or delivery was often found wanting. He rarely gets a clean shot off in good positons and tends to hold onto it too long for me. All of which he can, and will drasticly improve on.
So Chelsea are paying for potential of what he can become, I understand he is a one-track minded, professional, clean-living boy so he will give himself the best chance to become a top player no doubt.
To me it comes down whether we can accept the impact on the club he has now (not just on the pitch) and what we do with the money? If the money is invested in Gilmour, Gibbs-White, Guirassy and another striker, I think it would be tough to say No.
503 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:10:05
The plaque went up at the station and within a month it was gone, not surprisingly. He should have penned the title as "Dirty Old Town" now someone else has taken that song title, ha ha!
504 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:11:30
Just take the money.
505 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:16:31
506 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:29:39
508 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:36:52
509 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:38:53
Carefully leaked press articles that the player wants away etc. What we don't know is how good any new contract offered to Gordon is. I bet it will only be a fraction of what we're paying the bed blockers Mina and Doucoure.
Selling him for an alleged £45 million initially looks very attractive. But it is probably spread over donkey's years and contingent on impossible 'add-ons'. How much cash would we be getting right now guaranteed?
Gordon is the only forward we have available that genuinely worries the opposition and it now looks as if we could be without him on Saturday as part of a team strengthening exercise with no points on the board.
And we may be asked to accept that the likes of Batshuayi, Barkley, or Gilmour will be an improvement – just because they are on Chelsea's books and Lampard knows them? I see nothing in Broja other than a new younger Rondon, which is why Chelsea are looking for a new striker.
As for the mooted foreign imports, only one or two even look as if they could do a job. They would be on fat minimum 3-year contracts and could be the new Tosun, earning big wages and blocking the path for the likes of Simms – who for me should have been kept for a few weeks and given a run in Calvert-Lewin's absence rather than playing Gordon out of position. Only then going out on loan on 31 August if he was clearly not up to the job.
My biggest concern is that this issue is damaging the tremendous unity of the fanbase that kept us up last season. But divide and conquer has also been one of Blue Bill's favourite tactics.
510 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:40:15
Homeward Bound, Cecilia (Breaking my Heart) and Bridge Over Troubled Water. He must have become an Evertonian!!
511 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:42:22
We've been strongly linked with Guirassy, Che Adams, Neal Maupay, Gyokeres, Dieng and Ajorque. I think I'd prefer Broja to any of those though a fit and firing Guirassy is an intriguing prospect.
Maupay and Adams are hard-working decent ball-carriers but I'm not sure they are significant upgrades on Gray, Gordon, or McNeil.
Players like Martin Terrier, Jonathan David, Diaby, Antony, Paqueta, Gakpo etc are in a higher caliber and probably cost between £30-40M but could be bought with the Gordon money.
I quite like Isak at Sociedad who was average last season but looked a £40M player the one before. Could maybe get him on the cheap now.
Get a striker please!
512 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:42:34
Additionally it seems to change station all the time, but I thought Homeward Bound was written at Halifax train station?
513 Posted 16/08/2022 at 11:49:42
As I've said, I think we'd be mad to sell one of our best two players of last season, having already sold the best one, especially with the trouble we're having recruiting anyone decent. But for Christ's sake, all this stuff about "snatch their hands off for £40M" is madness.
This is Chelsea, they actually seem to want to spend as much as they can as some kind of gesture from the new owners. If Gordon has to go, he should be no less than £60M and it should all be paid upfront, not on the drip and add-ons. Otherwise, why the fuck would we sell him?
£40M gets you nothing much at all these days if you're a Premier League club, because the whole world knows the money that is floating around here.
514 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:06:26
I just hope Frank doesn't think selling Gordon is a step too far and resigns. Then Kenwright can bring back Big Dunc, buy Barkley, bring back Lennon and Delph on a free and give Keane, Holgate, and Davies contract extensions.
515 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:07:02
516 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:10:45
517 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:14:22
First, they have to be good enough, the selling club has to want to sell, and the player has to want to come. It's not like we can cherry-pick forwards, there are plenty more reasons why we haven't signed one yet.
Yes, we want another striker… but not one who is going to be another liability.
518 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:14:54
519 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:19:53
Gordon should be £75M minimum if they want him. Jesus, Wolves said they wanted £50M for Gibbs-White and he can't even get in the team. Gordon is first name on the team sheet for us.
Inflation, lads, inflation. If Everton really do have to lose their best player, we need to ask for big boy money.
520 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:20:54
We don't deserve to keep Lampard and all he is trying to do, if he's not allowed to rebuild, we would actually deserve to have Mike Walker back.
522 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:30:08
523 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:32:24
524 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:36:14
Would you sell if he was not "one of our own"? That's where people are getting sentimental. I don't think he's a "once in a generation" player.
The way some fans are calling this out as us being a feeder club is ridiculous. It will be the same fans screaming at Gordon when he puts another shit cross in or a corner over hit.
Are Man Utd a feeder club for Madrid?
Are Liverpool a feeder club for Barcelona?
No, all players have a price.
Look at Sancho to Man Utd, Haaland to Man City, you think them Germans are crying about them? No, they see the bigger picture. There was never the same outcry when Man Utd wanted Lukaku – IMO, the best in the country at the time.
But he wasn't "one of our own". Let's get real.
525 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:39:01
However I'm not 100% convinced that Broja is the answer to our striker issues, plus Gilmour reportedly had a tough season last year at Norwich (I don't think I saw him play, and if I did he didn't stand out in any way, good or bad).
Gallagher is a wonderful player and exactly what we need.
526 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:41:09
He cleaned up with that song.
527 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:41:11
My opinion is Anthony has qualities that can't be measured by stats. Why are clubs offering big money for him?
I see him as a pacesetter like in athletics, showing the other players you can't slack off, you have to leave everything on the pitch, you have to show character, confidence and fight even when you're playing shite.
Today's footballers are like robots and made more timid by constant criticism on social media. He might not be great but he's vital and unique. Why are clubs with money and managers like Conte and Tuchel interested in a player with poor stats when they can buy as many expensive, technically better players?
Keep him, keep building. The team needs an Evertonian.
528 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:42:04
529 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:48:25
I thought Chelsea paid £62M for Cucarella. If that's the case we should get £70M for Gordon.
No seriously, I can see this one running and running. And once again, where is Gueye and is it dead, alive or what? I'd love to know, all gone seriously quiet on that front.
Tuesday afternoon now and still no striker. God, this club put you through it.
530 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:49:45
I've been going to Goodison since 1969, and, for me, supporting Everton is an irrational quasi-religious madness. For me, it's not just about winning, it's about identity. It's about the ritual of going to the match, coming on to websites like this, being an Evertonian.
So if our best player, – and yes Anthony Gordon right now is our best player – is a local lad who loves the club the way I do... then, yes, it makes him more valuable to me than Dele, or Demarai Gray, or Alex Iwobi.
Sell Richarlison, it's sad, he was great, he "got" the club, but we got a few seasons out of him, it's business. Sell Gordon and we sell a little bit of our soul, of what makes us Everton. He's a 21-year-old with his best years ahead of him and he loves the club.
Am I sentimental? Of course I am, it's part of being a football fan, it's part of being an Evertonian. It's not logical is it, going to the match, week-in & week-out?
531 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:50:11
Fucking ridiculous if we do.
I was checking out various Premier L league stats earlier today. Our claim to fame? Most own goals.
Nil Satis Nisi... ah, fuck it.
532 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:50:55
It's the only reason I can see us turning down £45 million.
533 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:56:23
But the friend who dropped him off claimed that he saw him directly to the train and also says that Simon had already started writing the song in Liverpool (allegedly he played a gig at the Cross Keys on Earle St reet in town).
Others have argued that, if he was going to London, Warrington or Ditton (now closed) would have been the likely station of departure but he was on tour and going to Humberside for another gig, so Widnes claim the plaque.
For any Pie Eaters following this thread, Simon was glad to get out of the place and said later: "If you'd ever seen Widnes, then you'd know why I was keen to get back to London as quickly as possible.”
534 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:58:06
535 Posted 16/08/2022 at 12:58:51
Anthony Gordon is 21, he's not some has-been, he's not someone who was out on loan last season, he's a highly rated player, and our best player. Just his pressing alone has got the top managers salivating.
£45M is simply nowhere near enough for us to sell him in my opinion.
536 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:00:06
The sale of Richarlison, who was instrumental to what we achieved last season, was disappointing but I think most of us thought this may happen. But what we didn't expect was that, 7 weeks after he was sold, no replacement has been brought into the club.
Then we were unlucky that Calvert-Lewin got injured just a few days before the season started, which was a major blow, but – having sold Richarlison and with Calvert-Lewin out for 6-8 weeks – we allowed all our young reserve strikers to go on loan.
Now maybe I was naïve but I thought, with the plight we were in regarding forwards and letting the young forwards go on loan, I was convinced that Lampard and Thelwell had a couple of strikers lined up to start the season. But if they did have anybody lined up, it obviously didn't result in anyone coming in. Now bids are coming in for another of our forwards yet still no sign of any forwards coming in.
So it looks like against Forest we still will only have Rondon and we know Lampard didn't start him against Villa as we all expected, so will this mean we start with the same front 3 as we did against Villa, assuming Gordon is still an Everton player. And as I said in an earlier post, will Gordon's head be in the right place if he does start?
537 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:10:53
I get your sentiment. I'm a fool as much as you, but I don't care where they come from.
Before my time, but Alan Ball and Howard Kendall were not local lads. Graeme Sharp was a Glaswegian. Kevin Sheedy was a Welsh born Irish representative. Trevor Steven came from the north east. Pat Van den Hauwe was a cockney who was technically Belgian but represented Wales. Odd one that. Peter Reid was a Kopite from Huyton. Leighton Baines likewise but from Kirkby.
Due to our peculiar outlook on life, Huyton and Kirkby not being considered part of the city of Liverpool. In that sense, neither is Bootle. Those places are arguably closer to the city centre than where my family roots come from even though Speke is under juristiction of Liverpool City Council but those areas are not. Embrace the City region concept. Unite. The city / region is ours for the taking.
That would be like saying the Neville brothers aren't from Manchester because they technically come from Bolton.
Anyway, as usual, I digress again, so back on point. I don't care where they come from. They end up being one of us anyway. Just as many non-residents of the city of Liverpool supporters do.
Being one of us comes to those who are blessed with Everton. Me personally, it was a birthright. I've never known different since I can remember. But there are those who it touches in later life. It doesn't mean it means less. We are all Everton.
538 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:12:02
Three more games before the end of the month and a must-win game this weekend. Our only decent remaining forward injured again. We still haven't bought a forward.
I don't think anything else really matters reference players coming or going, this sums up the stench of ownership and those 'running' Everton Football Club. It is abject.
If your roof is leaking at home, you don't call a plasterer to sort it.
539 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:15:36
Moshiri and Kenwright are surely not thick enough to have had this sale in mind when he told us to judge him at the end of the transfer window!
If I were the manager, I would be telling Anthony Gordon that, in a few years time, he will be leading his Everton team out for our first game in the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock as captain. Put that thought in his head and surround him with better players and he won't want to leave.
I don't think it's even in his thoughts anyway except for the money it would bring in to his working class family.
We brought Frank Lampard and his highly rated team to Everton to build this club up. I know we lost Richarlison to balance things up but, if we sell Gordon, then it's clear Frank and his team are just puppets for the losers that run our club.
540 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:18:19
Maybe the fat controller at the station gave him the wrong advice on his connection. Did Kenwright ever work on the rail network?
541 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:22:19
I agree with much of what you say, and you're right most of our idols haven't been "one of us", so when they are, don't you feel even the slightest bit of happiness or pride?
Isn't it just a little bit special? This kid grew up looking at Everton the way we looked at it, and now he's on the pitch representing us, and he's the best we have.
542 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:42:03
My dad died last year. In his final weeks, we spoke about football memories quite a bit. He spoke of Alan Ball, Colin Bell, Tom Finney but stated Best, Charlton and Law were on another level.
And they were... and none were from nowhere near Manchester.
543 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:45:12
I would love Everton to test Brentford for Ivan Toney if we let Gordon go.
544 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:49:59
Yes, you're getting a bit sentimental. Unlike Gordon who has apparently expressed a desire to leave and accept Chelsea's shilling.
He'll go because he wants to go.
545 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:54:13
He's thinking to himself "stay and for what?"
He'll think "Everton stagnated all the time Rooney was away and it will be the same for me and so fuck it, I'll jump now."
546 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:55:11
547 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:56:33
I might be naive in thinking Gordon will do the honourable thing and stay put, possibly adding a couple of clauses in his contract waiting to be signed. However, unless the hierarchy and associated board members are having us over, he will stay.
In respect of Richarlison, he wanted to leave 2 years ago, however, he promised to stay another year, and was true to his word. A shame he's gone, but I wish him well, an honourable man. The posters knocking Richarlison for leaving should have a rethink in respect of their criticisms.
I wish he had stayed, but we move on without him.
Fingers crossed the striker situation is sorted out asap, but not a panic buy, the likes of which we have seen regularly during the Moshiri & Kenwright years.
548 Posted 16/08/2022 at 13:58:11
If Gordon really does want to leave, we should try to persuade him to stay. If he still wants to leave after that, then let him go, but get a proper price for him, not this £40M joke of an offer. He's worth at least as much as Cucurella was to Chelsea.
But we were told Rooney wanted to leave, weren't we? And Jeffers? And Michael Ball? Turns out the club wanted the transfer, not the player.
Personally, I doubt that Anthony Gordon has asked to leave but, if he comes out and says so, then fair enough, off you go, lad, if the price is right.
549 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:00:02
We seem never to learn about buying players from big clubs who can't cut it. Sigurdsson, Gomes, Alli, Schneiderlin, Gray, Townsend etc.
Imagine getting rid of Gordon and ending up with Batty Boy and Happy Gilmour. Think I might walk too.
550 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:06:47
All I've ever seen so far in a couple of seasons watching the boy, is someone who is fast and is prepared to work hard and tackle back. If he was rattling shots from all angles and firing accurate crosses and pin-pointing dead-ball deliveries, or if his 'playground head down' dribbles were setting up goals for others, I'd be prepared to overlook his poor goal return. But there is little evidence of any of these qualities.
Will someone please put some sanity back into all of this fanaticism concerning his ability?
551 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:07:03
Anthony Gordon is not the best player we've had, but last year he was absolutely critical when we had our backs against the wall. If he hadn't have been there with his urgency and drive, I am convinced we would have been relegated.
So the local aspect I think gains in importance when we are in bad shape, when most of us were starting to hold the squad in contempt for their efforts. I think we may be sleepwalking to disaster here. That was a terrible team last season that avoided relegation by its fingertips.
It seems that our strategy for this season is to sell the two best players from that team, and use that money (maybe!) and no more to fund replacements, ie, another negative spend. A strategy that depends upon us suddenly becoming good in the market after the last 10 years. We really are asking for it.
Kenwright really is a scumbag though, and I've only woken up to this recently. I remember him saying about Barmby: "He uttered the words I never want to hear 'I want to play for Liverpool', and the next year he is accepting bids for a reluctant Michael Ball to go, and selling Jeffers to Arsenal.
At the time, I blamed those players for deserting a sinking ship. He let those players take the blame to cover the fact he had to sell anything good to keep hold of power. And he's still doing it 20 years later, trying to pull the wool. What a scumbag.
552 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:07:50
Ray, you say Gordon has expressed a desire to leave, then that must mean that he has put a transfer request in.
Mark #546,
When Rooney left ,he did not want to leave, he only put in a transfer request so he could go to Man Utd as Chelsea had put in a higher bid. He did say he would have left later.
553 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:13:19
We keep hearing about how the fans kept us up last season, well Anthony Gordon was one of the fans – but what we did in the stands and outside the ground, he was doing on the pitch.
If, as I think most of us probably expect, we're in another relegation battle this season, do we really want to try to stay up without the two players who gave so much last time around?
554 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:23:12
Billy Fisher, for me at least, offers the most reasoned argument.
Gordon's qualities cannot be measured in stats. He's 21, for goodness sake. He hasn't had time to make any meaningful stats.
I saw experienced players visibly wilt under the pressure last season. Not this lad. He took it to the opponent time and time again. No matter who they were.
He's not a striker, but he has not ducked the challenge and, as Billy also points out;, World class managers like Tuchel and Conte are looking at his qualities. They know a player when they see one.
This lad's attitude will ensure he will only get better.
This has nothing to do with sentiment. It's about keeping hold of one of the few players we have who can go past an opponent and who doesn't capitulate at the first sign of adversity.
I honestly don't get how some call for McNeil to be given more time whilst waving Gordon off so willingly. If we sell Gordon, we will have traded the youngster who fought and beat the drop for the one who couldn't.
Give Kenwright £20 million and he will come back with a bag of magic beans. Give him £40M and he'll come back with two.
555 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:24:47
But history generally tells us it's not the case. My dad's heroes were the Angel Gabriel, Alex Young (both Scottish) and Alan Ball. None of them from Liverpool or Merseyside.
Mine were Kevin Sheedy and Graeme Sharp.
I love nothing else than a local lad making it at Everton. But they are few and far between. Probably the only one who did, Rooney, left us because he was too good for us at the time.
I was an advocate of Leon Osman and loved Tony Hibbert's commitment and desire. But Tim Cahill was the fans' favourite of that era. Osman and Hibbert were often the scapegoats for frustration.
I'll go back to my point. Everton is part of us. We all want to live the dream and want those like us to live the dream we wanted. But when it comes down to it, those who grace the hallowed turf don't need to come from L4. They don't even need to come from Liverpool. Leave the local sentiment to the likes of you and I.
See you on Saturday.
556 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:29:20
I sincerely hope you're right, and it's the usual media hype, and scaremongers stirring it.
Until Gordon or the club make a statement, that's what it is.
Fingers crossed he stays.
557 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:32:27
558 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:33:13
Before anyone comes over all outraged, remember that is what the Leicester and Arsenal fans thought before the bubble burst. He's our hero. The local lad made good. But maybe not so good after all.
Both of those players were going to be god's gift to footy and both have failed to live up to their early promise. Wingers are the most overrated luxury players on the pitch. Football is a team game but wingers are not team players. They are flakey and selfish. Always one more defender to beat before the cross that never comes.
As far as I'm concerned, Everton haven't had a top winger since Trevor Steven. But the fact is these days coaches just double up on wide players and give them no room so they end up running into blind alleys and losing the ball.
We keep doing this. Should the youth system manage to squeeze out a half-decent player, he's immediately lauded as Everton's future. Barkley, Kenny, Davies and now Gordon. Barkley, Kenny and Davies let us down but no doubt Gordon will be different.
If it was up to me, if a good offer all up front without add-ons came in, I'd accept it and use the cash to strengthen the midfield and attack with a good striker or two. After all, we would still have McNeil, Gray, Iwobi and Townsend (when fit), and the up-and-coming Mills if we need wide players.
559 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:34:54
560 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:35:08
I say sell him now and buy someone who can score goals.
I don't think he is the type whose value will increase much.
561 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:36:55
I have reread my post, and the second paragraph could have been better phrased, in respect of Gordon desirous of wanting to leave.
I still think he will stay, regardless of all the media hype.
562 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:46:48
In different circumstances, we'd hold on to Gordon, but for once, I think the correct thing might be done: improve the squad to a place where it doesn't have to battle relegation.
564 Posted 16/08/2022 at 14:56:09
Meanwhile, what's Frank doing? Taking the training, yes, but also in meetings with Boys Pen Bill, or the lawyers, or his agent maybe?
Assuming this bid has come unexpectedly, then does it shake up the transfer targets we've been working on? Are we suddenly looking at different options?
Two weeks til the end of the transfer window, this kind of shit worries me. We need a striker for Saturday and, unless he's signed tomorrow at the latest, I don't think that's happening.
Could the club really accept the team coming out to Z-Cars on Saturday, with no striker and no Anthony Gordon?
Everton eh, just when you think we couldn't be any more frustrating, we move the shit-show level up another notch.
566 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:04:53
For Antony Gordon.
From the outside, it's a no-brainer, sell up now while they are at the table. They could come to their senses any minute.
567 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:07:41
Nice one, mate, you made me laugh with "supporing Everton is an 'irrational quasi-religious madness'."
I can relate to that, as most others on here can too, I imagine.
568 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:10:50
I think Gordon would be doing well to reach the ability of any of those players, to be honest. To get that for him now feels like an overpay. Part of running a football club well is selling (and buying) players at the right time.
569 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:18:40
Tuchel must have received a bigger slap to the head than was apparent during his bust up with Conte the other night.
570 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:18:51
Like Frank, I think there is another talent waiting to make his mark: Stanley Mills.
I have watched his progress as best I can in the U18s and then U23s. I have been very impressed by what I have seen and how he has developed.
Apart from his physicality and skill, he has always shown good football intelligence, something that cannot always be said of Gordon. I believe he is the next academy graduate to make it into the first team.
571 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:21:53
I suspect that the club made his agent aware he was for sale a while ago – hence the Spurs rumours – but the club prefers to deal with Chelsea as we're interested in Broja etc.
Personally I'm not getting wound up until September when the window has closed as this happens every single transfer window and we all work ourselves into a frenzy. We're not going to win the league so a couple of early losses with an incomplete squad doesn't worry me at all.
574 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:32:20
You got a few years on me. I've been going to Goodison since the early '90s, but I've seen one trophy in my time and that memory is what keeps me coming back for more punishment.
We can be sentimental about our club but the people who are going to make this decision, ie, Frank & Kev, need to leave the sentimentality out of it. Because you don't win trophies or climb the leauge on sentimentality.
That's the argument people throw around when they said Ferguson was kept for sentimental reasons, Unsworth in the academy, Rooney brought back etc. But now it's okay to argue Gordon should be kept – no matter what the price?
Some people want it both ways.
576 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:42:04
I take your point and I do not entirely disagree with it.
However, it's more about the player we are losing than the player Chelsea will be getting.
Can we replace Gordon with somebody as good or even better?
If the answer to that question is No, then what's the point in having the money and losing a player we cannot replace?
577 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:42:57
Such is his effort in chasing and closing down alone, that he is often about knackered by 60 or 70 minutes, which is then immediately noticeable up front.
This is part of what other managers are seeing. Much of the rest of it centres around a rare ability to almost instantly turn the receiving and control of a pass into high-speed movement that can leave most defenders in his wake. He's a very difficult player to mark and track. Hence the "Attention" from opposing players.
He also runs exceptionally quickly with the ball. If he has the right options and players around him, the right movement, then his potential is huge.
There are improvements to be made, and maybe he won't improve so far in every area. The raw material that is there though, just can't be taught.
578 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:44:34
I don't think we should keep Anthony Gordon for sentimental reasons, but because of what he brings to the team. And in my opinion what he brings to the team is enhanced by his background as a die-hard local Evertonian. If he was shite, I'd say get rid, but he's not.
On top of that, I genuinely don't believe £40M is enough because he's so integral to what we are at the moment, and to Lampard's plans for the future.
Chelsea paid Brighton £63M for Cucurella, and look like paying up to £80M for Fofana from Leicester. Are they worth that much? I don't think so, but that's what Chelsea are being asked to pay to prise them away from their existing clubs.
If Thelwell and Lampard think that they can produce a better team with the sum being offered by Chelsea, then they'll sell Gordon and the outcome will be entirely down to them.
For example, if they spend the money (and more) on a Wolves squad player and a Chelsea striker who has been loaned out to every club in Europe without finding a permanent home, then that's their call. I hope they get it right.
580 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:47:48
Danny #538, of course I'm not a Scouser but your explanation makes so much sense. Great post, man.
Mike #534, Mark #501, Brian #502 and others, thanks for that info, didn't know that!
581 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:54:28
Would we all be happy to take £80 million for Pickford? Two years ago,I would have been glad to see him go for £10 million but he's proved us all wrong and come good to a point where it could be said that he was the main reason we stayed up.
Let Frank Lampard build the team but critically let's see if Moshiri backs those words up because, without a good striker coming in, I don't see us surviving the drop.
583 Posted 16/08/2022 at 15:58:44
I think this is why the Broja deal is complicated. They can't let him go just yet because they haven't replaced Lukaku and Werner.
Anyway, to my mind this is probably resolved by the underwhelming acquisition of Guirassy. I don't rate him especially but he'd be decent experienced cover for Calvert-Lewin and of a similar-ish type too.
If they then want to offer us £45M or £50M, then we can use the money to buy a couple of players.
Maybe a centre-midfield player (shame Camara just got sold) and a versatile wing / forward type like Richarlison. I'm sure you have a few names up your sleeve!
However if we sell now we might find the price of Guirassy and Gibbs-White and others goes up to a daft amount also – making look like a less good deal after all.
584 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:01:47
It could be just paper talk, Gordon expressing a desire to leave, just as the £40M bid is just paper talk, just as most of the comments on here are guesswork and conjecture.
None of us really know any hard facts so we consider or believe all that we read or none at all, much of it is clickbait anyway.
In essence, if we believe in the £40M bid then we can believe in Gordon (or his agent) wanting a move. I think his head may well have been turned.
585 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:02:40
The cost to buy the players Lee talks about – Gibbs-White (£35M+), Guirassy (£15M), Billy Gilmour (I'm guessing only £15M because he's not in favour at Chelsea), and AN Other striker (say another £15M?) – would be approximately £80M.
And, to be fair, the prices would probably all rise once the other clubs see we've got money to spend and only two weeks in which to spend it.
So, yes I'd agree. If Chelsea offer us a minimum of £80M for Anthony Gordon, it might be worth thinking about, assuming the lad really wants to leave us.
587 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:03:11
Most of our heroes like you say we’re not one of us, Alex young, Alan Ball, Bob Latchford, Neville Southall, Lukaku, Richarlison, all cult heroes.
Players come and go, we idolise them, we lose them, but we never lose our souls to our football club, another hero will emerge, he will depart, but out team will always be here.
588 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:13:21
Not necessarily, Bill. A ‘transfer request' is almost a rarity these days, a player or his agent can express a desire to leave and either end up with a better contract or a transfer.
Clubs don't want a disgruntled player stinking out the dressing room so he'll eventually get his way. The player has all the power these days.
589 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:15:06
590 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:20:29
It's a long way back from that and Calvert-Lewinis not going to be a revelation when he does come back, Headers, yes; shooting oustide the 6-yard box, no.
We need strikers asap; Gordon has to be sold. He may start scoring in the future, but that's a 'may' and we need goals now.
I'm sick to the back teeth of low-scoring Everton and a dreadful goal difference. Last season, our goal difference was worse than Burnley's – and that's with Richarlison.
591 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:29:35
I really don't think Broja, or Guirassy, or whoever, is gonna jump out of his Range Rover, sign a contract and score two apiece against Forest and Brentford this weekend and next.
Our transfer business is for the season, not the next few weeks.
592 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:29:49
I also think that, if a club receives an offer, they have to communicate it to the player involved. I would imagine in such circumstances, both the club and the player would outline their initial thoughts on the proposed transfer.
593 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:37:35
I do respect your opinions, I can see both positives and negatives in keeping or selling. I don't think he's agitated for the move at all.
Who says we even want Broja? Haven't we already knocked back £40M?
"He's integral to what we are" – what we are is toothless up front, to be honest, with Calvert-Lewin or not. Saved from relegation by skin of our teeth, helped by Gordon of course.
I agree that £40M is not enough, I think they are holding out for £50M or £60M. Then we get to the point where it's too good to turn down. I only think they will accept if they have viable targets they can get in before the window slams shut.
Then, as you say, it's on Kev and Frank to use the money to improve the squad or it will be their mistake.
595 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:41:20
As you ask, Moussa Dembele and the one that got away, to West Ham, Maxwel Cornet who would have filled the Richie gap, £17.5 million was a bargain. I like Brereton Díaz, but now Leeds are interested.
Thelwell needs to find us a gem, like Leicester did with Vardy et al.
596 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:48:25
There's no way Anthony Gordon will be going surely? Who would we be left with as a forward or attacking midfield for Saturday? Rondon, McNeil, Gray – have I missed anyone? The team literally picks itself, with no options on the bench.
I'm bringing my boots to the match.
597 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:48:36
The "to sell or not to sell Gordon" debate is a distraction we the fans and the club really could have done without. Unless, of course, incoming funds from selling him are essential to getting a striker...!
The main point is, another day has ticked by closer to our next game and we are still striker-less (Rondon really doesn't count!). Every day matters now. Surely, surely we won't go into Saturday having to line up with a false 9 / effectively no hope of scoring other than from a set-piece...?!
We are not in 'must-win' territory or anything yet, but Forest at home is a game we need to be targeting at least to get our first point(s) of the season on board. The last thing we need is to be cut adrift and for panic (in the form of buys or more managerial changes) to set in.
I know Lampard has said we need to be 'sensible' with Calvert-Lewin supposedly back in a month, but we can all see that his fitness record looks unlikely to hold up. But, even if he does stay healthy, there might, you know, be some games where we actually want to play two strikers... heaven forbid!
FWIW, I don't want us to sell Anthony, he seems like a great kid whose end product will improve for sure. He's only been in the team regularly for half a season, and then under the most intense pressure a footballer can have to deal with.
If the worst comes to the worst and there is still no striker by Saturday, at the very least, I would play Gray up top and let Gordon loose on the wing – Demarai has at least shown he can finish!
598 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:51:23
For sure get a striker in and put Gordon on the wing where he creates problems unlike the other two who do little. This lad has talent and there's more to come with maturity. Selling him will be a huge loss.
599 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:57:08
He would be a great addition to our squad, the player we hoped that Tom Davies would develop into. Maybe Sam can give us an estimate of his market value and how much cash would be involved in such a deal?
601 Posted 16/08/2022 at 16:59:40
602 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:02:16
I'm betting player plus cash and some West End tickets will get Bill to bite.
603 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:04:59
Even if he joined tomorrow, I can't see our midfield being him and Onana for 90 minutes on Saturday, allowing Iwobi to move forward.
604 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:07:31
Anyway, save us a world of pain and get at least one decent front man, preferably two. We can't rely on Calvert-Lewin so plan without him.
605 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:11:12
606 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:17:26
A genuine question!
608 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:19:46
Chelsea made an offer, just as Everton were negotiating a loan. Seems to be the Club are threatening to sell him if he does not sign the new contract or the new contract is not good enough so the player is looking to get transferred.
609 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:20:34
Everton, as now, not sure he produces enough finishes - oh, and that diving gets on my frickin nerves - so unnecessary and false.
610 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:20:34
Everton, as now, not sure he produces enough finishes – oh, and that diving gets on my frickin nerves – so unnecessary and false.
611 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:22:06
Great way of framing the issue! Answer – an emphatic no! TW would be in meltdown!
612 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:27:38
614 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:28:11
615 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:32:00
Michael Ball's article in the Echo brought home the pain felt when he departed for Rangers all those years ago, and thanks to Kenwright's total failure to run our club to the advantage of anyone but himself, there have been many more since.
Thankfully Frank appears insistent on keeping Anthony and the news that Dele may go to Besiktas will release more funds to sign a decent striker, although after selling Richarlison I find it hard to believe we are as badly hamstrung with FFP as many on here seem to think.
616 Posted 16/08/2022 at 17:41:43
Everton have never kept good players, and have a history of selling their best players.
If we don't sell this summer, we will probably sell next. It's highly unlikely that this lad stays for the next 10 years if he's high quality – it's just a matter of when.
Everton leak a player is looking to leave and that he has turned down a new improved contract (insert biggest contract or other guff to seem plausible)
Everton will force the lad to put in a transfer request.
Fans outraged, they'll be pleased to sell him and get a fee.
Agent happy with big fees and cut of the newer higher wages.
Player finds that new environment isn't too great and invariably goes backwards.
File under Ball, Jeffers, Rooney, Rodwell, Lukuku, Speed etc, or more bollocks like bidding for Shearer. Fake Big Club.
618 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:04:12
It always saddening for me to see fans belittle this great club. In answer to your post, Everton have kept good players, plenty of them. However, many good players have left and not succeeded and many good players have left and have not wanted to leave.
For me, if you want to slag off the owner, the CEO, the manager, the ex manager or even the ex ex ex manager, then fill your boots but always remember, Everton FC is far greater than any of these people so let's not knock this wonderful football club.
619 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:08:05
Gutsy local lad makes good? Yes and good luck to him.
World beater? Don't make me laugh!
620 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:13:01
621 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:18:00
623 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:24:21
624 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:24:43
625 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:28:55
The reality of the lack of a goal scorer is hurting all ready.
Forest will be no mugs and will have done their home work.
But let’s see what happens between now and Friday tea time.
If Gordon starts on Saturday, then I’m sure he and the rest of the team, will be given the very best vociferous support that Goodison gives.
Lessons learnt from last season, and many before, but to win football games you must score goals, and Everton have been on goal rations since Lukaku left.
But selling the player must be part of a replacement process and let’s hope Lampard and Thelwell, if this is the case have Plans A, B and C to get a striker(s).
But no has-beens and and mediocre players..
626 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:33:11
For north of £50M it's a yes from me. That money helps the team. It's what the academy is for.
Don't get me wrong, I'd rather sell Gray for £50M. And the two are roughly equivalent in terms of output.
627 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:40:46
628 Posted 16/08/2022 at 18:41:13
You are talking about tapping up, not saying it may not be done but they have to be very careful'
Section C1 of the FA rules. Prohibits a player who is under contract or his agent from talking to other clubs without the consent of the player's current club.
Sanctions can be put on a club tapping up the player, manager of the club tapping up the player, the player and the agent of the player.
In a high-profile case in 2005 involving Ashley Cole who with his agent illicitly met representatives of Chelsea FC.The sanctions imposed. A fine and a suspended 3 pt deduction for the club. A fine for the manager. A fine for the player. A fine and suspension of the licence for the agent.
That is why a player who wants to move is advised to put in a transfer request, if they refuse, as you say they will have a disgruntled player on their hands.
631 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:08:41
If we need funds to get goals then so be it. It's not personal but business. All I know the delay in signing a striker will lead to a relegation battle or possibly relegation. If Frank goes I wouldn't blame him. He has a career to think about.
632 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:21:06
"If the Londoners really are determined to make an offer that they feel Everton cannot refuse, it also has to be noted that seeing as they've splashed out £62million on a left-back with just one season of Premier League experience this summer (Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion), given the premium for English talent, the fact that Gordon is an attacking player and the Blues' desire not to sell, the logical conclusion would surely be that you'd need a greater price than that for business to even be considered at this stage.
"If Everton do not want to sell then they need to be tough, stand up to Chelsea again and then follow that up with a formal contract offer for Gordon who has the potential to be one of their shining lights by the time they move into their new stadium in a couple of years' time."
633 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:23:08
Get a striker in – don't sell our our great prospect who needs time to develop.
634 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:25:31
If this is true does that mean Conor Gallagher is now surplus to requirements?
Are the stars starting to align?
635 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:27:16
I cannot imagine we'd refuse a £50M bid. (Bu I have no idea why Chelsea would want Gordon in the first place, never mind at that sort of price!)
If Chelsea want to splash the new cash, we shouldn't be too shy to accept!
Bring in Broja and Gallagher and/or Hudson-Odoi and that would be a very good trade.
636 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:28:48
637 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:30:12
639 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:35:44
Only Everton would allow that to happen... fuckin' shambles, heads should roll.
641 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:45:07
642 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:46:38
I'm with you and the Echo's with us!!
I don't think Everton expected this bid. It's thrown a cloud over what was turning out to be not a bad window (striker aside up to now).
As we know, you pay extra for English talent, we don't need to sell like Richarlison's sale, so we should just name the figure £65M up front with add-ons. Take it or leave it.
The disruption this must be causing is not good, it's just going to fuck with planning for the end of the window.
643 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:46:53
A Leeds supporting friend of mine asked me the very same question today and it does get you thinking.
I wasn't happy with us paying £20 million for McNeil, so my answer would be No.
645 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:50:56
Our time is nigh and they know it.
646 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:53:58
Knowing he's a blue, knowing he don't want to leave, yet he will understand the value to the club that kind of money means.
If it happens, hopefully he'll be back in 2 years when Chelsea change manager again and then go spending another £300M.
648 Posted 16/08/2022 at 19:57:55
650 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:05:12
It is being reported that he'd spoken with Lampard and has said he would like the club to consider any transfer offer.
I don't think he will throw the dummy out because he is a local lad and has been with Everton since a kid – but I don't think there is any doubt the club are just waiting to see how bad they want him and isn't there now whispers of Man City also being admirers?
As someone else pointed out on here, if they pay Brighton £62 million for a full-back with one season behind him, then Gordon as an attacker with age on his side must be worth at least the same.
651 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:06:46
How the Premier League’s homegrown rule is impacting your club’s transfers
They certainly are not in a position to sell any homegrown players (Gallagher, Gilmour, Broja?) without bringing some others in.
655 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:20:47
Our fucking board are simply not fit for purpose!
656 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:28:16
Bill, in the 17 years since your quoted case things have changed. Players, agents, even managers are ‘tapped up’ by other clubs wanting their services. There doesn’t appear to be any fear of punishment these days and no intention from the FA to punish clubs who don’t adhere to the ‘rules’. Even Moyes was quite brazenly courted by United. Anyone who thinks that there is any honour or desire to act in accordance with the rules in football these days is naive in the extreme. Sadly.
657 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:35:15
Tuchel reckons he wants him as competition for Reece James.
If you include Gallagher & Borja, Chelsea have 14 homegrown players in their first team squad. Minimum is 8.
659 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:39:16
Nice just about to be rebuffed with their £10M offer, Brereton-Diaz plus a loan (Guirassy or the unit from Strasbourg) would represent solid target men options from the bench.
660 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:44:47
Play two up top and the other one sits next to Rondon on the bench... sorted... and go back to basics, play 4-4-2 as wing backs simply don't work at our club!
663 Posted 16/08/2022 at 20:50:51
My theory is that Gordon doesn't fit into that system which is why a) he's been recently played out of position (yes I know and the fact we have zero strikers) and b) is being considered for sale so we can buy players that fit the system.
That does present other problems as many have identified, we will need someone like Gibbs-White and two strikers plus Gueye. Gonna be a busy few weeks.
669 Posted 16/08/2022 at 21:08:45
I agree, the wingbacks are scheduled to provide the width. Mentioned it about 250 posts back. 5-3-2 is what Thellwell wants to build the club around. That's why we need Gueye or similar, Gibbs-White, Gilmour, Gallagher or similar and 2 decent strikers.
Business won't provide adequate back-up in midfield though so the likes of Warrington, Price and Mills may be getting a sniff sooner than later. Players come, players go (unless you are on Brewsters with a log full of splinters in your arse – or in the sick bay, like half of our useless squad).
675 Posted 16/08/2022 at 21:31:01
I spoke to an old boy who was his gardener and he told me a car would arrive at Chez Moores after every Anfield game and the gate takings dropped off in bags!!
He's no heroic Evertonian to me.
678 Posted 16/08/2022 at 21:41:37
We are so far behind reality in the Premier League that we survive on brute force of will and ignorance. Let's for god's sake acknowledge what we are and have been for 30 years: Best of the Rest at peak.
Jumpers for goal posts, blood the youngsters, park football mentality is what's from expectation that's keeping this club on a downward spiral. Mega money rules, sentiment fails.
Wake up to reality low-end, badly run relaxation dodgers. Painful and heart-breaking as it is, that's where we belong.
680 Posted 16/08/2022 at 21:46:05
Seems to me that better teams and more successful clubs like Gordon. If we have any aspirations, we should end this talk and keep him. If his head is turned, which I doubt, by the way, tell him to turn it back and be a Blue and proud.
684 Posted 16/08/2022 at 22:23:40
688 Posted 16/08/2022 at 22:38:13
It will be busy indeed Steve. To the extent that we are likely to have a completely new starting XI almost.
To that end, I think it is important that Frank is afforded patience. The primary objective is staying up. And barring some kind of 10-game losing streak and a clear loss of confidence in the manager - from the players - then Frank should be given the season to try and build.
He has worked to develop a connection between the supporters and the club. He is trying to provide the team with an identity – we now have a large core of British players – much like the successful teams he was part of.
These are important foundations for what clearly is a requisite long-term plan.
Clearly the performances since his arrival have lacked quality and this is where we need to develop. But he would argue that he hasn't had the players to achieve a better standard of performance. And I would tend to agree with him. He's never had a fit striker to use and his best player and only other attacker with a goal in him was sold in the summer.
One would expect that he would seek to improve our attacking options and I expect this to happen. I'd be disappointed and flabbergasted if we do not sign one or even two strikers / attackers before the window closes. Receipt of the Gordon transfer fee may be the catalyst for this happening. If so, he will be judged ultimately on the attackers he brings in. A critical time for he and the football club.
Everton. Very rare ups, many downs, but never boring.
689 Posted 16/08/2022 at 22:39:35
I wish him well, whatever the call is. We need an answer now, same as the Broja situation, if we are hanging onto him.
691 Posted 16/08/2022 at 22:50:15
692 Posted 16/08/2022 at 22:53:08
He's good and drives the team forward but he's not £50M good. So I'm happy to swap him to better the team... the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, as they say.
695 Posted 16/08/2022 at 23:29:26
This is a large sum now. A lot of posters were stating £50 million, and I thought yesterday that was pie in the sky. Not so much any longer?
Can't believe it's £45 million for Gordon. Love the kid, but man that's a lot of money in my opinion.
Tommy @689, great post.
696 Posted 16/08/2022 at 23:43:04
Richarlison has gone. The prophet that is Fabrizio Romano is talking of Dele to Turkey. We need a fighter amongst the front three but we also need his direct running. Chelsea being interested confirms his value to us.
He owes the club that brought him up. If he wants to go, so what? He will still fight for the club if and when he stays.
700 Posted 17/08/2022 at 01:04:41
703 Posted 17/08/2022 at 04:56:43
Everton have been late in the transfer window offering Gordon a new contract, even with interest shown by Newcastle. They have not offered a sufficiently good contract for Gordon to sign.
The problem at Everton is that there are a number of players on contracts they are not worth and comparison can be drawn by players like Gordon and doubts can arise regarding club motives.
705 Posted 17/08/2022 at 07:33:21
Notice I said 'midtable' rather than 'progress'. The truth is that the objective of the club for years has been a midtable fineish to th season, but now the objective is to survive relegation. There is that much complacency at the club that this is now the objective. The Gordon saga is a reflection of that.
The takeover was an attempt to get Moshiri to sell. He probably considered itafter the relegation scare. If relegation is threatened again, he might consider selling again.
708 Posted 17/08/2022 at 08:13:26
It's really hard to build an attachment to players, when the best just get picked off. And that's local players or foreign lads.
Feels like the late 90s and early 2000s when supporting Everton.
723 Posted 17/08/2022 at 11:28:49
Lampard no doubt has a deep affinity for Gordon but the DoF may point out "Look, here's our targets we need front men or relegation fight again."
This really is the biggest call in years. Unless I'm unduly worrying and we already have the coin for more than decent strikers lined up.
726 Posted 17/08/2022 at 11:56:32
The scenario of our DoF pressuring for the sale would suggest that, until the Gordon thing came up, we were happy to play the season out with no strikers except Calvert-Lewin.
I think a more credible suggestion would be that we've been trying to buy strikers all summer, and have failed.
If anything, the Gordon transfer would simply allow us to look at a slightly different quality of striker, but it must be too late in this window to do that surely? Unless we're going to over-spend like the RS did when they panicked and bought Andy Caroll.
Even then, the coin we'll get for Anthony won't go very far in such an inflated market.
727 Posted 17/08/2022 at 11:56:56
If he wants people to take him seriously in this day and age, and within the industry that he is in, then be as it may, first impressions do matter, and seeing that 'whatever it is' that he's trying to pull off, well it ain't working, son, a simple crew cut would suffice.
As for the bantered £40M - £45M offer from Chelsea, well I'd hold out or £50M, plus Ross Barkley, since Gordon is young and raw talent, but what if he doesn't deliver etc?
So that current hot price tag seems awfully tempting, hence sell him and get an attacking midfielder plus £50M to go spend on 2 or 3 good calibre forwards because we need them!
728 Posted 17/08/2022 at 12:02:02
729 Posted 17/08/2022 at 12:10:41
We can say our current manager has that medal, and I'm sure his success as a player gains respect from others in the game.
I'm glad that Everton are apparently interested in Bereton Diaz, after missing out on Cornet I hope we get him before Leeds or West Ham do.
736 Posted 17/08/2022 at 15:15:33
We have gone years with just chances of trophies, never ever favorites, and I know whose name will crop up for that.
Look how much other teams have improved after buying one of our best players... like Collins, Ball, Rooney, Lineker and Lukaku and more.
Without getting into a squabble over whose fault it was since Moshiri bought us, for once we have financial backing with a new stadium on the horizon, and for those who say Moshiri is broke, he is listed on Forbes with practically the same amount as when he first bought into Everton FC.
To me, we have got the right set-up with Thelwell and Lampard, along with the coaching squad he has; we need to back them and not allow the club to sell our better young players to sit on the other team's bench.
All the screaming now is that we need a striker, the reason, a couple of days before the season started Calvert-Lewin gets injured and his back-up, Rondon, is suspended.
Before this happened, the talk was we needed coverage at the back and (my favourite topic last season) a better midfield, and now we have injuries to Godfrey, Mina and Doucouré. This has been covered with 2 new central defenders and the midfield with 2 new players with the expectation of another one.
Everton have been listed as trying for a new striker since the transfer window opened and were still listed as looking for one before this news about Gordon, so they must have had the finances to do so.
Selling Gordon, and yes, it is a large amount, will indicate that we have money to spend and other clubs will be aware of this and increase the price of any of their players.
Looking over our present squad with maybe the chance of 1 or 2 more, we have a better squad than last season, that should get us into the Top 12. But selling our young better players to buy other players, with no guarantees that they will improve us, to me is bad business.
So my question is: Do we want to become a feeder club for the Top 6? Or, do we want a club with ambition to improve itself?
Remember, having the money doesn't guarantee you get the player you want.
737 Posted 17/08/2022 at 15:49:29
I am firmly in the keep Gordon camp. It might well be sensible to sell now in terms of potential and it's value as he may well turn out to be yet another winger who couldn't quite get his end product right.
However, I think we have seen that he can score goals and he is brave enough to have a pop. He also is extremely quick.
I do not want to see him go from strength to strength in the blue of Chelsea. Let's keep our local lad. And although it is frustrating, I hope that we will get another front man very soon.
After our crazy end-of-season and FFP problems, the squad needed improving everywhere. It is looking better in defence and now with Onana and hopefully Gueye we can compete.
739 Posted 17/08/2022 at 15:50:53
741 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:05:52
If you don't have top 6 quality players, how are going to compete with them. The short answer is were not.
The problem is when these clubs make it known they want a player its bound to be tempting for that player.
Their paid that much now its a question of who has the upper hand, the club or the player.
Its the chicken and the egg thing, unless we can keep our top players and be able to buy top 6 quality we will continue to struggle, we in the main fail on both counts.
It boils down to the fact that the said 6 have gained an advantage over the rest of us that is a very hard nut to crack.
I think all of us know this but continue to hope for a minor miracle.
We could have a glorius season where we knock one or two of them off their perch but staying there is more difficult.
742 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:11:56
And then read some more comments.
We are so low-rent as a club.
745 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:25:53
We need the money, we need to invest in several positions just to compete for mid-table.
Chelsea are offering £75-85M for a young defender. Surely we can get similar for Gordon.
If a player wants to go and we get a good deal, £70M plus then it's going to happen and sadly I accept that is the reality.
But, no loans from Chelsea! We need to build a team around a Gallagher type, dynamic, athletic, young midfielder that is box to box and can score goals.
A season loan for Gallagher, Broja or 'other prospect' wouldn't benefit us longer term and would be the wrong movement for our future.
746 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:28:03
747 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:38:12
Take the money, don't take the money but honestly ask yourself this.
If we had £45 - £50m to spend on a forward would you seriously consider Anthony Gordon?
I know I wouldn't, Chelsea can have him.
Justin #755 We have two loan players already, Vinagre & Coady, we can't have any more.
748 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:55:06
A club that haven’t won a trophy for 27 years and we have got the chairman telling Evertonians outside Goodison that we have had some good times, tells me everything I sadly need to know.
Kenwright and his plucky little Everton should have been thrown into the Royal Blue Mersey, years ago, but incredibly the man is still standing and is possibly still playing his very old tricks?
749 Posted 17/08/2022 at 16:55:52
Fast forward 15 years and when I was home I used to meet my wife for lunch. She was working at Anfield at the time and we used to go for "2 for a fiver" meals at the Park (I think - the Pub across from the Kop).
I purposely used to make my son wear his Everton kit when I went to meet her.
Proud dad moment, he refused to speak or look at Houlier and called Fowler a fish face. He was only 5 bless him. Small victories!
Everyone knows my opinion on that club. But back on point with those managers, you have to acknowledge their contribution to the game.
750 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:02:27
751 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:08:45
For me the more pressing problem is an Everton team that HAS to take points against Forest on Saturday. Will Gordon play, if he has read as much shit as I have about his on/off transfer to Chelsea, then he'll be a wreck.
Furthermore, this transfer has Kenwright written all over it, fuck me that man should hang his head in shame. Three games into the season and we still do not have a number 9.
If we are playing without Gordon, and it looks like Alli is also trying to fuckoff, then where do our goals come from. Where????
752 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:12:26
753 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:31:11
754 Posted 17/08/2022 at 17:40:47
755 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:10:42
Which reminds me - what has happened to the Enough its Enough Brigade and the 27 Year Army. I thought both these were set to change the scenery but it seems that all is quiet on the Goodison front.??
756 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:26:39
So your only answer to the question is to fire B.K
757 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:28:08
Should we sell now? It depends. We need all the help we can get right now. If this sale allows us to buy better player(s) before the transfer window closes, then that's logical. However, if we spend the money on lesser players or cannot spend the money, then it's bad business for the club, simply based on the risk to our premiership status it presents.
The people who should be answering that question are those whose job it is - Kevin and Frank. Who have they got lined up already and will the club be better off - in footballing terms - as a result. That should - and I use 'should' deliberately - provide the answer.
758 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:33:56
It was put back a while ago to judge Moshiri on his wait until the transfer window shuts.
759 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:34:36
Don't let it go away Robert @747
On Saturday, I know I can get from Reading to Manchester because of the strikes. I will fill in the gaps. I think I can get home the same evening.
If not, my fallback is a hotel in Liverpool and an early morning train from Lime Street on Sunday back to London. Big outlay, but its not about the money.
The wife will rinse me 3 times what I spend so Everton becomes expensive business.
But I do it. I always have and always will.
I don't have the riches of Mr Kenwright. I put my minimal input into the club. I actually spend more travelling to watch them. I'll be happy with my chips peas and onion gravy from the Goodison Supper Bar from the same family that have served me since I was a kid.
It's going to be a trek, but I hope they realise how much it's worth it to us. Thank you to Ian for the call last night. The West Country blues are also marching towards Goodison Road this weekend. Respect to all travelling blues.
760 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:48:11
761 Posted 17/08/2022 at 18:59:12
762 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:09:09
763 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:10:47
764 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:10:51
765 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:13:49
766 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:15:36
And you 4?
767 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:18:44
768 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:19:52
769 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:20:27
770 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:20:52
The Telegraph's Matt Law, wrote yesterday, that Gordon has let it be known he'd like a move to Chelsea. although he hasn't asked for a transfer. If that's the case, then perhaps there's a lot of haggling going on. It used to be, ( don't know if it still is) that a player would be entitled to 5% of the transfer fee, if he hadn't asked for a transfer. Evidently, if he asked for a move, he would not get that sum.
That's why it's important to get the best player(s) we can, to avoid any chance of being stuck in the relegation zone at the end of this season. In order to get the best players we can (up front and midfield) we need money. Whatever funds are available, maybe all of the Richie money will be needed, if we want to buy. If we are looking for loans (with perhaps a view to buy) as well, we could perhaps get another 3 or 4 good players in. I think that's at least what we want, as I don't really want to see Keane, Mina, Holgate, Gomes and Delle, regulars in our first team.
Whether it's true or not, regarding Gordon wanting a move, we'll have to wait and see. I hope alle does go to Turkey and there rediscovers his world class talents and enthusiasm for the game.
I suppose we all have our opinions of the merits of keeping or selling Gordon; but as as far as I'm concerned, there's the great unknown future Gordon versus the current Gordon. As far as I can see He is not like Rooney who I think everyone in the football world could see he was Special. I remember a certain Chairman saying he wouldn't sell him "even for £30 Million" I think he (a boyhood Evertonian) was sold for £20 million and a few bob more after certain milestones were reached.
He has not shown much vision in his passsing and crossing and seems (like Barkley did) to run into blind alleys. He doesn't seem to possess a good shot on him, which Gray has. He's enthusiastic and athletic. If he stays, he might develop those skills.
Howevr, we're in desperate need of a clever midfielder who feed the forwards and we need a goaslscorer/centre forward. That's the least we need. If our Manager and DoF see better options by selling Gordon, then I'd support them in their decisions.
It looks like we're in a hard place (yet again) So if our club can get around £40-45million for Gordon, I'd think it would be a massive help to get the players in to give us a good chance of avoiding relegation and move upwards, rather than be stuck in the relegation zone all season.
771 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:21:09
As long as I get to watch them, the rest can take care of itself.
I can go home with my tail between my legs and many pounds shorter.
But they're worth it.
772 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:23:00
So two questions. How on earth did we let him go? Secondly, can we bring him back?
773 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:33:03
In the meantime have you contacted escla, they run a supports club from London with subsidised travel.
Www.escla.org.uk
774 Posted 17/08/2022 at 19:48:54
775 Posted 17/08/2022 at 20:03:24
I'm getting more disillusioned by the decisions this wretched club make week by week. How can a premier leage club be run so unprofessionally and with no clear direction or strategy.
776 Posted 17/08/2022 at 20:09:04
Dunno, Joe... deliberately?
777 Posted 17/08/2022 at 20:10:08
Now let's try to be honest for a minute, this is easily put to bed by the club and player if it's just media speculation or a determined hands off confirmation. The reality is that the club, has knocked back an offer but not slammed the door. The player, who loves the club with every thread of his being, sees this as being not a full hearted desire to keep him, but a desire to use him.
Penny drops, not wanted, club spin it by saying the player wanted to leave ( how many supporters actually believe that?) Paints them in a better light than the player.
Orchestration by the club, not by the player. But is it good and sensible business? The answer depends on the outcome of any deal. If it's a swap for two or three Chelsea players who they wish to offload, I would say not. I suspect this is actually what Chelsea hope. Straight cash gives the club a better option in searching out striking options but, will we ever see it?
Like the Arteta money, the Richarlison money seems to be heading to the same outcome, if Gordon does go, then the club will be up to 100m better off. Or at least the books will show that.
It would sit better with all of us if the players we do actually want to get rid off, we're gone as well, a true clear out, before off loading the few, very few, big ticket players.
But the reality is 50m cash for Gordon IS a good deal. But selling him for Chelsea players to the alleged value of 50m is not. Just another club trying to offload its misfits or has beens whilst bringing in home grown talent.
One has to say this smacks of business rather than team building. Should he be sold without replacement, the Moshiri can truly be judged at the end of the transfer window. But replace with two good players, a striker and a playmaker, then it will have been deemed a good window. But time is shortening, the window is creaking shut and the panic buying starts.
No matter what the truth is with this club, the left hand doesn't appear to know what the right hand is doing, we need to get our act together because if we don't then this could spin totally out of control.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 14/08/2022 at 18:38:47