Reports: Everton knock back £45m bid for Gordon

Updated Chelsea have apparently approached Everton with bids as high as £40m for the Blues' homegrown winger, Anthony Gordon, which have been rejected according to BBC Sport, while The Mirror suggest the 21-year-old is stalling on signing a new contract at Goodison Park and the Telegraph say he is keen on moving to Stamford Bridge.

It appears that formal offers of £42m and £45m have been turned down by Everton. It's the second time this summer that Gordon has been linked with one of the high-profile London clubs after Tottenham Hotspur were said to be weighing up a £35m offer back in June.

The North Londoners were warned off making any concrete offer by the Blues' steadfast refusal to sell a player they consider a prized asset this summer but Chelsea may feel they can tempt the hierarchy at Goodison Park with a high enough fee and there are indications from various sources that Gordon is open to making the switch to Stamford Bridge.

Gordon has risen to prominence over the past couple of seasons as he has become an important part of Everton's first-team. His unstinting work ethic, determination and pace were vital to the Toffees' successful bid to stave off relegation last season and, in the absence of a recognised striker, manager Frank Lampard turned to him to lead the line alongside Demarai Gray and Dwight McNeil in the first two games of this season.

Lampard is said to be keen to keep hold of Gordon, with some claiming that the club have reiterated their stance that the player isn't for sale, but reports emerged from the likes of the Daily Mail and The Express after today's 2-2 drawn between Chelsea and Spurs that the West London club had come in for Gordon with that big-money offer.

Privately, Everton are believed to value Gordon around £50m and would be prepared to listen to offers in that region. According to both the BBC report and Twitter source El Bobble, personal terms are not thought to be an issue for the player. Indeed, the BBC expect Chelsea to come back with an improved offer and their sources say a deal could be done between the two clubs in the coming days.

Adding to the intrigue of the reported interest from Stamford Bridge is the fact that Everton have been strongly linked with four Chelsea players this summer in the form of strikers Armando Broja and Michy Batshuayi and midfielders Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour.

The Mirror's David Maddock, meanwhile, reports that Gordon's representatives have told the Blues that the player is unlikely to sign the new contract that has been on the table for the past 3 weeks and that Chelsea have tested the waters again with talk of a "heavily structured" deal worth £45m that still falls short of Everton's valuation.

Matt Law of The Telegraph has lent credence to that with his reporting that, while Gordon won't submit a formal transfer request, it is his preference to leave Everton for Chelsea before the deadline.

