🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Goals Are the Currency of Football”

19/08/2022



Ell Bretland returns to join Paul, Lyndon and Andy as they discuss the defeat at Villa Park, the potential departure of Dele Alli and the lack of any new attacking signings at Everton.

They also debate the pros and cons of selling Anthony Gordon for big money and select their biggest flop at Goodison of recent times.

