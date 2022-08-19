🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Goals Are the Currency of Football”

Ell Bretland returns to join Paul, Lyndon and Andy as they discuss the defeat at Villa Park, the potential departure of Dele Alli and the lack of any new attacking signings at Everton.

They also debate the pros and cons of selling Anthony Gordon for big money and select their biggest flop at Goodison of recent times.


Jim Bennings
1 Posted 19/08/2022 at 06:15:24
"Goals are the currency of football"?

Maybe so, but not at Everton.

Infact it's been a very long time since Everton were a team that ever really scored enough goals or looked attractive on the eye going forward.

I like the defensive signings we've made this summer don't get me wrong BUT where are the creative attacking sources or the striking options?

Answers on a postcard.

Bobby Mallon
2 Posted 19/08/2022 at 06:40:52
They left when Carlo went and Rafa came in.
Jim Bennings
3 Posted 19/08/2022 at 07:01:32
We didn't even score many under Carlo to be fair Bobby.

I don't think we've scored enough since the Martinez days when we had a three pronged attack of Lukaku, Barkley, Deulofeu or Mirallas, only trouble is we couldn't defend our dinner.

Mick Roberts
4 Posted 19/08/2022 at 07:40:50
Must be true sell one of our best players then replace them with someone who can't even get game time any where else he's gone that far backwards typical Everton
Phillip Warrington
5 Posted 19/08/2022 at 08:00:56
This seems to be theme with all our current and previous managers, sell all our best attacking players. Do not replace them, and buy defenders and midfield players who cant get a game at there previous clubs.

Is there a secret game out there between managers. “It’s your turn to go to Everton for a couple of seasons destroy them as much as you can then get a payout and leave.”

Now our two best attacking players left, are going to be loaned out and sold, wow and now Frank you just get a headache trying to make reason at what is happening to this once-proud club.

James O'Connell
6 Posted 19/08/2022 at 08:56:50
Cheer up gents.

I have it on good authority that selling Gordon will free up much needed funds to purchase an exciting thoroughbred striker by the name of 'Dobbin', currently still on the books of Rentaghost FC (must be a Portuguese club).
Apparently a dream partner for Rondon, with these two the 'in-off' potential will terrify the opposition.

Mike Morgan
7 Posted 19/08/2022 at 08:56:56
The current mess just shows what a world class player James Rodriguez was. His work rate was poor, his tackling ridiculous, but his ability to pick a pass that would create an otherwise impossible goal was outstanding.
For example his pass to Richy v Liverpool. He also scored some good goals through his ability to strike the ball with such quality.
Defenders playing against must always have been in edge knowing that he could open up even a well regimented defence in a flash.
Rodriguez, Richy, a fit DCL and Digne with a target for his crosses. We didn't know how lucky we were.

