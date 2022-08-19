Season › 2022-23 › News
🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “Goals Are the Currency of Football”
Ell Bretland returns to join Paul, Lyndon and Andy as they discuss the defeat at Villa Park, the potential departure of Dele Alli and the lack of any new attacking signings at Everton.
They also debate the pros and cons of selling Anthony Gordon for big money and select their biggest flop at Goodison of recent times.
I don't think we've scored enough since the Martinez days when we had a three pronged attack of Lukaku, Barkley, Deulofeu or Mirallas, only trouble is we couldn't defend our dinner.
Is there a secret game out there between managers. “It’s your turn to go to Everton for a couple of seasons destroy them as much as you can then get a payout and leave.”
Now our two best attacking players left, are going to be loaned out and sold, wow and now Frank you just get a headache trying to make reason at what is happening to this once-proud club.
I have it on good authority that selling Gordon will free up much needed funds to purchase an exciting thoroughbred striker by the name of 'Dobbin', currently still on the books of Rentaghost FC (must be a Portuguese club).
Apparently a dream partner for Rondon, with these two the 'in-off' potential will terrify the opposition.
For example his pass to Richy v Liverpool. He also scored some good goals through his ability to strike the ball with such quality.
Defenders playing against must always have been in edge knowing that he could open up even a well regimented defence in a flash.
Rodriguez, Richy, a fit DCL and Digne with a target for his crosses. We didn't know how lucky we were.
Maybe so, but not at Everton.
Infact it's been a very long time since Everton were a team that ever really scored enough goals or looked attractive on the eye going forward.
I like the defensive signings we've made this summer don't get me wrong BUT where are the creative attacking sources or the striking options?
Answers on a postcard.