David Moyes admits that he wouldn’t have liked being a paying customer after his side’s poor performance in the goalless draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

The two sides played out a scrappy game and meaningful chances were few and far between. Instead, there’s a feeling of disappointment at not taking three points from a relegation-threatened Burnley side after consecutive losses to Chelsea and Arsenal.

Everton struggled in attack without their usual needle-movers Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. While Dewsbury-Hall was out with a hamstring problem and Ndiaye was on AFCON duty, Grealish missed the trip to East Lancashire due to illness.

“None,” Moyes said when asked for his thoughts on the game. “I wouldn’t have wanted to come and watch that myself.”

“We’re missing Iliman and we’re missing Kiernan so we know we’re losing creativity and without Jack as well it doesn’t help, so it was always going to be a bit of a challenge.

“But I really hoped we’d play much better than we did. That was probably as poor as we’ve played in some games. Our football wasn’t good enough, lots of bits just wasn’t at the level I would hope it would be.

“But, look, you get a clean sheet, you take a point away. Burnley’s never been that easy to come to so we’ll go away with a point any maybe it’ll prove important later on in the season.”

Although the Toffees had more shots on target (6) and produced two great saves off Martin Dubravka, Burnley also had several chances. From their 16 shots at Jordan Pickford’s goal, they failed to keep a single one on target.

Jacob Bruun Larsen was probably offside when he lifted a shot over the crossbar, while Zian Flemming was, most likely, wrongly flagged offside when he hit the near post from a 1v1 with Pickford towards the end of the game.

The draw at Turf Moor leaves Everton 11th in the league table with 25 points and the Blues will now turn their attention towards Nottingham Forest, with another away game scheduled on Tuesday.

