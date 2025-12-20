Everton 0 - 1 Arsenal

A heavily depleted Everton squad put on a decent fight against Arsenal at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday night, but for a bizarre handball penalty given away inexplicably by Jake O'Brien.

It should have been a huge night for Everton, welcoming former Premier League leaders Arsenal to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time. But that penalty would prove decisive.

Jack Grealish started and Merlin Rohl made his return from injury on the bench as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed out, the midfielder picking up a hamstring injury against Chelsea last weekend.

The Blues were also without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, while Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are now unavailable having joined the Senegal squad for Afcon.

Two goalkeepers on the bench, just in case, along with Dibling and Aznou, both still struggling for game time from the Boss.

Mikel Arteta is without Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman for tonight’s game.

First Half

The visitors kicked off but Everton kept playing it back to Pickford for the long punt upfield to try and confound Arsenal. A great challenge by Keane on Gyokeres got the juices flowing early on as both sides started in a pretty cagey manner.

Grealish looked to release Mykolnko down the left but his ball was poorly overhit. It was nearly 10 minutes of back and forth before Everton were the first to almost mount an attack, with two hopeful crosses into the Arsenal box that were easily repelled.

But Everton won the first corner off Saliba, delivered well to the crowd at the far post by Garner for an Everton throw-in that won another corner, and a ridiculous mortar delivery by McNeil that flew over everyone and out behind.

But Everton were at least making it difficult for Arsenal to play their game, Saka unable to get past Mykolenko. Grealish tried to force his way down the left wing but was triple-teamed. And it was 18 minutes before Saka on the other side got behind the Blues defence, Zubimendi lashing it high and wide.

Arsenal mounted a more fluid attack, Gyokeres heading Saka's deep cross well wide. A similar attack saw Gyokeres cynically try to get a penalty by collapsing in front of Jake O'Brien.

But from the corner, Jake O'Brien strangely stuck both arms straight up as he defended the cross in, and clearly handled the ball. Penalty. Plus a yellow card for Mykolenko and much argument with the referee. Gyokeres smashed an unstoppable spot-kick over Pickford's desperate dive.

Grealish played a tempting ball through for Garner and Barry but Raya was onto it in a flash. Garner was quick to steal the ball off Calafiori only for Alcaraz to gift it straight back. Everton almost got forward from a free-kick won by Iroegbunam but ended up sending it all the way back to Pickford.

Alcaraz did his giveaway trick again, and Tarkowski went through his man for a free-kick and a yellow card. But all Arsenal did was pass the parcel around without really trying. Rice fired over.

Arsenal finally played a good throughball for Gyokeres and Tarkowski defended it superbly. Barry and Califiori collided in the air, the Arsenal player falling painfully on his back. Time was added to added time before the game resumed.

Tarkowski got the ball forward but Grealish saw his chance vanish, then Garner crossed too close to Raya. Alcaraz yet again gifted the ball to Arsenal and they surged forward, heading wide. Alcaraz made partial amends, winning the ball back and pushing one up through for Barry to chase but there was no chance he could do anything with it as nearly 7 minutes brought the first half to an end.

Second Half

No changes of course from David Moyes who probably thought a one-goal deficit meant we were playing well.

Alacarz had an early chance to play a good ball into the Arsenal area buyt chose the wrong option. An O'Brien throw caused chaos and panic but no handball. The Blues kept up the pressure but Barry and was it Alcaraz tried to head the same cross from Tarkowski and it went harmlessly through to Raya.

The respite was brief. Gyokeres almost getting through before it looked like Saka would bang in no 2, but somehow it was blocked away behind Pickford.

Barry got a chance to chase a ball down with Zubimendi tripping him up, probably outside the area... just. Did the ref point to the spot before changing his mind? Very odd.

Everton kept up the forward pressure but poor control of the ball let down, McNeil just not up to it. Gyokeres booked for delaying the restart.

Saliba kicked Barry's leg as they competed for a bouncing ball in the Arsenal area. Grealish screamed for a penalty and it went to the VAR but was cleared.

Hincapie clearly held back Barry but no sanction for the Arsenal player. McNeil's high looping free-kick was watched all the way by Raya. Grealish looked set for a left-wing slalom but soon lost the ball and an onslaught on the Everton area ensued.

A sweeping Arsenal move saw Trossard played in and he curled a great shot onto the post. Time for some changes by both sides. Saka stayed down for ages after Grealish accidentally trod on his foot.

Another stronger Arsenal attack saw Zubimendi also smash his shot into the post as Arsenal looked to wrap things up.

Beto did brilliantly to win the ball back off Salibi but it led to another awful balloned cross from McNeil that was meat and drink for Raya. At the other end, Keane marshalled Saka well, denying him a corner.

Changes were finally made in midfield by Moyes, some young lad called Dibling coming on and doing his Grealish impression on the right.

Mykolenko had to be alert to block a cross from Timber behind for an Arsenal corner. But Everton kept pushing Arsenal back, without really creating any worthwhile chances.

Rohl did well to break an Arsenal press and scamper away but nobody seemed interested in following him; a shockingly poor moment from Everton.

Everton tried again to put some pressure on but Saliba won the contest with Beto this time. Saka tried to dribble in, beating Mykolenko but not Keane, who got his toe to the ball for a corner, cleared.

A terrible moment saw Rohl play a blind pass that put everyone in trouble, Tarkowski almost scoring an own goal. Panic followed Saka's brilliant corner that Pickford punched away but it came back in for a crazy pinball session.

The final added minutes were hectic, with the Blues feeling they might just still get a goal, even though any form of fluid play was lacking, and the whistle finally went on another home defeat for Everton. Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko [Y:26'], Keane, Tarkowski [Y:39'], O'Brien, Garner, Iroegbunam, Grealish, Alcaraz (75' Rohl), McNeil (75' Dibling), Barry (66' Beto). Subs not Used: Travers, King, Patterson, Aznou, Welch, Campbell. Arsenal: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori, Odegaard (88' Merino), Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres [Y:56'] (65' Gabriel Jesus), Trossard (80' Martinelli). Subs not Used: Arrizabalaga, Eze, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly. Referee: Samuel Barrott

Video Assistant Referee: Michael Salisbury

