Season › 2022-23 › News
Everton vs Nottingham Forest
Abdoulaye Doucouré is expected to be sidelined for 3 weeks with a hamstring problem
Everton host Nottingham Forest for the first time in 23 years as the newly-promoted club travel to Goodison Park this weekend for the third fixture of the 2022-23 campaign.
The two clubs last met in January 1999 when a solitary Pierre van Hooijdonk goal proved to the difference between for the Midlanders who were rock bottom of the Premier League at the time and heading for an extended stay in the Championship.
This time it's the Toffees who are in the relegation zone in the fledgeling League table having lost both of their opening games while Forest got off the mark last weekend against more fancied West Ham with a 1-0 win at the City Ground.
For Everton, Frank Lampard will be without Abdoulaye Doucouré for around three weeks after the midfielder injured a hamstring in last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa.
Article continues below video content
The Mali international was withdrawn during the second half of that game after feeling tightness in the muscle that was later diagnosed as slight damage by scans that will sideline him until early September.
There was good news regarding Allan, however. The Brazilian, who hasn't played yet this season after recovering from surgery over the summer and then taking a knock to the foot in training, is available again and can step into midfield if the manager doesn't elect to start new signing Amadou Onana.
"Allan's fit and he's in the squad," Lampard confirmed, "He's missed games in pre-season so we're trying to get him match fit and Doucouré's going to be about three weeks."
“He’s certainly in contention and that’s a call I need to make and I’m giving it as long as I possibly can before the game tomorrow because as much as we want his impact — and I think he’s going to have a big impact — we need to make sure we do right by the player and the team.
The manager was circumspect on Amadou Onana's chances of making his full debut in midfield following his arrival from Lille 10 days ago, even though the young Belgian international made an exciting came off the bench last weekend and Doucouré's absence will leave him short in that part of the pitch.
“He missed a big chunk of pre-season and this is the Premier League and I don’t want to throw him there in too soon," Lampard said of Onana. "I want to use him at the right time and [give him] the right minutes so that’s something we’ll be managing over the next couple of weeks — we don’t want an injury situation either so it’s important to get that one right for the longer picture.”
Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to running on grass ahead of schedule earlier this week as he works his way back from the knee injury that has ruled him out of the early-season fixtures.
The striker's absence combined with a worrying lack of progress on the transfer front where forward players are concerned has left Everton desperately short of firepower. Lucas Digne's own goal at Villa Park last weekend was the only goal they have scored so far this season and unless Lampard is confident that Salomon Rondon is fit enough and sharp enough to lead the line, it could be a case of same again up front, with Anthony Gordon, Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray.
Kickoff: 3pm, Saturday 20 August, 2022
Referee: Andre Marriner
VAR: Tony Harrington
Last Time: Everton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest (Jan 1999)
Reader Comments (43)
Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer
2 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:02:48
3 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:03:50
4 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:28:45
Not too unhappy about Doucoure being out as Onana looks like a decent signing. Personally I'd have him starting against Forest - most of the Forest team is new as it is.
Another game tomorrow with no striker. You've got to think all hell would break loose if we get to 31 August and haven't signed one. There'll be people with pitch forks outside GP. I think we've got irons in the fire for a couple of Chelsea players and the dominos will fall once the Gordon situation is done and Chelsea have signed one or two more. The likes of Broja, Gallagher and Gilmour can then leave. I'd be very happy with all three.
We'll be waiting until next week however before anything else happens. Hopefully Lampard will start Rondon and he can score or give one of the AMs the space to. Here's hoping the ball goes in off someones arse for a 1-0 win tomorrow. Already don't care about the performance.
5 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:48:09
……nah too risky.
6 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:55:16
Does this mean you think Lampard will start with Gordon?
7 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:56:41
8 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:58:45
9 Posted 19/08/2022 at 17:11:23
Hope they get a result against Forest, a crisis in August is too much for most battle-weary fans.
10 Posted 19/08/2022 at 17:58:19
Pickford
Holgate - Coady - Tarkowski
Paterson - Onana - Iwobi - Mykolenko
Gray - Rondon - McNeil
Like though as above with Davie instead of Onana, and Gordon instead of Rondon.
Big three points already.
11 Posted 19/08/2022 at 17:59:21
Pickford
Patterson
Holgate
Tark
Coady
Myko
Davis
Iwobi
McNeil
Rondon
Gordon
Home win!
12 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:00:27
13 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:01:19
Pickford
Patterson Coady Tarkowski Myolenko
Iwobi Allan Onana
McNeill Ronson Gordon
Suspected lineup:
Payyerson Holgate Coady Tarkowski Myolenko
Onana Allan
Gordon Gray Mcneill.
If we don't get 3 points tomorrow I expect the crowd to start turning.
14 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:03:09
Thought I'd look the game up. It was 1977, but what has surprised me is that it was on the very same day, the 20th, which evertonresults.com has pointed out.
So, we'll be playing them 45 years to the day. And kicking off at the very same time, quite something these days as we don't have too many Saturday 3pm kick-offs.
Small things amuse small minds, some of you may be saying. But if it takes my mind off our revolutionary 5-5-0 set-up, that's fine by me.
With Forest having signed 137 players in the summer, I'll be interested to see how they gel as a team.
Anyway, I am hoping for another shock 3-1 win, this time to us.
15 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:04:28
It might have been tongue-in-cheek but it was a very unusual thing to say.
16 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:05:03
Good team; however, Gordon has to play unless a deal has been agreed with Chelsea.
Gray or McNeil, either, should make way for Gordon.
Onana has to play.
More important — we have to get 3 points.
17 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:06:52
Now… realisation that he is dealing with serial losers, without the two players who scored the goals and drove them on, is showing and causing him pain. This is not what he signed up for.
He wants a steady upward journey and plaudits at each forward step. This is not how its panning out another relagation fight is the most likely outcome of he stays, which I think he won't. So I don't know what the answer to fixing this self inflicted mess is, but it's going to be a long hard road,just to stay up.
18 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:07:39
So Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Mykolenko, Davies, Iwobi, Rondon, Gray, McNeil.
Onana on after the hour mark and if fit, Coleman getting 15 minutes too. Vinagre or Allan to get a run out at some point. I would love to see Stanley Mills at some point too.
COYBs - 3 points to get the season really underway.
19 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:19:59
20 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:22:22
Other than hoping that Gray doesn't start it's pretty much the usual suspects.
Everton 2 v 0 Forest
21 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:25:12
4231
Pickford
Patterson Tarkowski Coady Mykolenko
Allan Onana
McNeill Iwobi Gray
Rondon
22 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:28:56
As much as I like Mykolenko I think the 3-4-3/5-2-3 (whatever formation you wanna call it) will work better with a left-back who can produce more from an attacking point. I'd be tempted to start Vinagre tomorrow and save Mykolenko for the matches where we expect to be defending more.
The squad is not ready yet. But Chelsea have apparently bid for Aubemeyang today. If they get him in I think there's a decent chance they'll let Broja leave on loan, which presumably is what we've been waiting for.
23 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:30:20
25 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:33:51
Why not just start him, the lad is raring to go.
26 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:36:01
Nottingham Forest will come to Goodison and take 3 points with ease.
They won't have an awful lot to do all afternoon by way of soaking up any pressure from our non existent forward line which I would not even consider as being powder puff.
Dennis, Lingard Gibbs-White (take your pick) will see off a comfortable 1-0 or 2-0 victory. Everton are that predictable these days.
27 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:36:51
28 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:40:07
29 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:44:56
30 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:46:46
31 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:48:45
32 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:50:15
We don't know his level of fitness as his last game was on 3rd/ June with the national team. I don't know if he was a starter for that game or a substitute. Prior to the international game he played 20min for Lille in a 2-2 tie on the 21st/May. He does not seem to have played a lot before his transfer unless they had pre-season games so I guess that Lampard is a little nervous about his match fitness.
33 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:51:47
Despite our obvious issues in attack, I have no doubt we'll also step up tomorrow and pick up much needed 3 points. It won't be particularly pretty but that doesn't matter.
I just don't get people going against us at home against a bottom to middling team. Just glad that most doing that don't seem to actually go to the game. We need positivity at the ground to create an atmosphere to drive the lads on.
34 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:54:17
Massive fines though,...pocket money for both.
Pathetic.
35 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:59:41
36 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:00:37
37 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:06:45
Thankfully we have a wondeful board who sold one of our forwards thinking they could get by without replacing him.
Yet again the board go under the radar.
They are rancid lot but Evertonians give them a free pass as every season goes by sadly.
38 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:10:27
Anybodys guess about Gordon, I think they should start him, we need the points.
We all have seem to have picked the same defenders, Keane got us the first goal against Palace though, but he seems to out of favour for now.
I'd go with Rondon up front, Iwobi is the first name on the teamsheet, Gray is due a goal, and I think Davies will start.
I thought earlier in the week that we might win a close game, but I'm not that confident now, we are all over the place.
39 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:10:46
By the end of September we will have paid the price for trying to win football matches with out scoring goals ! First time it's ever been adopted as a new tactic and definitely will be the last.
40 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:23:28
41 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:30:42
42 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:41:05
43 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:55:19
44 Posted 19/08/2022 at 20:00:48
As for us, I think Gordon has already stated he wants out and may well refuse to play or just put in a token effort. Don't entirely blame him because we would only pay a fraction of what Chelsea have probably offered. We prefer to reserve the £100k plus wages for sick notes and wasters.
Lampard looked completely demoralised at his presser as I would be if facing the prospect of having Mr. Puft as your only striker. All the early optimism about us finally getting things right is rapidly evaporating. Best hope is that our new defence holds out until the second half and Onana and Mills are brought on to snatch a winner. Otherwise, we will soon replace Man Utd as the official crisis club.
Add Your Comments
In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.
Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.
1 Posted 19/08/2022 at 14:17:11
Lampard was a model of obfuscation in his presser today and gave no assurances that the striker problem was of particular concern to him. He even mentioned Rondon's availability as a relief!