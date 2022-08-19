Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Abdoulaye Doucouré is expected to be sidelined for 3 weeks with a hamstring problem

Everton host Nottingham Forest for the first time in 23 years as the newly-promoted club travel to Goodison Park this weekend for the third fixture of the 2022-23 campaign.



The two clubs last met in January 1999 when a solitary Pierre van Hooijdonk goal proved to the difference between for the Midlanders who were rock bottom of the Premier League at the time and heading for an extended stay in the Championship.

This time it's the Toffees who are in the relegation zone in the fledgeling League table having lost both of their opening games while Forest got off the mark last weekend against more fancied West Ham with a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

For Everton, Frank Lampard will be without Abdoulaye Doucouré for around three weeks after the midfielder injured a hamstring in last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa.

The Mali international was withdrawn during the second half of that game after feeling tightness in the muscle that was later diagnosed as slight damage by scans that will sideline him until early September.

There was good news regarding Allan, however. The Brazilian, who hasn't played yet this season after recovering from surgery over the summer and then taking a knock to the foot in training, is available again and can step into midfield if the manager doesn't elect to start new signing Amadou Onana.

"Allan's fit and he's in the squad," Lampard confirmed, "He's missed games in pre-season so we're trying to get him match fit and Doucouré's going to be about three weeks."

“He’s certainly in contention and that’s a call I need to make and I’m giving it as long as I possibly can before the game tomorrow because as much as we want his impact — and I think he’s going to have a big impact — we need to make sure we do right by the player and the team.

The manager was circumspect on Amadou Onana's chances of making his full debut in midfield following his arrival from Lille 10 days ago, even though the young Belgian international made an exciting came off the bench last weekend and Doucouré's absence will leave him short in that part of the pitch.

“He missed a big chunk of pre-season and this is the Premier League and I don’t want to throw him there in too soon," Lampard said of Onana. "I want to use him at the right time and [give him] the right minutes so that’s something we’ll be managing over the next couple of weeks — we don’t want an injury situation either so it’s important to get that one right for the longer picture.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to running on grass ahead of schedule earlier this week as he works his way back from the knee injury that has ruled him out of the early-season fixtures.

The striker's absence combined with a worrying lack of progress on the transfer front where forward players are concerned has left Everton desperately short of firepower. Lucas Digne's own goal at Villa Park last weekend was the only goal they have scored so far this season and unless Lampard is confident that Salomon Rondon is fit enough and sharp enough to lead the line, it could be a case of same again up front, with Anthony Gordon, Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray.

Kickoff: 3pm, Saturday 20 August, 2022

Referee: Andre Marriner

VAR: Tony Harrington

Last Time: Everton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest (Jan 1999)

