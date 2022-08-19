Everton vs Nottingham Forest

Lyndon Lloyd 19/08/2022

Abdoulaye Doucouré is expected to be sidelined for 3 weeks with a hamstring problem

Everton host Nottingham Forest for the first time in 23 years as the newly-promoted club travel to Goodison Park this weekend for the third fixture of the 2022-23 campaign.

The two clubs last met in January 1999 when a solitary Pierre van Hooijdonk goal proved to the difference between for the Midlanders who were rock bottom of the Premier League at the time and heading for an extended stay in the Championship. 

This time it's the Toffees who are in the relegation zone in the fledgeling League table having lost both of their opening games while Forest got off the mark last weekend against more fancied West Ham with a 1-0 win at the City Ground.

For Everton, Frank Lampard will be without Abdoulaye Doucouré for around three weeks after the midfielder injured a hamstring in last weekend's defeat at Aston Villa.

The Mali international was withdrawn during the second half of that game after feeling tightness in the muscle that was later diagnosed as slight damage by scans that will sideline him until early September.

There was good news regarding Allan, however. The Brazilian, who hasn't played yet this season after recovering from surgery over the summer and then taking a knock to the foot in training, is available again and can step into midfield if the manager doesn't elect to start new signing Amadou Onana.

"Allan's fit and he's in the squad," Lampard confirmed, "He's missed games in pre-season so we're trying to get him match fit and Doucouré's going to be about three weeks."  

“He’s certainly in contention and that’s a call I need to make and I’m giving it as long as I possibly can before the game tomorrow because as much as we want his impact — and I think he’s going to have a big impact — we need to make sure we do right by the player and the team.

The manager was circumspect on Amadou Onana's chances of making his full debut in midfield following his arrival from Lille 10 days ago, even though the young Belgian international made an exciting came off the bench last weekend and Doucouré's absence will leave him short in that part of the pitch.

“He missed a big chunk of pre-season and this is the Premier League and I don’t want to throw him there in too soon," Lampard said of Onana. "I want to use him at the right time and [give him] the right minutes so that’s something we’ll be managing over the next couple of weeks — we don’t want an injury situation either so it’s important to get that one right for the longer picture.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to running on grass ahead of schedule earlier this week as he works his way back from the knee injury that has ruled him out of the early-season fixtures.

The striker's absence combined with a worrying lack of progress on the transfer front where forward players are concerned has left Everton desperately short of firepower. Lucas Digne's own goal at Villa Park last weekend was the only goal they have scored so far this season and unless Lampard is confident that Salomon Rondon is fit enough and sharp enough to lead the line, it could be a case of same again up front, with Anthony Gordon, Dwight McNeil and Demarai Gray. 

Kickoff: 3pm, Saturday 20 August, 2022
Referee: Andre Marriner
VAR: Tony Harrington
Last Time: Everton 0 - 1 Nottingham Forest (Jan 1999)

 

Derek Taylor
1 Posted 19/08/2022 at 14:17:11
I suspect we may be back to square one with Kenwright making the £30 Million offers for players and then sitting down to negotiate paying at 30 bob a week!

Lampard was a model of obfuscation in his presser today and gave no assurances that the striker problem was of particular concern to him. He even mentioned Rondon's availability as a relief!

Kieran Kinsella
2 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:02:48
Frank "Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out on the grass now." So another pot head.
Brian Murray
3 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:03:50
Dcl running on grass. Doncoure has three weeks to learn how to pass a ball what’s not to love.
Denis Richardson
4 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:28:45
Lampard referring to Ali '"The only thing I know for sure is that hard work correlates on the pitch." Read into that what you will.

Not too unhappy about Doucoure being out as Onana looks like a decent signing. Personally I'd have him starting against Forest - most of the Forest team is new as it is.

Another game tomorrow with no striker. You've got to think all hell would break loose if we get to 31 August and haven't signed one. There'll be people with pitch forks outside GP. I think we've got irons in the fire for a couple of Chelsea players and the dominos will fall once the Gordon situation is done and Chelsea have signed one or two more. The likes of Broja, Gallagher and Gilmour can then leave. I'd be very happy with all three.

We'll be waiting until next week however before anything else happens. Hopefully Lampard will start Rondon and he can score or give one of the AMs the space to. Here's hoping the ball goes in off someones arse for a 1-0 win tomorrow. Already don't care about the performance.

Jeff Armstrong
5 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:48:09
Risk averse Frank will start with Davies over Onana, but will probably start with Rondon over Gray or McNeil, he wouldn’t risk the wrath of the home crowd by starting the same failed front 3 again, would he?
……nah too risky.
Dave Abrahams
6 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:55:16
Jeff (7),

Does this mean you think Lampard will start with Gordon?

Dale Self
7 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:56:41
I resent the pejoratives for having a puff. Some of these probably would benefit from some off season intake. As for Doucoure, and not to start the slag machine, but was that on his pirouette in the box when he overran the ball and allowed the shot? It is good to be darting back but you have to be in control of your body and anticipate the pass there. Maybe he pulled it as he was attempting something more impressive, don't know.
Jeff Armstrong
8 Posted 19/08/2022 at 16:58:45
Dave 9, yes I think Gordon will start, but in a more natural position out wide, with either Gray or McNeil opposite.
Jerome Shields
9 Posted 19/08/2022 at 17:11:23
Think Davies will start in place of Doucoure and it will be the same sort of front three Gray, Gordon and McNeil. If Gordon does not p!ay, anybody's guess. Frank normally sticks to his training blueprint.

Hope they get a result against Forest, a crisis in August is too much for most battle-weary fans.

Robert Leigh
10 Posted 19/08/2022 at 17:58:19
They play a front two so three at the back to continue. I’d like to see:

Pickford
Holgate - Coady - Tarkowski
Paterson - Onana - Iwobi - Mykolenko
Gray - Rondon - McNeil

Like though as above with Davie instead of Onana, and Gordon instead of Rondon.

Big three points already.

Christopher Timmins
11 Posted 19/08/2022 at 17:59:21
I am going with a starting 11 of:

Pickford
Patterson
Holgate
Tark
Coady
Myko
Davis
Iwobi
McNeil
Rondon
Gordon

Home win!

Andy Peers
12 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:00:27
There is no way we can win this game if Tom Davies starts. Has to be Onana. I would also drop Gray for Rondon and give Mcneil and Gordon a target. The rest of the team picks itself with the 3 center backs.
Jay Harris
13 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:01:19
Preferred line up;
Pickford
Patterson Coady Tarkowski Myolenko
Iwobi Allan Onana
McNeill Ronson Gordon

Suspected lineup:

Payyerson Holgate Coady Tarkowski Myolenko
Onana Allan
Gordon Gray Mcneill.

If we don't get 3 points tomorrow I expect the crowd to start turning.

Mike Owen
14 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:03:09
As soon as I saw that this game had been scheduled for August, I remembered a season-opener in the Seventies when Brian Clough brought his newly promoted Forest team to Goodison. Am sure many other ToffeeWebbers will remember this game, as we were expecting a win, but got turned over, losing 3-1.

Thought I'd look the game up. It was 1977, but what has surprised me is that it was on the very same day, the 20th, which evertonresults.com has pointed out.

So, we'll be playing them 45 years to the day. And kicking off at the very same time, quite something these days as we don't have too many Saturday 3pm kick-offs.

Small things amuse small minds, some of you may be saying. But if it takes my mind off our revolutionary 5-5-0 set-up, that's fine by me.

With Forest having signed 137 players in the summer, I'll be interested to see how they gel as a team.

Anyway, I am hoping for another shock 3-1 win, this time to us.

Jay Harris
15 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:04:28
Frank didn't inspire confidence when he said he couldn't guarantee him or Gordon would be there when the window closed.

It might have been tongue-in-cheek but it was a very unusual thing to say.

John Keating
16 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:05:03
Robert,

Good team; however, Gordon has to play unless a deal has been agreed with Chelsea.

Gray or McNeil, either, should make way for Gordon.
Onana has to play.

More important — we have to get 3 points.

David Hayes
17 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:06:52
You can clearly see the life draining out of Lampard. He was always surrounded by serial winners and quality difference-makers. The time he spent at Derby was just preparation for the next success in the Premier League.

Now… realisation that he is dealing with serial losers, without the two players who scored the goals and drove them on, is showing and causing him pain. This is not what he signed up for.

He wants a steady upward journey and plaudits at each forward step. This is not how its panning out another relagation fight is the most likely outcome of he stays, which I think he won't. So I don't know what the answer to fixing this self inflicted mess is, but it's going to be a long hard road,just to stay up.

Jack Convery
18 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:07:39
I'm expecting Gordon to be left out. He's too valuable to take a risk on losing £50m !!!

So Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Mykolenko, Davies, Iwobi, Rondon, Gray, McNeil.

Onana on after the hour mark and if fit, Coleman getting 15 minutes too. Vinagre or Allan to get a run out at some point. I would love to see Stanley Mills at some point too.

COYBs - 3 points to get the season really underway.

Lev Vellene
19 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:19:59
A Rondon Hat-Trick, Frank knows it's just been waiting to happen, once Rondon got enough rest! Hmm, or was that a combined Gordon/Onana hat-trick? Why is it so tricky to be a prophet???
Sean Roe
20 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:22:22
This is one of only a few opposition defences that Rondon should be able to dominate to some extent so he has to start for me.

Other than hoping that Gray doesn't start it's pretty much the usual suspects.

Everton 2 v 0 Forest

Tony Everan
21 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:25:12
I’m expecting Gordon to be left out too, Frank thinks he will be going by his answers today. If he got injured it could destroy our season and chances of bringing the reinforcements we need.

4231

Pickford
Patterson Tarkowski Coady Mykolenko
Allan Onana
McNeill Iwobi Gray
Rondon


Sam Hoare
22 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:28:56
Only real question marks are over Onana and Gordon. I think both may well start as Lampard knows that if we get beat tomorrow then it's a relegation battle already.

As much as I like Mykolenko I think the 3-4-3/5-2-3 (whatever formation you wanna call it) will work better with a left-back who can produce more from an attacking point. I'd be tempted to start Vinagre tomorrow and save Mykolenko for the matches where we expect to be defending more.

The squad is not ready yet. But Chelsea have apparently bid for Aubemeyang today. If they get him in I think there's a decent chance they'll let Broja leave on loan, which presumably is what we've been waiting for.

Martin Mason
23 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:30:20
I see an improvement tomorrow yet perhaps not a win. Improvement can't happen overnight even when you have all of the best players in place. I believe we will see gradual improvements as the year goes by and very strong performances in the new year. We are going the right way (McNeil apart?) and I see now as the start of the Everton revival.
Andy Meighan
25 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:33:51
Reading between the lines there it doesn't look like Onana is starting. Personally I think it will be Allan. So a starting eleven of Pickford Patterson, Mykolenko, Coady Tarks, Holgate. Midfield Iwobi Allan. Up front now this is where it gets tricky. Is it the same front don't look like scoring front 3 or will he play the lump Rondon. Not liking the look of that midfield or strike force( ahem) indeed. Hope he doesn't leave Onana until we're losing at half time
Why not just start him, the lad is raring to go.
Kunal Desai
26 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:36:01
I'm still on track here with predictions of 2 to 3 points from the opening 5 fixtures, which is probably like to be extended to 8 fixtures considering the September ones we have.

Nottingham Forest will come to Goodison and take 3 points with ease.
They won't have an awful lot to do all afternoon by way of soaking up any pressure from our non existent forward line which I would not even consider as being powder puff.

Dennis, Lingard Gibbs-White (take your pick) will see off a comfortable 1-0 or 2-0 victory. Everton are that predictable these days.

Winston Williamson
27 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:36:51
Got to win our home games. Simple as that. Regardless of who we’re playing or who is in the line up. Winning at home is a must!
Andy Walker
28 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:40:07
Lose this and we could easily still have zero points by mid September. Even if we don’t lose we’ll do well to have 3 points by mid September. Writing on the wall for Frank I think. What do you expect with no proper, fit striker.
Jeff Armstrong
29 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:44:56
Kunal, nice to see your on here supporting and promoting the team, rather than your own negative predictions.
Sam Hoare
30 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:46:46
Joyce and bobble reporting that we are signing Mohammed Kudus on loan from Ajax. Interesting young AMC, who is fast and powerful, good running with ball and can shoot. Could be quite a player though has had a few injury issues.
Joe McMahon
31 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:48:45
I just somehow we take 3 points tomorrow. Also concerned about Frank's health, he wears his heart on his sleeve and being Everton manager is ageing him by the day.
Bill Gall
32 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:50:15
After listening to him talking I doubt if Onana will start but will come on as a sub. Onana has only been at Everton for a week, so I am sure Lampard and his staff are fully aware of his fitness levels and learning the team tactics.
We don't know his level of fitness as his last game was on 3rd/ June with the national team. I don't know if he was a starter for that game or a substitute. Prior to the international game he played 20min for Lille in a 2-2 tie on the 21st/May. He does not seem to have played a lot before his transfer unless they had pre-season games so I guess that Lampard is a little nervous about his match fitness.
Stephen Williams
33 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:51:47
Our season starts tomorrow - as I always thought it would. Our spectacular results against Chelsea had to stop at some point and, after their first day poor showing, Villa were always going to step it up against us in their first home game.

Despite our obvious issues in attack, I have no doubt we'll also step up tomorrow and pick up much needed 3 points. It won't be particularly pretty but that doesn't matter.

I just don't get people going against us at home against a bottom to middling team. Just glad that most doing that don't seem to actually go to the game. We need positivity at the ground to create an atmosphere to drive the lads on.

Jeff Armstrong
34 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:54:17
I see the EPL has flexed it’s muscle again, no touchline bans for Skeletor Tuchel or Madarse Conte.

Massive fines though,...pocket money for both.

Pathetic.

Brent Stephens
35 Posted 19/08/2022 at 18:59:41
U21s against Man Utd tonight
Bill Gall
36 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:00:37
Gordon is under contract to play for Everton and I don't expect him to be left out of the team. Sure he could get injured but he is an Everton player unless he is sold, and with all the talk about him wanting to leave, no problem, just put a transfer request in and show you want to leave.
Kunal Desai
37 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:06:45
Jeff I call it as I see it. Would love to be more positive about this club right now but there isn't anything that currently stands out. It's called realism and it's likely to play out that way.

Thankfully we have a wondeful board who sold one of our forwards thinking they could get by without replacing him.
Yet again the board go under the radar.
They are rancid lot but Evertonians give them a free pass as every season goes by sadly.

Raymond Fox
38 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:10:27
I agree Andy 25, Onana wont start the game, although I would be tempted to.
Anybodys guess about Gordon, I think they should start him, we need the points.
We all have seem to have picked the same defenders, Keane got us the first goal against Palace though, but he seems to out of favour for now.
I'd go with Rondon up front, Iwobi is the first name on the teamsheet, Gray is due a goal, and I think Davies will start.

I thought earlier in the week that we might win a close game, but I'm not that confident now, we are all over the place.

Trevor Peers
39 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:10:46
Got to love someone of the posts on here, talk about blue tinted optimism. God loves a trier and all that, but with the best will in the world I just can't see us scoring with that awful forward line. A draw is the best we can hope for.

By the end of September we will have paid the price for trying to win football matches with out scoring goals ! First time it's ever been adopted as a new tactic and definitely will be the last.
Danny O’Neill
40 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:23:28
I'm taking 3 points home tomorrow night Trevor. Or maybe Sunday morning. As long as we get the points I'll go home happy.
Trevor Peers
41 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:30:42
Hope they prove me wrong Danny it would be a lovely surprise mate!
Jack Convery
42 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:41:05
Any suggestions for who takes the penalty if we get one ?
Jeff Armstrong
43 Posted 19/08/2022 at 19:55:19
Jack#42, I think after wrestling the ball off Gordon, Coady will bury it !
John Kavanagh
44 Posted 19/08/2022 at 20:00:48
I'd love to be optimistic, but my 'Everton that' warning light is flashing brightly. Forest have 16 new signings/debutants just itching to open their accounts and we all know who any player yet to score a goal most likes to play against.

As for us, I think Gordon has already stated he wants out and may well refuse to play or just put in a token effort. Don't entirely blame him because we would only pay a fraction of what Chelsea have probably offered. We prefer to reserve the £100k plus wages for sick notes and wasters.

Lampard looked completely demoralised at his presser as I would be if facing the prospect of having Mr. Puft as your only striker. All the early optimism about us finally getting things right is rapidly evaporating. Best hope is that our new defence holds out until the second half and Onana and Mills are brought on to snatch a winner. Otherwise, we will soon replace Man Utd as the official crisis club.

