Blues steal first point from jaws of defeat

Michael Kenrick 20/08/2022 115comments  |  Jump to last
Everton 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest

Everton hosted Nottingham Forest for the first time in 23 years and battled to a late goal that secured their first point of a massively underwhelming season so far..

Frank Lampard significantly chooses Anthony Gordon to lead the line, but his time alongside Rondon. Onana is left on the bench along with Dwight McNeil, who has been poor.  Allan does not start but Davies is selected for midfield. Not a single young academy U21 player even on the bench. 

The visitors go things underway. Gordon was fouled on his first involvement, a free-kick wide left ha Gray delivered in superbly and Davies completely missed a gaping open goal. Rondon could not get himself onside in the next attack.  Pickford took his time on a free kick and Everton played it slowly out of the back until Gordon forced a corner, Gordon trying to be too clever in the subsequent phase. 

Gordon gave up a soft free-kick, allowing Forest to play one in deep... too deep, over the byline. Everton were recovering possession well and from Gordon's pass into space Davies tried a rash shot that screwed wide, unreasonable to expect anything better. Patterson got forward but badly overhit his looping cross behind the goal. 

Gordon made space for a beer shot that glanced off a defender, forcing a diving save from Henderson, then Gray tried o squeeze a weak shot inside the post, then Rondon tried and failed to connect. Davies go into a great position but chose to play in Rondon, while he was thinking of something else altogether. It had been a good spell for the Blues but absolutely nothing to show for it. 

Forest saw more of the ball, Johnson invited to shoot and then William testing Pickford. Again, Worrall fouled, this time Gray, and saw a deserved yellow. Again Gray finds Davies with a fine ball in o the far post where the Everon completely messed it up yet again when all he should have done is score. 

At the other end, Tarkowski had his pocket picked and Johnson seemed to have too much time, failed to score with defenders getting in his way. Bu Forest took more control, with Everton unable to play out from the back. When they did get forward, Mykolenko was fouled and William shown yellow.  Gray delivered a great ball to the near post where Coady tried o make contact, forcing a corner. In the second phase Gray tried to curl one in but it was always going over. 

Forest were gifted the ball at the other end, Tarkowski giving the ball away very cheaply but Forest wanted acres of space and time that they were not being granted and they failed to capitalize. Gray broke forward and forced a corner that he swung in but only into a crowd of red shirts. Iwobi was called for a deliberate handball. Tarkowski again missed a crucial ball, letting Forest attack and it was Keystone Cops defending that just won out. 

Gordon overlapped on a good run but could not beat Henderson to the overhit ball. Forest got a corner that Tarkowski headed out but the return ball needed punching out by Pickford. 

Another free-kick, wide right this time, was not delivered well by Gray. More crazy midfield play gifted the ball back to Forest but again they could not really threaten. When Everton  did counter, the attack stuttered until Gray made good space only to shoot waywardly over the Forest goal. A strange half of lively football but really poor in quality, with half-chances not taken by either side. 

No changes, of course, as the home side restarted. Davies got some good possession but failed to shoot or pass and Paerson eventually looped his cross into Henderson's welcoming arms. Scrappy play ensued, with neither side able o retain possession. But Everton got a free-kick for shirt tugging, which Gray sent in for Henderson to grasp. 

Another Iwobi pass was on a different plane than Gray but Gordon played in Rondon who turned well and fired just wide. Probably the best piece of football so far!  Gordon then got more space but spoilt it by playing straight to a defender. Gray did well to get forward and cross in low but it was 4 feet ahead of Rondon. Changes then from Lampard, 

Onano hopelessly lost the ball and hilariously tried to rugby-tackle his man: Yellow Card! An utterly ridiculous moment!  Onana hen clumsily fouled O'Brien and Forest demanded a second yellow, not forthcoming, but instead a dangerous free-kick that Williams scooped high over Pickford's goal. Gray did well at the other end but his layback to Onana was carelessly wellied over the Forest goal. 

McNeil got forward but his cross was beating nobody. But Everton won a corner that went through a crowd. Henderson needed treatment. Iwobi found Gordon who turned well and tried for the far corner, his shot parried well by Henderson, it needed to be twice as hard or top corner to score. But nothing from the ensuing corner wasted by McNeil. 

An Everton free-kick was put in well by Gray but parried by Henderson and the chance was gone. 

Coady somehow almost scored an own-goal a the other end, his deflection screwing wide. Gibbs-White drove in an excellent cross from the left that Coady half-cleared, and Williams fired a shot across Pickford's goal. 

Gordon danced and shimmied into the area and worked space well for the shot but nowhere near enough power or guile to beat Henderson. Onana was struggling terribly with the pace of the play around him. McNeil should have found Gordon with a breakout pass but totally failed, as Forest saw more of the ball, with a shot from Yates parried by Pickford direct to Johnson who made no mistake to give Forest the lead in the last 10 minutes.  

Onana somehow won a free-kick but Gray's delivery was terrible, however on the second phase it was Loony Tunes attacking as the ball pinged around the Forest area, no-one able to connect and half a dozen chances all go begging. Or was it good defending by Forest? 

However. out of nothing, a brilliant ball over the top from Pickford and Gray did everything that was required of him, to slide it under Henderson after a superb first touch.

With a buoyant atmosphere inside Goodison, Everton went up and won a corner but Gray sent it in straight to Henderson. However, Everton won the second phase and Gordon had a shot that Henderson had to punch back out. Everton worked it around to Iwobi whose shot was a foot over the bar. Everton pushed into the last 4 minutes and Gordon got past Worrall but lacked the skill to scoop it over the advancing Henderson. 

And that was the final action of a very lively game that only confirms Everton's tremendous difficulty in scoring goals – even when they get a whole host of chances!

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies (57' Onana [Y:60']), Iwobi [Y:35'], Gordon, Gray, Rondon (58' McNeil)

Subs not Used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Dele, Coleman, Gbamin, Vinagre.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Worrall [Y:18'], Cook, McKenna, Williams [Y:29'], Mangala (55' Yates), O’Brien, Toffolo, Lingard  (83' Kouyate) , Johnson, Awoniyi (61' Gibbs-White).

Subs not Used: Freuler, Dennis, Biancone, Hennessey, Surridge, Mighten.

Referee: Andre Marriner
VAR: 
Attendance: 38,271


 

Joseph Terrence
1 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:02:17
On the bright side, Frank finally is starting with a No 9.

Disappointed that he's persisting with a 5-man defense and that Davies is starting over Onana.

Kevin Prytherch
2 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:11:45
I thought Dele had gone….

Back to experience over youth – because that's been so successful in the past!!

£30M player on the bench.

We need to ensure that both wingbacks play high up the pitch or I can see a 1-0 defeat.

Dave Abrahams
3 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:12:59
Very surprised Gordon is starting but it makes us stronger, particularly with Rondon up front and, if we can stay in the game until the new lad comes on, then we are in with a chance.

Roll onto the end of the transfer window with some good additions.

Jim Bennings
4 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:13:22
Ultra defensive?
Neil Halliwell
5 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:13:30
Pleased to see he is starting with Rondon and giving the lad a proper chance. Three wingers up front was a curious choice two matches running and we lost both. I do hope he has a good game as the way he has been treated does not aid his confidence
Dave Whitwell
6 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:14:15
Does he actually want to get sacked? What's the point of signing players if you're not going to use them?

Dele and Van de Beek hardly used, now the Onana debacle... he must be bad if he can't get in ahead of our midfield! 😡

Ciarán McGlone
7 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:14:17
Gordon starting. Interesting. Good to see there's none of the usual "his head's not in the right place" nonsense.

Not going to be an entertaining one this. Hard fought draw would be a good result given our set-up (I hate this automatic 5-man defence) and personnel.

Dean Williams
8 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:16:20
Any streams lads.
David Connor
9 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:17:56
Frank has dropped another bollock, I think, not starting the new lad over Davies. Probably introduce him again when we are chasing the game.

I can only see a draw at best with that line-up. Hope I'm wrong and we get a win. Not over optimistic though. Piss-poor bench as well. New kid apart.

Tim Greeley
10 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:18:55
Outbid for two players by frickin Nottingham Forest - not that I'd have paid half that for Gibbs-White but still, just shows where we are right now. Should be sponsored by Dollar Tree or Pound Town for you all!
Tom Bowers
11 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:21:45
Sorry but this team sucks.

The best we can do is Rondon? Give me a break.

We will do well to get a draw.

Colin Glassar
12 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:22:05
Still got Alli, Davies and Gbamin I see. Oh well, we will just have to wait and see what the rest of the month brings.

I'm going to put 5p on Rondon to score a hat-trick.

Robert Tressell
13 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:22:39
I'll keep saying it. We're carrying an extra unnecessary centre back in this formation. Should sacrifice Holgate for Onana. Suddenly looks like a front foot side that can dominate possession.

Forest starting with 7 new signings. No mugs.

Mark Tanton
15 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:23:02
Play your best players, Frank.
Kevin Naylor
16 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:23:51
5 defenders, 1 DMF and Iwobi who is neither at home at against a promoted side.

People saying give Rondon a chance but I think he is shite but will be happy to eat my words and be proved wrong (not literally of course).

John Kavanagh
17 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:25:10
Disappointed that Mills has lost his place on the bench. I was hoping that he'd be given a few minutes today. I'd prefer him over Gray tbh, whose done very little in months.
Ray Smith
18 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:25:25
Why is Davies preferred to Onana?

Dele Alli on the bench! He's supposed to be in the Besiktas stadium tomorrow!

We are the home team aren't we!

Hopefully Frank has a cunning plan up his sleeve.

Kevin Naylor
19 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:28:29
Beginning to think Frank has no bottle, he was ultra-cautious during the run-in last season and just about got away with it. We won't be in double figures points-wise by the World Cup if he doesn't start doing something different soon.
Simon Dalzell
20 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:28:45
Dean (7) mygoaltv.org ( very good quality.) firstrowsports.eu
Soren Moyer
21 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:28:58
Looks like we're going for a point today!
Kim Vivian
22 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:29:15
That'll pay out £5.05 Colin. I was looking last night.

So-Frank is definitely for keeping Gordon here. Good to see McNeil on the bench. Power puff midfield, very lightweight, but Onana should get a decent shift I reckon.

Still seeing a draw but if we can get some balls into the box at least Rondon might scuff one in.

Geoff Lambert
23 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:30:02
Looks like he will wait till we are behind then bring Onana on for the last 10 minutes.
Very Bottom 5 team this.
Colin Glassar
24 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:30:08
Onana is not 100% fit, according to Lampard. What do you want? Him to come on and pull a hammy after 15 mins? Thank fuck we are not the manager. To many Xbox experts on here. Or is it PlayStation?
Raymond Fox
25 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:32:23
Give it a rest moan, moan, moan, it was obvious Onana wasn't going to start. He's playing Gordon.

With the exception of McNeil, who else is he going to start?

Kevin Naylor
26 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:32:31
Not sure you need to be an Xbox/Playstation expert to know Rondon's capabilities.
Ian Edwards
27 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:32:38
I don't like this wingback system when the wingbacks are defenders and we have two holding mids. Plus... looking at the midfielders and forwards, it's very weak. Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, Rondon.

Reality is the team we are putting out today is a Bottom 3 side and anyone disputing that is deluding themselves.

Brian Murray
28 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:33:34
For a young manager, he's terrified of relying on youth or trying something brave. Could be the waiter's son in that respect.

This was primed for Mills to make a name for himself. Ah well... let's limp to the end of the window and grind out what we can. 12 more points at stake, we already threw away six IMO .

Colin Glassar
29 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:33:40
Last season quite a few on here were saying Mykolenko and Patterson were shite and a waste of money. Now it seems to be McNeil, who was touted quite a lot on here last season and the season before. How times change.
Fran Mitchell
30 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:34:16
Not what I expected. Gordon sttarting, okay, he is still our main man. But no Onana? That is a surprise. And Gbamin on the bench? Why? Dele on the bench?

Anyway, we should win this game. Forest are a mixed bag of players who don't know eachother. Get in their faces, press, and get an early goal.

Hoping Gray can find his form. And maybe for Gordon to stick a few mil on his price tag.

Tarkowski to score. Patterson to score. 2-0.

Duncan McDine
31 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:34:50
Kevin 18 - ridiculous comment. Of course we will set up cautiously when we only have one striker in the squad (and it's a stretch to call Rondon a striker tbh).

Questioning Lampard's bottle is beyond daft. Come on, Blues, let's get the first 3 points on the board.

Brett Jonathan
32 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:01
Onana not quite as good as Tom Davies. Ouch.
John Kavanagh
33 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:30
Colin @24. I agree.

Given our dreadful injury record, the last thing we should do is select players who aren't fully fit. Starting Onana is just asking for a lengthy hammy/tendon layoff. Best to get his match fitness up and introduce him gradually, much as I'd like like to see him start.

James Gardner
34 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:48
Interesting definition of debacle. Not starting after having only one full week training.

I really don't get the negativity, why not be reactive vs proactive?

Kev Jones
35 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:52
Good pick by Frank. Sticking with the formation in which we have looked solid.

No Onana to start as Frank said he is not yet up to Premier League speed. In the absence of alternatives, and as we are playing a lot of long balls, Rondon will give us a focal point up top.

Derek Taylor
36 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:36:11
All we can hope is for this mess of a line-up to take an early lead – then our 5-man defence might hold on for a point. If we go behind, it will be curtains!
Kevin Naylor
37 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:36:21
McNeil only played 2 games but disappointing and dropped, still time but personally I'm not optimistic.
Marc Hints
38 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:39:17
Anyone have any links?
Colin Glassar
39 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:39:44
I think TW needs a resident psychiatrist on match days. Is there a doctor in the house?

And I don't need an Xbox or a PlayStation to realise Rondon is a shadow of his former self but he's all we've got thanks to the two incompetent fuckers who own the club! Not Lampard's fault.

Kevin Naylor
40 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:41:23
Duncan 30, Joe Royle once said that he'd rather be a lucky manager than a good one, I believe (happy to be corrected if it wasn't him). Frank doesn't take any risks to have any luck IMO.

Also, if you don't agree with my comment, fair enough… but ridiculous? I'm sure I'm not the only one that believes that.

Will Mabon
41 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:42:31
Marc, hit the Live Forum in a few minutes, all the magicians are in there.
Rob Jones
42 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:43:02
Oh boy.

Another brave team selection...

Kunal Desai
43 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:43:28
Gray stuggling in the warm up apparently.

Dropping like flies not even 3 games in. What do they do at FF?

Simon Dalzell
44 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:44:10
Marc (38) See my post at 20. for stream

Midfield looks very lightweight.

Will Mabon
46 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:46:32
This strange, modern way of team lineup and tactics. where it seems to be believed that a win or result can only be achieved or maintained in the last 20 minutes.

What happened to having a go early, getting on the front foot? Guess I know nothing.

Bill Gall
47 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:48:32
Not surprised he hasn't started Onana, his last game was with the national team in June, and as Lampard said they wanted to see his fitness in training, and not rush him.
Will Mabon
48 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:49:02
Simon, I concur with that particular sleight of hand; usually delivers. Any probs, try servers 2 & 3.
Brian Murray
49 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:51:08
Just had a look at the Live Forum. Take away my belt n shoelaces, I'll stick to this.
Simon Dalzell
50 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:54:50
Will 48. Your concurrence is welcomed.
Will Mabon
51 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:57:05
But now struggling with that one Simon... think some adjustment has occurred...!
Danny Baily
52 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:26:49
Plenty of possession, don't look like scoring and making sloppy errors at the back. The script for this writes itself.
Ciarán McGlone
54 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:50:42
Well it's better than last week.

Iwobi having a good game in the deeper central role. Looks far better with other players in front of him. Gray having a decent game too. Nice to see some shots from outside the box for a change.

The worry is Tarkowski. That half is up there with the worst of Michael Keane. He needs to take his head out of his arse.

As for Rondon. Complete waste of a shirt. Stick another midfielder on.

Alan J Thompson
55 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:53:13
A bit more entertaining game if less technical quality about it. Good to see us having more shots when the opportunity arises while Forest's build up is so laboured.

Rondon is keeping their central defenders more in position but he is still rubbish and looks slow in everything he does, is there absolutely nobody else we can play there?

Jerome Shields
56 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:55:18
Can't post on Live Forum. Tarzy needs to get it together, had a poor first half. Everton have benefitted by having a full forward. Though Rondon relatively ineffective. Iowbi outstanding. Alot better than previous games.
Jim Bennings
57 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:59:35
Pretty much the same as most home games, lots of early bluster but no punch at the end of what moves we do put together.

Probably one goal for either side wins this game.

Iwobi playing out of his skin, Gray not doing too bad, Gordon lots of running but I smell a red card coming.

Need to be getting this won today when you take a glance at the upcoming fixtures.

Christine Foster
58 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:00:23
Wasn't a bad first half, we are better playing with a striker as it gives Gray and Gordon space, Rondon has had a few nice layoffs but isn't in the mix of it in the box.

Iwobi is playing very well, winning ball and setting up attacks. Tarkowski is having a poor game giving the ball away with indecision. Davies should have had at least two... we should be well up by now.

Second half to come... Dele, Onana on me thinks? Davies and Rondon off?

Fran Mitchell
59 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:01:51
Tarkowski is looking very uncomfortable with the pass it out the back style and running himself into trouble.

In general, we look much better organized than previously.

Just useless in the final third. Rondon in 1/4 of a striker. We get so far and run out of ideas, slow down, and then run out of space.

Coady looks a really good signing. Iwobi is the most improved player in the league. And Davies looks half decent. Grey and Gordon look like they can cause trouble, but lacking that little bit of X-factor.

We can win this, but how to change the attack with our options is the real challenge. We will likely rely on set-pieces.

Andrew Merrick
60 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:03:13
God we need a centre-forward, fast, with better finishing could be 2 up..

Tarkowski not liking the left side at all, maybe switch the back 3 around...

Let's see Onana in the 2nd half please.

Ciarán McGlone
61 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:06:15
The half time music at Goodison is atrocious. I hope we drop all this teary eye pap when we move.
Christy Ring
62 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:09:20
Desperately lacking a striker, and hopefully we'll get one before the window closes, and with a fit Onana, play an attacking formation with a back four.
Ciarán McGlone
63 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:25:49
Onana is going to get sent off every week.
Rob Jones
64 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:33:35
This is soul-crushingly poor.
Kunal Desai
65 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:36:59
Dire stuff. Looking good for a point though against the mighty Forest.
Jack Convery
66 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:38:21
The Tiger that came to tea is a marvellous book. However the follow up The Shark that Came to Lunch but forgot his Dentures, was a sad disappointent.
Rob Jones
67 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:41:15
We've invited this upon ourselves, with the business we've done, with our conduct as a club, and the tactics that have been deployed by Lampard and Thelwell.

We are dead in the water.

Jerome Shields
68 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:41:44
McNeil is lightweight. He put Everton under pressure with that poor pass. Rondon should have been kept on to keep shape. Once Everton gone deeper, they have to play more to get forward.
Kevin Molloy
69 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:42:06
Thelwell needs to start drawing up a list of likely candidates.
Dean Williams
70 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:43:47
As per usual, the dick in goal can't manage to push it wide. The lad is useless.

We're going down for sure. Lampard gone by October.

Mark Frere
71 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:47:34
Dean, Pickford is guilty of it so many times!
Jerome Shields
72 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:49:01
Gray gives Frank a Get Out Of Jail card.
Sean O’Hanlon
73 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:49:10
How can a professional footballer taking a corner put it straight behind for a goal-kick? An Everton player can, that's who.
Rob Jones
74 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:49:10
Thank fuck for that.
Jim Bennings
75 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:53:52
Honourable mentions to Gray and Iwobi.

The rest were so frustratingly average it's unbelievable, once again we have to go behind to start playing with a bit of gusto.

Unless we sign more attacking players with punch then a long hard slog of a season is beckoning.

Kunal Desai
76 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:55:03
Forest must be disappointed to let a lead slip so late on.
Mark Andrews
77 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:55:15
Sign
A
Fecking
Striker
Jerome Shields
78 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:56:33
We needed a result in that game. A draw is good enough. Full crisis mode avoided.

Back to the transfer team. Get your collective fingers out this coming week!

Ciarán McGlone
79 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:56:45
Feels like a win. Point on the board.

I can't believe Pickford is getting blamed for that goal. Patterson clearly at fault.

Mark Andrews
80 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:56:57
Man Utd are the most catastrophically run club in the league.

Everton 'hold my beer'.

Lester Yip
81 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:58:48
The game just showed why Onana needs a bit more time to adapt to the pace of Premier League. I think Rondon did well when he was on. That turn and shoot was close. And so did Davies. Unlucky he wasn't able to get a touch on that cross.

Jim Bennings
82 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:59:47
Brentford and Leeds away, Liverpool and West Ham at home, Arsenal away our next five games.

Probably not far off crisis mode however lol.

Frank needs to make some big decisions this week, regarding what kind of strikers we need.

I'd get Chelsea to up the offer for Gordon to around £50 million because I can't see his value being so high this time next year, a non-scoring attacking player, so strike while the iron is hot now.

We need to reinvest that cash on a top striker, and somehow convince that said striker to join Everton.

Lester Yip
83 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:59:57
Pickford has been brilliant. If it's not him, we would have a couple of goals down already thanks to Tarkowski.
Paul Smith
84 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:00:31
Why take the only striker off is puzzling. Davies was okay and Iwobi and Gray. McNeil was poor.

No idea what our best 11 is but we need a striker.

Kevin Molloy
85 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:00:37
Speed is now essential. Frank's got to go. The sooner the better, but it all depends on who we can get in. Frank has had them for months now and we are hopeless.

If we can get him out before the window shuts all the better. I absolutely do fucking not want him spending the Gordon money.

Thanks for keeping us up, Frank... (sort of) and you're a nice guy, but you ain't got it.

Kieran Kinsella
86 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:01:05
Jim

I agree. Pickford, Tarkowski, McNeil, Onana – all error strewn. Everyone seems to shoot like Osman: on target but weak. But psychologically a point and a goal give us a lift. We need though to get some attackers in asap this week – not wait until deadline day.

Danny Baily
87 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:02:31
Won't be many more points coming in before October...

Today's result might be the end of Frank.

George Cumiskey
88 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:03:10
Please please please Chelsea come back with an offer for Gordon 🙏🙏🙏
Ernie Baywood
89 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:03:24
I feel like there'll be unusually consistent agreement on that game from Evertonians.

We need a striker. Onana might need time to adjust. McNeil was again underwhelming. The two that came on didn't improve on the two that went off.

I thought Gray and Iwobi were our best. Gordon continues to be Gordon - exciting, hard working, struggles with end product.

Shame that some of our best chances fell to Tom but I thought he played pretty well.

At least we've scored a goal.

Rob Jones
90 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:03:56
Kevin, I'm frustrated at the results, and the tactics baffle me, but sack him?

For who?

What good manager is available to fix the situation we're in?

Who's coming in that's better?

For what it's worth, I remain of the opinion that we should have gone all out for Steve Cooper when he left Swansea, but we are where we are. I don't see, just yet, the value in sacking Lampard.

Kunal Desai
91 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:06:33
Dwight McNeil confirms my initial thoughts.

Garbage.

Mike Gaynes
92 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:07:50
Agree, Ernie, Gray and Iwobi were superb.

I'm all for taking Chelsea's offer at this point. Gordon should have won the game.

Onana is clearly a talent... and also clearly not ready for the big time. We'll have a great player there in a few months, but patience will be required.

Jim Bennings
93 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:07:50
Sacking Lampard achieves nothing.

We are just working currently with a piss poor squad and have been since the likes of Lukaku, Barkley, Barry, McCarthy, Baines, Pienaar left.

I can't see what any manager can really do with this crop anymore.

Alan J Thompson
94 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:07:59
The first half lacked technical quality and the second was even worse.

Lampard nearly threw all the points away with the stupid substitutions. It's the hour almost, send on the subs.

Okay, so Rondon was rubbish so let's do what didn't work in the other two games and play three wingers. Each time one of them broke, they couldn't do anything with it as there was nobody to give it to.

He might at least have kept Davies, who'd been having a good game, replaced Rondon with Iwobi and played Onana in his role but, after his promising cameo last week, looked out of his depth today. McNeil looks a total waste of money... and £45Mill for Gordon, take it!

Thank heavens that Pickford knows how turn provider.

I won't get carried away with a point against a poor Forest side but a decent big striker must be a priority if we want to see something from, at least, two of the three wingers.

Mediocrity, we should be so lucky!

Christy Ring
95 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:00
A new striker before next Saturday, the first 3 games have shown that.

To blame Lampard is a bit rich, Moshiri and Kenwright deserve all the flak.

As for the goal, Pickford getting the abuse, but how slow was our defence to react to the save?

Pat Kelly
96 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:05
As I said last week:

McNeil looks a poor buy.

We still have time to sell Gordon.

Lampard is all talk but a shocking manager.

Michael Kenrick
97 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:06
Well, that was madcap stuff.

I think George is right about Gordon. He was given every opportunity to show his ineptitude as a forward and he did indeed seriously disappoint.

How many chances did he have? How many goals should he have scored?

Nick Page
98 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:09
Buy a fucking striker NOW you fucking useless shower of twats.
Will Mabon
99 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:24
I think McNeil looks shell-shocked, Ernie - and very leggy. He was less mobile than Davies and Rondon, the players taken off. I thought the substitutions actually disrupted the flow.

Onana saw the reality this afternoon and will need sharpening up.

Pace and intent was good but we so lack any cutting edge.

Tom Bowers
100 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:51
A very predictable result and most of us knew it from the beginning. With a line up like that, we all knew scoring one goal would be all we could hope for but, as usual, we wait for the opposition to show the way.

Onana looks very nervous and may take time to adjust to the demands of the Premier Leaguebut there is no excuse for some of the others.

Unable to get much from the first three games sounds like it's going to be a long hard struggle once again and I suspect that Lampard may not be around at the end.

He started with Rondon who is a rank amateur but, having said that, Lampard has very little else... but surely the lads who went out on loan and Dele Alli could do better than Rondon.

Something is seriously wrong and nobody at the club seems to give a monkey's about it.

Garry Martin
101 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:10:09
No improvement from last season, we'll be in the bottom 3 come Sunday night.

Upcoming games will anchor us to the bottom.

We have no creative play and the new players we brought in are as bad as the rest of squad 2023 will see us relegated.

Steve Brown
102 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:12:06
Sack Frank, says Kevin Molloy, the man who worshipped Benitez.

Why don't you take a day off from your usual stupidity?

Tony Twist
103 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:12:22
Shambles but what does everyone really expect. I'm tired of this, after 53 years. Best of luck to you all.
Paul Hewitt
104 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:12:50
People saying sack Lampard haven't a fucking clue.
Lester Yip
105 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:13:12
I can see the passing is much better. More one-touch passes as players get into positions of forming triangles and the ball moves faster.

So far, defending set-pieces is better. I can see improvement.

But I feel Gray and Gordon have been trying too hard to dribble for a shot while ignoring the striker when running channels. Not enough crosses into the box.

Kunal Desai
106 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:15:10
When is the 27 year campaign going to start gathering pace and more people joining in the protests? This is the only way it changes. People need to starting turning the pressure and getting nasty towards Kenshite. He needs booting out of this club and it needs to be NOW.
Jim Harrison
107 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:18:33
Put a decent striker in this team and things look a whole lot more rosy.

Not as soft in the middle but toothless up front.

Thought Gray had his best game in some time. Looked a far more valuable player than the 50 million lad!

Also thought Rondon put in a shift. He is limited, but pressed. You could see him trying to encourage others to step up pressure in the press. But for all his effort he is still no more than a back up sub.

Iwobi was very good again. Really put in the leg work.

Kevin Molloy
108 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:18:49
thanks Steve. Yes, Benitez, that waster. He can shove his champions league medals up his hoop, am I right? We don't want any winners around here, we've got a relegation to plan for.
Brian Murray
109 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:21:21
kunal. He looked half cut today. No doubt on free champagne. I went the last protest the message somehow got lost with sky and the echo avoiding the real reason and instead tried to make it about the owner. Most blues put their heads down when you ring the subject up about this continuing curse. Get what you deserve in this life.
Brian Murray
110 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:21:22
kunal. He looked half cut today. No doubt on free champagne. I went the last protest the message somehow got lost with sky and the echo avoiding the real reason and instead tried to make it about the owner. Most blues put their heads down when you ring the subject up about this continuing curse. Get what you deserve in this life.
Nick Page
111 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:22:21
Kunal, the Fat fucking tapeworm is hanging on for BMD so he can have a stand named after himself. He’ll never go willingly. He thinks he is the club, and we’re all just the inconvenient plebs.
Peter Hopkins
112 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:23:03
We have a midfield of Iwobi and Davies, give Onana time to settle and get a striker, not Rondon. We have the makings of a good side, just need one or two gaps filling. It is frustrating but we have wasted our money and now need to do deals, like this kid from Ajax, the shite we have is not on Lampard, he needs time.
Lester Yip
113 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:23:25
Iwobi is running the show. His energy, doing so much lifting for both attacking and defending. Who would have thought that a year ago! The same way, we should give McNeil time. He's been doing well at Burnley for the team (not neccessarily shown up as goals or assists), I believe he'll come good.

After this game, I hope Gueye's move is not off yet. Onana might suit better to play as an 8 than a 6. He likes to go to ground and will give away a lot of free kicks around the box.

Steavey Buckley
114 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:23:47
The Everton wide players can't be effective if there are no strikers to aim a pass or cross to, but Rondon is not the effective striker Everton should be playing. Why Benitez signed him and why Lampard is prepared to play him, must be one of life's guarded footballing secrets. He's not cheap because he was given a good salary for 2 years. Yet, Simms goes to Sunderland has scored 3 goals and Sunderland are up to 5th in the championship while Everton languish at the bottom of the league.

I thought Frank Lampard would know a thing about strikers and scoring goals, but he got it all wrong when he loaned out Simms and retained Rondon. Or is Frank preparing Everton for the championship next season with the loaned out Simms, who may not want to leave 5th placed Sunderland if they get promoted to the premier league?

Mal van Schaick
115 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:24:04
At the moment, it’s not cutting it with me. Huffing, puffing with no decent strikers will lead to more of the same trouble as last season, and as long as we continue to play Holgate and Davies we will not make any progress at all. Sell them or loan them out.

On the plus side if we buy/loan two good strikers we do have enough creativity if the midfield give them service, as long as midfielders recognise that their job is to create and not play up top with them.

Peter Hopkins
116 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:24:32
And Benitez should have never have been near our club, he was finished a long time ago
Kieran Kinsella
117 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:25:30
Frank has improved the defense. Some have short memories as the last few years we conceded on every corner. He’s also improved passing and movement. What we lack is due to the boards financial ineptitude forcing us to sell our best attacker. As for the selection? Rondon was garbage he couldn’t run two yards on several occasions when he could have scored. No point keeping him on if he’s useless and we did score after he was subbed so how was that a bad move?
Ray Jacques
118 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:25:52
Another relegation battle looms, that was abysmal.
Who to blame, the owner, the chairman, the director of football, the manager or the players?
Truth is they are all complicit to differing degrees in the decline, stagnation and decay of Everton Football Club.

I don't see any hope, I honestly don't after 50 years of support it's same old cycle of failure.

I need to go to my happy place for a pint or two.

