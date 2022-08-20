Season › 2022-23 › News
Blues steal first point from jaws of defeat
Everton 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest
Everton hosted Nottingham Forest for the first time in 23 years and battled to a late goal that secured their first point of a massively underwhelming season so far..
Frank Lampard significantly chooses Anthony Gordon to lead the line, but his time alongside Rondon. Onana is left on the bench along with Dwight McNeil, who has been poor. Allan does not start but Davies is selected for midfield. Not a single young academy U21 player even on the bench.
The visitors go things underway. Gordon was fouled on his first involvement, a free-kick wide left ha Gray delivered in superbly and Davies completely missed a gaping open goal. Rondon could not get himself onside in the next attack. Pickford took his time on a free kick and Everton played it slowly out of the back until Gordon forced a corner, Gordon trying to be too clever in the subsequent phase.
Gordon gave up a soft free-kick, allowing Forest to play one in deep... too deep, over the byline. Everton were recovering possession well and from Gordon's pass into space Davies tried a rash shot that screwed wide, unreasonable to expect anything better. Patterson got forward but badly overhit his looping cross behind the goal.
Gordon made space for a beer shot that glanced off a defender, forcing a diving save from Henderson, then Gray tried o squeeze a weak shot inside the post, then Rondon tried and failed to connect. Davies go into a great position but chose to play in Rondon, while he was thinking of something else altogether. It had been a good spell for the Blues but absolutely nothing to show for it.
Forest saw more of the ball, Johnson invited to shoot and then William testing Pickford. Again, Worrall fouled, this time Gray, and saw a deserved yellow. Again Gray finds Davies with a fine ball in o the far post where the Everon completely messed it up yet again when all he should have done is score.
At the other end, Tarkowski had his pocket picked and Johnson seemed to have too much time, failed to score with defenders getting in his way. Bu Forest took more control, with Everton unable to play out from the back. When they did get forward, Mykolenko was fouled and William shown yellow. Gray delivered a great ball to the near post where Coady tried o make contact, forcing a corner. In the second phase Gray tried to curl one in but it was always going over.
Forest were gifted the ball at the other end, Tarkowski giving the ball away very cheaply but Forest wanted acres of space and time that they were not being granted and they failed to capitalize. Gray broke forward and forced a corner that he swung in but only into a crowd of red shirts. Iwobi was called for a deliberate handball. Tarkowski again missed a crucial ball, letting Forest attack and it was Keystone Cops defending that just won out.
Gordon overlapped on a good run but could not beat Henderson to the overhit ball. Forest got a corner that Tarkowski headed out but the return ball needed punching out by Pickford.
Another free-kick, wide right this time, was not delivered well by Gray. More crazy midfield play gifted the ball back to Forest but again they could not really threaten. When Everton did counter, the attack stuttered until Gray made good space only to shoot waywardly over the Forest goal. A strange half of lively football but really poor in quality, with half-chances not taken by either side.
No changes, of course, as the home side restarted. Davies got some good possession but failed to shoot or pass and Paerson eventually looped his cross into Henderson's welcoming arms. Scrappy play ensued, with neither side able o retain possession. But Everton got a free-kick for shirt tugging, which Gray sent in for Henderson to grasp.
Another Iwobi pass was on a different plane than Gray but Gordon played in Rondon who turned well and fired just wide. Probably the best piece of football so far! Gordon then got more space but spoilt it by playing straight to a defender. Gray did well to get forward and cross in low but it was 4 feet ahead of Rondon. Changes then from Lampard,
Onano hopelessly lost the ball and hilariously tried to rugby-tackle his man: Yellow Card! An utterly ridiculous moment! Onana hen clumsily fouled O'Brien and Forest demanded a second yellow, not forthcoming, but instead a dangerous free-kick that Williams scooped high over Pickford's goal. Gray did well at the other end but his layback to Onana was carelessly wellied over the Forest goal.
McNeil got forward but his cross was beating nobody. But Everton won a corner that went through a crowd. Henderson needed treatment. Iwobi found Gordon who turned well and tried for the far corner, his shot parried well by Henderson, it needed to be twice as hard or top corner to score. But nothing from the ensuing corner wasted by McNeil.
An Everton free-kick was put in well by Gray but parried by Henderson and the chance was gone.
Coady somehow almost scored an own-goal a the other end, his deflection screwing wide. Gibbs-White drove in an excellent cross from the left that Coady half-cleared, and Williams fired a shot across Pickford's goal.
Gordon danced and shimmied into the area and worked space well for the shot but nowhere near enough power or guile to beat Henderson. Onana was struggling terribly with the pace of the play around him. McNeil should have found Gordon with a breakout pass but totally failed, as Forest saw more of the ball, with a shot from Yates parried by Pickford direct to Johnson who made no mistake to give Forest the lead in the last 10 minutes.
Onana somehow won a free-kick but Gray's delivery was terrible, however on the second phase it was Loony Tunes attacking as the ball pinged around the Forest area, no-one able to connect and half a dozen chances all go begging. Or was it good defending by Forest?
However. out of nothing, a brilliant ball over the top from Pickford and Gray did everything that was required of him, to slide it under Henderson after a superb first touch.
With a buoyant atmosphere inside Goodison, Everton went up and won a corner but Gray sent it in straight to Henderson. However, Everton won the second phase and Gordon had a shot that Henderson had to punch back out. Everton worked it around to Iwobi whose shot was a foot over the bar. Everton pushed into the last 4 minutes and Gordon got past Worrall but lacked the skill to scoop it over the advancing Henderson.
And that was the final action of a very lively game that only confirms Everton's tremendous difficulty in scoring goals – even when they get a whole host of chances!
Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies (57' Onana [Y:60']), Iwobi [Y:35'], Gordon, Gray, Rondon (58' McNeil).
Subs not Used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Dele, Coleman, Gbamin, Vinagre.
Subs not Used: Freuler, Dennis, Biancone, Hennessey, Surridge, Mighten.
Reader Comments (115)
2 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:11:45
Back to experience over youth – because that's been so successful in the past!!
£30M player on the bench.
We need to ensure that both wingbacks play high up the pitch or I can see a 1-0 defeat.
3 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:12:59
Roll onto the end of the transfer window with some good additions.
4 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:13:22
5 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:13:30
6 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:14:15
Dele and Van de Beek hardly used, now the Onana debacle... he must be bad if he can't get in ahead of our midfield! 😡
7 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:14:17
Not going to be an entertaining one this. Hard fought draw would be a good result given our set-up (I hate this automatic 5-man defence) and personnel.
8 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:16:20
9 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:17:56
I can only see a draw at best with that line-up. Hope I'm wrong and we get a win. Not over optimistic though. Piss-poor bench as well. New kid apart.
10 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:18:55
11 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:21:45
The best we can do is Rondon? Give me a break.
We will do well to get a draw.
12 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:22:05
I'm going to put 5p on Rondon to score a hat-trick.
13 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:22:39
Forest starting with 7 new signings. No mugs.
15 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:23:02
16 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:23:51
People saying give Rondon a chance but I think he is shite but will be happy to eat my words and be proved wrong (not literally of course).
17 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:25:10
18 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:25:25
Dele Alli on the bench! He's supposed to be in the Besiktas stadium tomorrow!
We are the home team aren't we!
Hopefully Frank has a cunning plan up his sleeve.
19 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:28:29
20 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:28:45
21 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:28:58
22 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:29:15
So-Frank is definitely for keeping Gordon here. Good to see McNeil on the bench. Power puff midfield, very lightweight, but Onana should get a decent shift I reckon.
Still seeing a draw but if we can get some balls into the box at least Rondon might scuff one in.
23 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:30:02
Very Bottom 5 team this.
24 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:30:08
25 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:32:23
With the exception of McNeil, who else is he going to start?
26 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:32:31
27 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:32:38
Reality is the team we are putting out today is a Bottom 3 side and anyone disputing that is deluding themselves.
28 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:33:34
This was primed for Mills to make a name for himself. Ah well... let's limp to the end of the window and grind out what we can. 12 more points at stake, we already threw away six IMO .
29 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:33:40
30 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:34:16
Anyway, we should win this game. Forest are a mixed bag of players who don't know eachother. Get in their faces, press, and get an early goal.
Hoping Gray can find his form. And maybe for Gordon to stick a few mil on his price tag.
Tarkowski to score. Patterson to score. 2-0.
31 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:34:50
Questioning Lampard's bottle is beyond daft. Come on, Blues, let's get the first 3 points on the board.
32 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:01
33 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:30
Given our dreadful injury record, the last thing we should do is select players who aren't fully fit. Starting Onana is just asking for a lengthy hammy/tendon layoff. Best to get his match fitness up and introduce him gradually, much as I'd like like to see him start.
34 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:48
I really don't get the negativity, why not be reactive vs proactive?
35 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:35:52
No Onana to start as Frank said he is not yet up to Premier League speed. In the absence of alternatives, and as we are playing a lot of long balls, Rondon will give us a focal point up top.
36 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:36:11
37 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:36:21
38 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:39:17
39 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:39:44
And I don't need an Xbox or a PlayStation to realise Rondon is a shadow of his former self but he's all we've got thanks to the two incompetent fuckers who own the club! Not Lampard's fault.
40 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:41:23
Also, if you don't agree with my comment, fair enough… but ridiculous? I'm sure I'm not the only one that believes that.
41 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:42:31
42 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:43:02
Another brave team selection...
43 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:43:28
Dropping like flies not even 3 games in. What do they do at FF?
44 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:44:10
Midfield looks very lightweight.
46 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:46:32
What happened to having a go early, getting on the front foot? Guess I know nothing.
47 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:48:32
48 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:49:02
49 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:51:08
50 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:54:50
51 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:57:05
52 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:26:49
54 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:50:42
Iwobi having a good game in the deeper central role. Looks far better with other players in front of him. Gray having a decent game too. Nice to see some shots from outside the box for a change.
The worry is Tarkowski. That half is up there with the worst of Michael Keane. He needs to take his head out of his arse.
As for Rondon. Complete waste of a shirt. Stick another midfielder on.
55 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:53:13
Rondon is keeping their central defenders more in position but he is still rubbish and looks slow in everything he does, is there absolutely nobody else we can play there?
56 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:55:18
57 Posted 20/08/2022 at 15:59:35
Probably one goal for either side wins this game.
Iwobi playing out of his skin, Gray not doing too bad, Gordon lots of running but I smell a red card coming.
Need to be getting this won today when you take a glance at the upcoming fixtures.
58 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:00:23
Iwobi is playing very well, winning ball and setting up attacks. Tarkowski is having a poor game giving the ball away with indecision. Davies should have had at least two... we should be well up by now.
Second half to come... Dele, Onana on me thinks? Davies and Rondon off?
59 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:01:51
In general, we look much better organized than previously.
Just useless in the final third. Rondon in 1/4 of a striker. We get so far and run out of ideas, slow down, and then run out of space.
Coady looks a really good signing. Iwobi is the most improved player in the league. And Davies looks half decent. Grey and Gordon look like they can cause trouble, but lacking that little bit of X-factor.
We can win this, but how to change the attack with our options is the real challenge. We will likely rely on set-pieces.
60 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:03:13
Tarkowski not liking the left side at all, maybe switch the back 3 around...
Let's see Onana in the 2nd half please.
61 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:06:15
62 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:09:20
63 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:25:49
64 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:33:35
65 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:36:59
66 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:38:21
67 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:41:15
We are dead in the water.
68 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:41:44
69 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:42:06
70 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:43:47
We're going down for sure. Lampard gone by October.
71 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:47:34
72 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:49:01
73 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:49:10
74 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:49:10
75 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:53:52
The rest were so frustratingly average it's unbelievable, once again we have to go behind to start playing with a bit of gusto.
Unless we sign more attacking players with punch then a long hard slog of a season is beckoning.
76 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:55:03
77 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:55:15
A
Fecking
Striker
78 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:56:33
Back to the transfer team. Get your collective fingers out this coming week!
79 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:56:45
I can't believe Pickford is getting blamed for that goal. Patterson clearly at fault.
80 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:56:57
Everton 'hold my beer'.
81 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:58:48
82 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:59:47
Probably not far off crisis mode however lol.
Frank needs to make some big decisions this week, regarding what kind of strikers we need.
I'd get Chelsea to up the offer for Gordon to around £50 million because I can't see his value being so high this time next year, a non-scoring attacking player, so strike while the iron is hot now.
We need to reinvest that cash on a top striker, and somehow convince that said striker to join Everton.
83 Posted 20/08/2022 at 16:59:57
84 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:00:31
No idea what our best 11 is but we need a striker.
85 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:00:37
If we can get him out before the window shuts all the better. I absolutely do fucking not want him spending the Gordon money.
Thanks for keeping us up, Frank... (sort of) and you're a nice guy, but you ain't got it.
86 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:01:05
I agree. Pickford, Tarkowski, McNeil, Onana – all error strewn. Everyone seems to shoot like Osman: on target but weak. But psychologically a point and a goal give us a lift. We need though to get some attackers in asap this week – not wait until deadline day.
87 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:02:31
Today's result might be the end of Frank.
88 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:03:10
89 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:03:24
We need a striker. Onana might need time to adjust. McNeil was again underwhelming. The two that came on didn't improve on the two that went off.
I thought Gray and Iwobi were our best. Gordon continues to be Gordon - exciting, hard working, struggles with end product.
Shame that some of our best chances fell to Tom but I thought he played pretty well.
At least we've scored a goal.
90 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:03:56
For who?
What good manager is available to fix the situation we're in?
Who's coming in that's better?
For what it's worth, I remain of the opinion that we should have gone all out for Steve Cooper when he left Swansea, but we are where we are. I don't see, just yet, the value in sacking Lampard.
91 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:06:33
Garbage.
92 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:07:50
I'm all for taking Chelsea's offer at this point. Gordon should have won the game.
Onana is clearly a talent... and also clearly not ready for the big time. We'll have a great player there in a few months, but patience will be required.
93 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:07:50
We are just working currently with a piss poor squad and have been since the likes of Lukaku, Barkley, Barry, McCarthy, Baines, Pienaar left.
I can't see what any manager can really do with this crop anymore.
94 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:07:59
Lampard nearly threw all the points away with the stupid substitutions. It's the hour almost, send on the subs.
Okay, so Rondon was rubbish so let's do what didn't work in the other two games and play three wingers. Each time one of them broke, they couldn't do anything with it as there was nobody to give it to.
He might at least have kept Davies, who'd been having a good game, replaced Rondon with Iwobi and played Onana in his role but, after his promising cameo last week, looked out of his depth today. McNeil looks a total waste of money... and £45Mill for Gordon, take it!
Thank heavens that Pickford knows how turn provider.
I won't get carried away with a point against a poor Forest side but a decent big striker must be a priority if we want to see something from, at least, two of the three wingers.
Mediocrity, we should be so lucky!
95 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:00
To blame Lampard is a bit rich, Moshiri and Kenwright deserve all the flak.
As for the goal, Pickford getting the abuse, but how slow was our defence to react to the save?
96 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:05
McNeil looks a poor buy.
We still have time to sell Gordon.
Lampard is all talk but a shocking manager.
97 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:06
I think George is right about Gordon. He was given every opportunity to show his ineptitude as a forward and he did indeed seriously disappoint.
How many chances did he have? How many goals should he have scored?
98 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:09
99 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:24
Onana saw the reality this afternoon and will need sharpening up.
Pace and intent was good but we so lack any cutting edge.
100 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:08:51
Onana looks very nervous and may take time to adjust to the demands of the Premier Leaguebut there is no excuse for some of the others.
Unable to get much from the first three games sounds like it's going to be a long hard struggle once again and I suspect that Lampard may not be around at the end.
He started with Rondon who is a rank amateur but, having said that, Lampard has very little else... but surely the lads who went out on loan and Dele Alli could do better than Rondon.
Something is seriously wrong and nobody at the club seems to give a monkey's about it.
101 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:10:09
Upcoming games will anchor us to the bottom.
We have no creative play and the new players we brought in are as bad as the rest of squad 2023 will see us relegated.
102 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:12:06
Why don't you take a day off from your usual stupidity?
103 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:12:22
104 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:12:50
105 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:13:12
So far, defending set-pieces is better. I can see improvement.
But I feel Gray and Gordon have been trying too hard to dribble for a shot while ignoring the striker when running channels. Not enough crosses into the box.
106 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:15:10
107 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:18:33
Not as soft in the middle but toothless up front.
Thought Gray had his best game in some time. Looked a far more valuable player than the 50 million lad!
Also thought Rondon put in a shift. He is limited, but pressed. You could see him trying to encourage others to step up pressure in the press. But for all his effort he is still no more than a back up sub.
Iwobi was very good again. Really put in the leg work.
108 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:18:49
109 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:21:21
110 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:21:22
111 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:22:21
112 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:23:03
113 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:23:25
After this game, I hope Gueye's move is not off yet. Onana might suit better to play as an 8 than a 6. He likes to go to ground and will give away a lot of free kicks around the box.
114 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:23:47
I thought Frank Lampard would know a thing about strikers and scoring goals, but he got it all wrong when he loaned out Simms and retained Rondon. Or is Frank preparing Everton for the championship next season with the loaned out Simms, who may not want to leave 5th placed Sunderland if they get promoted to the premier league?
115 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:24:04
On the plus side if we buy/loan two good strikers we do have enough creativity if the midfield give them service, as long as midfielders recognise that their job is to create and not play up top with them.
116 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:24:32
117 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:25:30
118 Posted 20/08/2022 at 17:25:52
Who to blame, the owner, the chairman, the director of football, the manager or the players?
Truth is they are all complicit to differing degrees in the decline, stagnation and decay of Everton Football Club.
I don't see any hope, I honestly don't after 50 years of support it's same old cycle of failure.
I need to go to my happy place for a pint or two.
1 Posted 20/08/2022 at 14:02:17
Disappointed that he's persisting with a 5-man defense and that Davies is starting over Onana.