Blues steal first point from jaws of defeat

20/08/2022



Everton 1 - 1 Nottingham Forest

Everton hosted Nottingham Forest for the first time in 23 years and battled to a late goal that secured their first point of a massively underwhelming season so far..

Frank Lampard significantly chooses Anthony Gordon to lead the line, but his time alongside Rondon. Onana is left on the bench along with Dwight McNeil, who has been poor. Allan does not start but Davies is selected for midfield. Not a single young academy U21 player even on the bench.

The visitors go things underway. Gordon was fouled on his first involvement, a free-kick wide left ha Gray delivered in superbly and Davies completely missed a gaping open goal. Rondon could not get himself onside in the next attack. Pickford took his time on a free kick and Everton played it slowly out of the back until Gordon forced a corner, Gordon trying to be too clever in the subsequent phase.

Gordon gave up a soft free-kick, allowing Forest to play one in deep... too deep, over the byline. Everton were recovering possession well and from Gordon's pass into space Davies tried a rash shot that screwed wide, unreasonable to expect anything better. Patterson got forward but badly overhit his looping cross behind the goal.

Gordon made space for a beer shot that glanced off a defender, forcing a diving save from Henderson, then Gray tried o squeeze a weak shot inside the post, then Rondon tried and failed to connect. Davies go into a great position but chose to play in Rondon, while he was thinking of something else altogether. It had been a good spell for the Blues but absolutely nothing to show for it.

Forest saw more of the ball, Johnson invited to shoot and then William testing Pickford. Again, Worrall fouled, this time Gray, and saw a deserved yellow. Again Gray finds Davies with a fine ball in o the far post where the Everon completely messed it up yet again when all he should have done is score.

At the other end, Tarkowski had his pocket picked and Johnson seemed to have too much time, failed to score with defenders getting in his way. Bu Forest took more control, with Everton unable to play out from the back. When they did get forward, Mykolenko was fouled and William shown yellow. Gray delivered a great ball to the near post where Coady tried o make contact, forcing a corner. In the second phase Gray tried to curl one in but it was always going over.

Forest were gifted the ball at the other end, Tarkowski giving the ball away very cheaply but Forest wanted acres of space and time that they were not being granted and they failed to capitalize. Gray broke forward and forced a corner that he swung in but only into a crowd of red shirts. Iwobi was called for a deliberate handball. Tarkowski again missed a crucial ball, letting Forest attack and it was Keystone Cops defending that just won out.

Gordon overlapped on a good run but could not beat Henderson to the overhit ball. Forest got a corner that Tarkowski headed out but the return ball needed punching out by Pickford.

Another free-kick, wide right this time, was not delivered well by Gray. More crazy midfield play gifted the ball back to Forest but again they could not really threaten. When Everton did counter, the attack stuttered until Gray made good space only to shoot waywardly over the Forest goal. A strange half of lively football but really poor in quality, with half-chances not taken by either side.

No changes, of course, as the home side restarted. Davies got some good possession but failed to shoot or pass and Paerson eventually looped his cross into Henderson's welcoming arms. Scrappy play ensued, with neither side able o retain possession. But Everton got a free-kick for shirt tugging, which Gray sent in for Henderson to grasp.

Another Iwobi pass was on a different plane than Gray but Gordon played in Rondon who turned well and fired just wide. Probably the best piece of football so far! Gordon then got more space but spoilt it by playing straight to a defender. Gray did well to get forward and cross in low but it was 4 feet ahead of Rondon. Changes then from Lampard,

Onano hopelessly lost the ball and hilariously tried to rugby-tackle his man: Yellow Card! An utterly ridiculous moment! Onana hen clumsily fouled O'Brien and Forest demanded a second yellow, not forthcoming, but instead a dangerous free-kick that Williams scooped high over Pickford's goal. Gray did well at the other end but his layback to Onana was carelessly wellied over the Forest goal.

McNeil got forward but his cross was beating nobody. But Everton won a corner that went through a crowd. Henderson needed treatment. Iwobi found Gordon who turned well and tried for the far corner, his shot parried well by Henderson, it needed to be twice as hard or top corner to score. But nothing from the ensuing corner wasted by McNeil.

An Everton free-kick was put in well by Gray but parried by Henderson and the chance was gone.

Coady somehow almost scored an own-goal a the other end, his deflection screwing wide. Gibbs-White drove in an excellent cross from the left that Coady half-cleared, and Williams fired a shot across Pickford's goal.

Gordon danced and shimmied into the area and worked space well for the shot but nowhere near enough power or guile to beat Henderson. Onana was struggling terribly with the pace of the play around him. McNeil should have found Gordon with a breakout pass but totally failed, as Forest saw more of the ball, with a shot from Yates parried by Pickford direct to Johnson who made no mistake to give Forest the lead in the last 10 minutes.

Onana somehow won a free-kick but Gray's delivery was terrible, however on the second phase it was Loony Tunes attacking as the ball pinged around the Forest area, no-one able to connect and half a dozen chances all go begging. Or was it good defending by Forest?

However. out of nothing, a brilliant ball over the top from Pickford and Gray did everything that was required of him, to slide it under Henderson after a superb first touch.

With a buoyant atmosphere inside Goodison, Everton went up and won a corner but Gray sent it in straight to Henderson. However, Everton won the second phase and Gordon had a shot that Henderson had to punch back out. Everton worked it around to Iwobi whose shot was a foot over the bar. Everton pushed into the last 4 minutes and Gordon got past Worrall but lacked the skill to scoop it over the advancing Henderson.

And that was the final action of a very lively game that only confirms Everton's tremendous difficulty in scoring goals – even when they get a whole host of chances!

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Davies (57' Onana [Y:60']), Iwobi [Y:35'], Gordon, Gray, Rondon (58' McNeil).

Subs not Used: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Dele, Coleman, Gbamin, Vinagre.

Nottingham Forest: Henderson, Worrall [Y:18'], Cook, McKenna, Williams [Y:29'], Mangala (55' Yates) , O’Brien, Toffolo, Lingard (83' Kouyate) , Johnson, Awoniyi (61' Gibbs-White) .

Subs not Used: Freuler, Dennis, Biancone, Hennessey, Surridge, Mighten.

Referee: Andre Marriner

VAR:

Attendance: 38,271





