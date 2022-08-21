New deal for U21s striker Cannon

Everton have announced that emerging Academy prospect Tom Cannon has signed a new three-year deal with the club.

The 19-year-old, who has been part of the youth setup at Finch Farm since he was 10 years old, committed his future to the Toffees until 2025.

Cannon, who netted nine times in 24 starts for Everton's development side last season, scored a brace as recently as Friday evening in the Under-21s' 2-2 draw with Manchester United.



“It means a lot to sign this new deal,” Cannon told evertontv. “I want to really kick on now and I’m excited about what the future holds.

“Everton is a very good place to develop. I’ve got the right people around me and they help me every day. The coaching has been great here and I’m very grateful for all the time they’ve given me.

“I feel, over the past year, I feel I’ve developed more physically and I’m looking forward to progressing even more. Hopefully I can keep scoring and playing well and get more involved with the First Team. There’s nothing more I want to do than to play for Everton.”

