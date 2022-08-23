Fleetwood Town vs Everton

23/08/2022



Everton turn their attention to the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening when they make the short trip to Fleetwood for the second time in three years.

The Blues are looking for their first win of the season and after the late equaliser against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, Frank Lampard and his squad will be hoping to establish some momentum if they can beat their League One opponents and progress to the third round.

With striking reinforcements on the horizon, it’s also an opportunity for Everton’s forward players to find their shooting boots and also a chance for the manager to field some of those players who haven’t been involved as much in the opening league games.

As the only fit, senior centre-forward at the club, Salomon Rondon would be a good bet to start. Two of the Venezuelan’s three goals last season were scored in cup competition against lower-league opposition and this may provide him with the platform to get off the mark while work in the transfer market continues to bolster the attack before the transfer deadline.

In Lampard’s own words, new signing Amadou Onana needs minutes to get up to speed in terms of match fitness so he will also likely be in the line-up alongside Seamus Coleman and Ruben Vinagre for the same reason.

Elsewhere in the side, in addition to second-stringers like Asmir Begovic, Niels Nkounkou and Jean-Philippe Gbamin, there is scope for some of Everton’s up-and-coming youngsters to get some minutes, albeit within the framework of balancing the need to blood youth and the imperative to get through the tie and qualify for the next round.

Certainly, Blues fans might be intrigued to see someone like Tom Cannon in the squad given that he is the most viable of the club’s forwards in the Academy now that Ellis Simms, Nathan Broadhead and Lewis Dobbin have all gone out on loan.

Kick-off: 7:45pm, 23 August, 2022

Last Time: Fleetwood Town 2 - 5 Everton

Predicted Line-up: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Vinagre, Allan, Onana, Nkounkou, McNeil, Rondon

