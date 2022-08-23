Season › 2022-23 › News Gordon says he wants to go as Chelsea are set to bid £60M 23/08/2022 27comments | Jump to last Anthony Gordon has reportedly told Everton and Frank Lampard that he ‘wants to leave’ the club with Chelsea ‘ready to pay’ £60M to sign him.The latest stage of the transfer saga that has now dragged on for weeks comes with adamant denials from Everton that their star young winger is not for sale, and counter-claims from the BBC that "All indications from the player’s side suggest he doesn’t want to move." And yet the rumoured interest from Chelsea continues despite the continually rising transfer fee they appear willing to pay. Reader Comments (27) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Sam Hoare 1 Posted 23/08/2022 at 10:57:41 Michael, Chelsea are paying that much money for his potential, for what he could be in 3 or 4 years time (a newish approach for them as they’ve spent big money on young lads from Villa and Italy too). Whereas we need money to buy players who can deliver end product now. Gordon is probably a 6/10 player now who could be a 9/10 which is why Chelsea want him; whereas we could do with a player whose 7.5/10 now, even if they’ll never be more than an 8.I agree that the argument on selling him depends upon the club making sensible replacements; something we have not done in recent years. But I’m an optimist and for us to ever progress we will have to start recruiting better so hopefully Thelwell etc have appropriate targets lined up. I like Gueye, Broja and Kudus as options. Ray Robinson 2 Posted 23/08/2022 at 11:02:21 I’d be sorry to see him go because there is undoubted talent there but at the moment it’s largely untapped potential. In an ideal world, we’d keep him but we could strengthen elsewhere with £45 to £60M.The lad is wholly committed and talented but he’s no Rooney.If he does go to Chelsea, I see him going the way of Rodwell, Jeffers when they joined a “bigger” club. At best, a John Stones – a big pay packet, some nice medals but just a bit part squad player.I honestly don’t see a £60M player in him – so I’d accept such an offer provided we have alternatives lined up. Absolutely no use selling him on deadline day and just banking the money. Derek Thomas 3 Posted 23/08/2022 at 11:04:48 After pursuing, in the manner of foxhunting, success by throwing unspeakable (and badly aimed) amounts for unsuitable players, I thought the whole new paradigm – both Brands and post Brands – was to have a conveyor belt of 'buy cheap - sell dear' players, rather than the other way around? If Gordon doesn't fit that description – who does? £60Mill? – Snatch their arm off!!! Len Hawkins 4 Posted 23/08/2022 at 11:36:11 £60million??Can we not persuade them to take Rondon & Kean too for a round £100 million? That would be £39.75 million for Kean and a few bob for Rondon plus a large bag of Everton Mints. Lester Yip 5 Posted 23/08/2022 at 11:50:54 Looks like the bidding war has started and driving the value up near £60M + potential add-ons. Raymond Fox 6 Posted 23/08/2022 at 11:53:29 It seems to me that Gordon will be sold, I would guess that some kind of a deal with Chelsea will occur, money and a player.We need a decent goal scorer or two from somewhere, I think that's why there will be a deal.If Gordon wasn't to be sold, Frank could have said Gordon is going nowhere, end of.I wouldn't blame Lampard, I've no doubt he would like to keep Gordon and buy half of Man City's team but… Shane Corcoran 7 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:01:13 El Bobble saying personal terms agreed.All about the fee. Tony Everan 8 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:09:20 Yes, Shane, looks almost a certainty now. I think there will be hard negotiations about the player(s) we get from them going on that will be very difficult to agree on. They will want to loan only Broja we will want that plus a fixed fee option to buy, or a permanent deal. Maybe another player in the mix too as part of the deal? Matthew Williams 9 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:34:26 So Gordon wants out, it seems, and Chelsea are offering £60 million!Sell, as we need players here that are committed to our cause. Shane Corcoran 10 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:36:20 So he wants to go, according to the usually reliable Athletic. Of course, Everton fan wants to play for Chelsea. Out to fuck with ya. The money will be payback for the Barkley deal. Another true blue. Christine Foster 11 Posted 23/08/2022 at 12:36:45 TalkSport now reporting he has formally told the club and Lampard he wishes to leave and join Chelsea for £50M plus £10M add-ons...I wonder what the real story is? Soren Moyer 12 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:24:29 Don't be tempted yet, Everton! You can still squeeze even more money from them! Hold on for £80mil. Andrew Ellams 13 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:33:47 Nick. You probably said the same thing in 2004 when Rooney was sold… Pete Clarke 14 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:46:37 Regardless of the money he goes for, it is just another sickening blow to myself as a blue. I had high hopes that he would grow into a top player under Lampard's coaching and also keep the hopes up of other young players coming through. This just sets the trend for young players to think that they can just simply make big money in future transfers but in reality they lose their focus on what they should be doing. I’m also saddened that there will be thousands of very young Everton fans who watched him last year and probably had their mums and dads running around the sports shops looking for a top with Gordon on it because he was their hero and favorite player. Similar story with Richarlison I suppose with regards to being a hero of many a youngster although losing a local lad hurts a lot more. We now only have Davies and Coady as local lads in the first team which is piss-poor for a club of our size in a football mad city. Of course it is understandable for a working-class family to have sat down and realized that this is a life-changing moment for them all with mum and dad instantly retired and they could go and watch their boy play football wherever it is. Hopefully they are not watching him sat on the bench which is where I see him for this season at least. That’s a difficult team to break into but good luck to him. As a Blue I can’t imagine anything better than my boy playing for Everton. I mean, how much money do people need?So the cycle continues with us selling our best players whilst holding on to numerous other players who have failed us year in and year out. Players who are happy to be sat on the bench picking up absurd wages and other players who can’t play because of the slightest injury but who know that their contracts have them covered for years. So much for football being a working-class game. Kieran Kinsella 15 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:48:35 What odds this drags on to deadline and, as with Arteta, Bill says we didn’t have time to spend the soon-to-disappear money? Michael Lynch 16 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:52:47 Don't worry, Pete, all those little lads can buy Dwight McNeil shirts instead.As you say, Richarlison and Gordon are more than just our best players – they were the club's heroes of the season. Without them, we completely lack personality. Charles Barrow 17 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:55:04 BBC reporting he doesn't want to go!! So we don't know whether he does or doesn't as media outlets are contradicting themselves. No point blaming the player. We need someone positioned in Calderstones Park to ask him when he walks his dog this afternoon! Shane Corcoran 18 Posted 23/08/2022 at 13:55:16 Pete, I hear you, but you’re in the wrong sport. If Gordon truly wanted to stay for the love of the club, then he can stay as he has a contract. Young players coming through know if they’re good enough they’ll make the first team and then it’s up to them if they want to chase money/“glory” with a richer, currently more successful club. Take up watching your local amateur team or some other amateur sport. I know I do and it’s much more fulfilling. Frank McGregor 19 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:03:24 I was wondering if Gordon has heard of a gentleman called Ross Barkley, it could happen that he could be sitting on the bench with him.At least they could talk about the times they played regularly on Merseyside instead of sitting on the bench. James Newcombe 20 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:18:26 £60M including add-ons… Who knows what anyone is worth in this daft game these days, but it sounds like we were mugged off for Richarlison!We should make a move for Joao Pedro and try to sign some of Watford’s scouting team. Joe McMahon 21 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:22:11 An insane amount for "a prospect". This is more than Liverpool paid for Salah, Sadio Mane and many others who are world classIt just shows, the Brazilian international was worth a lot more than what Spurs and Levy did us for. Nick Page 22 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:23:09 Some of the tripe written on here is absolutely hilarious. Thanks for the laughs. So … accordingly, we sell our best player and current most attacking threat for £60M, again, and we still haven't replaced the first one (nor the last one) and his goals….and we buy some Sky 6 cast-off for half the value, which is inflated anyway because of the selling club, who if he was that good they wouldn't be selling. And this is good business? Hahaha LOL. Chelsea know exactly what they're doing and this is how they operate, ie, putting young players that won't make it in the window to “trade”. It's called the greater fool theory in the market for a reason. To add to that, even if we do sell, we have one week to bring in this striker – we probably need two – whose value has just inflated by at least 50%. It's not Anthony Gordon's fault …. nor is it Chlesea's. Caveat emptor! Brett Jonathan 23 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:29:12 Sell, Sell, Sell! I was happy to sell him at £40 million, so this is fantastic news! Can't assist, can't beat the first man, can't score. £60 million for someone with 'potential'? Yes, please!!! Great to be on the other end of a transfer instead of the usual overpaying for average players. Charles Barrow 24 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:29:30 BBC is reporting just now that he doesn't want to go. It seems it all depends which media outlet you read/listen to. Only way to find out - go along to Calderstones Park this afternoon and ask him as he walks his dog! Michael McGrath 25 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:40:12 Have Gordon chauffeured down to Chelsea in a Rolls,collect Broja and bring him back on loan with an option to buy.Then call into Southampton with 20 million for Che Adams. Soren Moyer 26 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:55:45 If we have any funds available, we should go all in for Joao Pedro. Been saying this for weeks!!! Pacey, skillful, powerful, young and WITH Premier League experience. What's not to like? Carl Manning 27 Posted 23/08/2022 at 14:59:13 #2. That's a shocking assessment of John stones since he left. He's slightly more than a bit part player. As for a few shiny medals…. 4 prems? He's also played a World Cup semi and European championship final. He's been proven right to have left. To put him only slightly above rodwell and Jeffers is laughable