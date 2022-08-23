Gordon says he wants to go as Chelsea are set to bid £60M

23/08/2022







Anthony Gordon has reportedly told Everton and Frank Lampard that he ‘wants to leave’ the club with Chelsea ‘ready to pay’ £60M to sign him.

The latest stage of the transfer saga that has now dragged on for weeks comes with adamant denials from Everton that their star young winger is not for sale, and counter-claims from the BBC that "All indications from the player’s side suggest he doesn’t want to move." And yet the rumoured interest from Chelsea continues despite the continually rising transfer fee they appear willing to pay.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb