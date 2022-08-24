Season › 2022-23 › News Gbamin arrives in Turkey ahead of loan switch Lyndon Lloyd 25/08/2022 43comments | Jump to last As Dele Alli's transfer from Everton to Besiktas is completed, Jean-Philippe Gbamin is also in Turkey looking to finalise a loan move to Trabsonspor.The Ivorian midfielder has not yet had a look-in at Goodison Park so far this season and was omitted from last night's squad to face Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, leading to speculation that the Blues might be trying to move him on before the transfer deadline.Gbamin joined Everton from Mainz in a £23m deal but his career in the Premier League was wrecked by injury and he has not been able to work his way back into first-team contention.He spent a period on loan at CSKA Moscow last season and it now appears as though he could be joining Dele in the Turkish league, and it appears it would be on a loan or permanent basis. For everybody concerned let's hope this is true. Another off the wage bill, meaning we can bring someone in.Ne can meet up with Dele and chat about those good times they had at Goodison and how good the Chairman was to them in financial terms.With Dele we'll always have the Palace 2nd half. With Gbamin we'll always have that Wolves first half. John Pickles 2 Posted 24/08/2022 at 16:31:19 Everton: Buy dear, loan for peanuts to Turkey. Tony Everan 3 Posted 24/08/2022 at 16:47:12 Just need Gomes to Fenerbahçe now for the hat-trick. Dale Self 4 Posted 24/08/2022 at 16:47:14 Gotta move em if we can. How it is, maybe. David Currie 5 Posted 24/08/2022 at 17:48:09 Hoping we can move him and Gomes on. Warrington and Mills are better players to have in our squad this year. Martin Reppion 6 Posted 24/08/2022 at 17:51:09 If these are the deals, along with the money from the sale of Gordon that free up the cash for the 2 mythical strikers and one more midfield player then lets just hope it gets done.Alli has in effect got no value on the books and Gbamin must have had his cost amortised to about zero by now. This means whatever they go for it won't count against us.I just wish all this frenetic stuff had happened before the season started so we weren't playing catch up with a Derby looming.I just want to see a headline starting with 'Done Deal'. Steve Shave 7 Posted 24/08/2022 at 17:56:35 Tony not a bad shout that for Gomes to Fenerbahce, I have been his only defender on here for some time but even I gave up the ghost midway through last season, ate the peach and accepted he is never going to be who he was. A confidence player who lost the crowd and sadly any notion of mobility after the injury.David @5 talking of Warrington, I wonder how much difference there is in him and Garner longer term. Maybe we should give the lad more minutes this season? I like the look of him. The 5 sub rule means he and Mills will get some minutes this year, great for all involved. I was hoping we could get a decent fee for Davies this summer but now I think we will need him, maybe Frank can get a tune out of him. Don't know what to say on Gbamin other than his sad story epitomises our cursed luck over the last years, he looked like he was going to be a baller and built for the PL. He did well last year on loan in Moscow so is fitness the issue? Is the rigours of the PL too much for him or does he just not fancy it now, afraid to get injured again? Best shot of him. David Hallwood 8 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:18:39 Just shows how many turkeys we signed Dale Self 9 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:21:24 With all the negative and contentious stuff that this episode has brought to the surface that was very good David. You and Dave Cashen have livened it up a bit. Christy Ring 10 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:29:33 Alli has his problems, whether it's personal or physical, so to get him off the wage bill especially with the agreement with Spurs is huge. Gbamin's career never took off because of injury, but after playing for the last 12 games of the season with Moscow, I thought a fresh start in preseason this would be his last chance. Lampard knows best, but he was one of the few who put in a performance against Minnessotta, hasn't got a look in since, looking at his physique, you'd think he'd suit the Premiership sadly. Will Mabon 11 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:30:35 John @ 2 - and then get a good old Turkish shafting at the end of it, for any payments due.Further irony here in that both he and Dele are/were the equal of anything we have, if only it could have worked out. Gavin Johnson 12 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:36:18 A move to Turkey?? So that means a loan and he returns next summer. Turkish clubs whole transfer philosophy is to have a revolving door of loans. I'll be surprised if Besiktas come up with the £7M for Dele next summer. Raymond Fox 13 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:40:10 Another sad tale, I thought he had a good future here when he arrived. We are getting rid of a fair few so I'm guessing we have some new faces already lined up. But then again! David Currie 14 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:43:48 Steve 7, Warrington is a good player who does the basics very well. I hope he gets minutes in the Premier League this season. Mike Gaynes 15 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:48:44 I wish him nothing but the best. The courage and hard work required to rehab from those horror injuries and get back on the pitch speaks for his character and dedication. Christy #10, I too thought he looked pretty good in preseason, but Frank sees him every day, and his call is that the guy isn't good enough. We barely saw him before the injuries, so we'll never know if he was a bad buy or just a bad-luck case. Danny O’Neill 16 Posted 24/08/2022 at 18:59:08 If this happens, then a shame we never got to see what a player he might have been.On Warrington, I see potential. It's not just his number 6 positional play, he has a great range of passing on him. Gavin Johnson 17 Posted 24/08/2022 at 19:01:04 I wish him all the best. It must be very taxing mentally to come back from those kind of injuries. I've heard rumours he's a bit of a beer monster so if there's any truth in that I can see why the club want shut of him. Mike Gaynes 18 Posted 24/08/2022 at 19:02:58 Danny, yep, just watching Warrington in the pre-season and against Fleetwood made me smile. He's so poised, so assured on the ball. That crossfield pass right after he came on yesterday was professional grade, and he made it look effortless. Pat Kelly 19 Posted 24/08/2022 at 19:18:14 McNeil will be off next. Dale Self 20 Posted 24/08/2022 at 19:22:19 Okay, I faceplanted on supporting Gomes although the injury was a factor but I will take all of my reputational gains from that episode and bet on McNeil to make it. Frank played him out of position in my opinion. Brian Harrison 21 Posted 24/08/2022 at 19:24:24 Well, I don't see us missing Gbamin I think he only played 6 games in 2 years, but let's not shed too many tears after all he was still being paid his mega wages. I don't know if there is a stat to show how much we are getting from this squad in terms of wages against minutes on the field of play. Mina another on £110k per week yet spends more time on the treatment table than on the pitch. Dele another on £100k + a week and I think he has only started one game and has hardly played more than 45 minutes in any game. Gomes and Allan hardly seen on the pitch in months.Mind this follows the new tradition at Everton: Besic, Bolasie and Tosun – 3 more who hardly kicked a ball in the last 2 years of their contract. Mal van Schaick 22 Posted 24/08/2022 at 19:29:31 Everton. Flops feeder club for Turkish league. Christy Ring 23 Posted 24/08/2022 at 19:49:45 I reckon, if we bring Garner in, Allan is on the way out.He was not in the squad last night after being on the bench on Saturday. Rumours that he has been offered to Roma after the Wijnaldum injury. Sam Hoare 24 Posted 24/08/2022 at 20:00:10 I had such high hopes for Gbamin. He really was very good in Germany, where he had little or no history of injury. Wonder how good he might have been had he stayed fit?The double injury was bad luck though it sounds as though he has not always behaved himself off the pitch either, which is a shame.Bad luck rather than bad scouting this one but yet more big losses on expensive signings. Mark Taylor 25 Posted 24/08/2022 at 20:11:16 I'm frustrated we never found out if Gbamin was actually any good.The others we are trying to 'lose' have pretty much all answered that question and not in the affirmative. Andy Crooks 26 Posted 24/08/2022 at 20:16:12 Christy @10, spot on. Actually, I still cling to some faint hope that he will complete his comeback in glory. I think he is a very fine, but desperately unlucky player. Not deadwood, in my view. Not at all. Ian Bennett 27 Posted 24/08/2022 at 20:17:43 Wow, I said we needed a clear-out - but boy are we seeing one.Sigurdsson DelphKennyTosunVan der BeekEl GhaziKeanRicharlison Pending or looking like going:GordonAlliAllanGbaminGomesChuck in a couple like Branthwaite etc. Robert Tressell 28 Posted 24/08/2022 at 20:43:27 If he had stayed, fit there's a good chance Silva would still be our manager.A very good player. Terrible luck. Denis Richardson 29 Posted 24/08/2022 at 21:12:04 Another one off. Guy was unlucky with injuries but we'll never know if he was good enough in the first place. £23M was not a small fee.Beggars belief the amount we've spent on players the last 5 years or so and ended up with the squad we have. Jerome Shields 30 Posted 24/08/2022 at 21:30:51 Once these players are gone, it will have to be a busy week in the transfer window. Gavin Johnson 31 Posted 24/08/2022 at 21:38:45 Robert #28, Yes, absolutely, we've had terrible luck with injuries but our summer 2019 midfield signings of Gbamin and Delph took it to a whole different level of bad luck. Had they stayed fit – particularly Gbamin cos Delph was always a sicknote – I do think Silva would have kept his job, at least for that season anyway. Dupont Koo 32 Posted 25/08/2022 at 02:13:22 Any penny saved on Gbamin going forward will be a blessing for us. Appetite as a player ruined by injuries and spoiled by the big contract. Nothing else to see here. Let's move on. Jim Bennings 33 Posted 25/08/2022 at 06:52:26 Get him gone. Jerome Shields 34 Posted 25/08/2022 at 07:45:30 Gavin #12The same could be said of Everton. Denis #28He had an injury-prone record before joining Everton. Brands and Medical Services where prepared to take risks on injury-prone players, thinking they would get them for less. They where suckered every time. Andrew Bentley 35 Posted 25/08/2022 at 10:56:25 Ian #27, it’s the clear out we’ve been crying out for years to happen. Sadly for a lot of that list it’s taken contracts to expire to happen!What I do like about the players that we are bringing in is the mentality and leadership qualities that the likes of Tarkowski, Coady, Onana have. It’s clear that as well as talent we are trying to change the mindset and attitude of the squad as well. This is great to see and will take time to turn around. Seems more similar to the transfer business of Moyes where he was obsessive about character of individuals. Bill Gienapp 36 Posted 25/08/2022 at 12:51:30 Don't feel like we ever got a particularly good look at him once he finally got healthy. Seemed like Lampard wrote him off upon arrival and his loan last season was less about getting minutes and more about just getting him out of the way. Regardless, he clearly has no future here, so the sooner his situation is sorted the better. Stale Haverstadlokken 37 Posted 25/08/2022 at 13:38:23 No Turkish clubs can afford Allis wages so rumours is that Everton will pay 50% of his wages. Can't se any Turkish clubs want to pay a transfer fee, so Gbamin and Gomes will probably go on loan if Turkey is end station. I would prefer sales for both. Lev Vellene 38 Posted 25/08/2022 at 19:22:16 I'll always feel sorry for the players who only got long-term injuries after they joined Everton! Gbamin is one of these. So I really hope there is some truth to this rumour, and that he can find a new club to get fully fit with. The Premier League is not at all the place to slowly work your way back to your old skill levels, I'm afraid. Kieran Kinsella 39 Posted 25/08/2022 at 19:30:59 Lev,We've had a few. Do you remember that Brazilian Rodrigo that Moyes signed I think on loan with a view to a permanent deal? But he got injured pre-season, he was out for about 2 years and then had a brief stint at Southampton before disappearing. He was supposedly pretty good pre-injury. Then we had Billic, Williamson, millions worth of talent that produced a few dozen games combined. Lee Courtliff 40 Posted 25/08/2022 at 19:43:00 I remember that Rodrigo guy, watched him play against Birmingham in August 2002. He looked alright but we only played him a couple of times before he seemed to disappear. I do recall Pele saying he was Brazil's best player around the time we signed him! I was only 21 back then so I believed bollocks like that and got all excited... just to be let down... again. Steve Cotton 41 Posted 25/08/2022 at 20:04:42 Lee 40, unlike you Pele has a problem where he just can't get excited..or so the adverts say... Mick Conalty 42 Posted 25/08/2022 at 20:38:53 "Oh No!!!" Gbamin is leaving... What are we going to do? I know — "Let's have a party!"Waste of bleeding space. Brian Murray 43 Posted 25/08/2022 at 21:15:31 Steve, Keep a stiff upper lip, It will be alright on the night