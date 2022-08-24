Everton draw the Cherries in Round 3

Everton have been given an awkward away tie against Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

The Blues will have to travel to the south coast twice in the space of a week as they are scheduled to play the Cherries in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium on 12th November.

Everton's tie is one of seven all-Premier League ties that came out of the hat in this evening's draw.



Full draw

Leicester vs Newport County

West Ham vs Blackburn

Wolves vs Leeds

Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth vs Everton

Liverpool vs Derby County

Burnley vs Crawley

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage vs Charlton

MK Dons vs Morecambe

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brentford vs Gillingham

The ties won't be played until the week of 8th November due to the scheduling of Premier League games and European competition ahead of the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off later that month.





