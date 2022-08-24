Season › 2022-23 › News Everton draw the Cherries in Round 3 Lyndon Lloyd 24/08/2022 10comments | Jump to last Everton have been given an awkward away tie against Bournemouth in the third round of the Carabao Cup.The Blues will have to travel to the south coast twice in the space of a week as they are scheduled to play the Cherries in the Premier League at Vitality Stadium on 12th November.Everton's tie is one of seven all-Premier League ties that came out of the hat in this evening's draw. Full draw Leicester vs Newport County West Ham vs Blackburn Wolves vs Leeds Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Manchester United vs Aston Villa Bournemouth vs Everton Liverpool vs Derby County Burnley vs Crawley Bristol City vs Lincoln City Manchester City vs Chelsea Stevenage vs Charlton MK Dons vs Morecambe Newcastle vs Crystal Palace Southampton vs Sheffield Wednesday Arsenal vs Brighton Brentford vs Gillingham Article continues below video content The ties won't be played until the week of 8th November due to the scheduling of Premier League games and European competition ahead of the World Cup in Qatar which kicks off later that month. Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Steve Daniells 1 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:14:59 Not too bad at all. We should beat this lot... shouldn't we?! Rob Halligan 2 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:18:12 FFS down at Bournemouth twice in four days. We’re away to them on the last Saturday before the break for the World Cup. Mind you, those two gobshites John Aldridge and John Barnes did the draw……..pulling the RS out at home to Derby county. Tony Everan 3 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:23:29 Certainly not an easy draw, but could have been worse. It will be a tough match away from home and we will need to field our strongest team to progress. Including our two new forwards ! Good motivation too as seven PL clubs will be out and a decent chance of a good draw in the next round. I’d like to see us take it seriously and give it a good crack this season, it could well open up for us. Jack Convery 4 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:28:38 Play the first eleven. They will rest players.Pickford, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Patterson, Mykolenko, Onana, Gueye, Gray, Broja, Iwobi. Simples. John Raftery 5 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:29:45 Two trips to Bournemouth in four or possibly five days and then Sydney. Who needs European football! Bernie Quinn 6 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:33:30 I'm sure Danny will be happy with this draw - and I hope we play the next round at Goodison. Dale Self 7 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:33:41 Decent draw. I could see a few of the bigs taking a fall; Arsenal, Titsandham and United with City playing Chelsea. A couple of other surprises and maybe we have a go at finally winning this thing. Tony Hill 8 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:37:10 We won there in the FA Cup back in 2016 I think or have I made that up?Otherwise, not a great ground for us but I fancy we'll get through. Rob Halligan 9 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:41:52 Two games down to Bournemouth will be approximately 1100 miles! A real test of stamina, especially going by coach to both games. Jeez, you’re looking at a total of about twenty hours sitting on a bus! 🥱🥱🥱😴😴😴 Steavey Buckley 10 Posted 24/08/2022 at 22:43:39 Everton should and must focus on premier league survival. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb