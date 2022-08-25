Season › 2022-23 › News Nkounkou makes temporary Cardiff switch Lyndon Lloyd 27/08/2022 8comments | Jump to last Niels Nkounkou has signed a new two-year contract with Everton before heading out on loan to Cardiff City.Nkounkou spent last season in Belgium with Standard Liege where he made 23 appearances before returning to Finch Farm to press his claims for a first-term berth under Frank Lampard.The 21-year-old played a couple of games in pre-season as part of the manager's team-rotation and exhibited more of his exciting attacking play but, with Vitalii Mykolenko and new loan acquisition Ruben Vinagre offering more experience in his role, it was always going to be a battle for him to gain a foothold in the side. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Tony Everan 1 Posted 25/08/2022 at 18:29:12 The lad needs to push on and get his career going. It wasn't a very successful loan at Liege but nevertheless good experience for him. I'd love to see him come on leaps and bounds for this move to Cardiff City. A decent club in a tough league, if he can nail down a place and have a solid, consistent season it will do him a lot of good. Richard Lyons 2 Posted 25/08/2022 at 19:02:54 I was impressed with him in the few games he's played for us. Would be a real shame if he didn't make it with us. I'm sure he'll be a success somewhere... Lee Courtliff 3 Posted 25/08/2022 at 19:21:34 I certainly be watching Cardiff when they're on telly if this lad signs for them. He's clearly got some potential. Mike Gaynes 4 Posted 25/08/2022 at 21:19:08 Maybe Cardiff City can teach him what Standard Liege couldn't – the basics of defense. Or change his position from left-back to wing. Alan J Thompson 5 Posted 26/08/2022 at 03:58:43 I take it he can be recalled during the next transfer window otherwise what is the point in a 1 year contract? Ed Prytherch 6 Posted 26/08/2022 at 05:58:27 I agree with Mike. He is exciting in possession but he has a lot to learn about defending. Dupont Koo 7 Posted 27/08/2022 at 05:42:08 He got around 1,600 minutes playing at Belgium last season: not ideal but still a solid amount of minutes against decent competition under his belt. Good move to Cardiff as a long Championship Season and tough competition would be able to help accelerate his growth & development. As always, fingers crossed that he can get 3,000+ minutes in the upcoming season and come back a better player next July. Lee Courtliff 8 Posted 27/08/2022 at 10:03:19 It's official now. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb