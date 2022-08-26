🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “What is the Plan Here?”

26/08/2022



Adam McCulloch, Andy Howard, Lyndon Lloyd and Paul Traill review the games against Nottingham Forest and Fleetwood Town, puzzle over the merits of a back five and wonder who will start in midfield against Brentford.





They lament the fact that Everton still have no striker heading into the final days of the transfer window – although there was breaking news while they were recording of the Blues' talks with Neal Maupay regarding a £14m move from Brighton.

Finally, they offer their picks for a player from Everton's past or present who might have come close to the kind of transformation undergone recently by Alex Iwobi.

