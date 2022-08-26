Season › 2022-23 › News 🎙ToffeeWeb Podcast: “What is the Plan Here?” Lyndon Lloyd 26/08/2022 2comments | Jump to last Adam McCulloch, Andy Howard, Lyndon Lloyd and Paul Traill review the games against Nottingham Forest and Fleetwood Town, puzzle over the merits of a back five and wonder who will start in midfield against Brentford.They lament the fact that Everton still have no striker heading into the final days of the transfer window – although there was breaking news while they were recording of the Blues' talks with Neal Maupay regarding a £14m move from Brighton.Finally, they offer their picks for a player from Everton's past or present who might have come close to the kind of transformation undergone recently by Alex Iwobi. → EpisodesYou can listen directly via the Acast player above or take us with you on your smartphone by subscribing to the podcast through the usual big players like Apple iTunes, Spotify, etc or, if need be, you can add it to a third-party app using this RSS feed link Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Jerome Shields 1 Posted 26/08/2022 at 07:28:34 It is hard to see the transfer team being capable of delivering the players needed in the final week. The number of players needed along with recent transfers and those leaving is not conjuicive to a settled team or a prepared team. Also Everton have had a below par attacking forward line for some time even with a Centre Forward, depending on get out of jail goals resulting from one off talent. Calvert Lewin seems to get better ability wise when he is not playing. but not now increasing to absurd values. like the last time he was off injured. It seems that anything of value is being sold off and anything else loaned off. The organisation and style of play is questionable in what it could deliver with the players available. Recent players introduced have looked ok, when they are sure of what is being asked of them. Players seem confused when Frank reverts to his preferred formation without a Centre Forward target, some of the players seem unsuited to this preferred formation There is a awful lot to sort out in a week. This could drag on reflecting the uncertainty expressed in this Podcast Jerome Shields 2 Posted 26/08/2022 at 07:28:34 It is hard to see the transfer team being capable of delivering the players needed in the final week. The number of players needed along with recent transfers and those leaving is not conjuicive to a settled team or a prepared team. Also Everton have had a below par attacking forward line for some time even with a Centre Forward, depending on get out of jail goals resulting from one off talent. Calvert Lewin seems to get better ability wise when he is not playing. but not now increasing to absurd values. like the last time he was off injured. It seems that anything of value is being sold off and anything else loaned off. The organisation and style of play is questionable in what it could deliver with the players available. Recent players introduced have looked ok, when they are sure of what is being asked of them. Players seem confused when Frank reverts to his preferred formation without a Centre Forward target, some of the players seem unsuited to this preferred formation There is a awful lot to sort out in a week. This could drag on reflecting the uncertainty expressed in this Podcast Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb