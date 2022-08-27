Season › 2022-23 › News Holgate adds to Lampard's injury concerns Lyndon Lloyd 27/08/2022 3comments | Jump to last Mason Holgate looks set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the second half of today’s 1-1 draw with Brentford. The defender was forced off with 22 minutes to go after being caught clearing the ball by Yoane Wissa and he will undergo scans back at Finch Farm to assess the extent of any damage. Frank Lampard says that the early prognosis is that Holgate could be out for a few weeks which will deprive him of yet another centre-half following Ben Godfrey’s leg fracture on the opening day and will almost certainly end any speculation linking Michael Keane with a move away from Goodison Park this week. Keane has been the subject of uncorroborated talk linking him with a loan move to Nottingham Forest but will now be needed by Everton who only have three fit and available first-team centre-backs with Jarrad Branthwaite on loan at PSV Eindhoven. Article continues below video content “He’s opened up his knee and felt some pain so we are going to scan it in the next day or so,” Lampard said of Holgate after the match at the Gtech Community Stadium. “The feeling is it will be weeks, maximum, we hope, but may take him out of the next couple of games. “I don’t want to jump the gun too much on that but hopefully it’s not a really bad injury.” Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Andy Mack 1 Posted 27/08/2022 at 19:32:19 Bad news for Holgate, he's done alright so far. Looking for a silver lining, maybe we won't have enough defenders to play five for a while and be forced to revert to four. Give it a go Lamps, we're terrible with a back 5. Kieran Kinsella 2 Posted 27/08/2022 at 19:36:00 AndyLol I was just thinking the very same thing. Paul Jones 3 Posted 27/08/2022 at 20:01:54 What pisses me off here is that Forest- who've bought more than a team full of players - come to us asking to LOAN Keane to them as if they're some dodgy Turkish club who have already shafted us over Alli and Ggamin. In two words.. fuck off! Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb