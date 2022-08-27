Holgate adds to Lampard's injury concerns

Mason Holgate looks set for a spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the second half of today’s 1-1 draw with Brentford.

The defender was forced off with 22 minutes to go after being caught clearing the ball by Yoane Wissa and he will undergo scans back at Finch Farm to assess the extent of any damage.

Frank Lampard says that the early prognosis is that Holgate could be out for a few weeks which will deprive him of yet another centre-half following Ben Godfrey’s leg fracture on the opening day and will almost certainly end any speculation linking Michael Keane with a move away from Goodison Park this week.

Keane has been the subject of uncorroborated talk linking him with a loan move to Nottingham Forest but will now be needed by Everton who only have three fit and available first-team centre-backs with Jarrad Branthwaite on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

“He’s opened up his knee and felt some pain so we are going to scan it in the next day or so,” Lampard said of Holgate after the match at the Gtech Community Stadium.

“The feeling is it will be weeks, maximum, we hope, but may take him out of the next couple of games.

“I don’t want to jump the gun too much on that but hopefully it’s not a really bad injury.”

