Season › 2022-23 › News Reports: Gueye move finally gets the green light Lyndon Lloyd 29/08/2022 28comments | Jump to last Idrissa Gueye could finally become an Everton player again as the Blues appear to now be close to re-signing him from Paris Saint-Germain, the club for which he left Goodison Park three years ago for £29m. Protracted negotiations over a two-year contract and an undisclosed fee to the French club meant that the deal took a fortnight before it looked likely to get over the line and then another four weeks as the player attempted to negotiate a severance package with PSG. According to reports in France, only the final few details now need to be ironed out and that Gueye is set to undergo the second part of his medical within the next 48 hours. The Senegal international was deemed surplus to requirements by new PSG boss, Christophe Gaultier, and he jumped at the chance to return to the club where he really established himself as a top-class midfielder following a £7.1m transfer from Aston Villa. Article continues below video content Nottingham Forest reportedly made an attempt to hijack the move at one stage but Gueye was set on re-joining Everton and underwent the first part of his medical in Paris two weeks ago before finally coming to an arrangement with the Parisiens. Gueye looks to return to Goodison with top-level experience with PSG which included regular Champions League football playing alongside the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi. Though almost 33, he is regarded by Frank Lampard and the Toffees’ Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, as a valuable stop-gap in an area of the pitch that was glaringly short on quality. He will also get the opportunity to mentor another Senegal-born player in the form of Amadou Onana. The 20-year-old arrived earlier this month in a £33m deal from Gueye's former club, LOSC Lille, as a hugely promising but still raw midfield prospect for whom Lampard has high hopes. Either in tandem or in rotation, the pair promise to solidify the spine of an Everton side that struggled last season but which has been augmented by James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Neal Maupay this summer. Reader Comments (28) Jim Bennings 1 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:25:16 Walks straight into the team even at 32.If he can be our present day Gareth Barry for 12/18 months then I see no wrong in that. Pat Kelly 2 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:29:17 At least money wasn't an issue Ciarán McGlone 3 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:29:40 Gueye, Iwobi and Onana.. surely this is the end of the failed back 5 experiment. Christy Ring 4 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:30:21 Hope there's no more hiccups, a strong defensive midfielder, available for the weekend game, and can now change to 3 in midfield. Duncan McDine 5 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:32:14 Thought this was dead in the water, but someone somewhere was obviously playing silly buggers. With the management hellbent on playing just 2 in midfield, and Iwobi settling nicely into one of those spots, I don’t see how Onana and Gueye will be playing at the same time. Hopefully Lampard has a cunning plan! Nick Page 6 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:32:32 Agreed Jim @1. Selling him and bringing in utter dross was main reason Silva lost his job. Not his mistake. Another player never replaced. FF has to go 433 but I think Thelwell sees this 3-5-2/5-3-2 thing (he wrote a book on it, and Wolves set up that way). John Cook 7 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:33:11 See Barkley now a free agent,I would take him back.Good back up and would now cost us nothing ! Nick Page 8 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:34:22 Get real John. Barkley is useless Neil Copeland 9 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:34:23 Get him in as soon as so he can get some time on the training ground and a start against the RS on Saturday. Even better if it means we go to a back 4 although may have to wait longer for that.Just need a playmaker and another striker. John Cook 10 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:38:01 Disagree Nick,compared with some of the shite we have signed over the years, still think he would be a good squad player. Jerome Shields 11 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:38:42 The one big advantage Gueye has is experience, with prove stopper ability, and he maybe able to organise those around him to stop the opposition walking through Everton's midfield. Frank definitely needs such a player. Nicolas Piñon 12 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:46:58 hope I'm wrong but don't see lampard shifting to a 4 back line soon.great deal if it goes by and hoping Allan stays cause its a heavy calendar and they wont be able to play all minutes all games as seen. But anyway its another step forward I believe. My ideal team when all fit would be:PickfordPatterson, Tarkowsky, Coady/Mykolenko, Godfrey;Doucoure, Gueye, Onana;Iwobi;Gordon and Calvert Lewin.Thats a team with experience talent and lots of energy and ambition as well. Crossed fingers someday i'll happen.Subs: Begovic, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Holgate, Vinagre, Davies, Allan, Gomes; Townsend, Gray, Maupay, Rondon. Dale Self 13 Posted 29/08/2022 at 16:48:34 Alright then, Gueye, Tark and Coady can get things under control at the back. After playing at PSG has a few new moves and can probably help significantly in getting out of our third and most likely can still cause problem for opposing offensive setups. UTFT!!!!! Tony Hill 14 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:09:04 This fella's attitude towards us has always been exemplary. He will bring desperately needed balance, if indeed he arrives. Above all, he will significantly improve our chances of survival.How are the FFP numbers stacking up though? Sean Roe 15 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:11:02 He was 32 when we were first linked with him, he must be nearing 40 now surely! Niall McIlhone 16 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:14:33 If true, this is a massive relief. Of all of the top players we have sold on in recent years, it is Gana and Lukaku we have missed the most. Almost as soon as Gana left, we were much easier to play against. I am looking forward to seeing him rat around in that deep midfield area. It does not matter that he is nearly 33. He is hard as nails and fit as a flea. I think our results will soon improve with him in the team, and give Onana and Iwobi greater freedom. Tony Hill 17 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:17:37 He has another 5/6 years in him, Niall @16. Kieran Kinsella 18 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:19:39 Gueye and Ross could both be very effective in a sweeping up role. Gueye on the field, Ross in the stands with a broom. Brian Wilkinson 19 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:21:08 Not so Sean, he has the same birth certificate as Yakubu, got another 15 years in him yet :-) Colin Metcalfe 20 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:22:14 Great news ! Welcome back Idrissa Hugh Jenkins 21 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:23:04 John (7) - Cost us nothing? Not nowadays I'm afraid. Even h=if he was willing to come for nothing his agent will insist on a signing on fee. Bobby Mallon 22 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:23:33 Let’s stop fucking about and sign him in time to play against the red shite. Also maupey starts tomorrow against Leeds and McNeil is benched. Frank d see ins are pretty poor( or timings of them) we need to score bloody goals Brent Stephens 23 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:25:23 Now I AM getting excited. Gueye, Onana plus another one in midfield, please. Brent Stephens 24 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:26:34 Kieran, #18 - he might have to ask "which end do I use?" Brian Hennessy 26 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:30:41 For me, Everton without Gueye are in real danger of another relegation fight. Him coming back will I think see us finish mid table. From what I have seen of him since he left, he has become a better player. Please get this over the line. Neil Copeland 27 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:39:21 Brent, probably be most effective with it located where the sun don’t shine David West 28 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:40:45 This is a good signing we all know how old he is but his bit of experience in the centre will be priceless. We have a really young team now, that I'm excited to watch develop. Dcl 25 Gordon 21 Onana 20 Mykolenko 23Godfrey 24 Patterson 20Gray 26 Mcneil 22Iwobi 26 Maupay 26 Then the young las, Warrington, Mills, Simms to develop. Compared to where we were 12 months we are getting a young decent team together, yes they will take time to gel, yes they will make mistakes and have off days, thats where the patience is needed but I think gana would be a vital cog. Hope Thelwell has a couple of aces up his sleeve before deadline day. Robert Tressell 29 Posted 29/08/2022 at 17:43:25 Probably bought to help develop Onana. Although Onana plays for Belgium he was born in Senegal so you can imagine Gueye being a good mentor.Presumably low cost which lessens the issue of age. Age is an issue though, as a player whose game is built almost solely on dynamism is unlikely to have the same longevity as Barry - who was hardly mobile even in his 20s.As a double act though, Onana and Gueye should be a fair bit better than Allan and Doucoure (worse still Gomes + AN Other) so we should see an improved midfield as a result.