Reports: Gueye move finally gets the green light

29/08/2022







Idrissa Gueye could finally become an Everton player again as the Blues appear to now be close to re-signing him from Paris Saint-Germain, the club for which he left Goodison Park three years ago for £29m.

Protracted negotiations over a two-year contract and an undisclosed fee to the French club meant that the deal took a fortnight before it looked likely to get over the line and then another four weeks as the player attempted to negotiate a severance package with PSG.

According to reports in France, only the final few details now need to be ironed out and that Gueye is set to undergo the second part of his medical within the next 48 hours.

The Senegal international was deemed surplus to requirements by new PSG boss, Christophe Gaultier, and he jumped at the chance to return to the club where he really established himself as a top-class midfielder following a £7.1m transfer from Aston Villa.

Article continues below video content

Nottingham Forest reportedly made an attempt to hijack the move at one stage but Gueye was set on re-joining Everton and underwent the first part of his medical in Paris two weeks ago before finally coming to an arrangement with the Parisiens.

Gueye looks to return to Goodison with top-level experience with PSG which included regular Champions League football playing alongside the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Though almost 33, he is regarded by Frank Lampard and the Toffees’ Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, as a valuable stop-gap in an area of the pitch that was glaringly short on quality.

He will also get the opportunity to mentor another Senegal-born player in the form of Amadou Onana. The 20-year-old arrived earlier this month in a £33m deal from Gueye’s former club, LOSC Lille, as a hugely promising but still raw midfield prospect for whom Lampard has high hopes.

Either in tandem or in rotation, the pair promise to solidify the spine of an Everton side that struggled last season but which has been augmented by James Tarkowski, Conor Coady and Neal Maupay this summer.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

About these ads

© ToffeeWeb