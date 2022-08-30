Season › 2022-23 › News Leeds United v Everton Michael Kenrick 30/08/2022 37comments | Jump to last Team News New signing Neal Maupay is not involved tonight Everton head to Elland Road for Round 5 of the Premier League, against Leeds United.New signing Neal Maupay is not involved in tonight's squad where Davies and McNeil are restored with Frank Lampard finally dropping the back 5 and going with a 4-3-3 formation.Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo.Subs: Forshaw, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, James, Gelhardt, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich. Article continues below video content Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, McNeil.Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch. Live Forum Reader Comments (37) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () James Marshall 1 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:05:40 Maupay not even in the squad – don't tell me he's injured already. Michael Lynch 2 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:06:15 Rumour that he wasn't registered in time. Sounds pretty Everton if true. Danny Baily 3 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:06:32 Where's Maupay? Fran Mitchell 4 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:09:15 No Maupay is the big stand-out. Jesus!But 4 at the back is a change.But still no striker and the bench looks very uninspiring.Gordon magic to put an extra £15M on his valuation is required Ben King 5 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:09:23 Where's Maupay?Why no strikers... again?!?!!!We're going down... Michael Lynch 6 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:10:07 It seems that Maupay needed to be registered by noon on Friday – the last working day before this match – to be eligible. Fran Mitchell 7 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:11:44 It appears due to yesterday being a Bank Holiday, Maupay was not actually registered until today.That is just absurd. Steve Shave 8 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:14:44 I simply can't fucking believe Everton did not get Maupay over the line for this game. I was spitting feathers we'd left it too late for Brentford. This, if true is a new low for our board!!!! Neil Lawson 9 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:16:25 Why had no one identified this prior to now? Ridiculous. Amateurish. It's Everton! Tony Everan 10 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:16:59 Fuck Me! This is beyond a joke, No Maupay, not registered in time for the game?? Fifth match now with no striker. Hoping for the best tonight but the task has been made more difficult, this is costing us points unnecessarily.“Frank Lampard has confirmed that, despite being registered on Friday afternoon, Neal Maupay misses out tonight due to Premier League requirements.” Christy Ring 11 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:18:23 Si, if we're playing tomorrow, Maupay would be okay to play. If that's true, totally unfair. Danny O’Neill 12 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:20:13 Lampard not happy with not being able to register Maupay and having a right dig at the Premier League with their non-working day rules for registering players.He said he'll speak about it more after the match. Get the popcorn ready! Robert Tressell 13 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:21:45 Looks more robust in central midfield with 3 bodies - but a bit underwhelming up front. Bizarre situation. This really is extremely poor from the club. Perhaps acceptable if they unveil something worth waiting for before the deadline – but really let the fans down if Maupay is it. James Newcombe 14 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:23:20 I agree Ben 5 - put the house on it. We just about managed part one (staying up), but have made a pigs ear of this window. Kieran Kinsella 15 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:23:45 In a similar vein, reports from France stating that Gueye is to undergo a medical at Everton 48 hours. Anyway else see a problem with that timeline? As for this one, Frank can complain but let's be honest the club (Thelwell, Bill, whoever) should be up to speed on the rules and regulations. No point whining after the fact. Do you your jobs people. David West 16 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:25:05 Nice Ben if it wasn't done it wast done Get over it !!I'm still optimistic if that's a back 4. Not confident but optimistic. Let's have a go at them, shackles off front 3 if 3 in middle. COYB Tony Everan 17 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:27:04 It's just ridiculous, Premier League acting like it's 1922. They can't have a few people working on the Monday before a massive and busy week's football, surely they knew the transfer window was ending this week? Why not take their holidays when it's quiet or there is a break. No wonder Frank is seething. There again, it's up to us to know the rules inside out. Kieran Kinsella 18 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:27:24 Not Keane on that bench but I'll stand by my prophecy. 0-5 to Everton. Ian Riley 19 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:28:02 Sunday league stuff!! Jerome Shields 20 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:29:38 A lot will be pleased four at the back and three in midfield. Frank must not fancy Keane in a back five. We should be grateful for small mercies. Hopefully the midfield will not be walk through. The forward play should be more supported, but will need earlier substitutions in the second half for tactical changes. We can't sit back to see the game out. Colin Malone 21 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:32:48 No leader in midfield. { Allan ]Ive seen some poor players but great leaders on the pitch, Vinnie Jones, Robbie Savage. Allan is a great leader, also a great player. Ask Ancelotti.Get a fucking grip Frank or is it Clement? Mike Keating 22 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:33:26 Were Lampard and the board not aware of these regs?They may be stupid rules but what is worse is that our club signed an attacker at last only to discover that he can’t play - pathetic management yet again! Craig Walker 23 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:36:19 Watch Gordon get a bad injury so he’s out and we can’t play him or sell him. That’d be just Everton. Matthew Williams 24 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:38:15 Our board are simply not fit for purpose,at least we're playing with a back four...as for tonight's game,another draw coming. David West 25 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:40:37 Craig 23 just don't play our best player then ?? Come on lad! Sometimes wish had the option to block some posters, so I don't have to read their depressing shit !!! Ray Roche 26 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:43:34 So, Saturday, Sunday and BH Monday aren’t working days. WTF? Why are games being played then? Is that not work? All the people involved at every level must be volunteering.And in the FA Headquarters, where it’s still 1953, someone’s put the kettle on. 🤦🏼♂️ Jay Harris 27 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:45:20 Still expect a back 3 with Myolenko and Iwobi in as a wingback.Davies and Onana holding Mf.I can’t believe Mcneill should start before some of those subs if players have to justify their place. Personally I would have put Allan or WArrington into this game. David West 28 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:46:21 As for the Premier Leauge, it's 2022, surely someone working from home could press a button on their iPhone to get players registered. Yes we should know the rules, but the players play Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Bank Holidays... what a joke! Isn't every day a working day for the Premier Leauge, we have matches everyday of the week with no exception. Will Mabon 29 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:47:58 It's one thing buying cheap players. Then not being able to play them is another level altogether. Bank Holiday the obstacle, I guess they'd say - blame it on the boogie.Not going to even try with a prediction; anything could happen tonight. Andy Walker 30 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:49:29 Davies. FFS. As long as he gets a game we ain’t good enough. Raymond Fox 31 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:49:39 If there was a championship for moaning fans, we would win hands down.As for tonight, I'll be suprised if we win, we are just a moderate team.What do they call them... journeyman professionals.I think a point will be a good result. That's not moaning, by the way! David West 32 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:49:46 Will. some might blame it on the "good times " ;) Kieran Byrne 33 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:50:25 Damn... thought our new striker would bag a brace tonight but might as well save it for the next game!!Like the formation & line up, we've got the players to be flexible & not rigid in the 3-5-2. We're going to be quicker, faster... let's start scoring some goals! Also think that finally we've got a manager who knows that Keane is shite & should always be our 6th or 7th choice centre-back til he's sold I say we win 3-1 Gordon, Gray & Iowbi Ciarán McGlone 34 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:55:30 4 at the back... Alleluia! Will Mabon 36 Posted 30/08/2022 at 19:58:26 David, of course... Craig Walker 37 Posted 30/08/2022 at 20:00:16 David I wasn’t saying that. I’m saying it’d be typical of our luck. Will Mabon 38 Posted 30/08/2022 at 20:00:38 Ciarán - hope it plays out that way. 