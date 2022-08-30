Leeds United v Everton

30/08/2022



Team News



Everton head to Elland Road for Round 5 of the Premier League, against Leeds United.

New signing Neal Maupay is not involved in tonight's squad where Davies and McNeil are restored with Frank Lampard finally dropping the back 5 and going with a 4-3-3 formation.



Leeds United: Meslier, Kristensen, Koch, Llorente, Struijk, Adams, Roca, Sinisterra, Aaronson, Harrison, Rodrigo.

Subs: Forshaw, Bamford, Summerville, Klaesson, James, Gelhardt, Drameh, Greenwood, Klich.

Everton: Pickford, Patterson, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Onana, Davies, Iwobi, Gordon, Gray, McNeil.



Subs: Begovic, Keane, Allan, Gomes, Coleman, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills, Welch.



