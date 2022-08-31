Lampard confident that Gordon is going nowhere

Frank Lampard says he is not worried about whether Anthony Gordon will be an Everton player come Friday morning because it’s now too late for the player’s sale to benefit the club.

Gordon has been the subject of serious interest from Chelsea who had two offers for the 21-year-old rebuffed and were believed to have informally discussed a bid as high as £60m, albeit in staggered payments that would have reduced Everton’s ability to replace him with sufficient quality before Thursday’s 11pm transfer deadline.

Gordon rose to prominence last season when, in tandem with Richarlison and Jordan Pickford, he did more than most to help the Blues avoid relegation. His passion, tireless work and a few vital goals, combined with what most in the game believe is a high ceiling of achievement given his tender age, has also attracted covetous attention from Tottenham and Newcastle.

He has also now scored twice in as many matches to help Lampard’s side stretch an unbeaten run in all competitions to four matches, even though they have yet to register a Premier League victory.

Speaking after last night’s 1-1 draw at Leeds where Gordon scored what was a very similar goal to the composed finish he managed at Brentford last Saturday, Lampard indicated that the deadline he spoke of late last week by when Chelsea would need to make a firm offer that Everton couldn’t turn down has now passed.

“I don’t have to worry about him anymore,” Lampard told BT Sport’s Des Kelly, alluding to the fact that Gordon won’t be sold before the transfer deadline. “It’s a couple more days.

He expanded on that in his post-match press conference, saying: “I’m very confident he’ll be our player [after the transfer window closes]. The deadline to decide to sell him has passed.

“He’s too important a player. He’s shown his worth. What good would it do us to do anything with Anthony now?

"In the bigger picture, he has an affiliation with the fans. It is a process, can we build around that? The interest in him is because he is a top player and why we are so keen to keep him.

“He is our player, he has come through and will get better and better. Adding goals is the next step and the hardest step. He is a special player for me, I am delighted with him."

