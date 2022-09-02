Lampard pleased with summer's transfer business

Frank Lampard says he is happy with the shape of Everton’s squad now that the transfer window has finally closed and he can get on with working with the players at his disposal.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Merseyside derby, the manager explained the rationale behind the business the club did in the market this summer while also confirming that Abdoulaye Doucouré is back in training, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin set to train with the group next week after recovering from the knee injury he sustained almost on the eve of the campaign.

Everton bolstered their midfield with the acquisition of Idrissa Gueye and James Garner who came in as the seventh and eighth signings of a busy summer at Finch Farm.

“I’m very pleased and pleased the window has shut,” Lampard smiled. ”We were very strategic in the way we approach it, joined up. When I look at the squad I’m happy. Now it's time to get our heads down and work.

“Gana Gueye is a player for the now. The club know him very well. He’s deeper-lying midfield player — a number 6 stroke a number 8 which is what he’s been doing at PSG a lot so it’s great option for me and a different player of profile to what we’ve got. So, I’m really pleased with that one.

“With James Garner, it’s [the flip side] of the strategy — a young player with lots of energy and lots of quality who will improve with us and improve us.

“So I think it’s an example of us trying to move forward in a sensible direction — improve the team, improve the core of the team in midfield, get energy [and competition] in there.”

Lampard was asked whether he agreed with the sentiment of some of the fans that Everton are light up front having failed to add another striker before last night’s transfer deadline.

“We’ve got Dominic Calvert-Lewin, coming back into training next week; we’ve got Neal Maupay who’s come in and hasn’t played a game yet; we’ve got Salomon Rondon as a centre-forward; we’ve got our wingers where I’ve got different options on both sides; and Alex Iwobi can play pretty much every position on the pitch, basically!

“I think we have to be careful to not bring someone in for the sake of bringing them in. We’ve got a short period until the window opens again because of the World Cup so I’m very happy with what we’ve got.

“The squad is strong. I don’t think there are many teams in the Premier League who play with one up front as a reference that have three, four or five. You stack up strikers, it’s not easy to manage.

“At the same time, we’re always looking at can we improve and who will it improve us and looking at on a broad scale in terms of does it help the squad, is the player going to develop with us, are they going to make an impact now.

“So we took a very considered view on it and I’m happy.”

