Ferguson: 'I don’t agree with all this talk about relegation'

02/09/2022







Duncan Ferguson says he is ready now to take on a full managerial role, that he is open to any challenge and that he left Everton this summer confident that the Blues won’t be involved in another scrap to avoid relegation this season.

Speaking with Paul Joyce of The Times in a lengthy interview about his past and plans for the future, Ferguson describes the wrench it was to leave the club he took to his heart as a player in the 1990s but explains it was right time, particularly as because the chance to work under Carlo Ancelotti was one of the key reasons why he didn’t step away after his first caretaker stint in late 2019.

“It was incredibly difficult for me to leave Everton, a club that I love,” the Big Scot said, “but I had made up my mind more or less six months before that my time was up and that I had come as far as I possibly could.

“I had to do the honourable thing. I think when you get interviewed for a job and don’t get it, it becomes a bit difficult. I didn’t want people thinking I was sitting back waiting for another shot at it. That was the first time I had been interviewed. I was turned down. In my mind that was it.

“The right thing to do was to stay until the end of the season because the club wasn’t in a very good position at the time. I felt I should ease that transition with Frank coming in, support him the best I could, and then come the summer I would look to move. It was easier for me but, of course, driving out of the training ground for the last time was heartbreaking.

“Frank [Lampard] didn’t want me to leave. I spoke to him two or three times, said what my plans were and I felt he genuinely wanted me to still be at the club.

“I think he will do well. Frank is a great coach, a great communicator and the players like him. You have to get respect as a coach and he has that. He has invited me back to the training ground in the future and I have spoken to him a few times since I left.

“Everton will finish mid-table comfortably. I don’t agree with all this talk about relegation. We were in a relegation dogfight last season, but Everton are not a relegation team by any stretch of the imagination.”

Times subscribers can read the full interview here

