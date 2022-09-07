Season › 2022-23 › News Pickford out for up to a month Lyndon Lloyd 07/09/2022 22comments | Jump to last Everton have been hit by the news that Jordan Pickford is set to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a thigh injury.The in-form goalkeeper will miss at least three weeks according to an assessment by the club's medical staff with a strain he aggravated during last Saturday's Merseyside derby in which he made eight saves, including a crucial intervention at the end to deny Mohamed Salah where he diverted the Egyptian's shot onto the post.The England international had reportedly been feeling twinges in the muscle and the club now feel that the best course of action is a period of rest.Pickford's absence leaves Frank Lampard with just Asmir Begovic as senior cover because Andy Lonergan is also unavailable because of a knee problem. There are suggestions that the club might look to bring in a free agent as emergency cover but, according to David Ornstein and Paddy Boyland of The Athletic, the timescales involved vis-a-vis the upcoming international break makes it unlikely they will go that route.Lonergan, who has yet to make an appearance for the Blues since joining the club last year, is projected to fit within the next fortnight. Alan Johnson 1 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:29:17 Shit... Geoff Lambert 2 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:30:24 Only Everton, We are cursed I tell ya. Then again he is a liability to quite a few on here lets see what the stand in can do. Lets hope he avoids a injury or its youth team keeper as our main man. Tony Hill 3 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:30:56 I'm reasonably ok with Begovic but we are looking for a free agent apparently. Tony Everan 4 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:32:10 Bad news, as he has been incredible how many games will he miss? Begovic has done pretty well when called upon so I hope that continues.Looks like three league matches he’ll be out for. Maybe home to Man U , 9th Oct , the return target. Geoff Lambert 5 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:33:53 Ben Foster?? Raymond Fox 6 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:33:57 Are we damned or what! Robert Tressell 7 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:35:18 Bollocks. Geoff Lambert 8 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:36:17 Karius is a free agent?? Got a few mistakes in him?? Dale Self 9 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:39:25 I think the fans wouldn't take too well to Foster after his questionable comments. I think that was him implying we were soft if they got into us early and take the crowd out. Colin Glassar 10 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:44:17 Can Diego Costa play in goal? The Everton training ground curse continues. Eddie Dunn 12 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:49:14 You couldn't make this up! Colin Malone 13 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:52:19 Call Harry Tyrer back. Colin Malone 14 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:52:21 Call Harry Tyrer back. Johan Elmgren 15 Posted 07/09/2022 at 19:59:24 Not good... but I've got faith in Begovic while Picko's out, but behind him it's kinda thin... Christy Ring 16 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:10:31 Pickford has been in great form and a big loss, having said that Begovic hasn't let us down. Bill Gall 17 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:11:56 Can we not go more than a week before we get hit with one of our essential players getting injured. Joe McMahon 18 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:15:37 FFS, its incredible. When I said years ago there is a Hex on this club, the stick I got was incredible. I stand by what I stated. All the luck Liverpool get, we get the opposite, and it's gone on for decades. Brent Stephens 19 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:17:54 Hopefully fewer shots on our goal with the improving defence and the recent midfield signings. The upside might even see Begovic commanding the box on high balls. Barry Rathbone 20 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:23:34 Who was that big lad Martinez signed? Get him back he was alright Paul Birmingham 21 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:25:05 Let’s stay together and keep the belief, hopefully Pickford's form, will inspire Begovic.The Everton team, has more belief and resilience than for many years.Strength in adversity for Everton. Steavey Buckley 22 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:26:23 Goal-keeping is a specialised position that depends on the ability of the goal-keeper to respond decisively to any shot or header. The reflexes to respond have to be honed through regularly playing. Pickford's 6 matches this season have brought him to the top of his game. But Begovic begins the next game as a novice, because he has not played enough games for awhile, so, maybe a liability against Arsenal where he let in an awful amount of goals last season in the last game of the season because he also had not played for awhile. Ray Roche 23 Posted 07/09/2022 at 20:37:00 Barry, was it Robles, isn't he now at Leeds?