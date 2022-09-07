Pickford out for up to a month

Everton have been hit by the news that Jordan Pickford is set to be sidelined for three to four weeks with a thigh injury.

The in-form goalkeeper will miss at least three weeks according to an assessment by the club's medical staff with a strain he aggravated during last Saturday's Merseyside derby in which he made eight saves, including a crucial intervention at the end to deny Mohamed Salah where he diverted the Egyptian's shot onto the post.

The England international had reportedly been feeling twinges in the muscle and the club now feel that the best course of action is a period of rest.

Pickford's absence leaves Frank Lampard with just Asmir Begovic as senior cover because Andy Lonergan is also unavailable because of a knee problem.

There are suggestions that the club might look to bring in a free agent as emergency cover but, according to David Ornstein and Paddy Boyland of The Athletic, the timescales involved vis-a-vis the upcoming international break makes it unlikely they will go that route.

Lonergan, who has yet to make an appearance for the Blues since joining the club last year, is projected to fit within the next fortnight.

