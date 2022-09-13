Season › 2022-23 › News Everton sign Eldin Jakupovic as short-term keeper cover Michael Kenrick 13/09/2022 2comments | Jump to last Everton have signed 37-year-old goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic as short-term cover whip Jordan Pickford is out injured. Jakupovic most recently played for Leicester City, where he was behind Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward in the pecking order.The 37-year-old only ever played four times for Leicester after joining them from Hull City in 2017. All of those appearances came in his debut season with the Foxes. Reader Comments (2) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Pat Kelly 1 Posted 13/09/2022 at 12:35:14 Everton have signed 37 year old keeper Eldin Jakupovic. Duncan McDine 2 Posted 13/09/2022 at 12:45:50 I hear that he’s Eldin high regard Pat. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb