Everton sign Eldin Jakupovic as short-term keeper cover

13/09/2022



Everton have signed 37-year-old goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic as short-term cover whip Jordan Pickford is out injured.

Jakupovic most recently played for Leicester City, where he was behind Kasper Schmeichel and Danny Ward in the pecking order.

The 37-year-old only ever played four times for Leicester after joining them from Hull City in 2017. All of those appearances came in his debut season with the Foxes.









