Everton U21s take on Sporting Braga in PL International Cup

13/09/2022



Everton U21s take on Sporting Braga tonight in a resumption of the Premier League International Cup, kick-off is 7:00 pm BST at Haig Avenue, Southport.

The 2022-23 Premier League International Cup is the Premier League's continental competition for development teams. But it hasn't been contested for the last two seasons because of Covid.

The format for the 22-23 edition is new and sees teams split into three groups of eight, with four English Category A Development sides pitted against European U21 sides. All games are to be staged in England and matches are only played between cross-continental opposition. The winners of each group, plus the two best-placed runners-up, advance to the quarter-finals.



Everton U21s: Leban, John, Hunt, Welch, Anderson, McAllister, Mills, Price, Cannon, Whitaker, Quirk. Subs: Barrett, Campbell, Mallon, Djankpata, Heath, Okoronkwo, Kouyate.



