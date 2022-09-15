First pro deal for Ebere

15/09/2022



Everton Under-18s forward Coby Ebere has signed his first professional contract with the club, a three-year deal that will run until the summer of 2025.

The German-born player has been with the Blues' Academy since the age of 18 and is described on evertonfc.com as "a fast, skilful and powerful attacker" who "predominantly operates from the wing but is also comfortable playing as a central striker."





