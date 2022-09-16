Season › 2022-23 › News Light at the end of the tunnel for Townsend Lyndon Lloyd 16/09/2022 4comments | Jump to last Andros Townsend has spoken of how pleased he is with the pace of his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and he feels like he could emerge from his rehabilitation in the best physical shape of his career.The winger suffered the serious injury on his old stomping ground of Selhurst Park early in Everton's ill-fated FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace last March.Months of rehab work in consultation with a specialist in Qatar has helped him along the road to recovery and while there is still no timetable on his return, he is looking forward to the day he can get back out on the pitch for the Blues. “'[The only thing] that’s been on my mind is how can I get back bigger, better and stronger? he said on evertontv. “I’ve been working on strengthening my hamstrings and my calves. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been body-fat wise and weight-wise. Hopefully that stands me in good stead when I do return. Article continues below video content “The next step is to try to reintegrate [into the squad]. With an injury like this, it’s all about hitting markers. Your jumps need to be at a certain height, your quads at a certain strength.“After hitting those marks, it’s about reintegrating, looking at when I can join in during a warm-up, do a passing drill, then, of course, getting back to full training.“I’m just over five months in now [to my rehabilitation plan] and there is still time to hit those markers and progress how I want, so I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.” Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () James Flynn 1 Posted 16/09/2022 at 17:51:25 Good luck to him. Game 37 in May he was still on crutches. Mike Gaynes 2 Posted 16/09/2022 at 18:02:54 He's 5 months into a process that typically takes 10.If he's back on the pitch in February, that'll be a triumph. And we still have a place for a guy who can crack a shot like he can. Jim Lloyd 3 Posted 16/09/2022 at 18:11:32 Too right, Mike, He's industrious, great for the team morale and has a hell of a shot on him... not a bad crosser of the ball as well. Denis Richardson 4 Posted 16/09/2022 at 18:24:29 Injury was a big shame as I think he's been a really good signing. However, although things are going well on the recovery, it'll likely be near Easter before he's fully fit and match fit.He's not going to be a big part of our season, at least I hope he won't be as it means we'll be up sh**t creek come March! Unless of course he comes on to score the winner in the semi to take us back to Wembley.... got to keep on dreaming.) Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb