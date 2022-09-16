Light at the end of the tunnel for Townsend

Andros Townsend has spoken of how pleased he is with the pace of his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and he feels like he could emerge from his rehabilitation in the best physical shape of his career.

The winger suffered the serious injury on his old stomping ground of Selhurst Park early in Everton's ill-fated FA Cup tie against Crystal Palace last March.

Months of rehab work in consultation with a specialist in Qatar has helped him along the road to recovery and while there is still no timetable on his return, he is looking forward to the day he can get back out on the pitch for the Blues.

“'[The only thing] that’s been on my mind is how can I get back bigger, better and stronger? he said on evertontv. “I’ve been working on strengthening my hamstrings and my calves. I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been body-fat wise and weight-wise. Hopefully that stands me in good stead when I do return.

“The next step is to try to reintegrate [into the squad]. With an injury like this, it’s all about hitting markers. Your jumps need to be at a certain height, your quads at a certain strength.

“After hitting those marks, it’s about reintegrating, looking at when I can join in during a warm-up, do a passing drill, then, of course, getting back to full training.

“I’m just over five months in now [to my rehabilitation plan] and there is still time to hit those markers and progress how I want, so I believe there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

