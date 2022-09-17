Everton U18s are at Wolves today

Leighton Baines takes his Everton U18 charges to Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground to face Wolves, kick-off is at 11:30 am BST.

 

Dave Abrahams
1 Posted 17/09/2022 at 09:57:53
Michael is this game being shown on Everton TV?

