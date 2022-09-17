Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U18s are at Wolves today Michael Kenrick 17/09/2022 1comment | Jump to last Leighton Baines takes his Everton U18 charges to Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground to face Wolves, kick-off is at 11:30 am BST. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 17/09/2022 at 09:57:53 Michael is this game being shown on Everton TV? Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads © ToffeeWeb