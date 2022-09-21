Patterson stretchered off in Nations League match

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson could be set for another spell on the sidelines after he had to be carried off the field at Hampden Park this evening in Scotland's Uefa Nations League match against Ukraine.

The 20-year-old, who has been in magnificent form for the Blues after his first start in the Premier League last month had been delayed by ankle surgery earlier this year, suffered what appeared to be a knee injury when he collided with an opposition player on the wet turf.

Both of Everton's first-choice full-backs were due to face off tonight but Vitalii Mykolenko only made the bench because of a knock of his own.

Mykolenko reportedly picked up a minor injury during Sunday's victory over West Ham and has been left out of Ukraine's line-up to face Scotland at Hampden Park as a precaution.

Patterson started the match, however, as the Scots look to move above this evening's opponents into top spot in Group B1, but he managed just 20 minutes before sustaining an injury that will have Everton's medical staff sweating before scans can reveal the full extent of the damage.

The former Rangers player initially tried to hobble off the pitch but a stretcher was then called to ensure he didn't exacerbate the injury.

“It doesn't look too good when they go off on a stretcher,” Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said afterwards. “He felt something on his leg. We'll wait and see what the medics say.

“Obviously we don't know [yet] because he's got to go away and get assessed but it doesn't look like a good one. Fingers crossed it's not too bad.”



