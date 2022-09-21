Season › 2022-23 › News Patterson stretchered off in Nations League match Lyndon Lloyd 21/09/2022 119comments | Jump to last Everton full-back Nathan Patterson could be set for another spell on the sidelines after he had to be carried off the field at Hampden Park this evening in Scotland's Uefa Nations League match against Ukraine.The 20-year-old, who has been in magnificent form for the Blues after his first start in the Premier League last month had been delayed by ankle surgery earlier this year, suffered what appeared to be a knee injury when he collided with an opposition player on the wet turf.Both of Everton's first-choice full-backs were due to face off tonight but Vitalii Mykolenko only made the bench because of a knock of his own.Mykolenko reportedly picked up a minor injury during Sunday's victory over West Ham and has been left out of Ukraine's line-up to face Scotland at Hampden Park as a precaution. Patterson started the match, however, as the Scots look to move above this evening's opponents into top spot in Group B1, but he managed just 20 minutes before sustaining an injury that will have Everton's medical staff sweating before scans can reveal the full extent of the damage.The former Rangers player initially tried to hobble off the pitch but a stretcher was then called to ensure he didn't exacerbate the injury."It doesn't look too good when they go off on a stretcher," Scotland head coach Steve Clarke said afterwards. "He felt something on his leg. We'll wait and see what the medics say."Obviously we don't know [yet] because he's got to go away and get assessed but it doesn't look like a good one. Fingers crossed it's not too bad." Disclaimer () Ricky Oak 1 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:15:18 Patterson, Everton that. Rob Halligan 2 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:15:45 For fuck's sake… Patterson injured after only 25 minutes and going off. Doesn't look good. Going off on a stretcher. Pat Kelly 3 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:15:46 And Patterson stretchered off Paul Davies 4 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:16:33 Patterson just off on a stretcher. Steve Shave 5 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:18:55 Oh for fuck's sake, we are cursed!!!!Anyone have any idea what type of injury it was? Bryan Houghton 6 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:20:13 For fuck's sake, Stretchered. Looks in pain. Un-fucking-believable. Rob Halligan 7 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:21:02 Looked like an ankle injury, Steve. Was chasing back and seemed to get his feet caught up in-between a Ukrainian player's legs. Neil Copeland 8 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:21:15 Knee injury according to the BBC, just hope it's not serious.Seamus Coleman – come on down! Alan McGuffog 9 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:21:16 McFadden on BBC suggesting it may be medial ligament damage. Kieran Kinsella 10 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:22:26 James McFadden speculating it's a medial ligament? Brian Murray 11 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:22:32 Stupid fucking meaningless tournament. We can't go a month without an injury. Bryan Houghton 12 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:22:50 Accordng to James McFadden on BBC commentary – he reckons it's the medial ligament. I don't know much about it. Other than its fucking typical of our luck. I have a bit of sick in my mouth. Fingers crossed it's not too serious. Bit gutted for him, and us if serious. Rob Halligan 13 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:23:04 Alan, not quite sure how McFadden can come up with that diagnosis within a couple of minutes? Paul Hughes 14 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:24:42 We are cursed. Fucking internationals. Luckily we have only 3 or 4 players going to the stupid World Cup in November. Brian Murray 15 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:27:02 Nothing against Seamus but I was hoping the likes of him Keane and Holgate were a thing of the past. He's been a great servant but 3 years too long. Paul Birmingham 16 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:28:41 Bloody typical. Poxy international games. Let's hope that Nathan's injury recovery goes well. McFadden suggesting it's his medial ligament, gutted for the lad as he has been superb this season.This will test Everton's squad strength and shape, but let's pray for a swift and full recovery for the lad. Lee Courtliff 17 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:29:23 Didn't he injure his ankle just before the West Ham last season? Hope it's not a recurrence of the same problem. Alan McGuffog 18 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:29:32 Rob... he said Nathan was indicating the problem was on the inside of the knee. But as you indicate... who knows yet? Rob Halligan 19 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:30:39 Patterson was injured just before he was due to make his debut against West Ham last season. Injured again tonight… cue the 'sicknote' comments. Peter Neilson 20 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:35:37 Anyone else absolutely fed up of these meaningless internationals? Rebranded Nations League by the beyond reproach Michel Platini. We just don't have enough games!! Kieran Kinsella 21 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:35:41 I wouldn't count on Seamus. Ireland have a game on Saturday. We seem to get more injuries playing for Ireland than any other country. Brian Murray 22 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:38:03 A bog of a pitch at Lansdowne Road cost us the double as Southall landed awkwardly in '86. We just can't catch a break. Hope his pointing at the inside of he knee means not medial damage. Kieran Kinsella 23 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:41:42 Peter,The thing lost all credibility (if it had any) at the end of the first season when Germany were "relegated" from the top tier for about a week until they decided to revamp it make the top tier bigger so Germany, Iceland and all got a reprieve. And now, with a World Cup in a little over a month, who gives a crap about the Nations League? Anyone smart would play rubbish players so they get relegated into the easy group and then they can win the spot for every Euros as the best of the complete crap teams. Rob Halligan 24 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:42:07 The annoying thing is it was a challenge he didn’t even have to make. The ball was probably no more than 10 - 15 yards outside the Ukraine penalty area. Jim Bennings 25 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:43:05 How very typical of our luck.If that's medial ligament damage, then that's Patterson done for the season.Looked very much like the Andros Townsend injury last season to me, I hope and pray I'm wrong otherwise it's a season of old man Seamus or square peg in triangular hole Holgate, neither can play that right back role to a high standard anymore for different reasons.I hate these pointless international breaks so early in the domestic season, it's bad enough this year that we have the Slave Labour World Cup in December without these matches. Danny O’Neill 26 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:46:25 I didn't like international breaks previously but what is the point of this competition? Don't we already have a European Championship?I hope not but I'm guessing that is serious. Ukranian player got away with assault there!! Jim Bennings 27 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:50:19 Danny,I have long grumbled about the amount of international football during the club season.For me, there's only the World Cup (a proper World Cup in the summertime – not when the Christmas decorations are up) or the Euros that will ever gain my attention.There has always been far too many stop-start breaks, September, October, November, March, there's just too many games of irrelevant meaning.Now we've potentially lost a key player for a good number of months if it is what we suspect. Peter Carpenter 28 Posted 21/09/2022 at 20:57:58 Oh, fuck! Rob Halligan 29 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:01:18 If Mykolenko is only a sub due to carrying a “minor knock”, then why haven't Everton demanded that he be withdrawn from the Ukrainian squad so he can receive treatment at Finch Farm? Knowing our luck, he will come on and that minor knock will turn into a major injury. John Crook 30 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:09:21 If it's a longer-term injury, then this could force reverting back to a 3-5-2 (3 in midfield is a must now I believe), and either Iwobi goes to right-wingback or Stanley Mills gets a chance to show what he can do. Really hope it's only a short-term injury but judging by the negative responses it has a gut feel of months rather than weeks. Ray Smith 31 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:09:40 Mina and Holgate not due back until 19th October. Godfrey out to end of December. Mykolenko taken a knock with Ukraine.Which leaves us with Coleman and Keane as recognised defenders.As several have said in this thread, we seem to be cursed, one step forward, two back. I'm sure other teams have similar problems, but it always seems to be us!!! Nick Page 32 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:10:01 Oh no!!! Why the fuck are we playing these completely pointless games, when the season is only a few games in.Also, we have a winter World Cup which has already ruined the fixture schedule anyway….in a country that doesn't play or care about football, let alone human rights, and anyway couldn't fill two stadiums with locals. Industrial scale corruption. Every single injury on international duty should be compensated for by the national FA and sanctioning body (in this case Uefa). That's all his wages paid for and our league position compensated. It would soon stop all this shite because the bastards couldn't afford it. If he's done his ankle ligaments, I feel for him as it took me 6 months to run post ATFL reconstruction. And that was in a straight line. Can't believe it. Tony Hill 33 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:13:24 Let's wait and see how bad it is but it looks serious. Actually, I think Coleman might still do a good job but my word we do seem to have these injuries just when we're getting into some form and when people's hopes are raised.In my old age I realise how critical "luck" is in life and, of course, in sport.Very best wishes to young Nathan. Lev Vellene 34 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:13:38 Fingers crossed, but for once we might have a deputy in that position! Ain't that a silly thought??? Everton??? Go(!), ye unknown, forgotten Irishman... :P Dale Self 35 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:14:51 I'm not sure if someone already stated this but he walked off the field on his own. Nick Page 36 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:15:10 Brian - just saw your comment #21. If he's pointing to inside of knee, it's the meniscus. Could be a tear. If it's a bucket handle tear (displaced) then he wouldn't be walking … did mine a few weeks ago. Absolute mess. I'd choose ankle injury over knee as you can support it with a boot. Rob Halligan 37 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:16:04 Quick bit of research says that a medial ligament injury can heal from anything between 1 - 6 weeks, depending on the severity of the injury. Can often recover without the need for surgery. If surgery is required, then the recovery period could be a lot longer. Obviously we don't know the full prognosis of his injury yet, but the good thing is he walked off towards the touchline, before the stretcher was called. I guess by walking off, it would indicate it is only a strain, rather than a tear, so hopefully he won't be missing too long. We have eight Premier League games and one Carabao Cup game before a 7-week break due to the World Cup. Hopefully his first game back will be Wolves at home on Boxing Day. Jim Bennings 38 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:17:16 TonyI don't know, Seamus looked completely shot at the end of last season, certain games he was so far off it, it became painful watching a long serving player so bad.But as we say, what are the options? Rob Halligan 39 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:20:23 Scotland now lead, but who gives a fuck! Danny O’Neill 40 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:20:35 That sounds a bit more positive, Rob. Walking wounded and young. A few pain killers and we'll see him at Southampton!! Brian Murray 41 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:22:11 Can't go through all that again. Coleman going on a Patterson-style run then checking back because he hasn't the legs although as a defender he's still street wise and not many get the better of him. Got to find another option. Jim Bennings 42 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:22:55 Scotland lead but how has VAR not looked at that goal?If that's us scoring that goal then it gets ruled out every day of the week. Joe McMahon 43 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:23:22 FFS, he's been great this season. I don't believe it. I don't want any Everton players in meaningless internationals again. It seems to hit us more than any other team. I get laughed at when I say this, but someone in past history put a Hex on this club. Things have been generally shite since the late 80s. Rob Halligan 45 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:30:00 2-0. At least Mykolenko won’t be coming on. Tony Hill 47 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:32:26 Jim @41, I'm interested in John's @29 mention of Stanley Mills having a possible role but, of course, Stanley is very young.Anyway, it's a challenge we have to meet and I have faith that Ashley Cole and others will do so. We have to be tough. Bernie Quinn 48 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:33:00 I am very concerned for Patterson if this is a medial ligament injury. Years ago, I was kicked on my knee, badly damaging the medial ligament. Felt like broken glass in the knee. And that was the end of my active sporting life. Wishing you all the best, son. Michael Lynch 49 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:33:40 Pointless competition, driven by greed. There's more than enough international games as it is, without this Mickey Mouse tournament.And yet again it's clubs like us, with weaker squads, that suffer the most when we lose one of our players. Tony Hill 51 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:44:29 That's a very good point, Kieran @45. It can be done and I am starting to think that Lampard and his coaches are getting more savvy and more steely by the week.We also now have proper, influential hard cases in the centre of our defence to help marshal things. Terry Farrell 52 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:45:03 Just when he was playing great! Seamus can do a good job if it's 1 game a week but he could do with knocking the internationals on the head so that he is at his maximum. Let's hope it's not a bad one but he didn't walk off – he was stretchered off! Mike Gaynes 53 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:48:16 Ah, fuck, what a horror story. Lyndon Lloyd 54 Posted 21/09/2022 at 21:50:23 The last player of ours I can recall sustaining a medial knee ligament injury was Bernard and he missed 3 months I think which (assuming that's the injury he has picked up) would put Patterson's return at around the end of the year when the Premier League season resumes. Rob Halligan 55 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:00:50 Bernie # 47. Sorry to hear about your injury, and hope you recovered sufficiently enough, although unfortunately not enough to carry on with your sporting activities. Can I ask you one thing though, Bernie, and this is in no way a dig at you Bernie and anybody else who informs us of injuries they have sustained in the past, but following your injury, where you within hours having any required surgery, followed by days of recuperation, the best possible physiotherapy, often every day, then light work in the gym to build up any muscle loss, then light training to build up your overall fitness, or like most, including myself, did you go home and throw a bag of frozen peas on your knee in the hope it would aid your recovery quicker? I sustained a few serious injuries when I was playing, (but luckily enough no broken limbs), and was fortunate enough to be in a physio scheme provided through work, but even then I might only go once or twice a week. I was still having to go to work etc. so even though plenty of us have suffered injuries in the past, don’t forget, these lads nowadays are receiving the best possible treatment and often are back playing a lot quicker than players from years gone by. David West 57 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:05:48 We can't just have one week where we get 3 points and enjoy the week, can we? Hopefully Seamus is fit and raring to go. He hasn't had a decent centre-back pair next to him for a while, so maybe he can roll back the years and give Patterson a masterclass over the next couple of months if it's as bad as feared. James Mcfadden can diagnose an injury from a replay… get him back to Goodison on the medical staff!!!Fingers crossed for the lad, though – he's been a joy to watch so far this season. Danny Baily 58 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:10:08 Massive blow, made worse by the fact it's come about in a pointless friendly. Rubbish luck. David West 59 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:15:24 Ray 30 You recognise Keane as a defender ???? Just please not 3 centre backs. 🙏 Colin Glassar 60 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:19:38 Can’t Scotland play anyone else other than Ukraine? They seem to play them all the time. Christy Ring 61 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:21:45 Unbelievable! Patterson looking the real deal, injured in a Mickey Mouse match. McFadden not an expert, but hope he's right about a medial injury, and it's not too severe, especially with our defensive injuries. Tommy Carter 62 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:23:28 A crying shame as it looked like this back 4 were going to be a consistent solid unit. Whereas some teams can field their full-backs 50 times a season for 5 years on the bounce, we cannot. Fingers crossed that it's not a very serious one. Jerome Shields 63 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:37:50 Bad news that. Ciarán McGlone 64 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:43:59 What an absolutely pointless competition. Chris James 65 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:45:58 Fuck. Right. Off!Another meaningless international game... another injury to someone who's become a key first-team player. Why is it always us? Si Cooper 66 Posted 21/09/2022 at 22:51:28 Snapping the cruciate used to be the real career-ender, didn't it? And even that is fairly routinely repaired these days, I believe.Let's hope it's basically just something tweaked and the lad is sensibly being acutely sensitive about it following his ankle injury. Tom Bowers 67 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:03:45 As soon as I saw a player down, I just knew it had to an Everton man.Never fails in these darned internationals. Eddie Dunn 68 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:04:30 It all depends on the severity. I have had a few minor injuries on the sides of the knee and soldiered-on. Hopefully it is low grade.I also hate these shitty internationals. So close to the World Cup – it's ridiculous. John Keating 69 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:10:34 Well, at least we can be thankful he got injured playing in a tournament that has us all on the edge of our seats, watching every game on telly knowing we'd never get a ticket.Yet another meaningless, useless game signed off by a corrupt body only interested in lining their own pockets. Danny O’Neill 70 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:16:35 Broken both ankles. They weren't too bad to come back from. I didn't even realise one of them until I got told after the X-Ray.Broken both legs. One of them took a while. To Rob's point, I had a skinny left thigh for years due to muscle loss whilst in plaster.Done my ankle ligaments. That was tricky. Steady state running after several weeks but couldn't attempt the movement on a football pitch. I was fortunate enough to have access to a Cypriot club's physio. Yes, not the heights but it was better than the Army's tuba grip and pain killer option!! What I can only describe as gel treatment and electric shocks to my ankle speeded up the recovery no end.The hardest one I found to recover from was tearing my quad. I just kept breaking down every time it felt okay.Back to what Rob said and Si's comment. These players have the best medical care and will be in recovery every day. What used to be season- or even career-ending injuries are now overcome both more quickly and just overcome.He'll be back before we know it. Bill Watson 71 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:23:20 There's rumours Calvert-Lewin has had a setback but nothing on the Everton website.Is it people putting 2 and 2 together and coming up with 5 because he was omitted on Sunday? Lev Vellene 72 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:28:07 Danny #70,like Gomes got back from that???It's a good thing no-one ever thought he was a liability ever after... Nicolas Piñon 73 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:34:28 What a blow... Anyway Seamus is a hell of a sub..Can we buy someone for it? How far away are Holgate and Mina from being back? No news on them? Paul Kossoff 74 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:48:06 You couldn't make this up, could you? 22 players on the pitch; I say to my son, "I hope Patterson doesn't get injured." 20 minutes later... bang, oh what a surprise. And the fucking idiot trainers are walking him off the pitch to put him back on again. Over 10 minutes before he left the side of the pitch on a trolly stretcher! Cursed we are. Brent Stephens 75 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:54:31 I fear nobody from the U21s is ready to step up. Welch is a centre-back, not a right-back. I think Mills has played a few games at right-back(?) but not of late. All too risky.I assume Vinagre couldn't switch to the right? Paul Kossoff 76 Posted 21/09/2022 at 23:59:25 Rian 22, It was that bastard Aldridge that done Southall. He went up under him that caused the awkward landing. Cost us the double that fucker, was he playing for Oxford at the time? Pete Fishwick 77 Posted 21/09/2022 at 00:01:07 Personally, this is why I hate our players being selected for call-up. Why anyone would promote it is beyond me... I'm gutted for him and for us. Praying it's a lesser injury than it looks. Kieran Byrne 78 Posted 22/09/2022 at 00:42:02 Danny @70,Not to disparage your injuries but, all of a sudden, I thought I'd heard Eric Idle there – 2 broken ankles, broken legs... “it's only a flesh wound.”If you love the game, you keep playing, there really is no option. I'm sure we've all gone against doctors' advice and like what's been said, the pros get well looked after.Myself, in my teens, my kneecap would dislocate on the pitch after a tackle and me Dad would slide it back in, to the shock of a few. I'd be okay after a few minutes of walking, I'd be good for about a month til it'd happen again. Lucky to have a good specialist who put in a screw and I never had to worry about it again.The other major one was a snapped Achilles when I was in my early 40s – that was a tough one. Ahhh, ole war wounds and uncle Arthritis loves all those old rolled, sprained ankles, separated shoulders, cracked ribs etc, but the fun, the memories. I wouldn't change it for anything, lol. Mike Gaynes 79 Posted 22/09/2022 at 01:22:07 I think I can top you, Danny. I played two seasons while in treatment for stage 4 cancer. Sometimes could play for only 10 minutes at a time (sub out, sub in), and once had to go behind the goal and puke, but I never missed a game. Kieran Kinsella 80 Posted 22/09/2022 at 01:59:17 Mike,You've got some balls mate. I called it a day after metatarsal. Bernie Quinn 81 Posted 22/09/2022 at 03:30:59 Rob at 55,Thanks for your kind thoughts, Rob, but it happened 41 years ago and not on the sports field. I was in the Police and it was at a protest march. I had first-class medical treatment, in and out of hospital but, after 12 months, I had to have a total knee replacement. Hopefully I was the exception rather than the rule, so my fervent hope is that Nathan makes a full recovery. Duncan McDine 82 Posted 22/09/2022 at 06:51:27 Ah, so Patterson's injury has now created a thread for the usual suspects to brag about their own injuries. Well if you can't beat them, join them! I'm also in the ‘accident prone' category: broken wrist, ribs, torn ligaments etc, but they were all like a day at Alton Towers compared to breaking my spine in 3 places. I managed to recover and play footy for several years after, but can't claim to be as tough as Bert Trautmann!! Danny O’Neill 83 Posted 22/09/2022 at 06:58:42 Genuine and total respect, Mike.Kieran, I probably should have pointed out that they didn't all happen at the same time!! All in my late teens and early twenties. I avoided anything serious after that.Duncan, now there's a serious injury. There's a really good film about Trautmann's life. Fingers and toes crossed for positive news on Patterson. Mike Gaynes 84 Posted 22/09/2022 at 07:03:23 Duncan, geez... you didn't do that on the pitch, did you? That would have had to be one hellof a foul.Danny, I read about Trautmann when I was a kid... do you know the name of that film?Bernie, highest respects... sorry you were injured on the job. Jim Lloyd 85 Posted 22/09/2022 at 07:31:23 Mike, When Bert had his neck broken, when challenged by a Bolton (think it was their centre-forwad) I think it was on the Telly... I'll check it. and really well done mate, carrying on with having to carry that round as well.Joe McMahon (43), I was talking to Brian Wilkinson about that very point where we seem to have had a curse put on us from that time on!Finally, not sure where to put this info but on YouTube I was looking this morning at a couple clips of EFC in the 1961-62 and 62-63 season, showing Everton v Wolves and Everton v Burnley, the lad goes under the name the heavyroller, got loads of footy but haven't been through em all yet. One shows the great god Alex dancing (literally) on ice! Duncan McDine 86 Posted 22/09/2022 at 07:50:55 No it wasn't from football, Mike, as usual it was a result of me being a dickhead! Danny, I'll look up that film, must be interesting what with his Hitler Youth / POW background, then the football career c/w neck break!All this injury talk has made me think of a new Top Trumps theme… Everton could be Champions League Winners, especially if we re-sign Darron Gibson. Danny O’Neill 87 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:05:57 Duncan, Mike, it's simply called The Keeper. David Bromwell 88 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:07:26 What I don't understand is why a young inexperienced player is being allowed to play every Premier League game and then is selected for a meaningless international as we hear constantly that players are 'over-played'. To make matters worse, young Patterson's likely deputy seems likely to play for Ireland this weekend. Surely the club has the right and responsibility to manage game time for its players? Dale Rose 89 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:17:43 Just to echo what others have said, a useless competition with the World Cup and Euros coming up. Hope the lad recovers quickly. Eddie Dunn 90 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:38:22 Danny @70, You're made of glass, mate! What an injury list. Fair play for "soldiering-on".Mike, you must be one determined mofo! Hope our lad is back sooner rather than later. Robert Tressell 91 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:43:39 The emergence of Patterson this season has highlighted just how poor Coleman had become for us both defensively and offensively. Holgate, unfortunately, is probably the better bet at right-back. Hopefully Patterson is not out for long. If he can stay fit, he's going to be an absolutely tremendous player for us. Bernie Quinn 92 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:45:31 Re Trautmann: I think you will find that it was Nat Lofthouse who broke Bert's neck. Bert was a German paratrooper and I think he was captured in Crete, but may be wrong there. He was in a POW Camp in or near Manchester, and he used to 'escape' for every Man City home game! Christopher Timmins 93 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:48:47 Hopefully, he will be back sooner rather than later; however, in a scenario where he won't be back before the World Cup, we can manage. Jim Lloyd 94 Posted 22/09/2022 at 08:54:17 Duncan, It was one of the first cup finals I saw, and I don't think we had our own telly then! Playing on with a broken neck, saying "I thought it felt a bit sore." He became a real popular man, I didn't know he played for St Helens Town before Man City got him. Just read that bit about him. I knew he married an English girl, but didn't know he volunteered to work with bomb disposal in Liverpool after the war.As for young Patterson, what a piece of hard luck for him after not only breaking into the team but making right-back his own spot so quickly. Not heard 'owt yet about how serious the injury is, or any projected recovery date. Hope he'll have a real speedy recovery, he's young and fit, so let's hope he can get back in the team asap.Thankfully, Seamus is back and we've got a little time for him to get back in the swing again. Rob Halligan 95 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:00:16 Danny “Sicknote” O’Neill…………say no more! 😂😂😂 Martin Reppion 96 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:01:18 Whilst this tournament is 'meaningless' as most on here have stated, we have always had international friendlies in the run-up to World and European Cup tournaments.The Nations League was introduced to keep an element of competitiveness in these matches. If it didn't exist, there would still have been an international break to allow the national managers to complete their pre-tournament selection and tactical issues sorted.The problem with this year is that the various national bodies allowed this clearly corrupt World cup to go ahead. This made the timing of the international break and the need for ambitious players to play in the warm-up games so awkward.It is too late now to change things but, if the big Euro leagues had said they would not release players for this tournament at the outset, the rest of the world would have followed. FIFA would have lost its corrupt monopoly of the game. Stu Darlington 97 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:07:27 A young up-and-coming talented footballer, a long-term investment for his club,s eriously injured in a Mickey Mouse meaningless international football competition? I don't get it.Shouldn't the club be heavily compensated by the organising body? If not, clubs should refuse to release players for this kind of competition (including international friendlies).I get players want to achieve the honour of representing their country, but surely this should be in some meaningful competition?Clubs invest a lot of money in acquiring and developing players to compete in the Premier League, that's where the big money is and their bread and butter, so to have that undermined by serious injuries to key players in this sort of competition is mind-bogglingly stupid to me.Rant over. Danny O’Neill 98 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:09:53 Eddie, Rob, I know. Even though I was fortunate enough to grace Bellefield, Everton missed a trick. I'd have been an ideal fit! Tony McNulty 99 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:21:10 Re. the cataloguing of injuries on here, I've had papercuts I've never fully recovered from. Michael Kenrick 100 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:35:53 But Stu @97, The huge ironic riposte to your rant is that the powers that be, who govern football and maintain the parallel career paths for club and country, invented this not-quite meaningless competition precisely because of the opposition to meaningless international friendlies. And more competition, perhaps inevitably, seems to increase the risk of more injuries. Rob Halligan 101 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:43:49 Tony #99. I feel for you, mate. They are nasty and painful injuries. I was walking the dog in the park a few months back, doing the usual, kicking a tennis ball for him to fetch. One of my final kicks as I headed towards the gate, and I felt, and heard, my calf ping. What would normally be a 5-minute walk home took about 20 minutes. I was in agony! I got home, done the usual, you know, an ice pack wrapped in a towel. After a few days, I was right as rain and able to carry on my dog-walking career!! Brian Harrison 102 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:49:16 Very disappointing for the lad as just when he was in a great run of form, but I am sure the medical team will have him back in hopefully 4 to 6 weeks.Luckily we have Coleman to come in – not the Seamus of a few years back but he can still do a job for the team while Patterson recovers.I see the Bobble was saying that Calvert-Lewin has a slight groin injury now, I guess that's why he didn't make the bench for the West Ham game. Bob Parrington 103 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:59:32 Joe@43 - I've said it before and repeat it now. It is that wicked witch of LFC, stirring her pot of Hubble, Bubble, Toil and Trouble to EFC. Nasty piece of work that LFC pot stirrer! Les Callan 104 Posted 22/09/2022 at 09:59:57 Bernie @ 92. Manchester City have never played Bolton in an FA Cup Final. Trautmann broke his neck in 1956 against Birmingham City. He was a POW in Ashton in Makerfield and played for St Helens Town after the war. Brian Harrison 105 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:00:48 Mike 84I remember watching the game it was the 1956 Cup Final between Man City and Birmingham City, Both teams changed from their normal colours as both wore blue, so City played in a striped shirt and Birmingham in white shirts. It was quite a normal challenge, the ball was played low into the box and Trautmann went down at the forward's feet and the forward's knee caught Trautmann's neck. He played the last 17 minutes with a broken neck. Michael Kenrick 106 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:08:29 Bernie @92,"I think you will find that it was Nat Lofthouse who broke Bert's neck." I think you will find that might not actually be true. But I know you don't like hearing from me, so I will say no more. Brian Murray 107 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:16:04 We at the moment are a finely balanced team especially at the back and midfield without any quality back-up. Those on here saying we will make do is exactly that. Making do should be our motto. We have to somehow find a clever real option to Patterson – not a full-back who is well past it. Tony Abrahams 108 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:16:28 That was the first thing I thought when I heard about Patterson getting injured, Bob@103.He had just had a little laugh and joke with McFadden about having Nunez in his pocket during the Merseyside derby. Whilst I was watching it, I was genuinely thinking that someone from the Devil's club will be wishing a little bad on you now, Nathan. Rob Halligan 109 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:18:14 I’ve just googled the Birmingham player involved in the Bert Trautmann injury, and apparently it was a player called Peter Murphy. Peter Carpenter 110 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:24:38 There's a great book on Trautmann: Trautmann's Journey by Catrine Clay. Well worth a read. Brian Harrison 111 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:36:46 Michael 106,Just to confirm that Nat Lofthouse didn't injure Bert Trautmann but he did score in the 1958 Cup Final for Bolton v Man Utd where he barges into the back of Harry Gregg who had the ball in his arms. Even in those days, I can't understand how it was allowed to stand. Ironically there was a tenuous Everton connection as it came from a shot from Dennis Stevens who later joined Everton. Gregg parried the ball into the air then caught it as it came down only for Lofthouse to barge him into the net. Michael Lynch 112 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:48:42 Early twitter nonsense, I mean rumour, is suggesting he'll be out until after the World Cup, which would be terrible but not the worst possible outcome, I suppose. We are going to get injuries of course, but our current revival has been built on a solid, unchanging, back four. Having said that, Coleman is probably the best cover we have at the back right now – I'd be more worried if Coady was injured at this stage. Of course, Coleman is with Ireland at the moment, so the chances of him coming back fit are no better than 50-50. Michael Kenrick 113 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:50:45 Brain @111, I remember hearing about that one, before the rules became more protective of goalkeepers.Sounds a bit similar to Andy Gray's controversial goal in the 1984 FA Cup Final against Watford, although I don't think Sherwood was barged into the net. Michael Lynch 114 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:55:45 I see Lucas Digne is out for a while too after breaking his ankle with France. Villa are in big trouble with injuries, they've got most of their first choice defenders out of action. Alan McGuffog 115 Posted 22/09/2022 at 10:59:36 And Dennis Stevens would have been playing against his cousin except for the tragedy earlier in the year Steve Brown 116 Posted 22/09/2022 at 11:06:13 Wonder if we’ll have to switch to a back three if Coleman comes in? Colin Glassar 117 Posted 22/09/2022 at 11:42:28 Hibbo has been keeping himself fit by fishing and playing darts. He’s also had a hair transplant with our new sponsor. The planets are aligning themselves. Welcome back Hibbo!! Peter Mills 118 Posted 22/09/2022 at 11:59:44 I read Bert Trautmann’s autobiography “Steppes to Wembley” many years ago, it’s excellent. Tony McNulty 119 Posted 22/09/2022 at 12:04:03 Rob #101,Thanks for that. TW continues its role as collective group therapy. The cut was right where once of my guitar-playing fingers didn't need it to be. Mike Keating 120 Posted 22/09/2022 at 12:05:29 Les @104 it is claimed that before his internment in Ashton in Makerfield, Bert Trautmann was a POW on Merseyside - some say at Fort Crosby (the remains are still there) others suggest it was at the POW camp in Huyton. If he’d stayed, he might have given Ted Sagar a run for his money. Les Callan 121 Posted 22/09/2022 at 12:29:20 For those interested in Bert Trautman, there is a film called “ The Keeper “. Bill Watson 122 Posted 22/09/2022 at 12:35:41 Mike #120When Bert Trautmann played for St Helens Town he was in the PoW camp in Huyton. They'd spotted him playing against local pub sides.The PoWs were formed into bomb disposal squads and put to work around Liverpool. I don't think it was exactly voluntary!When the Huyton camp was closed in the late 1940s many of the PoWs settled in the local area, particularly those from what had become the Soviet Sector. 