Everton announce partnership with Elevate to capitalise on new commercial opportunities at Bramley-Moore Dock

22/09/2022



Everton have appointed a leading sports and entertainment consultancy to support the delivery of its commercial strategy for the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The club have announced a partnership with Elevate Sports Ventures, working with on “a bold revenue generation programme, including developing a range of new partnership opportunities and a global search for a naming rights partner” for what they envision will become one of most iconic stadiums in world football.

Construction of the ground is well underway, with the stands rising out of the north docks, and on course for completion as planned in two years’ time. In the meantime, the Blues are rolling out the commercial growth plan for when what has provisionally been called the Everton Stadium opens.

“ALL”, the club’s hospitality offerings, was launched recently and Everton hope to leverage Elevate, who are chaired by Al Guido, the president of the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers that is looking to complete a takeover of Leeds United, to further maximise commercial opportunities associated with their new home, including finding a sponsor for the stadium.

USM Holdings bought exclusive naming rights in January 2020 but the club were forced to cut ties with all entities associated with oligarch, Alisher Usmanov, after he was sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.

Shawn Doss, Elevate Sports Ventures Chief Business Office for International, said: “Elevate Sports Ventures is proud to stand alongside Everton as the Club embarks upon this monumental and history-making new endeavour.

“Everton’s ambition to create one of the most premier stadiums in the world, on such a unique piece of property, has the potential to change the Club’s legacy and the City of Liverpool forever.

“We are honoured to partner with Everton as we support their efforts to deliver the most sustainable, technologically advanced and fan-friendly football stadium in the Premier League. Everton and Elevate are aligned and confident in our shared commitment to create a best-in-class experience for Everton fans, players, partners, and the wider Liverpool community.”

