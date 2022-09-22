Season › 2022-23 › News Everton announce partnership with Elevate to capitalise on new commercial opportunities at Bramley-Moore Dock Lyndon Lloyd 22/09/2022 7comments | Jump to last Everton have appointed a leading sports and entertainment consultancy to support the delivery of its commercial strategy for the club’s new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. The club have announced a partnership with Elevate Sports Ventures, working with on “a bold revenue generation programme, including developing a range of new partnership opportunities and a global search for a naming rights partner” for what they envision will become one of most iconic stadiums in world football. Construction of the ground is well underway, with the stands rising out of the north docks, and on course for completion as planned in two years’ time. In the meantime, the Blues are rolling out the commercial growth plan for when what has provisionally been called the Everton Stadium opens. “ALL”, the club’s hospitality offerings, was launched recently and Everton hope to leverage Elevate, who are chaired by Al Guido, the president of the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers that is looking to complete a takeover of Leeds United, to further maximise commercial opportunities associated with their new home, including finding a sponsor for the stadium. Article continues below video content USM Holdings bought exclusive naming rights in January 2020 but the club were forced to cut ties with all entities associated with oligarch, Alisher Usmanov, after he was sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. Shawn Doss, Elevate Sports Ventures Chief Business Office for International, said: "Elevate Sports Ventures is proud to stand alongside Everton as the Club embarks upon this monumental and history-making new endeavour. "Everton's ambition to create one of the most premier stadiums in the world, on such a unique piece of property, has the potential to change the Club's legacy and the City of Liverpool forever. "We are honoured to partner with Everton as we support their efforts to deliver the most sustainable, technologically advanced and fan-friendly football stadium in the Premier League. Everton and Elevate are aligned and confident in our shared commitment to create a best-in-class experience for Everton fans, players, partners, and the wider Liverpool community."

David West 1 Posted 22/09/2022 at 18:46:25 Let's just hope we don't end up with a daft name. To put all the effort in to make an amazing stadium and then just call it something daft because someone is willing to pay would be a shame. Moonpig arena anyone??? Disclaimer () David West 1 Posted 22/09/2022 at 18:46:25 Let's just hope we don't end up with a daft name. To put all the effort in to make an amazing stadium and then just call it something daft because someone is willing to pay would be a shame. Moonpig arena anyone??? Lee Courtliff 2 Posted 22/09/2022 at 18:57:14 I went to Bramley-Moore Dock on Saturday morning for my first look at our new home. It was pretty breathtaking to see something up close for the first time which will play a massive part in my life. After taking a few pics, we made our way over to the Titanic Hotel for coffee. My partner got talking to the staff and they said 'they' were flattening The Bramley Moore pub opposite the new stadium to build a car park. And, the Tobacco Warehouse next door is being converted into apartments with bars/eateries on the ground floor. This is alongside the building next to the Tobacco Warehouse being converted into the Titanic Hotel 2!! All this is to, "give the yobs somewhere to go". Her words, not mine. They did also mention that both Everton and Liverpool stay in the Titanic Hotel the night before a match. Everton use the regular entrance, sit in the lounge and pose for pictures with fans. Whereas Liverpool use the staff entrance and do not mingle with anyone!How true that is, I don't know… but I find it easy to believe. Will Mabon 3 Posted 22/09/2022 at 18:58:43 The name is one thing, David - the frequent changing can be just as bad.I think there should be a fixed name somehow combined with sponsorship, if this can be done in a workable way. "Bramley Moonpig Moore Stadium". Lovely. Brian Murray 4 Posted 22/09/2022 at 19:06:02 Lee post 2 It will be a shame if the boozer is flattened when so close to the opening of the stadium and all it entails. I thought a car park was a big no-no to discourage traffic, so it's more of a rail or park-and-ride event. Unless the car park is for the greatest Evertonian and the like. Officials. Tony Abrahams 5 Posted 22/09/2022 at 19:11:40 With an underpass right into the stadium maybe! There doesn't look like there's much room for parking cars at the minute, so this is probably going to happen? I heard Everton had purchased Terry's Timber, but I'm not sure if this is true. David West 6 Posted 22/09/2022 at 20:24:25 Will, I agree. That's why it needs a real mega multi-national company who can partner for 20+ years. The Emirates has survived a while now. Think of the Allianz stadium. These are huge firms. That's what we need. Ray Robinson 7 Posted 22/09/2022 at 22:07:23 Just so long we don’t go down the route of St. Helens RLFC whose sponsored stadium name is the Totall Wicked Stadium! 