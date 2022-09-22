Two new additions to Finch Farm staff

22/09/2022



Everton have appointed a new Head of Academy Coaching and Head of Sports Science this week as sporting director Kevin Thelwell continues the work of reshaping the coaching setup at Finch Farm.

The club confirmed the highly-respected Carl Darlington as Head of Academy Coaching on Tuesday. He joins the Blues after 17 years with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) where he spent the last year as Head of Coach Education.

As well as Tim Cahill, the likes of Mikel Arteta, Patrick Vieira, Steve Cooper, Thierry Henry, and Chris Wilder have all taken the Wales Pro Licence course under Darlington’s leadership.

According to the club, Darlington “will be responsible for implementing and managing a coaching and player development programme” at Finch Farm, working closely with all the Academy coaches, new Coach Educator Kevin Nicholson and Academy Director, Gareth Prosser.

Meanwhile, Jack Nayler will head up sports science at Everton. Formerly of RB Leipzig where he worked for 15 months, he has a Masters degree in strength and conditioning and a degree in sports and exercise science, physiology, nutrition, pedagogy, psychology, biomechanics and sports medicine.

He has a wealth of experience having spent nearly five years at Celtic before moving to Germany and has previously worked with Carlo Ancelotti at clubs such as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

