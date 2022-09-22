Season › 2022-23 › News Two new additions to Finch Farm staff Lyndon Lloyd 22/09/2022 7comments | Jump to last Everton have appointed a new Head of Academy Coaching and Head of Sports Science this week as sporting director Kevin Thelwell continues the work of reshaping the coaching setup at Finch Farm. The club confirmed the highly-respected Carl Darlington as Head of Academy Coaching on Tuesday. He joins the Blues after 17 years with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) where he spent the last year as Head of Coach Education. As well as Tim Cahill, the likes of Mikel Arteta, Patrick Vieira, Steve Cooper, Thierry Henry, and Chris Wilder have all taken the Wales Pro Licence course under Darlington’s leadership. According to the club, Darlington “will be responsible for implementing and managing a coaching and player development programme” at Finch Farm, working closely with all the Academy coaches, new Coach Educator Kevin Nicholson and Academy Director, Gareth Prosser. Article continues below video content Meanwhile, Jack Nayler will head up sports science at Everton. Formerly of RB Leipzig where he worked for 15 months, he has a Masters degree in strength and conditioning and a degree in sports and exercise science, physiology, nutrition, pedagogy, psychology, biomechanics and sports medicine. He has a wealth of experience having spent nearly five years at Celtic before moving to Germany and has previously worked with Carlo Ancelotti at clubs such as Real Madrid, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 22/09/2022 at 19:05:47 Who are the two new appointments? Phill Thompson 2 Posted 22/09/2022 at 19:45:22 Carl Darlington from the FA Wales is the new Head of Academy Coaching, Jack Nayler is the Head of Sports Science for the Men's First Team, from RB Leipzig with a good history behind him. Phill Thompson 3 Posted 22/09/2022 at 22:11:48 PS. Our former Head of Academy Coaching, John Ebbrell, looks like he’s joining David Unsworth’s staff at Oldham. Lyndon Lloyd Editorial Team 4 Posted 22/09/2022 at 23:14:10 Sorry, Dave, the body of the article didn't come through at the time of posting. I've re-added it now. Nick Page 5 Posted 22/09/2022 at 23:23:49 Sound like proper professional appointments rather than Billy’s boys. What is this new Everton we hear of? Paul Birmingham 6 Posted 23/09/2022 at 00:30:49 Interesting times. Let’s see, but this bodes well, for the future of EFC.. Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 23/09/2022 at 00:42:50 Seems like we are moving to a meritocracy after running Finch Farm as a benevolent home for drunks and criminals for so many years. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb