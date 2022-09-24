Patterson may not have clarity on his injury for days

Nathan Patterson may not know the extent of the injury he sustained on international duty in midweek for another few days amid fears he has damaged the ankle that required surgery earlier this year.

According to the Daily Record in Scotland, the Everton full-back will see a specialist on Tuesday to have the problem fully assessed and, while the immediate issue seemed to concern his knee, the report from north of the Border suggests he has injured the same ankle as the one in which he tore ligaments in training at the end of March.

That came just days before he was set to make his Premier League debut for the Blues following his £11m move from Rangers last January and the subsequent operation he underwent prematurely ended his 2021-22 season.

However, he went straight into Frank Lampard's starting XI for the season opener against Chelsea last month and hasn't looked back, emerging as a genuine star in Everton's improving side.

Patterson has already withdrawn from Scotland's squad for the remainder of the current international break and flew back to Merseyside on Thursday to have initial scans done on his injury.

Both he and the club now face a frustrating wait for a diagnosis from a top specialist before a timeline on his return can be determined. Scotland boss Steve Clarke told the Record that he had had no update on the 20-year-old's condition since left the Scottish camp.











