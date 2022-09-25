Season › 2022-23 › News Allan leaves Everton for the UAE Lyndon Lloyd 25/09/2022 6comments | Jump to last Allan departed Everton today when he signed for United Arab Emirates Pro League club Al Wahda. The Brazilian leaves Goodison Park in a permanent deal having signed a two-year contract with his new club.Allan was signed for £20m by Carlo Ancelotti in the summer of 2020 as part of an overhaul of the Blues' midfield that saw Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez also arrive.He enjoyed a productive first season with the club and was deemed an important component in the side in both of his first two seasons at the club, a fact underscored when he was missing through injury and suspension at times during both campaigns. Article continues below video content His advancing years - he turned 31 in January - lack of speed and dynamism, and injury record has seen him fall down the pecking order, however, since Everton brought in the likes of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner this past summer.Wanting to play regular football rather than warm the bench, the former Napoli man has opted to make the move to the UAE. It is unclear what the terms of the transfer are but it is speculated that Al Wahda have agreed to buy out the remainder of his contract at Everton, which was worth around £4m based on his estimated salary. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Paul Kernot 1 Posted 25/09/2022 at 22:57:27 Let's face it, we got him too late. I could see what Ancelotti was trying to do bringing in those 3 at the last minute & our season started extremely well. Right move at the right time for all concerned. Christine Foster 2 Posted 25/09/2022 at 23:23:20 Wish him well, good leader just brought in too late to have a long shelf life.. but good value I would say. Best for the club and the player..Thank you Allan, good luck in the sun! Andy Peers 3 Posted 25/09/2022 at 23:24:55 I would like to know how we stand financially with the ins and outs after this window. It feels like we actually may make money this year after getting rid of a lot of deadwood and loaning out players. Wages have surely been reduced and obviously cash money for Richarlison and most of our signings were in installments. How do we find out ? Brent Stephens 4 Posted 25/09/2022 at 23:27:59 I loved this guy for his "in your face" attitude he brought to Everton. Leadership on the pitch. Confronting the ref. Something we never did but are now doing in spades, like all other teams. His loss of pace was not his fault, just a fact of life.Best of luck mate. Nothing but good memories. Ben King 5 Posted 25/09/2022 at 23:42:22 Christine #2Do you really think Allan was good value for us? £20M + reported £100K a week so c£30M for 2 seasons and then he leaves on a free?Good first season no doubt; 2nd season wasn’t great but not badAllan good bloke and seemingly a nice guy but good value? No chance (but like saying Walcott was good value when he had a decent first 18 months but never really achieved much and then also left on a free. I’d also suggest Tosun was crap value albeit he contributed less than Allan) Bill Watson 6 Posted 25/09/2022 at 23:43:49 Full marks to Gomes and Allen for not just running their contracts down. I'd have liked to have kept Allen as DM cover but the plus will probably be a fair wedge off the wage bill. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb