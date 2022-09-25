Allan leaves Everton for the UAE

Allan departed Everton today when he signed for United Arab Emirates Pro League club Al Wahda.

The Brazilian leaves Goodison Park in a permanent deal having signed a two-year contract with his new club.

Allan was signed for £20m by Carlo Ancelotti in the summer of 2020 as part of an overhaul of the Blues' midfield that saw Abdoulaye Doucouré and James Rodriguez also arrive.

He enjoyed a productive first season with the club and was deemed an important component in the side in both of his first two seasons at the club, a fact underscored when he was missing through injury and suspension at times during both campaigns.

His advancing years - he turned 31 in January - lack of speed and dynamism, and injury record has seen him fall down the pecking order, however, since Everton brought in the likes of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gueye and James Garner this past summer.

Wanting to play regular football rather than warm the bench, the former Napoli man has opted to make the move to the UAE.

It is unclear what the terms of the transfer are but it is speculated that Al Wahda have agreed to buy out the remainder of his contract at Everton, which was worth around £4m based on his estimated salary.

