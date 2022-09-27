Jenson Metcalfe signs a 4-year contract

27/09/2022



Everton U21 midfielder Jenson Metcalfe is the latest Academy product to sign a professional contract with the club; it runs for the next 4 years, expiring in June 2026.

Metcalfe first saw action with the Under-18s in January 2021 and went on to establish himself in Paul Tait's team for the following season after moving up through the age groups in the Everton Academy since the age of 5.

He made the step up to the U23s last season with a couple of sub appearances before his progress was halted when he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament knee injury that has since kept him sidelined as the teenager works his way back to full fitness.

“The Club means everything to me. It really is a dream to sign this contract and play here and is a reward for me and my family for all our hard work,” the 18-year-old told Everton TV.

“It’s very important for me to have that faith from the Club. I’ve not had the year I wanted to because of the injury but this has given me joy.

“Rehab is going well. I’ve made some progress over the past few months, been out on the grass and I’m happy to be out there with my boots back on.

“The support I’ve had from Everton has been the best I could have asked for. Having the physios each day to get me working towards being fit again, it’s been unbelievable.

“I just want to be back playing, get stronger and get back in the starting team for the Under-21s.”

