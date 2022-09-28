Season › 2022-23 › News Patterson out for five more weeks Michael Kenrick 28/09/2022 10comments | Jump to last Everton have finally provided an update on the prognosis for Nathan Patterson after he was stretched off while playing less than 25 minutes for Scotland against Ukraine last week, issuing the following statement:"Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury."The 20-year-old Blues right-back was forced off while on international duty during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday."Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton's medical team at Finch Farm."At best, it is possible that Patterson may return for some of Everton's games in early November before the Premier League shuts down until Boxing Day while the World Cup Finals go ahead in Qatar. Reader Comments (10) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Brown 1 Posted 28/09/2022 at 11:22:34 Get stretching, Seamus.He might revert to a back 3 with Coleman or Iwobi as wingback – hopefully not. Ben King 2 Posted 28/09/2022 at 12:22:04 5-6 weeks, better than we fist thought.Wonder what type of ankle injury? Robert Leigh 3 Posted 28/09/2022 at 12:27:54 No point rushing him back before the World Cup, unless he has a full week of training beforehand (I'd have thought). Seamus will be fine, but the balance of NP attacking down the right with a slightly more defensive left hand side in Mykolenko, perhaps we'll see Vinagre playing a bit more to offer that threat? Jim Bennings 4 Posted 28/09/2022 at 12:32:05 I'm not really a big advocate of this "Seamus will be fine" but what other option do we have?I can't forget how woefully bad Coleman was at the tail end of last season particularly in the Cup game at Palace and the home game against them.I've loved him over the last decade but the legs are so far gone now it's unreal.It's just a shame that we can't seem to get a sustained run for half a season with our best team out there. Mick O'Malley 5 Posted 28/09/2022 at 12:37:26 Ffs just as he was getting started, I’ve been impressed with Patterson since he broke into the first team and we are stronger defensively,I hate these international breaks, we always seem to end up with an injury or two, Let’s hope Seamus can step in and we can keep that defensive solidity going, Michael Lynch 6 Posted 28/09/2022 at 12:44:09 So, possibly fit enough for one of the Bournemouth games, but I'd probably expect him not to be risked until after the World Cup. Bill Gienapp 7 Posted 28/09/2022 at 12:46:35 It certainly could have been way worse. Injuries are an inevitable part of the game, it's just frustrating that his occurred in such a pointless nothingburger of a match. Shaun Robinson 8 Posted 28/09/2022 at 12:48:27 Speaking of injuries, what’s happened to Iron Man Mina? Peter Carpenter 9 Posted 28/09/2022 at 13:11:03 It's a blow but could have been worse. Seamus WILL be fine. He's had a good long rest and he will come storming back like it's 2009! Brian Murray 10 Posted 28/09/2022 at 13:30:38 Stanley mills to fill in and take the league by storm. Tom Cannon up front. How’s that for radical. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb