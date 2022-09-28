Patterson out for five more weeks

Everton have finally provided an update on the prognosis for Nathan Patterson after he was stretched off while playing less than 25 minutes for Scotland against Ukraine last week, issuing the following statement:



"Everton defender Nathan Patterson is expected to be out for around four to five weeks with an ankle injury.



"The 20-year-old Blues right-back was forced off while on international duty during Scotland's Nations League win over Ukraine at Hampden Park last Wednesday.



"Following a consultation with a specialist in London, Patterson will now undergo treatment under the care of Everton's medical team at Finch Farm."

At best, it is possible that Patterson may return for some of Everton's games in early November before the Premier League shuts down until Boxing Day while the World Cup Finals go ahead in Qatar.







