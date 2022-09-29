Gordon: I was never desperate to leave Everton

Anthony Gordon has opened up about the 'crazy money' involved in football after massive bids for him were rejected by Everton in the summer and insists that despite the speculation he isn't devastated that a move to Chelsea didn't ever materialise.

The 21-year-old was the subject of keen interest from Tottenham Hotspur and two separate offers from Chelsea of more than £40m but the Blues stuck to their valuation of their homegrown talent which was reported to be at least £50m.

Nothing came of reports that the London club would return with a £60m bid before the 1st September transfer deadline and Gordon remained an Everton player, part of a squad that his now looking up the table rather than nervously over their shoulder for the time being.

“That’s part and parcel of football,” Gordon said of the intense transfer talk that surrounding him in the final couple of weeks of the summer transfer window. “When you’re doing well there’s always going to be speculation but the place is so good that it’s never been a case of being desperate to leave Everton.

“We’re in a completely different place to last year. It’s class, the morale is unbelievable and I couldn’t speak highly enough of it. We’ve made really good signings, people and players. There’s just a feel-good around the place.

“I like playing with pressure. I feel I thrive on it. If I want to be a top player, I have to do that regardless. I feel I’ve handled it well but I can still score more goals and stuff.”

Gordon is also hopeful that his fine form for England U21s will get him noticed by the manager of the senior squad, Gareth Southgate. The winger created two goals for Lee Carsley's side over the international break.



“I’m 100 per cent focused on making the World Cup squad,” he said. “If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. It’s out of my control but I’ll definitely give it my best try.

"To get there, I’ll need to score a lot of goals in the next couple of games. I’m ready for that challenge. I’m hopeful.”

Quotes sourced from The Athletic

