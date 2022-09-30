Everton U21s beaten at Fulham

30/09/2022



Fulham U21s 2 - 0 Everton U21s

Everton Under-21s were beaten by Fulham in trying conditions at Motspur Park, New Malden, on Friday night.

Paul Tait's young charges could have gone top of Premier League 2 with a win after making a fine start to the new season but it was not to be. Everton had won four of their opening six matches before tonight and were just 1 point behind league leaders Crystal Palace.

Everton played well in wet and windy conditions but nothing went their way and goals in each half for the home side determined the outcome.

Everton U21s: Leban, Mallon, Hunt, Campbell, Anderson, Quirk, Mills (84' Djankpata [Y:90+5']), Price, Cannon, Whitaker [Y:61'] (63' I Samuels-Smith), Okoronkwo (74' Kouyate).

Subs not Used: Barrett.





