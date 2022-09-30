Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U21s beaten at Fulham Michael Kenrick 30/09/2022 19comments | Jump to last Fulham U21s 2 - 0 Everton U21s Everton Under-21s were beaten by Fulham in trying conditions at Motspur Park, New Malden, on Friday night.Paul Tait's young charges could have gone top of Premier League 2 with a win after making a fine start to the new season but it was not to be. Everton had won four of their opening six matches before tonight and were just 1 point behind league leaders Crystal Palace. Everton played well in wet and windy conditions but nothing went their way and goals in each half for the home side determined the outcome. Everton U21s: Leban, Mallon, Hunt, Campbell, Anderson, Quirk, Mills (84' Djankpata [Y:90+5']), Price, Cannon, Whitaker [Y:61'] (63' I Samuels-Smith), Okoronkwo (74' Kouyate). Article continues below video content Subs not Used: Barrett. Reader Comments (19) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 1 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:03:52 Everton unlucky to be losing 1-0.Mills and Hunt playing well but the game is being played in terrible conditions. Dave Abrahams 2 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:23:53 Fulham two up, poor defending for the second goal. James Flynn 3 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:31:38 Any Everton players standing out, Dave? Dave Abrahams 4 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:39:12 James (3),I'm just reporting the facts from another website James to let other fans know the score, sorry I haven't got a clue how the players are doing, except what the other site is stating. Dave Abrahams 5 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:45:53 It's still 2-0, Samuels-Smith has come on, maybe for Mills, this game is being watched on the Fulham website by an Everton fan down in London to run in the London marathon on Sunday, and he is relaying the match to another Everton website and I'm relaying it to ToffeeWeb, just to be helpful like!! Phill Thompson 6 Posted 30/09/2022 at 20:58:40 Dave, it was was on our website too the members/ season ticket one. 2-0 was the final score Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 30/09/2022 at 21:01:03 Well, that was a bit of a let-down overall. We played well enough, apparently, but nothing went our way. I guess that's the way it goes sometimes. Life's just not fair. Phill Thompson 8 Posted 30/09/2022 at 21:04:14 James #3, nobody really stood out for me. First half Mills was our best player, driving inside from the right wing or going outside defenders. But they sussed him out and double-marked him 2nd half. Mackenzie Hunt continues to impress as left-back / left midfield all the rest like Price and Okoronkwo flitted into the game, brief sparks of talent but nothing I would say was outstanding. Dave Abrahams 9 Posted 30/09/2022 at 21:07:51 Phill (6), well I thought it was for season ticket holders as well as members but couldn’t see any information on the Everton website today, just for members so it looks like I missed out on the game, pity!! Phill Thompson 10 Posted 30/09/2022 at 21:41:16 Dave, I was aware of it, then I got an email with a link late this afternoon from the club and used that.I didn't look at our site, but we are pretty hopeless in our U21/ Academy communications so may not have been on the site. Phill Thompson 11 Posted 30/09/2022 at 21:46:02 Michael #7, While Snodin was full of praise for us first half for me he was over the top, Fulham had some talented players, played well and deserved the win. I thought their first goal was a cracker, Paul Tait thought it was a cross, so it'll be interesting to see our official comments. Jay Harris 12 Posted 30/09/2022 at 22:41:55 I thought it was a pretty even game with Fulham being more clinical in their finishing until late in the game when they definitely bossed proceedings.Couldn't really see any standout performances from us although the weather was awful. James Flynn 13 Posted 01/10/2022 at 00:51:43 Dave (4) and Phil (10) - Thank you both. Robert Tressell 14 Posted 01/10/2022 at 09:09:39 Phil # 8. I have no idea how the game unfolded last night - but I've seen that flitting in and out performance by Price quite a few times. He presses hard, has a good engine but to little effect. In the games I have seen, this seems to be because the team as a whole has no control over possession and barely any goal threat. There was one game where it was different (forget which) but Okoronkwo and Kouyate were brought on at half time to play wide of Cannon. Suddenly the opposition were pegged back and we started to dominate. Price looked good. He had runners to hit with passes and he covered the space well in midfield. I think both Price and Okoronkwo have a bit of bite and personality and could do well. Brent Stephens 15 Posted 01/10/2022 at 09:25:04 Robert, interesting comment about Price and when he performs better. I’ve said a few times that I really like this guy. And you might be right about the need for good runners for him to play to. Dave Abrahams 16 Posted 01/10/2022 at 09:51:53 Robert (14) I think Paul Tait has moved up from the U18’s to the U21’s,I had my doubts about him at the younger level but he has been promoted so he must have impressed those who interviewed him for this promotion. Kunal Desai 17 Posted 01/10/2022 at 10:08:32 Interestingly John Ebbrell has left his post. Starting to see some professionalism at the club mainly driven by Thelwell. The likes of Ferguson, Unsworth and now Ebbrell all departing in short period of time. Recruit those that are the best candidates for those positions not on sentimental beliefs or historic connections with the club. Brian Murray 18 Posted 01/10/2022 at 10:24:05 Kunal. Hallelujah. Amen to that brother. Now if we can just do one final push … ProfessionalismAwaits Kunal Desai 19 Posted 01/10/2022 at 10:48:26 The removal of Gargamel and smurfette would be euphoric.