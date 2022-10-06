Permanent Coady deal would cost £4.5m

06/10/2022







Everton will need to pay Wolves just £4.5m in order to make Conor Coady's loan move permanent it has been revealed.

In a somewhat surprising development over the summer, the England international became available following a decision by Bruno Lage to switch from a back five to a more traditional four, with Max Kilman and new signing Nathan Collins as the first-choice starters at the expense of the Midlanders' club captain.

Determined to play regular first-team football, Coady jumped at the chance to talk to Everton when Wolves's former Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, inquired about his availability and a loan move was quickly agreed with an option to buy.

Should, as expected they will, the Blues exercise that option, they would pay that relatively small fee, plus some performance related add-ons according to reports, for a player who has become a fixture at centre-half this season, has already been named stand-in captain and scored his first goal last weekend against Southampton.

Article continues below video content

Coady himself was thrilled with the chance to return to Merseyside to play his football and would surely been to make the move permanent next summer.





Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb