Season › 2022-23 › News Permanent Coady deal would cost £4.5m Lyndon Lloyd 06/10/2022 18comments | Jump to last Everton will need to pay Wolves just £4.5m in order to make Conor Coady's loan move permanent it has been revealed.In a somewhat surprising development over the summer, the England international became available following a decision by Bruno Lage to switch from a back five to a more traditional four, with Max Kilman and new signing Nathan Collins as the first-choice starters at the expense of the Midlanders' club captain.Determined to play regular first-team football, Coady jumped at the chance to talk to Everton when Wolves's former Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, inquired about his availability and a loan move was quickly agreed with an option to buy.Should, as expected they will, the Blues exercise that option, they would pay that relatively small fee, plus some performance related add-ons according to reports, for a player who has become a fixture at centre-half this season, has already been named stand-in captain and scored his first goal last weekend against Southampton. Article continues below video content Coady himself was thrilled with the chance to return to Merseyside to play his football and would surely been to make the move permanent next summer. Reader Comments (18) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Geoff Trenner 1 Posted 06/10/2022 at 14:54:18 What were Wolves thinking? Was he coming to the end of his contract? Rob Halligan 2 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:00:32 Coadys contract at Wolves is due to expire June 2023, meaning he would be a free agent then. So why don’t we wait until next summer and sign him permanently for nothing? Will Mabon 3 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:12:34 Rob, perhaps to ward off offers from other clubs? To Coady, I mean, not Wolves.Many would be interested to sign him purely for only increased wages (and maybe a sign-on fee) next summer, I think. Kieran Kinsella 4 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:15:30 RobI'm seeing conflicting reports on that. Sportrac have his contract ending in 2025 while other say 2023. So maybe they mean his Everton loan contract ends in 2023? Rob Halligan 5 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:17:31 Yeah Will, you’re probably right there. Can we sign a player who we have on loan on a permanent now, seeing as we are out of the transfer window? Pretty sure I’ve heard of a player signing for the club he’s on loan at out of the window before, so we should get this done ASAP. Rob Halligan 6 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:19:34 Kieran, I just looked on his Wikipedia page, which says on 15th February 2019, Coady signed a new contract lasting to June 2023. Will Mabon 7 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:27:16 Rob, part of the loan agreement apparently, is that we can sign him permanently any time between now and the end of the loan agreement.I'm now wondering where the £4.5 million figure came from, as what was originally quoted was either £12m or between £10-12m depending on source. No complaints with the lower figure though... Kieran Kinsella 8 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:28:30 RobIt's kind of weird then to have a "buy clause" once his contract expires. I guess it's some sort of back-end thing whereby we avoided paying the fee upfront? Joe Digney 9 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:29:27 Big Kev T has had his former employers pants down here Jim Bennings 10 Posted 06/10/2022 at 15:58:04 Get this deal done ASAP.Centre half is one area of the pitch where you can comfortably go on performing at a good level until mid 30's.Coady isn't 30 until next year and I can see him being our modern day Alan Stubbs, Phil Jagielka, David Weir figure.As I say, no-brainer that just needs doing ASAP. Jay Harris 11 Posted 06/10/2022 at 16:05:14 I would just hold fire at the moment and let him continue to "earn" that contract with the Blue.How many times have we seen loan players overperform and then relax when they get a permanent contract.At the moment things are working well for all sides so I wouldnt change a thing until we have to. Kim Vivian 12 Posted 06/10/2022 at 16:06:36 I think maybe the agreement to buy was a tool to give us an edge over any other interested clubs when he came to us. I may be getting my wires/rumours crossed but weren't W Ham interested? Danny O’Neill 13 Posted 06/10/2022 at 16:16:16 No brainer. He can play and lead until he's at least 34. Mike Gaynes 14 Posted 06/10/2022 at 16:31:49 Rob #6, scroll down one more paragraph on Coady's Wikipedia page. It reads: "On 30 September 2020, three weeks after Coady won his first full England cap, he signed a new five-year deal with the club, keeping him at Wolves until 2025." Both Transfermarkt and Spotrac confirm. So Kieran #4, the answer to your question is yes... the mention of June 2023 is the end of the loan contract.Talk about an easy call. Find the money under the sofa cushions and seal the deal. Thelwell is awesome. And Wolves' fans will be bitter about Lage's judgement for years to come. Don Alexander 15 Posted 06/10/2022 at 16:40:34 Is Lage related to Martinez? Rob Halligan 16 Posted 06/10/2022 at 16:57:17 Cheers Mike. I stopped dead in me tracks after I saw On 15 February 2019, Coady signed a new contract lasting to June 2023. so he can still be recalled by Wolves at the end of this season then? Tony Everan 17 Posted 06/10/2022 at 17:06:32 Rob, We have an option to buy in the loan contract so if we exercise that option within the time frame, we sign him. His boy plays for the club and he sounds delighted be here so I think him signing on permanently is a formality, especially at 4.5m. It was one of the deals of the summer that Thelwell pulled off there. Mike Gaynes 18 Posted 06/10/2022 at 17:22:37 I assume it's Coady's call, Rob.I just found this on the Wolves' fan Twitter page, posted by a guy named Darren Thacker:They said he was a ScouserIt turned out to be trueHis name is Conor CoadyAnd now he is a blueHe left the mighty wanderersTo go to EvertonAnd now we really miss himWe wish he would returnOle Ole Ole... 