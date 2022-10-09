Season › 2022-23 › News Everton U21s win Crystal Palace goalfest Michael Kenrick 09/10/2022 6comments | Jump to last Crystal Palace U21s 3 - 4 Everton U21s [FT] Paul Tait's Everton U21s went 4-1 up at one stage in a dramatic PL2 game at Crystal Palace, holding on to win 4-3, Leban saving a last-minute penalty, and inflicting the table-toppers their first defeat of the season.Everton took an early lead after just 2 minutes through Charlie Whitaker when he got on the end of a Mathew Mallon cross to poke home.Everton went further ahead through Stan Mills with header from 12 yards out after 11 minutes. The home side pulled a goal back while goalscorer Whitaker was shown a yellow card. More cards for Mallon and Anderson before the break, when Tom Cannon knocked in Everton's 3rd from close range in added time. The visitors notched up a 4th goal through Sean McAllister with a long-range deflected shot before Palace clawed one back but had semingy left it too late, scoring their 3rd from the penalty spot against 10-man Everton with 2 minutes left after Joe Anderson had picked up a second yellow. Article continues below video content But there was even more drama before the end: another Palace penalty was saved in the last minute by Leban, to ensure Everton took all 3 points. Everton U21s: Leban, Mallon [Y:24'] (80' Campbell), Welch, Anderson [Y:34'; YR:86'], Hunt, Quirk, Price, Mills (85' Okoronkwo), McAllister, Whitaker [Y:22'] (90+5' Djankpata), Cannon.Subs not Used: Barrett, Kouyate. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dave Abrahams 3 Posted 09/10/2022 at 14:52:45 Everton were leading Palace 2-0 with goals from Whittaker and Mills, who else? But Palace pulled one back after 19 minutes. Danny O’Neill 4 Posted 09/10/2022 at 14:56:12 Any links for this?I'd like to watch before subjecting myself to being surrounded by United fans when I go to watch later. Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 09/10/2022 at 16:18:07 Wouldn't that be lovely, Danny? A chance to see the young Blues taking on the PL2 table-toppers in their own back yard and giving them a right good footy lesson (I assume) before things fell apart a little near the end. What a game!But no, we the plebs don't get to watch (except in person) as the football authorities, in their infinite wisdom, have decreed that we can't see a stream of our Under 21s playing in Premier League 2 if their game 'clashes' with any Premier League fixture.Go figure!But keep your eyes peeled for the highlights on the Official site, they should be well worth a watch. Michael Kenrick 7 Posted 09/10/2022 at 16:56:32 Official match write-up Kieran Kinsella 8 Posted 09/10/2022 at 17:00:10 Michael Makes perfect sense. Naturally all the WHU fans would have stayed home today if there was a chance to watch Everton under 21 play. What a ridiculous rule Tony Everan 9 Posted 09/10/2022 at 17:24:04 A thriller and good team performance would have been a cracker to watch. Stan Mills is racking up some serious scoring stats, it’s nearly every game he seems to be on the score sheet. Potential all over the team. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb