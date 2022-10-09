Everton U21s win Crystal Palace goalfest

09/10/2022



Crystal Palace U21s 3 - 4 Everton U21s [FT]

Paul Tait's Everton U21s went 4-1 up at one stage in a dramatic PL2 game at Crystal Palace, holding on to win 4-3, Leban saving a last-minute penalty, and inflicting the table-toppers their first defeat of the season.



Everton took an early lead after just 2 minutes through Charlie Whitaker when he got on the end of a Mathew Mallon cross to poke home.



Everton went further ahead through Stan Mills with header from 12 yards out after 11 minutes. The home side pulled a goal back while goalscorer Whitaker was shown a yellow card. More cards for Mallon and Anderson before the break, when Tom Cannon knocked in Everton's 3rd from close range in added time.

The visitors notched up a 4th goal through Sean McAllister with a long-range deflected shot before Palace clawed one back but had semingy left it too late, scoring their 3rd from the penalty spot against 10-man Everton with 2 minutes left after Joe Anderson had picked up a second yellow.

Article continues below video content

But there was even more drama before the end: another Palace penalty was saved in the last minute by Leban, to ensure Everton took all 3 points.

Everton U21s: Leban, Mallon [Y:24'] (80' Campbell), Welch, Anderson [Y:34'; YR:86'], Hunt, Quirk, Price, Mills (85' Okoronkwo), McAllister, Whitaker [Y:22'] (90+5' Djankpata), Cannon.

Subs not Used: Barrett, Kouyate.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb