Holgate acknowledges selection challenge as he nears return

12/10/2022







Mason Holgate admits that he will have a job on his hands getting back into the Everton team once he is fully recovered from injury due to the form of Conor Coady and James Tarkowski.

The 25-year-old defender has been out of action since late August with a knee problem but he resumed training late last week alongside Yerry Mina and is hopeful of being in the squad for this weekend's trip to Tottenham if all goes well at Finch Farm this week as he steps up his recovery with full sessions with the rest of the first team.

A starting berth might be beyond him for now unless Frank Lampard opts for a five-man back line because Coady and Tarkowski have struck up an encouragingly solid central-defensive partnership at the heart of what is now, after last Sunday's defeat to Manchester United, the Premier League defence that has conceded the joint fewest goals so far this season.

“I trained yesterday,” Holgate said on Everton Live at the weekend. “Obviously it was a lighter session with it being the day before a game, so hopefully I'll get another week of training in and I should be available to in the squad next week, hopefully.

“The timing of [the injury] wasn't ideal but you could always say that whenever you get injured. It's part of football, you just have to get on with it and hopefully I can come back stronger and better.

“Coads and Tarky have brought in a massive amount of experience and leadership into the team, I think it's clear to see that. Playing with them, I know exactly how good they are and that we're in safe hands. Hopefully I can come back in and help the team with my strengths but also support them because they're doing well.

“It's going to be tough to get back in but that's part of the challenge for me.”

